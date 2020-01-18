INDST
Freeman-Liberty leads Valparaiso past Indiana St.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 23 points and Donovan Clay scored 18 and Valparaiso pulled away from Indiana State for an 86-77 win on Saturday.

Eron Gordon scored 14 and John Kiser added 12 points off the bench for the Crusaders (10-9, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Mileek McMillan scored 11. Kiser's 3-pointer with 5:38 left gave Valpo a 65-64 lead and the Crusaders led the rest of the way.

Indiana State led 35-32 at halftime.

Tyreke Key led the Sycamores (10-7, 3-3) with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Jordan Barnes scored 21 and Jake Laravia 11.

The Sycamores have lost three of five following an eight-game winning streak.

1st Half
INDST Sycamores 35
VALPO Crusaders 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana State  
19:46 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 2-0
19:46   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
19:46 +1 Tre Williams made free throw 3-0
19:19   Lost ball turnover on Zion Morgan, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
19:05   Cooper Neese missed jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
18:52   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
18:46   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
18:36 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key 6-0
18:24   Personal foul on Cooper Neese  
18:19   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
18:19 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 6-1
18:19 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
17:56 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Tre Williams 8-2
17:31   Eron Gordon missed layup  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
17:15   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
17:09   Zion Morgan missed jump shot, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
17:00   Tre Williams missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
16:36   Offensive foul on Zion Morgan  
16:36   Turnover on Zion Morgan  
16:36   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
16:34   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
16:21 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 10-2
16:07   Bad pass turnover on John Kiser  
15:39   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
15:12 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 10-4
15:00   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
14:53 +3 Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 10-7
14:32 +2 Christian Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 12-7
14:15   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
14:13 +1 Donovan Clay made 1st of 3 free throws 12-8
14:13 +1 Donovan Clay made 2nd of 3 free throws 12-9
14:13   Donovan Clay missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
13:48 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 14-9
13:34 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 14-11
13:21 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Tyreke Key 16-11
13:00 +2 John Kiser made jump shot 16-13
12:33   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
12:10   Double dribble turnover on Eron Gordon  
11:55   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Christian Williams  
11:46 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 19-13
11:28   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
11:28   Eron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:28 +1 Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
11:14 +2 Tyreke Key made layup 21-14
10:53   Offensive foul on Mileek McMillan  
10:53   Turnover on Mileek McMillan  
10:23   Cam Bacote missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
10:13   Eron Gordon missed jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
10:13   Personal foul on Eron Gordon  
9:57   Tre Williams missed hook shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Sigurd Lorange  
9:39   Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Clay  
9:21   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
9:19   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
9:07 +2 Ben Krikke made layup 21-16
8:44 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 23-16
8:29 +2 Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Zion Morgan 23-18
8:00 +2 Jordan Barnes made jump shot 25-18
7:41   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
7:35   Sigurd Lorange missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
7:21 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 27-18
6:54 +3 Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sigurd Lorange 27-21
6:34 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Bacote 30-21
6:20   Donovan Clay missed layup  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
6:12   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
6:12 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 31-21
6:12 +1 Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-21
5:48 +3 John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Krikke 32-24
5:30 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 34-24
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
5:08   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
4:59   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
4:57   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
4:52   De'Avion Washington missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:52   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
4:52   Donovan Clay missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:52 +1 Donovan Clay made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-25
4:34   Christian Williams missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:25 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot 34-28
4:01   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes  
3:49   Offensive foul on Emil Freese-Vilien  
3:49   Turnover on Emil Freese-Vilien  
3:33   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
3:32   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
3:32   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed free throw  
3:32   Defensive rebound by De'Avion Washington  
3:23   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
3:01   John Kiser missed jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
2:50   De'Avion Washington missed layup, blocked by John Kiser  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Emil Freese-Vilien  
2:41   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
2:32   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
2:14   Emil Freese-Vilien missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
2:12   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
2:12   Tyreke Key missed free throw  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
1:58   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
1:49   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
1:42 +2 Eron Gordon made layup 34-30
1:30   De'Avion Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
1:20   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by De'Avion Washington  
52.0   Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
52.0   Tyreke Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
52.0 +1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-30
40.0 +2 Eron Gordon made layup 35-32
9.0   De'Avion Washington missed layup  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Emil Freese-Vilien  
4.0   Eron Gordon missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
INDST Sycamores 42
VALPO Crusaders 54

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Shooting foul on Cooper Neese  
19:47 +1 Eron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 35-33
19:47 +1 Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-34
19:31   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
19:20 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Williams 38-34
19:08 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon 38-37
18:43 +2 Tre Williams made layup 40-37
18:30 +2 Eron Gordon made layup, assist by Zion Morgan 40-39
18:04   Shooting foul on Zion Morgan  
18:04   Cooper Neese missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:04 +1 Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-39
17:46 +3 Eron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 41-42
17:23   Cooper Neese missed jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
17:15   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
17:09   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
16:58 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup 41-44
16:45 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 44-44
16:13   Donovan Clay missed jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
15:53   Jake LaRavia missed layup, blocked by Zion Morgan  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
15:39   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
15:39   Offensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
15:39 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 44-46
15:07   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
14:57   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
14:46 +2 Zion Morgan made layup 44-48
14:26   Jumpball received by Indiana State  
14:18   Shooting foul on Donovan Clay  
14:18   Christian Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:18 +1 Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-48
14:02   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
13:44 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 48-48
13:26 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Ben Krikke 48-50
13:17   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by John Kiser  
13:05   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
12:57   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
12:33 +2 John Kiser made layup, assist by Eron Gordon 48-52
12:11 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 50-52
11:56 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 50-54
11:34   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
11:24 +2 Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Eron Gordon 50-56
10:59 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 52-56
10:59   Shooting foul on Donovan Clay  
10:59   Jordan Barnes missed free throw  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
10:41   Personal foul on Cobie Barnes  
10:36 +2 John Kiser made jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 52-58
10:24 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 55-58
10:02   Donovan Clay missed layup  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
9:47 +2 Cobie Barnes made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 57-58
9:22   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Zion Morgan  
8:58   Zion Morgan missed layup  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
8:56   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed dunk  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
8:56   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
8:56   Shooting foul on Cobie Barnes  
8:56 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 57-59
8:56 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-60
8:36 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup 59-60
8:36   Shooting foul on John Kiser  
8:36 +1 Jake LaRavia made free throw 60-60
8:22   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
8:12 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Christian Williams