COLO
ARIZ

Arizona earns dominant 75-54 win over No. 20 Colorado

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona freshmen Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji all played one of their best games of the year on Saturday. So did some of the unheralded veterans like Dylan Smith, Ira Lee and Max Hazzard.

The athleticism was impressive, the shots were falling and the defense was intense. When it was over, Arizona had powered its way to a 75-54 win over No. 20 Colorado that was rarely in doubt in front of a raucous crowd at the McKale Center that enjoyed every minute.

After a few weeks of underachieving, the Wildcats are starting to look more like the Pac-12 powerhouse they were projected to be.

''That was one of those really fun afternoons,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said.

Smith and Green both scored 13 points while Mannion and Nnaji each added 12. There were some good individual moments - like Green's up-and-under layup or Lee's offensive rebounding and dunks - but this win was much more about the entire roster playing up to its capability.

''We were just super focused, super locked-in,'' Mannion said.

Arizona (13-5, 3-2 Pac-12) has won all three of its home conference games. The Wildcats had a double-digit lead for the last 18 minutes of Saturday's game, stopping the brief Colorado rallies with quick baskets.

Arizona got contributions from all over the roster. Hazzard scored nine points on three 3-pointers, Jemarl Baker Jr had seven points and Lee had six points and seven rebounds. Nnaji added 12 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end.

Colorado (14-4, 3-2) took a 10-5 lead in the opening minutes, but Arizona rallied with the next seven points and the Buffaloes never led again. McKinley Wright led Colorado with 15 points and D'Shawn Schwartz added 12.

Arizona shot 52% from the field in the second half to slowly pull away. The Wildcats also had a 39-25 rebounding advantage.

''We pride ourselves on defense and rebounding, and we didn't do either one,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said.

Arizona jumped out to a 34-20 lead late in the first half when Smith snatched the ball out of Shane Gatling's hands and ran the length of the floor before finishing with a slam.

Wright countered for Colorado with a 3-pointer at the buzzer that banked in off the glass, pulling the Buffaloes within 34-23 at the break.

Colorado shot just 8 of 25 (32%) in the first half. Boyle pointed to a few things the Buffaloes could have done better, but also said Arizona played a terrific game.

''Sometimes as a coach you want to look inward, and you have to, and I will, but there's also times when you look at the other team and say `We got their best shot tonight,''' Boyle said. ''We got Arizona's best shot. I'm not sure Arizona got Colorado's best shot.''

HAZZARD TIME

Hazzard had another quality game two nights after pouring in 24 points during a win against Utah. The 6-foot senior is a graduate transfer from Cal Irvine and had six 3-pointers against the Utes.

He provided some instant offense again off the bench on Saturday, knocking down those three 3-pointers in 16 minutes. Hazzard drew some gasps from the crowd when he pulled up on a fast break for a 3-pointer. Those gasps turned to cheers when it splashed through the net.

That's usually not a shot Miller would love, but with Hazzard, the coach will make an exception.

''Not all of our players are equal when they pull up from 3,'' Miller said. ''Some make more than others. You can ask the players on our team, when you see that guy shoot every day, he can really, really get going.''

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffaloes are a quality defensive team even if this wasn't one of their best outings. But the offense must be more efficient if they're going to be a contender for the top of the Pac-12.

Arizona: Two straight home wins might have put the Wildcats back on track and they'll be tough to beat if they play like this. Arizona's freshmen are growing up quickly and they're getting lots of contributions from others like Hazzard, Baker and Lee.

UP NEXT

Colorado: The Buffaloes return home to face Washington State on Thursday.

Arizona: The Wildcats get a week off before a road game against Arizona State on Saturday.

