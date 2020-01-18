LSALLE
Russell, Dowtin lift Rhode Island over La Salle 66-63

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell scored 13 points, including two free throws with two seconds left, and Rhode Island edged La Salle 66-63 on Saturday.

Jeff Dowtin added 10 points for the Rams, including a pair of clutch free throws with 10 seconds left for a 64-59 lead.

After Dowtin's free throws, La Salle's Isiah Deas was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with four seconds left. Deas made the first two free throws but missed the third. Ed Croswell snared the rebounded and made the put back to cut the margin to one.

Following Russell's free throws, the Explorers did not get off a potential tying shot.

Rhode Island (12-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won four straight and five straight against La Salle.

Deas scored 19 points for the Explorers (10-7, 1-4) and Scott Spencer added 14. Croswell had nine rebounds.

Rhode Island only shot 41% but scored 26 points off of 22 La Salle turnovers and went 22 of 32 from the foul line where the Explorers were 5 of 11.

1st Half
LSALLE Explorers 33
RI Rams 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rhode Island  
19:49 +2 Cyril Langevine made hook shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 0-2
19:16   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
19:10   Offensive foul on Tyrese Martin  
19:10   Turnover on Tyrese Martin  
18:48   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Fatts Russell  
18:41 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 0-5
18:28   Lost ball turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Cyril Langevine  
18:16 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Jermaine Harris 0-7
17:53 +2 Saul Phiri made jump shot 2-7
17:24   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
17:14 +2 Ayinde Hikim made layup 4-7
17:05   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
16:58   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
16:58   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
16:36 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 7-7
16:17   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
16:05   Lost ball turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Jermaine Harris  
16:01 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup 7-9
16:01   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
16:01   Jermaine Harris missed free throw  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
15:49 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ed Croswell 10-9
15:24 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine 10-11
15:05   Traveling violation turnover on Ayinde Hikim  
14:51   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Scott Spencer  
14:36 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 13-11
14:17   Offensive foul on Tyrese Martin  
14:17   Turnover on Tyrese Martin  
14:04   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot, blocked by Fatts Russell  
14:02   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
13:52 +2 Isiah Deas made jump shot 15-11
13:40   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
13:11 +2 Isiah Deas made jump shot 17-11
12:45   Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim  
12:45   Fatts Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:45 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-12
12:18   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
12:05 +3 Mekhi Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 17-15
11:50   Backcourt turnover on La Salle  
11:37   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by David Beatty  
11:29 +2 Ayinde Hikim made jump shot 19-15
11:15   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
11:06   Antwan Walker missed layup  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
10:58 +2 Mekhi Long made dunk 19-17
10:57   Offensive foul on Brandon Stone  
10:57   Turnover on Brandon Stone  
10:35   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
10:29   Shooting foul on Mekhi Long  
10:29 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
10:29 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-17
10:10   Shooting foul on Ed Croswell  
10:10 +1 Mekhi Long made 1st of 2 free throws 21-18
10:10 +1 Mekhi Long made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-19
9:51   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
9:49   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
9:33   Out of bounds turnover on Tyrese Martin  
9:21   Out of bounds turnover on Sherif Kenney  
8:58   Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Brandon Stone  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
8:58   Shooting foul on Brandon Stone  
8:58   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:58   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
8:35   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
8:23   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
8:23 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws 21-20
8:23 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
7:52   Sherif Kenney missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by David Beatty  
7:40   Offensive foul on Sherif Kenney  
7:39   Turnover on Sherif Kenney  
7:25 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Antwan Walker 21-23
7:25   Shooting foul on Isiah Deas  
7:25   Cyril Langevine missed free throw  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
7:16   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
7:05 +2 Jeff Dowtin made driving layup 21-25
6:52 +2 David Beatty made dunk, assist by Ayinde Hikim 23-25
6:43   Traveling violation turnover on Jeff Dowtin  
6:31 +2 Ayinde Hikim made floating jump shot 25-25
6:15   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
5:44 +2 Isiah Deas made layup, assist by Ayinde Hikim 27-25
5:35 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mekhi Long 27-28
5:07   Lost ball turnover on Christian Ray, stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
5:07   Shooting foul on Christian Ray  
5:07 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws 27-29
5:07 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-30
4:57   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
4:45   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
4:27 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Antwan Walker 27-32
3:58   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Antwan Walker  
3:45   Out of bounds turnover on Fatts Russell  
3:30   Scott Spencer missed turnaround jump shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
3:19   Ed Croswell missed layup  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
3:12   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
3:03   Jacob Toppin missed layup  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
2:52 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 30-32
2:44   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
2:27   Jermaine Harris missed layup, blocked by Isiah Deas  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
2:16   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
2:03   Jermaine Harris missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
1:51   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Jacob Toppin  
1:42 +2 Fatts Russell made layup, assist by Jermaine Harris 30-34
1:33   Personal foul on Fatts Russell  
1:15   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Stone  
1:00 +3 Antwan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 30-37
38.0 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot 33-37
18.0   Shooting foul on Isiah Deas  
18.0 +1 Jacob Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 33-38
18.0 +1 Jacob Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-39
1.0   Brandon Stone missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LSALLE Explorers 30
RI Rams 27

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Ed Croswell missed layup  
19:31   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
19:26   Lost ball turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Fatts Russell  
19:21   Fatts Russell missed layup  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
19:14   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
19:11   Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim  
19:10   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:10   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
18:57   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
18:49   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
18:31   Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Jermaine Harris  
18:25   Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney  
18:25 +1 Jermaine Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 33-40
18:25 +1 Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
18:04   Lost ball turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Tyrese Martin  
18:04   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
17:45   Shooting foul on Brandon Stone  
17:45   Jermaine Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:45 +1 Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-42
17:28   Traveling violation turnover on Saul Phiri  
17:11   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
16:52   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
16:46 +2 Christian Ray made layup, assist by David Beatty 35-42
16:34   Lost ball turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Scott Spencer  
16:05   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
15:57   Offensive foul on Fatts Russell  
15:57   Turnover on Fatts Russell  
15:35   Personal foul on Tyrese Martin  
15:26   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
15:12   Fatts Russell missed driving layup  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
14:46   Christian Ray missed layup  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
14:37   Lost ball turnover on Fatts Russell  
14:17   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
14:00   Personal foul on Christian Ray  
13:52   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
13:41   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
13:09   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
12:58 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup 35-44
12:46   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
12:28   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
12:28   Antwan Walker missed free throw  
12:28   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
12:14 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Beatty 38-44
12:00   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
11:53   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
11:53 +1 Antwan Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 38-45
11:53   Antwan Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
11:37   Lost ball turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Antwan Walker  
11:30 +2 Antwan Walker made driving layup 38-47
11:09   Ed Croswell missed layup  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
11:09   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
11:09   Ed Croswell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:09   Ed Croswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
10:53 +2 Tyrese Martin made reverse layup, assist by Cyril Langevine 38-49
10:37   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Cyril Langevine  
10:25   Antwan Walker missed layup, blocked by Isiah Deas  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
10:14   Lost ball turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Tyrese Martin  
10:09 +2 Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine 38-51
10:13   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
10:13 +1 Antwan Walker made free throw 38-52
9:55   Isiah