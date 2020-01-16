|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Brigham Young
|
|
19:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Finn Sullivan
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made layup
|
0-2
|
19:18
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|
|
19:04
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee made layup, assist by Jake Toolson
|
0-4
|
18:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Finn Sullivan
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Finn Sullivan, stolen by Alex Barcello
|
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made jump shot
|
0-6
|
18:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Barcello
|
|
17:48
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-6
|
17:48
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-6
|
17:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws
|
|
17:23
|
|
+3
|
Joey Calcaterra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield
|
5-6
|
17:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Finn Sullivan
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake Toolson
|
|
16:50
|
|
+1
|
Braun Hartfield made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-6
|
16:50
|
|
+1
|
Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-6
|
16:34
|
|
|
Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
16:16
|
|
+2
|
James Jean-Marie made dunk, assist by Yauhen Massalski
|
9-6
|
16:01
|
|
|
Dalton Nixon missed layup
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Braun Hartfield
|
|
15:22
|
|
+1
|
Jake Toolson made 1st of 3 free throws
|
9-7
|
15:22
|
|
+1
|
Jake Toolson made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
9-8
|
15:22
|
|
+1
|
Jake Toolson made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
9-9
|
15:14
|
|
+3
|
Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-9
|
14:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Jean-Marie
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Finn Sullivan
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brigham Young
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kolby Lee, stolen by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski made layup
|
14-9
|
14:16
|
|
|
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jared Rodriguez, stolen by Zac Seljaas
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake Toolson
|
|
13:23
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 1st of 3 free throws
|
15-9
|
13:23
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
13:23
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
16-9
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Jake Toolson made layup
|
16-11
|
12:50
|
|
+3
|
Finn Sullivan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yauhen Massalski
|
19-11
|
12:36
|
|
|
Zac Seljaas missed layup
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marion Humphrey
|
|
12:00
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Troy
|
19-14
|
11:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by Dalton Nixon
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra
|
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Zac Seljaas made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-15
|
11:35
|
|
|
Zac Seljaas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Troy
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Connor Harding
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Joey Calcaterra
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Joey Calcaterra
|
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Dalton Nixon made dunk
|
19-17
|
10:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Zac Seljaas
|
|
10:12
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas
|
19-20
|
9:48
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Braun Hartfield
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
9:23
|
|
+3
|
Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Jean-Marie
|
22-20
|
8:59
|
|
+3
|
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot
|
22-23
|
8:33
|
|
+3
|
Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot
|
25-23
|
8:16
|
|
+2
|
Connor Harding made layup
|
25-25
|
7:44
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed layup
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Dalton Nixon missed jump shot, blocked by Marion Humphrey
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
7:27
|
|
+3
|
Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marion Humphrey
|
28-25
|
7:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Marion Humphrey
|
|
6:41
|
|
+3
|
Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
28-28
|
6:15
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
|
|
5:51
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee made layup, assist by Connor Harding
|
28-30
|
5:35
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey missed jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski missed layup
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Jean-Marie
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Dalton Nixon missed free throw
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Connor Harding
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made jump shot
|
28-32
|
5:03
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on TJ Haws
|
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-32
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-32
|
4:39
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
30-34
|
4:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dalton Nixon
|
|
4:06
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-34
|
4:06
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-34
|
3:48
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kolby Lee
|
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Alex Floresca made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-34
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-34
|
3:40
|
|
|
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sabry Philip
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Alex Floresca missed layup
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Alex Floresca missed jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Finn Sullivan
|
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Zac Seljaas made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-35
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-36
|
3:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Kolby Lee
|
|
2:57
|
|
+3
|
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot
|
34-39
|
2:38
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sabry Philip
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Sabry Philip missed layup
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marion Humphrey
|
|
2:11
|
|
+1
|
Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-40
|
2:11
|
|
|
Kolby Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Floresca
|
|
1:58
|
|
+1
|
Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-41
|
1:58
|
|
+1
|
Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-42
|
1:52
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Finn Sullivan
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Turnover on Finn Sullivan
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello
|
34-44
|
1:26
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Floresca
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Kolby Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra made layup
|
36-44
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-45
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra made layup
|
36-45
|
1:03
|
|
+3
|
Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello
|
36-48
|
41.0
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Alex Barcello missed jump shot
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|