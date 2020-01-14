DUKE
Consolation prize: Clemson knocks off No. 3 Duke in hoops

  • AP
  • Jan 14, 2020

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson gave its weary fans something to celebrate a night after losing the national championship game in football, getting a career-high 25 points from Aamir Simms in a 79-72 upset of No. 3 Duke on Tuesday night.

It was the highest-profile upset for the Tigers since beating No. 1 North Carolina on their home court in February 2001. And just like that day, students rushed the court at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Blue Devils (15-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) came into the game a 10 1/2-point favorite and leading the nation with an average margin of victory of 21.5 points. Duke had not lost since a stunning home defeat to Stephen F. Austin in November.

The Tigers completed one of the rarest of ACC doubles. They beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history Saturday, ending a 59-game losing streak on the Tar Heels' home court.

''I'm so proud of my teammates and I love my school,'' Simms said. ''Everybody on our team came out to play tonight. That was coach's game plan. We were going to try to rotate a lot of guys. Everybody was ready to play. We're just all excited.''

Clemson (9-7, 3-3) has now beaten North Carolina and Duke in back-to-back games twice. The other time came in 1990, when the Tigers won their only regular-season title in 67 ACC seasons.

Less than 24 hours earlier, The Tigers' football team fell short in its bid for a third national championship in five seasons, losing 42-25 to LSU in the College Football Playoff championship game at the Superdome in New Orleans. No one expects the Tigers to make a run to the title in basketball, but for one night, they showed they could thump one of the country's best teams.

Like they did Saturday at North Carolina, Simms and Tevin Mack dominated the second half for the Tigers.

Clemson led 40-33 at halftime and stretched the lead to nine points before Duke rallied. The Blue Devils got back into the game despite having Cassius Stanley on the bench with four fouls just barely three minutes into the second half.

With Duke down nine, Tre Jones and Vernon Carey Jr. scored all but three of Duke's next 17 points as the Blue Devils went ahead 57-54 with 9:18 left. Duke still led 62-59 with 6:40 remaining.

That's when Clemson took control with a 14-3 run, including eight points from Simms. His three-point play made it 73-65 with 2:16 remaining.

Mack scored 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Simms was 10 of 15 from the field and had nine rebounds and five assists.

Carey scored 20 points for Duke, Jones had 17 points and Stanley finished with 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils' defense, ball control and free throws betrayed them. Clemson shot 56.6%, far better than anyone else against Duke this season. Duke also turned the ball over 15 times and made just 10 of 20 free throws.

Clemson: The obituaries of the Tigers' season written after a 73-68 overtime loss to Miami were premature. Clemson has won three in a row, shooting at least 43% in each game. And beating North Carolina and Duke back-to-back is every ACC fan's dream.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Duke got jumped by Baylor in this week's AP Top 25 to fall to third. The Blue Devils will likely drop further.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils host No. 11 Louisville on Saturday with first place in the ACC on the line.

Clemson: The Tigers take on their fourth of five North Carolina-based ACC teams in a row when they head to North Carolina State on Saturday. Clemson has never played five North Carolina teams consecutively in one season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Jones
3 G
J. Newman III
15 G
43.0 Min. Per Game 43.0
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
56.8 Field Goal % 63.2
50.0 Three Point % 57.1
50.0 Free Throw % 60.0
  Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack 7.0
  Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Clyde Trapp made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Clyde Trapp missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier 14.0
+ 2 Tre Jones made layup 15.0
+ 2 John Newman III made layup 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack 36.0
  Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Jack White 48.0
  Tevin Mack missed 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
Team Stats
Points 72 79
Field Goals 27-54 (50.0%) 30-53 (56.6%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 10-20 (50.0%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 35
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 23 25
Team 0 4
Assists 13 18
Steals 10 9
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Duke 15-2 83.8 PPG 44.1 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo Clemson 9-7 68.7 PPG 36.9 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
1
V. Carey Jr. C 17.4 PPG 8.6 RPG 0.9 APG 60.8 FG%
25
A. Simms F 13.9 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.5 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
V. Carey Jr. C 20 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
25
A. Simms F 25 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
50.0 FG% 56.6
40.0 3PT FG% 42.1
50.0 FT% 50.0
Duke
Starters
V. Carey Jr.
T. Jones
C. Stanley
J. Goldwire
M. Hurt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Carey Jr. 20 7 2 8/14 0/1 4/9 4 31 2 1 3 4 3
T. Jones 17 5 4 6/15 2/7 3/5 3 36 1 0 3 0 5
C. Stanley 14 2 1 5/8 2/4 2/4 4 29 0 0 3 0 2
J. Goldwire 6 2 4 2/6 2/3 0/0 2 35 4 0 1 0 2
M. Hurt 2 4 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 1 2 0 4
Bench
J. White
A. O'Connell
J. DeLaurier
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
J. Baker
M. Savarino
W. Moore Jr.
K. Worthington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. White 9 5 0 3/4 2/3 1/2 4 28 2 0 1 0 5
A. O'Connell 4 1 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 1
J. DeLaurier 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 0 0 0 1
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Moore Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 27 13 27/54 8/20 10/20 20 200 10 2 15 4 23
Clemson
Starters
A. Simms
T. Mack
J. Newman III
C. Trapp
A. Dawes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Simms 25 9 5 10/15 2/3 3/6 2 36 0 0 3 1 8
T. Mack 22 9 0 10/14 2/4 0/2 0 31 1 2 1 2 7
J. Newman III 14 3 2 5/7 2/4 2/4 2 33 4 2 2 1 2
C. Trapp 3 3 3 1/2 0/1 1/2 3 29 1 0 3 0 3
A. Dawes 3 3 2 1/7 0/3 1/2 2 23 1 0 3 0 3
Bench
H. Tyson
C. Scott
K. Moore
T. Jemison
J. Baehre
N. Honor
P. Fox
C. Hunter
A. Hemenway
P. Grinde
O. McBride
W. Hoag
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Tyson 7 0 0 2/3 2/3 1/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
C. Scott 5 1 5 1/4 0/1 3/4 3 27 2 0 3 1 0
K. Moore 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 1
T. Jemison 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Honor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hemenway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Grinde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hoag - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 31 18 30/53 8/19 11/22 16 200 9 4 15 6 25
NCAA BB Scores