|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Indiana State
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
2-0
|
19:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan
|
|
19:46
|
|
+1
|
Tre Williams made free throw
|
3-0
|
19:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zion Morgan, stolen by Jordan Barnes
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
18:36
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key
|
6-0
|
18:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cooper Neese
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
18:19
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-1
|
18:19
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-2
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Tre Williams
|
8-2
|
17:31
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed layup
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zion Morgan
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Zion Morgan missed jump shot, blocked by Jake LaRavia
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Zion Morgan
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Zion Morgan
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed layup
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
16:21
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made layup
|
10-2
|
16:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on John Kiser
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot
|
10-4
|
15:00
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
14:53
|
|
+3
|
Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
10-7
|
14:32
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
12-7
|
14:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre Williams
|
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
Donovan Clay made 1st of 3 free throws
|
12-8
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
Donovan Clay made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
12-9
|
14:13
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
13:48
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made layup
|
14-9
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
14-11
|
13:21
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Tyreke Key
|
16-11
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
John Kiser made jump shot
|
16-13
|
12:33
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Eron Gordon
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed layup
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
11:46
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
19-13
|
11:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:28
|
|
+1
|
Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-14
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made layup
|
21-14
|
10:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mileek McMillan
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Turnover on Mileek McMillan
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Cam Bacote missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eron Gordon
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed hook shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sigurd Lorange
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Clay
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed layup
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup
|
21-16
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
23-16
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Zion Morgan
|
23-18
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made jump shot
|
25-18
|
7:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Williams
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Sigurd Lorange missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made jump shot
|
27-18
|
6:54
|
|
+3
|
Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sigurd Lorange
|
27-21
|
6:34
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Bacote
|
30-21
|
6:20
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed layup
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ben Krikke
|
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-21
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-21
|
5:48
|
|
+3
|
John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Krikke
|
32-24
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made jump shot
|
34-24
|
5:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Jordan Barnes
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed layup
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
De'Avion Washington missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Donovan Clay made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-25
|
4:34
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
4:25
|
|
+3
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot
|
34-28
|
4:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Emil Freese-Vilien
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Turnover on Emil Freese-Vilien
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Barnes
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed free throw
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Avion Washington
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
John Kiser missed jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
De'Avion Washington missed layup, blocked by John Kiser
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emil Freese-Vilien
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Emil Freese-Vilien missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed free throw
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Eron Gordon made layup
|
34-30
|
1:30
|
|
|
De'Avion Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Avion Washington
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
52.0
|
|
+1
|
Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-30
|
40.0
|
|
+2
|
Eron Gordon made layup
|
35-32
|
9.0
|
|
|
De'Avion Washington missed layup
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emil Freese-Vilien
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|