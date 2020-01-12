UTAH
No. 25 Colorado bounces back, races past Utah 91-52

  • Jan 12, 2020

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) The Colorado Buffaloes loved their 1960s throwback uniforms featuring “BUFFS” in gold lettering and gold numbers and the old-school interlocking “CU” on their shorts.

"Might as well make these the home permanent jerseys," McKinley Wright IV said as he basked in the 25th-ranked Buffs' 91-52 rout of Utah on Sunday.

Evan Battey even said he'll keep wearing the high tube socks that he added to his ensemble.

“Oh yeah, every game we wear these, it's going to come," said Battey, who recorded a double-double along with Tyler Bey.

It was the Buffs' body of work, not their uniforms, that impressed their coach.

Tad Boyle called it “as complete a performance" as the Buffs (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12) have had all season.

“You put in offense, you put in defense, you put in rebounding and you out-rebound a team by 20 and you have 17 assists and nine turnovers and you execute the defensive game plan the way our guys did tonight, it just shows you what the ceiling of this team is going to be," Boyle said.

Wright had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Buffaloes, who put an old-fashioned whooping on their rivals, racing out to a 44-22 halftime lead and never letting up.

The Buffs were looking to bounce back from a big letdown against Oregon State on the heels of their signature win over Oregon last week, and they did just that.

The Buffs raced out to a 26-7 led over the stunned Utes (10-5, 1-2).

“This is Colorado basketball and it's hard to beat us when we're playing like this,” Battey said.

Bey finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds and Battey had 17 points to go with 10 boards. D'Shawn Schwartz added 14 points for Colorado.

Sophomore forward Timmy Allen, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.1 points per game, had seven of Utah's first nine points but didn't score again. Riley Battin led the Utes with eight points.

“Team effort,” Wright said of stifling Allen. “Our coaches the entire week kept saying his name. We took that as an individual challenge and a collective challenge to shut their water off. We kept hearing his name all week. It was kind of annoying."

They hardly heard it at all Sunday.

“We showed up, we just had our teeth punched in,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “It’s a veteran team that’s physical and we got exposed on the level of physicality. Any time you’re minus-20 on the glass, I think that’s a big part of it. They’re a good defensive team, one of the best in the country. They have a lot of facets to make them successful they came out and responded very well."

SILVER LINING

Kyrstowiak doesn't think the 39-point loss will linger.

“Michigan State was 5-0 in the Big Ten and got smacked. Life is hard. The Baltimore Ravens were the best team in the NFL and they got it handed to them," he said. “You have to be ready to compete and I think there are some deficiencies in our game right now that we have to clean up. ...

“That is the nature of sports. There is going to be a winner and a loser in every game. If you have a chance to lose a game by three or by 40, which one is better? The result is a loss. The key for us is we need to stay together. Our group needs to stay together and keep growing. I sense we will."

BIG PICTURE

Utah was hoping for a closer contest after playing Oregon tight in a 69-64 loss that followed its 81-69 thumping of Oregon State, but the Utes looked lethargic even though the elevation isn't an issue for them.

Colorado bounced back from its 76-68 loss against Oregon State that followed its 74-65 win over then-No. 4 Oregon. The Buffaloes didn't give the Utes a slimmer of hope, never letting up even when reserves filled the floor for much of the second half.

UP NEXT

Utah visits Arizona on Thursday night.

Colorado travels to Arizona State on Thursday night.

---

---

Team Stats
Points 52 91
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 38-64 (59.4%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 24 42
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 14 28
Team 2 1
Assists 8 17
Steals 4 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Utah 10-5 78.3 PPG 42.9 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 25 Colorado 13-3 71.7 PPG 41.4 RPG 13.5 APG
Utah
Bench
J. Brenchley
M. Reininger
M. Jantunen
A. Plummer
E. Ballstaedt
B. Carlson
B. King
B. Wenzel
M. Van Komen
B. Haddock
L. Krystkowiak
H. Mecum
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brenchley 6 0 0 2/8 0/3 2/2 0 23 1 0 0 0 0
M. Reininger 4 4 0 1/3 1/1 1/3 0 11 0 0 1 3 1
M. Jantunen 4 2 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 24 1 0 1 1 1
A. Plummer 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 1 0
E. Ballstaedt 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
B. Carlson 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 2 1 0 1
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Van Komen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haddock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krystkowiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Mecum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 22 8 19/54 6/19 8/12 14 200 4 2 13 8 14
Colorado
Bench
M. Daniels
L. Siewert
D. Kountz
D. Walton
E. Parquet
A. Strating
F. Ryder
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
A. Martinka
K. Barthelemy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Daniels 8 0 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 0
L. Siewert 7 2 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 3 11 0 0 0 1 1
D. Kountz 6 1 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 1
D. Walton 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
E. Parquet 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 0 1
A. Strating 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 10 0 0 1 0 0
F. Ryder 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Ersek 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dombek 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. McQuade 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 41 17 38/64 7/18 8/12 13 200 5 2 8 13 28
NCAA BB Scores