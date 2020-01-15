|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Bradley
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Nate Kennell made jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:28
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made layup
|
2-2
|
18:13
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
17:31
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
|
5-2
|
17:14
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed hook shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Thomas made layup
|
7-2
|
16:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antonio Thomas
|
|
16:50
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-3
|
16:50
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-4
|
16:29
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ford Cooper Jr.
|
|
16:27
|
|
+1
|
Ari Boya made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-4
|
16:25
|
|
|
Ari Boya missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
16:12
|
|
+3
|
Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook
|
8-7
|
16:01
|
|
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Thomas
|
11-7
|
15:39
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Ari Boya missed jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Ari Boya missed layup
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed layup
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Thomas made layup
|
13-7
|
14:52
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
14:40
|
|
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
16-7
|
14:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
14:27
|
|
+1
|
Tulio Da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-8
|
14:27
|
|
+1
|
Tulio Da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-9
|
14:14
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed layup
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Lamont West made tip-in
|
16-11
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
|
18-11
|
13:07
|
|
+3
|
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim
|
18-14
|
12:57
|
|
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
21-14
|
12:40
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made layup
|
21-16
|
12:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keandre Cook
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
12:14
|
|
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-16
|
12:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antonio Thomas
|
|
12:09
|
|
+1
|
Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-17
|
12:09
|
|
+1
|
Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-18
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made layup
|
26-18
|
11:31
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
11:07
|
|
+3
|
Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
|
29-18
|
10:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
10:40
|
|
+3
|
Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr.
|
29-21
|
10:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Ford Cooper Jr.
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made layup
|
31-21
|
9:14
|
|
|
Ford Cooper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
9:03
|
|
+3
|
Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot
|
34-21
|
8:43
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Josh Hall made layup
|
34-23
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made layup
|
36-23
|
8:06
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Josh Hall
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made jump shot
|
36-25
|
7:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keandre Cook
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Antonio Thomas missed layup, blocked by Kabir Mohammed
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Gaige Prim
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nate Kennell
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ari Boya
|
|
6:35
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-26
|
6:35
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lamont West
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen
|
38-26
|
5:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ari Boya
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made tip-in
|
40-26
|
4:50
|
|
+3
|
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr.
|
40-29
|
4:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Keandre Cook
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby
|
|
4:30
|
|
+1
|
Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-30
|
4:30
|
|
+1
|
Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-31
|
4:13
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Koch Bar
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed free throw
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ford Cooper Jr.
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made layup
|
42-31
|
3:00
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made layup, assist by Tulio Da Silva
|
42-33
|
2:53
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby
|
44-33
|
2:34
|
|
|
Ford Cooper Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Nate Kennell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
45-33
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Nate Kennell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-33
|
1:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-34
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-35
|
1:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lamont West
|
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-35
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-35
|
1:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ford Cooper Jr.
|
|
54.0
|
|
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Shon Henry
|
51-35
|
39.0
|
|
+3
|
Ford Cooper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley
|
51-38
|
11.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Darrell Brown
|
|
5.0
|
|
+3
|
Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr.
|
51-41
|
0.0
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|