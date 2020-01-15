STJOHN
PROV

No Text

Diallo scores 19 to lift Providence past St. John's 63-58

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Alpha Diallo had 19 points as Providence edged past St. John's 63-58 on Wednesday night.

Luwane Pipkins had six rebounds for Providence (11-7, 4-1 Big East Conference). David Duke added six rebounds. Kalif Young had eight rebounds.

LJ Figueroa had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Red Storm (12-6, 1-4). Rasheem Dunn added 11 points and six rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. had 10 points.

Providence plays Creighton on the road on Saturday. St. John's plays Seton Hall at home on Saturday.

1st Half
STJOHN Red Storm 26
PROV Friars 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:50   Traveling violation turnover on David Duke  
19:39 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup 2-0
19:28   Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
19:21   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
19:10   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
19:03   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
18:54 +2 LJ Figueroa made floating jump shot 4-0
18:39   Personal foul on Mustapha Heron  
18:28   Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
18:22   Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Greg Gantt  
18:20   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
18:10   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
17:50   Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by David Duke  
17:40 +2 Alpha Diallo made dunk, assist by Greg Gantt 4-2
17:23   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
17:06   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
16:47   Mustapha Heron missed jump shot, blocked by Kalif Young  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
16:38   Greg Gantt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
16:28   Out of bounds turnover on Rasheem Dunn  
16:05   Maliek White missed jump shot  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
15:59 +2 Nate Watson made layup 4-4
15:47   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
15:38   Personal foul on Mustapha Heron  
15:35   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
15:10 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 7-4
14:47   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
14:28   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
14:16   Shooting foul on David Caraher  
14:16 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
14:16 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
13:57   Bad pass turnover on Julian Champagnie, stolen by David Duke  
13:51   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
13:50   David Duke missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
13:50   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
13:50 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
13:50   Alpha Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
13:22   Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn  
13:08   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
13:03   Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by David Duke  
12:58 +2 Maliek White made layup, assist by David Duke 7-9
12:38   Personal foul on Greg Gantt  
12:17   Shot clock violation turnover on St. John's  
12:05 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot 7-12
11:55   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
11:38   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
11:27   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Watson  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Providence  
11:03   Lost ball turnover on Nate Watson, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
11:03   Out of bounds turnover on Nick Rutherford  
10:58   Greg Gantt missed jump shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
10:55   Nate Watson missed layup  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
10:39 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 9-12
10:10 +2 Alpha Diallo made jump shot 9-14
10:01   Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by David Duke  
9:55   Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Marcellus Earlington  
9:31 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Champagnie 12-14
9:02 +2 Alpha Diallo made jump shot, assist by David Duke 12-16
8:47 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Champagnie 15-16
8:19   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
8:08   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Nate Watson  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
8:02   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
7:56   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
7:46 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 18-16
7:22 +2 Nate Watson made dunk, assist by Greg Gantt 18-18
6:50   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
6:43 +2 Maliek White made layup, assist by Luwane Pipkins 18-20
6:38   Bad pass turnover on Julian Champagnie  
6:12   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
6:02 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made floating jump shot 20-20
5:44   Maliek White missed layup  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Damien Sears  
5:35   Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Kalif Young  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
5:31   David Duke missed layup, blocked by LJ Figueroa  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Providence  
5:25 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 20-23
5:09   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
5:09   Damien Sears missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:00 +2 Greg Gantt made layup 20-25
5:09 +1 Damien Sears made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-23
5:00 +2 Greg Gantt made layup 21-25
5:00   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
5:00 +1 Greg Gantt made free throw 21-26
4:41   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
4:16   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
4:05   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Providence  
3:37   Nate Watson missed layup  
3:35   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
3:21   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
3:14   Maliek White missed jump shot  
3:12   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
3:07   Lost ball turnover on Nate Watson, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
3:03 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup 23-26
2:40   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
2:33 +2 Greg Gantt made layup 23-28
2:16   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
2:04 +3 Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 23-31
1:32   Shooting foul on Kalif Young  
1:32   Rasheem Dunn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:14   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
1:14   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
45.0   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
38.0   Josh Roberts missed layup  
36.0   Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
34.0   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
29.0   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White  
4.0 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup 26-31

2nd Half
STJOHN Red Storm 32
PROV Friars 32

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Mustapha Heron made jump shot 28-31
19:08 +2 Alpha Diallo made jump shot 28-33
18:53   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
18:51   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
18:34   Luwane Pipkins missed layup  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
18:25   Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Greg Gantt  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Providence  
18:05   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
18:05 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
18:05 +1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
17:56 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 31-35
17:55   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
17:55 +1 Mustapha Heron made free throw 32-35
17:33   Shooting foul on Mustapha Heron  
17:32   Alpha Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:32 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-36
17:10   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
16:37   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
16:29   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
16:23   Greg Gantt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
16:15   Offensive foul on Mustapha Heron  
16:15   Turnover on Mustapha Heron  
16:07   David Duke missed layup  
16:05   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
15:59   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins  
15:28 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Roberts 35-36
14:57   Lost ball turnover on Greg Gantt, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
14:50   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Providence  
14:29   Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
14:29   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
14:15 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 37-36
13:49   Lost ball turnover on Nate Watson, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
13:25 +2 Marcellus Earlington made layup, assist by Josh Roberts 39-36
13:10 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 39-38
13:10   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
13:10 +1 Alpha Diallo made free throw 39-39
12:57   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
12:50   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
12:49 +1 David Duke made 1st of 3 free throws 39-40
12:49 +1 David Duke made 2nd of 3 free throws 39-41
12:49 +1 David Duke made 3rd of 3 free throws 39-42
12:34   Bad pass turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Maliek White  
12:33   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
12:16   Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn  
12:16   David Duke missed free throw  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
12:13 +2 Nate Watson made dunk 39-44
12:07   Personal foul on David Duke  
11:53   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Watson  
11:51   Offensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
11:49   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
11:49 +1 LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws 40-44
11:49 +1 LJ Figueroa made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-44
11:34   Bad pass turnover on Greg Gantt, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
11:29   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
11:29 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made layup 43-44
11:16 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 43-47
10:53   Traveling violation turnover on Julian Champagnie  
10:32 +2 Greg Gantt made layup 43-49
10:08 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Marcellus Earlington 45-49
9:44   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
9:28