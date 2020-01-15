VALPO
Green scores 29 to lift N Iowa past Valparaiso 88-78

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) AJ Green scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half and Northern Iowa rallied to beat Valparaiso 88-78 on Wednesday night.

The Panthers had 10 turnovers in the first half that Valparaiso, which shot 53%, turned into 16 points, to trail 42-36.

Northern Iowa, which closed the first half with a Spencer Haldeman 3-pointer, scored the first 17 points of the second half, hitting every shot - six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and two free throws. Green had 10 points.

Valparaiso clawed back, getting within one point on two occasions but in the last minutethe Panthers made 7 of 8 free throws for their fourth-straight win.

Isaiah Brown had 16 points and six assists for Northern Iowa (15-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), Trae Berhow added 15 points and Austin Phyfe scored 15 with eight rebounds.

Northern Iowa scored a season-high 52 second-half points.

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 28 points with eight rebounds for the Crusaders (9-9, 2-3), Ben Krikke added 13 and Mileek McMillan 11.

1st Half
VALPO Crusaders 42
NIOWA Panthers 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
19:53 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 2-0
19:43   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green  
19:32   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
19:23 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Brown 2-3
19:06   Nick Robinson missed jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
18:40 +2 Trae Berhow made layup, assist by Tywhon Pickford 2-5
18:32   Donovan Clay missed jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
18:25   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
18:12 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 2-7
17:29   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
17:18   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
17:10   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
17:01   Offensive foul on Austin Phyfe  
17:01   Turnover on Austin Phyfe  
16:33   Mileek McMillan missed jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
16:17 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Tywhon Pickford 2-9
16:01   Shooting foul on Nick Robinson  
15:53 +1 Austin Phyfe made free throw 2-10
15:31 +2 Daniel Sackey made jump shot 4-10
15:25   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
15:16   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
14:52   Trae Berhow missed jump shot  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
14:44   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
14:36   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
14:23 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 4-12
14:12   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
14:03 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 4-15
13:47   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
13:45   Lost ball turnover on Tywhon Pickford, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
13:45 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 6-15
13:24 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 6-17
13:10 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 9-17
12:43   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
12:17 +2 Zion Morgan made jump shot 11-17
12:09   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
11:49 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 13-17
11:25   Offensive foul on AJ Green  
11:25   Turnover on AJ Green  
11:21 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 15-17
10:59   AJ Green missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
10:50   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
10:39   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
10:18   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
10:02   Trae Berhow missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
9:45   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
9:25   Lost ball turnover on Tywhon Pickford, stolen by John Kiser  
9:25   John Kiser missed jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
9:00   Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Zion Morgan  
8:56 +2 Ben Krikke made layup 17-17
8:46   Personal foul on Ben Krikke  
8:17   Tywhon Pickford missed layup  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
8:10 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 17-19
8:00 +2 Ben Krikke made jump shot 19-19
7:26   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Donovan Clay  
7:24   Offensive rebound by James Betz  
7:11   Lost ball turnover on Northern Iowa  
7:00 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot 22-19
6:45   Lost ball turnover on Tywhon Pickford, stolen by Nick Robinson  
6:28 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 24-19
6:18   James Betz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
5:57   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Tywhon Pickford  
5:40   James Betz missed layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
5:30   Personal foul on AJ Green  
5:21   Mileek McMillan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:21 +1 Mileek McMillan made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-19
5:07 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 25-21
4:55 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot 28-21
4:37   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
4:20   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
4:10 +3 Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 28-24
4:01   Turnover on Daniel Sackey  
3:48   Trae Berhow missed layup, blocked by Mileek McMillan  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
3:37 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 28-26
3:14 +3 John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan 31-26
3:01 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 31-28
2:51 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan 33-28
2:36   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Zion Morgan  
2:28 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan 36-28
2:16 +2 Tywhon Pickford made dunk, assist by Isaiah Brown 36-30
2:05 +3 Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan 39-30
1:38   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
1:23 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made dunk 41-30
1:15 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot 41-33
31.0   Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman  
31.0 +1 Zion Morgan made 1st of 2 free throws 42-33
31.0   Zion Morgan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
20.0 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot 42-36
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VALPO Crusaders 36
NIOWA Panthers 52

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Shooting foul on Donovan Clay  
19:39 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 42-37
19:39 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-38
19:18   Bad pass turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by AJ Green  
19:08 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 42-41
18:57   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Isaiah Brown  
18:48 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 42-43
18:11   Bad pass turnover on Mileek McMillan  
17:46 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 42-46
17:24   Zion Morgan missed jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
17:09 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 42-49
17:02   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
16:39 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 42-51
16:24   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
16:11   Personal foul on Eron Gordon  
15:58 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot, assist by AJ Green 42-53
15:40 +3 Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon 45-53
15:31 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 45-56
15:18 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 47-56
14:53   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
14:40   Eron Gordon missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Brown  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
14:32   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
14:11   Bad pass turnover on Trae Berhow, stolen by Daniel Sackey  
13:59   Daniel Sackey missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
13:51   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
13:36   Shooting foul on Trae Berhow  
13:36 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 48-56
13:36 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-56
13:25 +2 Isaiah Brown made layup 49-58
13:10   Traveling violation turnover on Ben Krikke  
12:44   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
12:34   Lost ball turnover on Justin Dahl, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
12:28 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 52-58
12:13 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Dahl 52-61
11:57 +2 Eron Gordon made layup 54-61
11:29   Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
11:29 +1 Austin Phyfe made 1st of 2 free throws 54-62
11:29 +1 Austin Phyfe made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-63
11:22 +3 Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 57-63
10:47   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
10:39   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
10:32   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Isaiah Brown  
9:59 +2 Austin Phyfe made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Brown 57-65
9:44   Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman  
9:41 +2 Eron Gordon made layup 59-65
9:17   Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe  
8:57   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
8:46 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup 61-65
8:32   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
8:23 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan 64-65
8:08 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 64-67
7:37   Mileek McMillan missed jump shot  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
7:29   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
7:21   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
7:11 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup 66-67
6:47   Shooting foul on Eron Gordon  
6:47 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 66-68
6:47 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-69
6:22   Traveling violation turnover on Mileek McMillan  
6:14   Personal foul on Eron Gordon  
5:56 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 66-72
5:36   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
5:34 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 68-72
5:20   AJ Green missed jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
5:12   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
4:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso  
4:37   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:27   Lost ball turnover on Zion Morgan, stolen by Spencer Haldeman  
4:10 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 68-74
3:57   Traveling violation turnover on Zion Morgan  
3:48   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
3:48 +1 Austin Phyfe made 1st of 2 free throws 68-75
3:48 +1 Austin Phyfe made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-76
3:37   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
3:07   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
2:55   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
2:53 +2 Eron Gordon made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 70-76
2:18 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Brown 70-79
2:04   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
2:02   Personal foul on John Kiser  
2:02   Austin Phyfe missed free throw  
2:02   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
1:48 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 72-79
1:19 +2 Isaiah Brown made layup 72-81
1:19   Shooting foul on Eron Gordon  