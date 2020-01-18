|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Rhode Island
|
|
19:49
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made hook shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|
0-2
|
19:16
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tyrese Martin
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Turnover on Tyrese Martin
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Fatts Russell
|
|
18:41
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|
0-5
|
18:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Cyril Langevine
|
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Jermaine Harris
|
0-7
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Saul Phiri made jump shot
|
2-7
|
17:24
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Ayinde Hikim made layup
|
4-7
|
17:05
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cyril Langevine
|
|
16:36
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
7-7
|
16:17
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Jermaine Harris
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris made layup
|
7-9
|
16:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Saul Phiri
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed free throw
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
|
|
15:49
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ed Croswell
|
10-9
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Martin made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine
|
10-11
|
15:05
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Scott Spencer
|
|
14:36
|
|
+3
|
Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
13-11
|
14:17
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tyrese Martin
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Turnover on Tyrese Martin
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot, blocked by Fatts Russell
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by La Salle
|
|
13:52
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Deas made jump shot
|
15-11
|
13:40
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
13:11
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Deas made jump shot
|
17-11
|
12:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:45
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-12
|
12:18
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|
|
12:05
|
|
+3
|
Mekhi Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
|
17-15
|
11:50
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on La Salle
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by David Beatty
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Ayinde Hikim made jump shot
|
19-15
|
11:15
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Antwan Walker missed layup
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mekhi Long
|
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Mekhi Long made dunk
|
19-17
|
10:57
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Brandon Stone
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Turnover on Brandon Stone
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mekhi Long
|
|
10:29
|
|
+1
|
Ayinde Hikim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-17
|
10:29
|
|
+1
|
Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-17
|
10:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ed Croswell
|
|
10:10
|
|
+1
|
Mekhi Long made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-18
|
10:10
|
|
+1
|
Mekhi Long made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-19
|
9:51
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ed Croswell
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Tyrese Martin
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Sherif Kenney
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Brandon Stone
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Stone
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sherif Kenney
|
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-20
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-21
|
7:52
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by David Beatty
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sherif Kenney
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Sherif Kenney
|
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Antwan Walker
|
21-23
|
7:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isiah Deas
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed free throw
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Dowtin made driving layup
|
21-25
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
David Beatty made dunk, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
23-25
|
6:43
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jeff Dowtin
|
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
Ayinde Hikim made floating jump shot
|
25-25
|
6:15
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by La Salle
|
|
5:44
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Deas made layup, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
27-25
|
5:35
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mekhi Long
|
27-28
|
5:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Christian Ray, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Ray
|
|
5:07
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-29
|
5:07
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-30
|
4:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mekhi Long
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Antwan Walker
|
27-32
|
3:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Antwan Walker
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Fatts Russell
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Scott Spencer missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Ed Croswell missed layup
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin missed layup
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
2:52
|
|
+3
|
Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
30-32
|
2:44
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed layup, blocked by Isiah Deas
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Jacob Toppin
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell made layup, assist by Jermaine Harris
|
30-34
|
1:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Fatts Russell
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Stone
|
|
1:00
|
|
+3
|
Antwan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
|
30-37
|
38.0
|
|
+3
|
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot
|
33-37
|
18.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isiah Deas
|
|
18.0
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-38
|
18.0
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-39
|
1.0
|
|
|
Brandon Stone missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|