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 23
ARIZ Wildcats 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
19:31   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
18:59   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
18:43 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 2-0
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green  
18:15   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
18:03   Bad pass turnover on Stone Gettings  
17:50   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
17:30   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
17:21   Nico Mannion missed layup  
17:19   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
17:09   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
17:10 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 3-0
17:09 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-0
16:53 +2 Josh Green made turnaround jump shot 4-2
16:38   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
16:29 +2 Josh Green made jump shot 4-4
16:29   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:29 +1 Josh Green made free throw 4-5
16:04 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 7-5
15:42   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Shane Gatling  
15:37   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
15:20   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Ira Lee  
15:12   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:05   Traveling violation turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
14:49   Shooting foul on Josh Green  
14:48 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made free throw 8-5
14:48   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
14:28   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
14:10   Personal foul on Max Hazzard  
13:53 +2 Daylen Kountz made jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 10-5
13:27   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
13:16   Lost ball turnover on Evan Battey  
12:58 +2 Nico Mannion made jump shot 10-7
12:37   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
12:30   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
12:18   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
12:10 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 10-10
11:38   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
11:30 +2 Nico Mannion made driving layup, assist by Ira Lee 10-12
11:19   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
10:50   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Shane Gatling  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
10:18   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
10:00   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
9:39   Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
9:20   Shane Gatling missed jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
9:18   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
9:08   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
8:58 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made jump shot 10-14
8:35 +2 Dallas Walton made turnaround jump shot 12-14
8:09   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
8:07   Personal foul on Dallas Walton  
8:02 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 12-17
7:34   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
7:15   Josh Green missed layup  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
7:04 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 12-19
7:14   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
7:04 +2 Josh Green made jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 12-21
6:46   Shooting foul on Christian Koloko  
6:46   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:45 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-21
6:31   Lost ball turnover on Josh Green  
6:14   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
6:03 +2 Nico Mannion made driving layup, assist by Josh Green 13-23
6:02   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
6:02 +1 Nico Mannion made free throw 13-24
5:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
5:12   Zeke Nnaji missed alley-oop shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
4:52 +2 Lucas Siewert made layup, assist by Tyler Bey 15-24
4:32   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
4:26 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 15-26
4:02   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey  
3:57 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot 15-29
3:42 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 18-29
3:20   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
3:14   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
3:09   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
2:47   Evan Battey missed turnaround jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
2:36   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
2:21   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
2:03   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
2:01   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
2:01   Josh Green missed jump shot  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
1:49   Josh Green missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
1:38   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
1:29 +2 Lucas Siewert made tip-in 20-29
1:10   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
51.0   Lost ball turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Lucas Siewert  
45.0   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Josh Green  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
35.0 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 20-32
29.0   Lost ball turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by Dylan Smith  
23.0 +2 Dylan Smith made dunk 20-34
0.0 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 23-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 31
ARIZ Wildcats 41

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Josh Green missed layup  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
19:21   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
19:13   Nico Mannion missed layup  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:59   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:51 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 25-34
18:29 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Dylan Smith 25-36
18:03 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 27-36
17:48   Shooting foul on Lucas Siewert  
17:48 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 27-37
17:49 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-38
17:32   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green, stolen by Tyler Bey  
17:10   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
16:51 +2 Nico Mannion made jump shot 27-40
16:28   Personal foul on Josh Green  
16:21   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Josh Green  
15:52   Daylen Kountz missed jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
15:45   Personal foul on Daylen Kountz  
15:41   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
15:30 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 29-40
15:10   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:05   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
15:05 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 29-41
15:05 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-42
14:35   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
14:15   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
14:12   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
14:00   Offensive foul on Josh Green  
14:00   Turnover on Josh Green  
13:46   Daylen Kountz missed layup  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
13:37 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 29-45
13:22 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 32-45
12:55   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
12:50   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
12:36 +2 Lucas Siewert made layup 34-45
12:36   Shooting foul on Dylan Smith  
12:33 +1 Lucas Siewert made free throw 35-45
12:28 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 35-48
11:57   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
11:57   Lucas Siewert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:57 +1 Lucas Siewert made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-48
11:33 +3 Stone Gettings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Hazzard 36-51
11:14   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
10:47   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
10:20   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
10:10   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Stone Gettings  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
10:01   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
10:01 +1 Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 36-52
10:01 +1 Dylan Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-53
9:48   Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji  
9:40   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
9:41   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:40 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-53
9:13   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
9:01 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 40-53
8:42 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 40-56
8:21   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey  
8:04   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
7:53   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
7:53 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 41-56
7:53 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-56
7:37 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made running Jump Shot 42-58
7:17   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
7:17   Lucas Siewert missed free throw  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
6:55 +2 Josh Green made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 42-60
6:54   Shooting foul on Lucas Siewert  
6:54   Josh Green missed free throw  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
6:35   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
