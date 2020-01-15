|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Valparaiso
|
|
19:53
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay
|
2-0
|
19:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on AJ Green
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
19:23
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Brown
|
2-3
|
19:06
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow made layup, assist by Tywhon Pickford
|
2-5
|
18:32
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made jump shot
|
2-7
|
17:29
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Robinson
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donovan Clay
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Austin Phyfe
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Austin Phyfe
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Tywhon Pickford
|
2-9
|
16:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Robinson
|
|
15:53
|
|
+1
|
Austin Phyfe made free throw
|
2-10
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Sackey made jump shot
|
4-10
|
15:25
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed layup
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made jump shot
|
4-12
|
14:12
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
14:03
|
|
+3
|
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot
|
4-15
|
13:47
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tywhon Pickford, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
13:45
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup
|
6-15
|
13:24
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made jump shot
|
6-17
|
13:10
|
|
+3
|
Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
|
9-17
|
12:43
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Zion Morgan made jump shot
|
11-17
|
12:09
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot
|
13-17
|
11:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on AJ Green
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Turnover on AJ Green
|
|
11:21
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot
|
15-17
|
10:59
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tywhon Pickford, stolen by John Kiser
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
John Kiser missed jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Zion Morgan
|
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup
|
17-17
|
8:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ben Krikke
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford missed layup
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
8:10
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup
|
17-19
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made jump shot
|
19-19
|
7:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Donovan Clay
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Betz
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Northern Iowa
|
|
7:00
|
|
+3
|
Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot
|
22-19
|
6:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tywhon Pickford, stolen by Nick Robinson
|
|
6:28
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup
|
24-19
|
6:18
|
|
|
James Betz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
James Betz missed layup
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on AJ Green
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:21
|
|
+1
|
Mileek McMillan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-19
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made jump shot
|
25-21
|
4:55
|
|
+3
|
Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot
|
28-21
|
4:37
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Valparaiso
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
4:10
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
28-24
|
4:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Daniel Sackey
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed layup, blocked by Mileek McMillan
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made jump shot
|
28-26
|
3:14
|
|
+3
|
John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan
|
31-26
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown
|
31-28
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan
|
33-28
|
2:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Zion Morgan
|
|
2:28
|
|
+3
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan
|
36-28
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Tywhon Pickford made dunk, assist by Isaiah Brown
|
36-30
|
2:05
|
|
+3
|
Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan
|
39-30
|
1:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made dunk
|
41-30
|
1:15
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot
|
41-33
|
31.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
Zion Morgan made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-33
|
31.0
|
|
|
Zion Morgan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
20.0
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot
|
42-36
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|