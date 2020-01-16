USD
BYU

No Text

Lee scores 21 to carry BYU over San Diego 93-70

  • AP
  • Jan 16, 2020

PROVO, Utah (AP) Kolby Lee had a career-high 21 points as BYU stretched its home win streak to eight games, romping past San Diego 93-70 on Thursday night.

TJ Haws had 19 points for BYU (14-5, 3-1 West Coast Conference). Jake Toolson added 14 points and seven assists. Dalton Nixon had 12 points.

Braun Hartfield had 21 points for the Toreros (7-13, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Joey Calcaterra added 16 points. Finn Sullivan had 13 points.

BYU plays No. 1 Gonzaga on the road on Saturday. San Diego plays Portland on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
USD Toreros 36
BYU Cougars 48

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Brigham Young  
19:52   Personal foul on Finn Sullivan  
19:43 +2 TJ Haws made layup 0-2
19:18   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
19:04 +2 Kolby Lee made layup, assist by Jake Toolson 0-4
18:39   Bad pass turnover on Finn Sullivan  
18:33   Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
18:17   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
18:06   Lost ball turnover on Finn Sullivan, stolen by Alex Barcello  
18:06 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 0-6
18:06   Shooting foul on Alex Barcello  
17:48 +1 Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws 1-6
17:48 +1 Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
17:31   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws  
17:23 +3 Joey Calcaterra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield 5-6
17:03   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
16:50   Shooting foul on Jake Toolson  
16:50 +1 Braun Hartfield made 1st of 2 free throws 6-6
16:50 +1 Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
16:34   Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
16:27   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
16:16 +2 James Jean-Marie made dunk, assist by Yauhen Massalski 9-6
16:01   Dalton Nixon missed layup  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
15:55   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
15:50   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
15:22   Shooting foul on Braun Hartfield  
15:22 +1 Jake Toolson made 1st of 3 free throws 9-7
15:22 +1 Jake Toolson made 2nd of 3 free throws 9-8
15:22 +1 Jake Toolson made 3rd of 3 free throws 9-9
15:14 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot 12-9
14:56   Personal foul on James Jean-Marie  
14:53   TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Finn Sullivan  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Brigham Young  
14:44   Lost ball turnover on Kolby Lee, stolen by Yauhen Massalski  
14:28 +2 Yauhen Massalski made layup 14-9
14:16   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
13:59   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
13:48   Lost ball turnover on Jared Rodriguez, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
13:40   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
13:23   Shooting foul on Jake Toolson  
13:23 +1 Finn Sullivan made 1st of 3 free throws 15-9
13:23   Finn Sullivan missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
13:23 +1 Finn Sullivan made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-9
13:07 +2 Jake Toolson made layup 16-11
12:50 +3 Finn Sullivan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yauhen Massalski 19-11
12:36   Zac Seljaas missed layup  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
12:27   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
12:15   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
12:00 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Troy 19-14
11:35   Lost ball turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by Dalton Nixon  
11:35   Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra  
11:35 +1 Zac Seljaas made 1st of 2 free throws 19-15
11:35   Zac Seljaas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
11:28   Personal foul on Evan Troy  
11:21   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
11:13   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
11:02   Offensive foul on Joey Calcaterra  
11:02   Turnover on Joey Calcaterra  
10:36 +2 Dalton Nixon made dunk 19-17
10:20   Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
10:12 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 19-20
9:48   Traveling violation turnover on Braun Hartfield  
9:36   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
9:23 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Jean-Marie 22-20
8:59 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot 22-23
8:33 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot 25-23
8:16 +2 Connor Harding made layup 25-25
7:44   James Jean-Marie missed layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
7:37   Dalton Nixon missed jump shot, blocked by Marion Humphrey  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
7:27 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marion Humphrey 28-25
7:09   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Yauhen Massalski  
7:09   Turnover on Marion Humphrey  
6:41 +3 Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 28-28
6:15   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
5:51 +2 Kolby Lee made layup, assist by Connor Harding 28-30
5:35   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
5:30   Yauhen Massalski missed layup  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
5:28   Personal foul on James Jean-Marie  
5:03   Dalton Nixon missed free throw  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Connor Harding  
5:03 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 28-32
5:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on TJ Haws  
5:03 +1 Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws 29-32
5:03 +1 Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-32
4:39   Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego  
4:22 +2 Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 30-34
4:06   Shooting foul on Dalton Nixon  
4:06 +1 Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws 31-34
4:06 +1 Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-34
3:48   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
3:46   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
3:46 +1 Alex Floresca made 1st of 2 free throws 33-34
3:46 +1 Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-34
3:40   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Sabry Philip  
3:20   Alex Floresca missed layup  
3:18   Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
3:18   Alex Floresca missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
3:18   Personal foul on Finn Sullivan  
3:18 +1 Zac Seljaas made 1st of 2 free throws 34-35
3:18 +1 Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-36
3:02   Lost ball turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Kolby Lee  
2:57 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot 34-39
2:38   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Sabry Philip  
2:32   Sabry Philip missed layup  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
2:11   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
2:11 +1 Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 34-40
2:11   Kolby Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
2:00   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
1:58   Personal foul on Alex Floresca  
1:58 +1 Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
1:58 +1 Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-42
1:52   Offensive foul on Finn Sullivan  
1:52   Turnover on Finn Sullivan  
1:41 +2 Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello 34-44
1:26   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
1:24   Personal foul on Alex Floresca  
1:24   Kolby Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:09 +2 Joey Calcaterra made layup 36-44
1:24 +1 Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-45
1:09 +2 Joey Calcaterra made layup 36-45
1:03 +3 Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello 36-48
41.0   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
16.0   Alex Barcello missed jump shot  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
1.0   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  

2nd Half
USD Toreros 34
BYU Cougars 45

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Dalton Nixon made jump shot 36-50
19:25   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
19:11 +2 Jake Toolson made layup 36-52
18:48   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
18:40 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Jean-Marie 39-52
18:25 +2 Jake Toolson made layup, assist by Dalton Nixon 39-54
18:09   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
18:07   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
17:46   Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego  
17:33   Jake Toolson missed layup  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
17:31   Personal foul on Jake Toolson  
17:13   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
17:00   James Jean-Marie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
16:43 +2 TJ Haws made layup 39-56
16:28   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
16:15   Personal foul on Finn Sullivan  
16:07   Personal foul on Braun Hartfield  
15:54   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
15:42   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
15:29 +2 Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 39-58
15:06 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup 41-58
14:48   Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra  
14:48 +1 Alex Barcello made 1st of 2 free throws 41-59
14:48 +1 Alex Barcello made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-60
14:34 +3 James Jean-Marie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Calcaterra 44-60
14:13   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
14:06   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
14:04   Shooting foul on Connor Harding  
14:01 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 1st of 2 free throws 45-60
14:01 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-60
13:52   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
13:37   James Jean-Marie missed layup  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
13:31 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 46-63
13:17   Lost ball turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by TJ Haws  
13:10   Connor Harding missed jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
12:57   Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Dalton Nixon  
12:46 +2 TJ Haws made layup 46-65
12:28 +2 Joey Calcaterra made jump shot 48-65
12:28   Shooting foul on TJ Haws  
12:28 +1 Joey Calcaterra made free throw 49-65
11:59   Jake Toolson missed jump shot, blocked by Sabry Philip  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
11:34   Joey Calcaterra missed layup  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
11:32