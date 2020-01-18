|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Massachusetts
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keon Clergeot, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keon Clergeot
|
|
19:31
|
|
+1
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
19:31
|
|
+1
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-0
|
19:11
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
|
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Battle made jump shot, assist by Maceo Jack
|
4-0
|
18:25
|
|
+2
|
Samba Diallo made layup
|
4-2
|
18:09
|
|
+3
|
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
|
7-2
|
17:40
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed layup
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chase Paar
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:59
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-3
|
16:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Preston Santos
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Tre Mitchell
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup
|
7-5
|
15:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamison Battle
|
|
15:53
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made free throw
|
7-6
|
15:41
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed layup
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Sean East II missed layup
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Armel Potter
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Armel Potter
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Preston Santos missed layup
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Samba Diallo made tip-in
|
7-8
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Amir Harris made layup
|
9-8
|
13:19
|
|
|
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sean East II
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Amir Harris
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Samba Diallo
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Amir Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
11:28
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II made layup
|
9-10
|
11:19
|
|
+3
|
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
|
12-10
|
11:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Preston Santos, stolen by Maceo Jack
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Maceo Jack made dunk
|
14-10
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Dibaji Walker made jump shot
|
14-12
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Armel Potter made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
16-12
|
10:02
|
|
|
Sean East II missed layup
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Maceo Jack made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
18-12
|
9:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Dibaji Walker
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sean East II
|
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Jamison Battle made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-12
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Jamison Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-12
|
9:31
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Washington
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
Dibaji Walker made layup, assist by Kolton Mitchell
|
20-14
|
8:40
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Preston Santos
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Washington
|
|
8:35
|
|
+3
|
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
|
23-14
|
8:19
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amir Harris
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell
|
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-14
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-14
|
7:58
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keon Clergeot
|
25-17
|
7:51
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keon Clergeot, stolen by Amir Harris
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Chase Paar
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Chase Paar
|
|
6:01
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot
|
25-20
|
5:33
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed layup
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings
|
|
4:55
|
|
+3
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|
28-20
|
4:37
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
|
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
Armel Potter made layup
|
30-20
|
4:27
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Amir Harris made layup
|
32-20
|
3:33
|
|
|
Sean East II missed layup
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ace Stallings
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Sean East II
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Amir Harris missed layup, blocked by Djery Baptiste
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ace Stallings
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:04
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-21
|
2:40
|
|
+3
|
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mezie Offurum
|
35-21
|
2:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amir Harris
|
|
2:11
|
|
+1
|
Sean East II made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-22
|
2:11
|
|
+1
|
Sean East II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-23
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Djery Baptiste
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Sean East II missed layup
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed layup
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mezie Offurum
|
|
41.0
|
|
+2
|
Mezie Offurum made layup
|
37-23
|
31.0
|
|
|
Sean East II missed jump shot
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Preston Santos
|
|
4.0
|
|
+1
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-23
|
4.0
|
|
+1
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-23
|
4.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Mezie Offurum
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Mezie Offurum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Washington
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|