Tulsa shuts down East Carolina in second half for 65-49 win

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Brandon Rachal had 21 points and Jeriah Horne added 14 points as Tulsa defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Wednesday night.

Martins Igbanu added eight points and 10 rebounds for Tulsa (11-6, 3-1 American Athletic Conference).

The game was tied at 30 at halftime and again at 34 with 17 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the second half before Tulsa went up 48-40 with 9:07 left. The Golden Hurricane scored 11 of the next 13 points to lead 59-42 with 4:21 remaining. East Carolina was held to 19 points in the second half while shooting 22%, including 0 for 15 from 3-point distance.

Jayden Gardner had 19 points for the Pirates (8-9, 2-2). Tristen Newton added six rebounds.

Tulsa plays at Tulane on Saturday. East Carolina plays at Cincinnati on Sunday.

1st Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 30
ECU Pirates 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
19:31   Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
19:10   Emmanuel Ugboh missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
18:56   Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal  
18:56 +1 Brandon Suggs made 1st of 3 free throws 0-1
18:56 +1 Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 3 free throws 0-2
18:56   Brandon Suggs missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
18:31 +2 Emmanuel Ugboh made dunk, assist by Elijah Joiner 2-2
18:11   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
17:52   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
17:52 +1 Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
17:52 +1 Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-2
17:42 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made layup 4-4
17:31 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 7-4
17:10   Offensive foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
17:10   Turnover on Tremont Robinson-White  
16:52   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
16:33   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
16:17 +2 Jeriah Horne made layup 9-4
16:01   Out of bounds turnover on Jayden Gardner  
15:41   Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
15:26   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
15:15   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
15:13   Jumpball received by Tulsa  
15:13   Personal foul on Tyrie Jackson  
14:59 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 11-4
14:39 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles 11-6
14:06   Offensive foul on Martins Igbanu  
14:06   Turnover on Martins Igbanu  
13:42   Lost ball turnover on Bitumba Baruti, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
13:42   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
13:38   Darien Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:38 +1 Darien Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-6
13:16   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
13:14   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Ugboh  
13:14   Charles Coleman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:14   Charles Coleman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
12:55   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
12:39   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
12:26   Martins Igbanu missed jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
12:15 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Charles Coleman 12-8
12:15   Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu  
12:15 +1 Jayden Gardner made free throw 12-9
12:02 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 15-9
11:40 +3 Brandon Suggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 15-12
11:24 +2 Brandon Rachal made jump shot 17-12
11:23   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
11:23 +1 Brandon Rachal made free throw 18-12
11:07   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
10:55   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
10:33   Bad pass turnover on Lawson Korita, stolen by Tristen Newton  
10:30 +2 Tristen Newton made layup 18-14
10:30   Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne  
10:30 +1 Tristen Newton made free throw 18-15
10:18 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup 20-15
10:18   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
10:18 +1 Brandon Rachal made free throw 21-15
9:51 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made layup 21-17
9:34   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Josh Earley  
9:23   Darien Jackson missed layup  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
9:21   Personal foul on Brandon Rachal  
9:17   Josh Earley missed layup, blocked by Brandon Suggs  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
8:58   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
8:28   Bad pass turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
8:20 +2 Bitumba Baruti made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 21-19
8:08   Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
8:08 +1 Elijah Joiner made 1st of 2 free throws 22-19
8:08 +1 Elijah Joiner made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-19
7:44   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
7:41   Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne  
7:41 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 23-20
7:41 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-21
7:18   Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti  
7:18   Emmanuel Ugboh missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:18 +1 Emmanuel Ugboh made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-21
6:55   Shooting foul on Isaiah Hill  
6:55 +1 Tyrie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
6:55 +1 Tyrie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-23
6:26   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
6:17   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
6:06 +2 Bitumba Baruti made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 24-25
5:46   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
5:46   Emmanuel Ugboh missed free throw  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
5:22   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
5:16   Brandon Suggs missed layup  
5:14   Offensive rebound by East Carolina  
5:14   Personal foul on Samson Strickland  
5:14 +1 Lawson Korita made 1st of 2 free throws 25-25
5:14 +1 Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
4:52   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
4:32 +2 Isaiah Hill made jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Ugboh 28-25
4:14   Shooting foul on Isaiah Hill  
4:14 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
4:14 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
4:04   Offensive foul on Emmanuel Ugboh  
4:04   Turnover on Emmanuel Ugboh  
3:42   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
3:13   Elijah Joiner missed layup  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
3:07 +2 Emmanuel Ugboh made dunk 30-27
2:45   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
2:18   Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Miles James  
1:55 +3 Miles James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson 30-30
1:17   Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
1:07   Tyrie Jackson missed jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
57.0   Lawson Korita missed jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
46.0   Offensive foul on Tristen Newton  
46.0   Turnover on Tristen Newton  
28.0   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Joiner  
4.0   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
1.0   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  

2nd Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 35
ECU Pirates 19

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
19:17 +2 Brandon Rachal made jump shot 32-30
18:54 +2 Charles Coleman made layup, assist by Jayden Gardner 32-32
18:34   Emmanuel Ugboh missed layup, blocked by Charles Coleman  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
18:09   Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
17:58   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
17:56   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
17:55   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
17:54   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
17:40 +2 Tyrie Jackson made layup 32-34
17:31 +2 Elijah Joiner made layup 34-34
17:10   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
17:05   Offensive foul on Jayden Gardner  
17:05   Turnover on Jayden Gardner  
16:45   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
16:41 +2 Jeriah Horne made tip-in 36-34
16:34   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner  
16:23   Elijah Joiner missed layup  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
16:20   Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner  
16:20 +1 Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 37-34
16:20   Jeriah Horne missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
15:59   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
15:49 +2 Jeriah Horne made jump shot 39-34
15:11   Shot clock violation turnover on East Carolina  
14:51   Darien Jackson missed layup, blocked by Charles Coleman  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
14:39   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
14:19   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
14:00   Tremont Robinson-White missed jump shot, blocked by Brandon Rachal  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
13:52 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup, assist by Jeriah Horne 41-34
13:52   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
13:52 +1 Brandon Rachal made free throw 42-34
13:34   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
13:08   Martins Igbanu missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
13:07   Personal foul on Jeriah Horne  
12:53   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Offensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
12:47 +2 J.J. Miles made layup 42-36
12:31   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
12:20   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
12:10 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup 44-36
11:55   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
11:28   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
11:28 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 45-36
11:28 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-36
11:07   Personal foul on Elijah Joiner  
10:51   Personal foul on Darien Jackson  
10:38   Shooting foul on Lawson Korita  
10:38 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 46-37
10:38 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-38
10:19   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Hill  
10:10   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
10:02   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
9:35 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot