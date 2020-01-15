SETON
Halftime adjustments lead No. 18 Pirates past No. 5 Butler

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard kept it simple at halftime Wednesday.

He needed Myles Powell to be more aggressive, 7-foot-2 Romaro Gill to become a bigger presence in the post and Quincy McKnight to execute the plan flawlessly.

All of it worked.

Powell and Gill combined for 34 second-half points, McKnight finished with a career high 13 assists and the Pirates overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to pull away from No. 5 Butler 78-70.

''When you have the best player in America and he's able to get you 40 every night, you better hedge and do all of that,'' Willard said. � think what Myles and our team understand better now is where (Powell) is going to get doubled and then, when you have someone like Romaro, you just throw it up to him.''

Even Butler's usually stout defense didn't have an answer for the dynamic duo of Powell, who had 29 points, and Gill, who matched his career high with 17. McKnight added 11 points and seven rebounds and had only one turnover in more than 35 minutes.

Together, they helped Seton Hall score 48 points in the second half - against a defense that was allowing 54.4 points per game - and extend their winning streak to seven. The Pirates (13-4, 5-0 Big East) are the only conference team with a perfect record in league play.

On paper, it looks like their most impressive win all season. They've now beaten two top 10 teams, Maryland at home and Butler on the road.

Kamar Baldwin had 19 points and six assists to lead the Bulldogs (15-2, 3-1). Jordan Tucker finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Butler's six-game winning streak ended.

''That's one of those environments, one of those games that's why they come to Butler for games like that,'' Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. ''It was a high level basketball game and at the end of the day they had some guys step up and make some plays.''

Actually, they had three guys making play after play.

With Powell, Gill and McKnight leading the way, Seton Hall quickly cut a 40-30 halftime deficit to five.

Gill then scored nine points during in a 15-6 run, capped by Powell's 3-pointer with 8:14 left, giving the Pirates a 58-57 lead.

Instead, Powell delivered the finishing touch by spurring a 13-4 run to close out the game.

''We got a little simpler on pick-and-roll coverage and I think that helped him (Gill) out a little bit because it freed him up,'' Willard said. ''We were doing everything.''

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates showed some real grit Wednesday. After opening the game with five baskets in the first four minutes and then only making six the rest of the half, they rebounded with a dynamic second-half performance, on the road. If Seton Hall continues playing this way, they will continue to climb in the rankings.

Butler: The Bulldogs struggled defensively to start the game before appearing to right themselves. But they couldn't avoid fouls, lost their shooting touch and struggled to match up with Seton Hall's size. While it could be an aberration, it's a problem Jordan and the Bulldogs must solve before this tape becomes the blueprint for opponents.

STAT PACK

Seton Hall: Jared Rhoden had 13 points while Powell made five 3s and Gill had three blocks. ... Seton Hall has won five consecutive conference games in the same season for the first time since 2008-09 and has won three of its last four games at Hinkle Fieldhouse. ... The Pirates had held their previous 13 opponents below their scoring average. That streak ended Wednesday.

Butler: Sean McDermott had 11 points as the Bulldogs were 6 of 21 on 3s. ... Point guard Aaron Thompson fouled out with 6:28 to play, finishing with six points and three assists. ... Despite struggling in the post and giving up a season-high point total, Butler still won the rebounding battle 36-34 Still won the rebounding battle 36-34. ... Butler fell to 9-1 at home, playing on their home court for the first time as a top-five team since Hinkle Fieldhouse opened in 1928.

QUOTABLE

Seton Hall: ''If you don't neutralize Aaron Thompson he's gonna get you because he's also a high level defender,'' Willard said.

Butler: ''When we lacked it (execution), they made us pay and that's what good teams do,'' Jordan said.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall completes a two-game road trip Saturday at St. John's.

