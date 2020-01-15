|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Providence
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on David Duke
|
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn made layup
|
2-0
|
19:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford
|
|
18:54
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa made floating jump shot
|
4-0
|
18:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mustapha Heron
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Greg Gantt
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Kalif Young missed jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by David Duke
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Alpha Diallo made dunk, assist by Greg Gantt
|
4-2
|
17:23
|
|
|
Nick Rutherford missed jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Mustapha Heron missed jump shot, blocked by Kalif Young
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Greg Gantt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Rasheem Dunn
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Maliek White missed jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
15:59
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson made layup
|
4-4
|
15:47
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed layup
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mustapha Heron
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed jump shot
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
15:10
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa
|
7-4
|
14:47
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Caraher
|
|
14:16
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-5
|
14:16
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-6
|
13:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Julian Champagnie, stolen by David Duke
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
David Duke missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
13:50
|
|
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-7
|
13:50
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by David Duke
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Maliek White made layup, assist by David Duke
|
7-9
|
12:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Gantt
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on St. John's
|
|
12:05
|
|
+3
|
Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-12
|
11:55
|
|
|
David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Watson
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Providence
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nate Watson, stolen by Nick Rutherford
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Nick Rutherford
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Greg Gantt missed jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed layup
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington made jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
|
9-12
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
Alpha Diallo made jump shot
|
9-14
|
10:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by David Duke
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
9:31
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Champagnie
|
12-14
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Alpha Diallo made jump shot, assist by David Duke
|
12-16
|
8:47
|
|
+3
|
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Champagnie
|
15-16
|
8:19
|
|
|
Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Nate Watson
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
7:46
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|
18-16
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson made dunk, assist by Greg Gantt
|
18-18
|
6:50
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt
|
|
6:43
|
|
+2
|
Maliek White made layup, assist by Luwane Pipkins
|
18-20
|
6:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Julian Champagnie
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
6:02
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. made floating jump shot
|
20-20
|
5:44
|
|
|
Maliek White missed layup
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damien Sears
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Kalif Young
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
David Duke missed layup, blocked by LJ Figueroa
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Providence
|
|
5:25
|
|
+3
|
Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke
|
20-23
|
5:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Damien Sears missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Greg Gantt made layup
|
20-25
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Damien Sears made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-23
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Greg Gantt made layup
|
21-25
|
5:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
5:00
|
|
+1
|
Greg Gantt made free throw
|
21-26
|
4:41
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Providence
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed layup
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maliek White
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Maliek White missed jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nate Watson, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn made layup
|
23-26
|
2:40
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt
|
|
2:33
|
|
+2
|
Greg Gantt made layup
|
23-28
|
2:16
|
|
|
Nick Rutherford missed jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
2:04
|
|
+3
|
Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
|
23-31
|
1:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kalif Young
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-31
|
1:14
|
|
|
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Josh Roberts missed layup
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Nick Rutherford missed layup
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Maliek White
|
|
4.0
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn made layup
|
26-31