20:00
Jumpball received by Indiana State
19:34
Tre Williams missed layup
19:32
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
19:05
+2
Sam Cunliffe made layup, assist by Shamar Givance
2-0
18:58
+2
Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
2-2
18:26
Shamar Givance missed jump shot
18:24
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
18:16
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Artur Labinowicz
18:11
+2
Artur Labinowicz made dunk
4-2
17:55
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:53
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
17:48
Jake LaRavia missed layup
17:46
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
17:36
+2
Sam Cunliffe made jump shot
6-2
17:18
+3
Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
6-5
16:54
+2
Sam Cunliffe made layup
8-5
16:40
Traveling violation turnover on Cooper Neese
16:29
Personal foul on Jake LaRavia
16:21
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
16:19
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
16:07
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
16:05
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
15:58
Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:56
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
15:42
+2
Tre Williams made dunk, assist by Jordan Barnes
8-7
15:19
John Hall missed jump shot
15:17
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
14:53
Cooper Neese missed layup
14:51
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
14:43
K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:41
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
14:22
+2
Tre Williams made jump shot
8-9
13:56
Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Tyreke Key
13:33
+2
Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Cooper Neese
8-11
13:33
Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe
13:31
Bronson Kessinger missed free throw
13:31
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
13:05
Artur Labinowicz missed layup, blocked by Bronson Kessinger
13:03
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
13:00
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:58
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
12:51
Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Christian Williams
12:45
+2
Christian Williams made dunk, assist by Jordan Barnes
8-13
12:18
Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:16
Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote
11:59
Shooting foul on Noah Frederking
11:59
+1
Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws
8-14
11:59
+1
Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-15
11:30
Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot
11:28
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
11:14
+2
Tyreke Key made jump shot
8-17
10:46
Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:44
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
10:34
Offensive foul on Tyreke Key
10:34
Turnover on Tyreke Key
10:17
Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Tyreke Key
9:56
Out of bounds turnover on Tyreke Key
9:43
+3
Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot
11-17
9:19
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:17
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
9:03
K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:01
Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
9:01
Shooting foul on Tre Williams
9:01
Jawaun Newton missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:01
+1
Jawaun Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-17
9:01
Lost ball turnover on Cam Bacote, stolen by K.J. Riley
9:00
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:58
Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
8:23
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:21
Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
8:13
Jawaun Newton missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia
8:11
Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
8:04
Bad pass turnover on Sam Cunliffe
7:55
Cam Bacote missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:53
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
7:52
Personal foul on Sam Cunliffe
7:34
+3
Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
12-20
7:13
+2
Noah Frederking made layup
14-20
6:59
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:57
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
6:33
Artur Labinowicz missed layup
6:31
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
6:20
Jake LaRavia missed layup
6:18
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
5:56
Personal foul on Jake LaRavia
5:46
Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Tyreke Key
5:41
+2
Jordan Barnes made layup, assist by Tyreke Key
14-22
5:15
+2
Artur Labinowicz made jump shot
16-22
5:02
Bad pass turnover on Tyreke Key
4:51
Bad pass turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Tyreke Key
4:39
+2
Cobie Barnes made layup
16-24
4:18
Shamar Givance missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams
4:16
Offensive rebound by Shamar Givance
4:12
+3
Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
19-24
3:54
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:52
Defensive rebound by John Hall
3:46
Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:44
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
3:29
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:27
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
3:07
Sam Cunliffe missed layup
3:05
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
3:03
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Sam Cunliffe
3:03
+1
Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws
19-25
3:03
Tyreke Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:03
Offensive rebound by Indiana State
2:44
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
2:42
Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
2:35
+2
Tyreke Key made layup
19-27
2:08
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:06
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
1:56
+2
Christian Williams made layup, assist by Cobie Barnes
19-29
1:48
Traveling violation turnover on K.J. Riley
1:31
+3
Cobie Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams
19-32
1:09
Jawaun Newton missed layup
1:07
Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
1:05
Jawaun Newton missed layup
1:04
Offensive rebound by Noah Frederking
1:02
Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance
33.0
+2
Jordan Barnes made layup
19-34
10.0
John Hall missed layup
8.0
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
4.0
Bad pass turnover on Tre Williams
2.0
Personal foul on Jordan Barnes
1.0
K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
