Bradley overcomes Missouri St. run with its own for the win

  • Jan 15, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Nate Kennell tied a career-high 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Bradley beat Missouri State 91-78 on Wednesday.

The Braves led 51-41 at halftime before Missouri State emerged from the break on a 22-6 run and led 63-57 when Lamont West buried a 3-pointer with 12:08 remaining.

Bradley turned it around and outscored the Bears 18-11 in a 71/2-minute span and took the lead for good when Ville Tahvanainen buried a 3 to make it 75-72 with 4:35 to go.

Ja'Shon Henry had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Bradley (13-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Danya Kingsby scored 12 points and Darrell Brown 12 with and eight assists. Bradley posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Keandre Cook had 22 points for the Bears (8-10, 2-3), West 14 and Gaige Prim 13.

Bradley plays Northern Iowa at home on Saturday. Missouri State faces Evansville on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
BRAD Braves 51
MOST Bears 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Bradley  
19:46 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot 2-0
19:28   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas  
19:05   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
18:50   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
18:33 +2 Gaige Prim made layup 2-2
18:13   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
18:05   Traveling violation turnover on Isiaih Mosley  
17:56   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
17:42   Bad pass turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry  
17:31 +3 Ja'Shon Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 5-2
17:14   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
17:03 +2 Antonio Thomas made layup 7-2
16:50   Shooting foul on Antonio Thomas  
16:50 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 7-3
16:50 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
16:29   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
16:25   Shooting foul on Ford Cooper Jr.  
16:27 +1 Ari Boya made 1st of 2 free throws 8-4
16:25   Ari Boya missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
16:12 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook 8-7
16:01 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Thomas 11-7
15:39   Josh Hall missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
15:30   Ari Boya missed jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
15:24   Ari Boya missed layup  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
15:09   Josh Hall missed layup  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
15:02 +2 Antonio Thomas made layup 13-7
14:52   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
14:40 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot 16-7
14:27   Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
14:27 +1 Tulio Da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 16-8
14:27 +1 Tulio Da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-9
14:14   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
13:59   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
13:47   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
13:40   Gaige Prim missed layup  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Lamont West  
13:31 +2 Lamont West made tip-in 16-11
13:25 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 18-11
13:07 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 18-14
12:57 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot 21-14
12:40 +2 Gaige Prim made layup 21-16
12:27   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
12:22   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
12:20   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
12:14 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot 24-16
12:09   Shooting foul on Antonio Thomas  
12:09 +1 Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 24-17
12:09 +1 Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-18
11:47 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 26-18
11:31   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
11:07 +3 Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 29-18
10:50   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
10:40 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr. 29-21
10:06   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Ford Cooper Jr.  
9:49   Josh Hall missed jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
9:39   Ville Tahvanainen missed jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
9:31 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup 31-21
9:14   Ford Cooper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
9:03 +3 Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot 34-21
8:43   Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
8:34 +2 Josh Hall made layup 34-23
8:29 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 36-23
8:06   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Hall  
7:51   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
7:43 +2 Keandre Cook made jump shot 36-25
7:27   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
7:23   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
7:14   Antonio Thomas missed layup, blocked by Kabir Mohammed  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
7:02   Traveling violation turnover on Gaige Prim  
6:46   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Kennell  
6:35   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
6:35 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 36-26
6:35   Gaige Prim missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
6:21   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
6:06   Traveling violation turnover on Lamont West  
5:53 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 38-26
5:37   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
5:18   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
5:09   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
5:07 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made tip-in 40-26
4:50 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr. 40-29
4:33   Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Keandre Cook  
4:29   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
4:30 +1 Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 40-30
4:30 +1 Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-31
4:13   Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
3:52   Personal foul on Koch Bar  
3:52   Tulio Da Silva missed free throw  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
3:31   Personal foul on Ford Cooper Jr.  
3:21 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 42-31
3:00 +2 Isiaih Mosley made layup, assist by Tulio Da Silva 42-33
2:53 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby 44-33
2:34   Ford Cooper Jr. missed jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
2:23   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
2:12   Tulio Da Silva missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
2:10   Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley  
2:10 +1 Nate Kennell made 1st of 2 free throws 45-33
2:10 +1 Nate Kennell made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-33
1:52   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
1:52 +1 Isiaih Mosley made 1st of 2 free throws 46-34
1:52 +1 Isiaih Mosley made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-35
1:29   Personal foul on Lamont West  
1:29 +1 Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws 47-35
1:29 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-35
1:09   Bad pass turnover on Ford Cooper Jr.  
54.0 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Shon Henry 51-35
39.0 +3 Ford Cooper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley 51-38
11.0   Traveling violation turnover on Darrell Brown  
5.0 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr. 51-41
0.0   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BRAD Braves 40
MOST Bears 37

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Isiaih Mosley 51-43
19:22   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed  
19:14   Gaige Prim missed layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas  
19:03   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
18:46   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed  
18:36   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
18:23   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
18:18   Ford Cooper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed  
18:12   Kabir Mohammed missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
18:10   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
18:10 +1 Isiaih Mosley made 1st of 2 free throws 51-44
18:10 +1 Isiaih Mosley made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-45
18:01   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
17:56 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 54-45
17:40 +2 Ja'Monta Black made jump shot 54-47
17:29   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
17:15 +2 Keandre Cook made jump shot 54-49
16:51   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
16:49   Personal foul on Koch Bar  
16:29   Jumpball received by Bradley  
16:29   Lost ball turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Darrell Brown  
16:13   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
16:00   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
15:49   Lost ball turnover on Ville Tahvanainen, stolen by Ford Cooper Jr.  
15:42   Offensive foul on Gaige Prim  
15:42   Turnover on Gaige Prim  
15:17   Out of bounds turnover on Darrell Brown  
15:00 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black 54-52
14:51   Bad pass turnover on Nate Kennell, stolen by Lamont West  
14:32 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Lamont West 54-54
14:12   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
13:56 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 54-57
13:37   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
13:22 +3 Ja'Shon Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 57-57
13:04 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot 57-60
12:46   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
12:39   Offensive foul on Tulio Da Silva  
12:39   Turnover on Tulio Da Silva  
12:29   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
12:07 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot 57-63
11:55   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
11:53   Shooting foul on Josh Hall  
11:53 +1 Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws 58-63
11:53   Koch Bar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Missouri State  
11:28 +3 Ford Cooper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 58-66
11:19   Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Ford Cooper Jr.  
11:12   Lamont West missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
11:05   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Ford Cooper Jr.  
10:45   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
10:35   Josh Hall missed jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
10:25   Antonio Thomas missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall