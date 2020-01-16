UTAH
Arizona rides dominating first half to 93-77 win over Utah

  • AP
  • Jan 16, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona guard Max Hazzard showed flashes of his shooting prowess early in the season while adjusting to a new role on a new team. The consistency just hadn't been there.

One breakout game by the graduate transfer from UC Irvine could change that.

Hazzard had 24 points and made six 3-pointers, Zeke Nnaji added 24 points and Arizona rode a dominating first half to a 93-77 rout over Utah Thursday night.

''It was great to see him shoot the basketball (well),'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said. ''We see him shoot a lot in practice and in fairness to Max, it takes a little while to get comfortable. My hope is there are more moments like the segment he had in the first half and into the second''

The Wildcats (12-5, 2-2 Pac-12) played without center Chase Jeter due to back spasms, but made up for it shooting the Utes out of McKale Center in the first half.

Arizona had eight 3-pointers to lead by 24 at halftime and went 15 for 29 from the arc overall to bounce back from being swept by the Pac-12 Oregon schools last week.

Hazzard keyed the rebound.

Expected to be a key contributor this season, Hazzard had mixed results this season as he adjusted to coming off the bench after starting 36 games for UC Irvine last year.

Hazzard was hot from the start after entering Thursday's game early in the first half, hitting a couple of 3-pointers as Arizona built its big lead. He kept stroking in 3-pointers, finishing 6 for 10 from the arc after making six the previous five games combined.

''I definitely felt like myself tonight,'' said Hazzard, grandson of Hall of Famer Walt Hazzard. ''Got some good looks, my teammates were feeding me as well. It felt good to get back to the way I'm accustomed to playing for sure.''

The young Utes (10-6, 1-3) lost by 39 to Colorado in their first Pac-12 road game last week and never stood much of a chance after digging a big early hole in one of college basketball's toughest road venues.

Timmy Allen and Riley Battin had 16 points each to lead the Utes, who have lost four of five - all to teams that have been ranked this season.

''We all feel like we've been punched and we realize to be in that category we have to be a lot better,'' Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. ''We got a sense of what big-boy basketball is like and what we've got to do and what we've got to clean up.''

Coming off a 17-point loss at Oregon State, Arizona hit the Utes with a barrage of 3-pointers early. The Wildcats made five of their first eight from the arc and used an 8-0 run to build a 12-point lead midway through the first half.

Arizona finished the half 8 for 14 from 3 and stretched the lead to 52-28 behind Hazzard, who had 11 points and was 4 of 5 from the arc.

Utah labored against Arizona's aggressive man defense, forcing up contested shots late in the shot clock throughout the first half. The Utes didn't make many, at least from the perimeter, going 2 for 11 on 3-pointers in the half.

The Utes played better to start the second half, hitting a few more shots while creating some problems for Arizona defensively.

Even then, Utah only managed to get the lead down to 17 before Arizona stretched it out again.

''They were smoking from 3,'' Krystkowiak said. ''Games like that are going to happen. Some of them we played right, but we've got to stay connected.''

BIG PICTURE

Utah struggled at both ends early, leaving little chance of even making it competitive.

Arizona bounced back nicely after being blown out in its previous game, putting the game all but out of reach with a dominating first half.

LEE'S TECHNICAL

Arizona forward Ira Lee was hit with a technical foul after staring down Mikael Jantunen following a dunk over the Utah freshman forward.

Frustrated with the taunting T, Miller quickly motioned to the bench for someone to replace Lee, who had just entered the game.

''I don't think Ira meant anything about it, but the point I was trying to make to him was, you do it, you get the dunk and get a technical and you erase it,'' Miller said. ''It's one thing if you're up big, but if that's a single-possession game or a tight game, you just erased a really good play.

UP NEXT

Utah plays at Arizona State on Saturday.

Arizona hosts No. 20 Colorado Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
UTAH Utes 28
ARIZ Wildcats 52

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona  
19:45   Traveling violation turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
19:23 +2 Riley Battin made layup 2-0
19:12   Josh Green missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
18:49   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
18:38   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Utah  
18:16   Timmy Allen missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Green  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
18:02 +2 Dylan Smith made layup 2-2
17:34   Offensive foul on Timmy Allen  
17:34   Turnover on Timmy Allen  
17:17 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Josh Green 2-4
17:03   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Josh Green  
16:55 +2 Josh Green made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 2-6
16:46   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
16:37 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 4-6
16:28   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
16:18   Nico Mannion missed layup  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
15:51 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 6-6
15:36   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
15:27   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:27 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 6-8
15:27   Shooting foul on Both Gach  
15:27 +1 Zeke Nnaji made free throw 6-9
15:16   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
15:05 +2 Dylan Smith made layup 6-11
15:05   Shooting foul on Riley Battin  
15:05   Dylan Smith missed free throw  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
14:39   Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
14:30 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 6-14
14:11   Shooting foul on Dylan Smith  
14:11 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 7-14
14:11   Timmy Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
13:54   Bad pass turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
13:37   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Max Hazzard  
13:29   Josh Green missed layup, blocked by Lahat Thioune  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
13:09   Stone Gettings missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
13:01 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 10-14
12:53   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
12:51   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
12:44 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 10-17
12:24   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
12:12   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
12:10   Shooting foul on Christian Koloko  
12:10 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 11-17
12:10   Timmy Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
11:52 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 11-20
11:45   Rylan Jones missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
11:37 +2 Max Hazzard made jump shot 11-22
11:05   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
10:59 +2 Lahat Thioune made layup 13-22
10:40   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Rylan Jones  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Josh Green  
10:15 +2 Josh Green made layup 13-24
10:15   Shooting foul on Rylan Jones  
10:13 +1 Josh Green made free throw 13-25
9:49   Both Gach missed jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
9:39 +2 Lahat Thioune made layup 15-25
9:31   Josh Green missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
8:59 +2 Both Gach made jump shot 17-25
8:32 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 17-28
7:55   Both Gach missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
7:46 +3 Josh Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings 17-31
7:17   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
7:17 +1 Jaxon Brenchley made 1st of 2 free throws 18-31
7:17 +1 Jaxon Brenchley made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-31
6:56 +2 Dylan Smith made layup 19-33
6:15   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
5:55   Out of bounds turnover on Rylan Jones  
5:42   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Utah  
5:40   Personal foul on Christian Koloko  
5:26   Personal foul on Christian Koloko  
5:21   Lost ball turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Ira Lee  
5:14 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 19-36
5:05   Personal foul on Max Hazzard  
4:55 +3 Riley Battin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 22-36
4:36   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
4:30   Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen  
4:26 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ira Lee 22-39
4:18 +2 Riley Battin made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 24-39
3:45 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 24-41
3:34   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
3:23 +2 Nico Mannion made layup 24-43
3:12   Offensive foul on Branden Carlson  
3:12   Turnover on Branden Carlson  
2:59   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
2:57   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
2:57 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 24-44
2:57 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-45
2:43   Personal foul on Josh Green  
2:43   Riley Battin missed free throw  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
2:37 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 24-48
2:11   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
2:03   Traveling violation turnover on Max Hazzard  
1:48   Personal foul on Max Hazzard  
1:48 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 1st of 2 free throws 25-48
1:48 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-48
1:36 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Dylan Smith 26-50
1:23   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
1:11   Dylan Smith missed layup  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
1:05   Dylan Smith missed layup  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
45.0 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 28-50
23.0   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
21.0   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
13.0   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Both Gach  
4.0   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Stone Gettings  
0.0 +2 Stone Gettings made layup 28-52
0.0   Both Gach missed jump shot, blocked by Dylan Smith  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Utah  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAH Utes 49
ARIZ Wildcats 41

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Bad pass turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by Dylan Smith  
19:29 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Dylan Smith 28-54
19:11 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk, assist by Rylan Jones 30-54
18:56 +3 Zeke Nnaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 30-57
18:27 +3 Riley Battin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 33-57
18:01   Traveling violation turnover on Stone Gettings  
17:33   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
17:23   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
17:16 +2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 35-57
17:01   Josh Green missed jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
16:38 +3 Riley Battin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 38-57
16:10   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
16:04   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Nico Mannion  
16:04   Personal foul on Both Gach  
15:50   Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen  
15:39   Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen  
15:31 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 38-60
15:06   Timmy Allen missed layup  
15:04   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
14:58   Mikael Jantunen missed layup, blocked by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
14:50   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
14:38   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
14:28   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
14:19   Christian Koloko missed layup  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
14:09   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
14:00   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
13:51 +2 Riley Battin made layup 40-60
13:51   Shooting foul on Christian Koloko  
13:51 +1 Riley Battin made free throw 41-60
13:37 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings 41-63
13:25   Mikael Jantunen missed jump shot, blocked by Ira Lee  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Utah  
13:23   Traveling violation turnover on Rylan Jones  
13:09   Stone Gettings missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
12:55   Shooting foul on Josh Green  
12:55 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 42-63
12:55 +1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-63
12:41   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
12:38   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
12:21   Timmy Allen missed jump shot, blocked by Ira Lee  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
12:08   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
11:51 +2 Ira Lee made dunk, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 43-65
11:49   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ira Lee  
11:49 +1 Rylan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 44-65
11:49 +1 Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-65
11:38 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikael Jantunen 48-65
11:15   Josh Green missed jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
11:09   Shooting foul on Matt Van Komen  
11:13 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 48-66
11:13 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-67
11:03   Mikael Jantunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
10:50   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
10:41   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
10:35  