Butler visits DePaul on Saturday, starting a two-game road trip.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
SETON Pirates 30
BUTLER Bulldogs 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
19:38 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 3-0
19:09 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Golden 3-3
18:54 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 6-3
18:20 +2 Aaron Thompson made floating jump shot 6-5
17:59 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 8-5
17:40   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
17:24 +2 Romaro Gill made layup, assist by Jared Rhoden 10-5
17:00   Aaron Thompson missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
16:51   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
16:28   Bad pass turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Myles Powell  
16:23 +2 Myles Powell made layup 12-5
15:56   Bryce Golden missed jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
15:54 +2 Bryce Nze made layup 12-7
15:54   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
15:55 +1 Bryce Nze made free throw 12-8
15:41   Myles Cale missed jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
15:33   Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
15:11   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
15:11   Myles Powell missed layup  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
15:11   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
15:02 +3 Tyrese Samuel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 15-8
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Sean McDermott, stolen by Myles Cale  
14:14   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
14:00   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Myles Powell  
13:56 +2 Myles Powell made layup 17-8
13:41   Personal foul on Tyrese Samuel  
13:31 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze 17-11
13:10   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
13:02 +2 Kamar Baldwin made floating jump shot 17-13
12:42   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Sean McDermott  
12:34 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup 17-15
12:29   Commercial timeout called  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
11:51   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker  
11:41 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 20-15
11:23 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalif Battle 20-18
11:08   Offensive foul on Romaro Gill  
11:08   Turnover on Romaro Gill  
10:55 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 20-21
10:40   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
10:34 +2 Jared Rhoden made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 22-21
10:06   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
10:00   Derrik Smits missed hook shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
9:40   Jared Rhoden missed jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Myles Cale  
9:36   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
9:27   Shooting foul on Christian David  
9:27 +1 Jared Rhoden made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21
9:27 +1 Jared Rhoden made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-21
9:17   Turnover on Butler  
9:12   Ike Obiagu missed dunk  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
9:11   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
8:54 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 24-23
8:32   Myles Cale missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
8:16 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 24-25
7:55   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
7:37   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
7:16 +2 Jordan Tucker made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 24-27
7:03   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
6:50 +2 Bryce Golden made jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 24-29
6:29   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
6:27   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
6:06   Shot clock violation turnover on Seton Hall  
5:40   Sean McDermott missed layup  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
5:36 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 24-31
5:24   Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
5:15   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
5:15 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 24-32
5:15 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-33
4:55   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Butler  
4:34   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
4:20   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
4:13 +2 Anthony Nelson made layup 26-33
3:49   Bryce Golden missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
3:36   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
3:27 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot 26-36
3:07   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
2:47 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Nelson 29-36
2:06   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
1:53   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Bryce Nze  
1:49   Shooting foul on Tyrese Samuel  
1:49 +1 Jordan Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 29-37
1:49   Jordan Tucker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
1:33   Anthony Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
1:19   Christian David missed jump shot  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
1:17   Shooting foul on Myles Powell  
1:17 +1 Bryce Nze made 1st of 2 free throws 29-38
1:17   Bryce Nze missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
1:05   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
1:05 +1 Ike Obiagu made 1st of 2 free throws 30-38
1:05   Ike Obiagu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
41.0   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
30.0   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight  
1.0 +2 Sean McDermott made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 30-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SETON Pirates 48
BUTLER Bulldogs 30

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Aaron Thompson missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
19:17   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
19:07 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Myles Powell 32-40
18:40   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
18:31   Myles Powell missed layup  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
18:22   Quincy McKnight missed layup, blocked by Bryce Golden  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:14   Romaro Gill missed jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
18:14   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
18:06   Bryce Golden missed dunk, blocked by Quincy McKnight  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
17:54   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
17:54   Turnover on Myles Powell  
17:40 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 32-42
17:21   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
17:21 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 3 free throws 33-42
17:21 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-42
17:21 +1 Myles Powell made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-42
17:00   Offensive foul on Bryce Nze  
17:00   Turnover on Bryce Nze  
16:51   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Butler  
16:39   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
16:28 +2 Romaro Gill made jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 37-42
15:57   Bryce Golden missed jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
15:40   Lost ball turnover on Romaro Gill  
15:34   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
15:33 +1 Bryce Nze made 1st of 2 free throws 37-43
15:33 +1 Bryce Nze made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-44
15:26 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight 39-44
15:26   Shooting foul on Derrik Smits  
15:26 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 40-44
14:47 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 40-46
14:41 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romaro Gill 43-46
14:29 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 43-49
14:02   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
13:48 +2 Derrik Smits made hook shot, assist by Jordan Tucker 43-51
13:33 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight 45-51
13:33   Shooting foul on Derrik Smits  
13:33 +1 Romaro Gill made free throw 46-51
13:12   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
13:12   Lost ball turnover on Sean McDermott, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
13:02   Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
12:53 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson 46-53
12:28 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 48-53
12:28   Shooting foul on Aaron Thompson  
12:28   Quincy McKnight missed free throw  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
12:03 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 48-55
11:49   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle  
11:29   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
11:07   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
11:05   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
10:47   Jordan Tucker missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
10:34   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
10:34 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 49-55
10:34 +1 Romaro Gill made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-55
10:13   Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
10:03   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
10:03   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
10:01 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 51-55
10:01   Romaro Gill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
9:49   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Christian David  
9:49   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
9:41   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Myles Powell  
9:34 +2 Myles Powell made layup 53-55
9:25  