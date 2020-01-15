EVAN
Key scores 13 to lead Indiana St. past Evansville 65-42

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Tyreke Key registered 13 points and five steals as Indiana State extended its home winning streak to seven games, rolling past Evansville 65-42 on Wednesday night.

Cooper Neese had 12 points for Indiana State (10-6, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tre Williams added 10 points. Jake LaRavia had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Sam Cunliffe had 12 points for the Purple Aces (9-9, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jawaun Newton added seven rebounds. Shamar Givance had six rebounds.

Indiana State plays Valparaiso on the road on Saturday. Evansville takes on Missouri State at home on Saturday.

---

1st Half
EVAN Aces 19
INDST Sycamores 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana State  
19:34   Tre Williams missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
19:05 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup, assist by Shamar Givance 2-0
18:58 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 2-2
18:26   Shamar Givance missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
18:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Artur Labinowicz  
18:11 +2 Artur Labinowicz made dunk 4-2
17:55   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
17:48   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
17:36 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot 6-2
17:18 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 6-5
16:54 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup 8-5
16:40   Traveling violation turnover on Cooper Neese  
16:29   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
16:21   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
16:07   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
15:58   Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
15:42 +2 Tre Williams made dunk, assist by Jordan Barnes 8-7
15:19   John Hall missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
14:53   Cooper Neese missed layup  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
14:43   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
14:22 +2 Tre Williams made jump shot 8-9
13:56   Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Tyreke Key  
13:33 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Cooper Neese 8-11
13:33   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
13:31   Bronson Kessinger missed free throw  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
13:05   Artur Labinowicz missed layup, blocked by Bronson Kessinger  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
13:00   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
12:51   Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Christian Williams  
12:45 +2 Christian Williams made dunk, assist by Jordan Barnes 8-13
12:18   Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote  
11:59   Shooting foul on Noah Frederking  
11:59 +1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 8-14
11:59 +1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-15
11:30   Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
11:14 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 8-17
10:46   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
10:34   Offensive foul on Tyreke Key  
10:34   Turnover on Tyreke Key  
10:17   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Tyreke Key  
9:56   Out of bounds turnover on Tyreke Key  
9:43 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot 11-17
9:19   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
9:03   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
9:01   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
9:01   Jawaun Newton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:01 +1 Jawaun Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-17
9:01   Lost ball turnover on Cam Bacote, stolen by K.J. Riley  
9:00   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
8:23   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
8:13   Jawaun Newton missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
8:04   Bad pass turnover on Sam Cunliffe  
7:55   Cam Bacote missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
7:52   Personal foul on Sam Cunliffe  
7:34 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 12-20
7:13 +2 Noah Frederking made layup 14-20
6:59   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
6:33   Artur Labinowicz missed layup  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
6:20   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
5:56   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
5:46   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Tyreke Key  
5:41 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup, assist by Tyreke Key 14-22
5:15 +2 Artur Labinowicz made jump shot 16-22
5:02   Bad pass turnover on Tyreke Key  
4:51   Bad pass turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Tyreke Key  
4:39 +2 Cobie Barnes made layup 16-24
4:18   Shamar Givance missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
4:12 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 19-24
3:54   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
3:46   Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
3:29   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
3:07   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
3:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Sam Cunliffe  
3:03 +1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
3:03   Tyreke Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
2:44   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
2:35 +2 Tyreke Key made layup 19-27
2:08   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
1:56 +2 Christian Williams made layup, assist by Cobie Barnes 19-29
1:48   Traveling violation turnover on K.J. Riley  
1:31 +3 Cobie Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 19-32
1:09   Jawaun Newton missed layup  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
1:05   Jawaun Newton missed layup  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
1:02   Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance  
33.0 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 19-34
10.0   John Hall missed layup  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
4.0   Bad pass turnover on Tre Williams  
2.0   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
1.0   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Half
EVAN Aces 23
INDST Sycamores 31

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
19:36   Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
19:27 +2 Tre Williams made jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 19-36
19:06 +2 Shamar Givance made layup 21-36
18:53   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
18:48 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 21-39
18:40   Offensive foul on Shamar Givance  
18:40   Turnover on Shamar Givance  
18:18 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 21-41
17:55   John Hall missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
17:40   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
17:38   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
17:33   Personal foul on Cooper Neese  
17:31   Bad pass turnover on John Hall, stolen by Tyreke Key  
17:24 +2 Tyreke Key made dunk 21-43
17:07 +3 John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz 24-43
16:49   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
16:30   Bad pass turnover on John Hall, stolen by Cooper Neese  
16:18   Lost ball turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by K.J. Riley  
16:13 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup 26-43
16:13   Shooting foul on Jordan Barnes  
16:13 +1 Jawaun Newton made free throw 27-43
15:53   Tre Williams missed jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
15:41 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz 30-43
15:12   Cooper Neese missed layup  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
15:03   Artur Labinowicz missed jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
14:49   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
14:46   Offensive foul on Tyreke Key  
14:46   Turnover on Tyreke Key  
14:31   Lost ball turnover on Evan Kuhlman, stolen by Bronson Kessinger  
14:23   Christian Williams missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
14:00   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
14:00   K.J. Riley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:00 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-43
13:35   Bronson Kessinger missed layup  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
13:27 +3 Artur Labinowicz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 34-43
13:27   Shooting foul on Bronson Kessinger  
13:27   Artur Labinowicz missed free throw  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
12:57   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
12:40   Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
12:15   Bronson Kessinger missed jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
12:10   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
12:01   Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Bronson Kessinger  
11:59   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
11:56 +2 Cobie Barnes made layup 34-45
11:30   K.J. Riley missed layup  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Cobie Barnes  
11:06   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
10:39 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 34-47
10:10   Evan Kuhlman missed layup  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
10:04 +2 Cobie Barnes made layup, assist by Christian Williams 34-49
9:42   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
9:36   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by K.J. Riley  
9:33 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 36-49
9:10   Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman  
9:10 +1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 36-50
9:10 +1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-51
9:01   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
8:43   Traveling violation turnover on Artur Labinowicz  
8:16 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 36-53
7:59 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by Shamar Givance 38-53
7:34   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
7:22 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup 38-55
6:58   John Hall missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
6:44   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
6:42   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
6:25   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
6:19   Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Evan Kuhlman  
6:12   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
6:00   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
5:54   Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
5:31   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
5:26   Shamar Givance missed layup  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
5:18   Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman  
5:18   Cooper Neese missed 1st of 2 free throws