20:00
Jumpball received by East Carolina
19:31
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Elijah Joiner
19:10
Emmanuel Ugboh missed jump shot
19:08
Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
18:56
Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal
18:56
+1
Brandon Suggs made 1st of 3 free throws
0-1
18:56
+1
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 3 free throws
0-2
18:56
Brandon Suggs missed 3rd of 3 free throws
18:56
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh
18:31
+2
Emmanuel Ugboh made dunk, assist by Elijah Joiner
2-2
18:11
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:09
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh
17:52
Shooting foul on Charles Coleman
17:52
+1
Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws
3-2
17:52
+1
Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-2
17:42
+2
Tremont Robinson-White made layup
4-4
17:31
+3
Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner
7-4
17:10
Offensive foul on Tremont Robinson-White
17:10
Turnover on Tremont Robinson-White
16:52
Brandon Rachal missed jump shot
16:50
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
16:33
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:31
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh
16:17
+2
Jeriah Horne made layup
9-4
16:01
Out of bounds turnover on Jayden Gardner
15:41
Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:39
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
15:26
Jayden Gardner missed layup
15:24
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
15:15
Brandon Rachal missed layup
15:13
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
15:13
Jumpball received by Tulsa
15:13
Personal foul on Tyrie Jackson
14:59
+2
Martins Igbanu made layup
11-4
14:39
+2
Tristen Newton made jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles
11-6
14:06
Offensive foul on Martins Igbanu
14:06
Turnover on Martins Igbanu
13:42
Lost ball turnover on Bitumba Baruti, stolen by Elijah Joiner
13:42
Shooting foul on J.J. Miles
13:38
Darien Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:38
+1
Darien Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-6
13:16
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:14
Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman
13:14
Shooting foul on Emmanuel Ugboh
13:14
Charles Coleman missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:14
Charles Coleman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:14
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
12:55
Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:53
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
12:39
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:37
Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson
12:26
Martins Igbanu missed jump shot
12:24
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
12:15
+2
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Charles Coleman
12-8
12:15
Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu
12:15
+1
Jayden Gardner made free throw
12-9
12:02
+3
Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner
15-9
11:40
+3
Brandon Suggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
15-12
11:24
+2
Brandon Rachal made jump shot
17-12
11:23
Shooting foul on Charles Coleman
11:23
+1
Brandon Rachal made free throw
18-12
11:07
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
11:05
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
10:55
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:53
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
10:41
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Elijah Joiner
10:33
Bad pass turnover on Lawson Korita, stolen by Tristen Newton
10:30
+2
Tristen Newton made layup
18-14
10:30
Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne
10:30
+1
Tristen Newton made free throw
18-15
10:18
+2
Brandon Rachal made layup
20-15
10:18
Shooting foul on J.J. Miles
10:18
+1
Brandon Rachal made free throw
21-15
9:51
+2
Tremont Robinson-White made layup
21-17
9:34
Brandon Rachal missed layup
9:32
Offensive rebound by Josh Earley
9:23
Darien Jackson missed layup
9:21
Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson
9:21
Personal foul on Brandon Rachal
9:17
Josh Earley missed layup, blocked by Brandon Suggs
9:15
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
8:58
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:56
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill
8:28
Bad pass turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Jayden Gardner
8:20
+2
Bitumba Baruti made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
21-19
8:08
Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White
8:08
+1
Elijah Joiner made 1st of 2 free throws
22-19
8:08
+1
Elijah Joiner made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-19
7:44
Jayden Gardner missed layup
7:42
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
7:41
Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne
7:41
+1
Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
23-20
7:41
+1
Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-21
7:18
Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti
7:18
Emmanuel Ugboh missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:18
+1
Emmanuel Ugboh made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-21
6:55
Shooting foul on Isaiah Hill
6:55
+1
Tyrie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
24-22
6:55
+1
Tyrie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-23
6:26
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:24
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
6:17
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:15
Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
6:06
+2
Bitumba Baruti made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
24-25
5:46
Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti
5:46
Emmanuel Ugboh missed free throw
5:46
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
5:22
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:20
Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
5:16
Brandon Suggs missed layup
5:14
Offensive rebound by East Carolina
5:14
Personal foul on Samson Strickland
5:14
+1
Lawson Korita made 1st of 2 free throws
25-25
5:14
+1
Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-25
4:52
Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:50
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill
4:32
+2
Isaiah Hill made jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Ugboh
28-25
4:14
Shooting foul on Isaiah Hill
4:14
+1
Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
28-26
4:14
+1
Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-27
4:04
Offensive foul on Emmanuel Ugboh
4:04
Turnover on Emmanuel Ugboh
3:42
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:40
Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
3:13
Elijah Joiner missed layup
3:11
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh
3:07
+2
Emmanuel Ugboh made dunk
30-27
|
2:45
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles James
|
|
1:55
|
|
+3
|
Miles James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson
|
30-30
|
1:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed jump shot
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tristen Newton
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Tristen Newton
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Joiner
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulsa
|