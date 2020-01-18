|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Missouri State
|
|
19:45
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr.
|
3-0
|
19:13
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Artur Labinowicz
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ford Cooper Jr.
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Gaige Prim
|
|
18:02
|
|
+3
|
K.J. Riley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jawaun Newton
|
3-3
|
17:43
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed
|
|
17:22
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made jump shot
|
5-3
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Artur Labinowicz made jump shot
|
5-5
|
16:39
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed layup
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed
|
|
16:21
|
|
+2
|
Noah Frederking made jump shot, assist by John Hall
|
5-7
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made jump shot
|
7-7
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz
|
7-9
|
15:33
|
|
|
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
15:25
|
|
+3
|
Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz
|
7-12
|
15:04
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made layup
|
9-12
|
14:34
|
|
+2
|
John Hall made layup, assist by K.J. Riley
|
9-14
|
14:22
|
|
|
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jawaun Newton
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook
|
11-14
|
13:11
|
|
|
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
John Hall made layup, assist by Shamar Givance
|
11-16
|
12:32
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
12:10
|
|
+3
|
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim
|
14-16
|
11:36
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ja'Monta Black, stolen by Noah Frederking
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keandre Cook
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.
|
|
11:05
|
|
+3
|
Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kabir Mohammed
|
17-16
|
10:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Kabir Mohammed
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Kabir Mohammed missed jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Keandre Cook
|
|
9:38
|
|
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by Sam Cunliffe
|
17-18
|
9:26
|
|
|
Ford Cooper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
9:08
|
|
+3
|
Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot
|
17-21
|
8:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Gaige Prim
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot, blocked by John Hall
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ford Cooper Jr.
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed layup
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on K.J. Riley
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed layup
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Missouri State
|
|
7:34
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made layup
|
19-21
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made layup
|
19-23
|
7:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made jump shot
|
21-23
|
5:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
5:49
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 1st of 3 free throws
|
21-24
|
5:49
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
21-25
|
5:49
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
21-26
|
5:35
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
4:59
|
|
+3
|
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall
|
24-26
|
4:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-27
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-28
|
4:11
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made jump shot
|
26-28
|
3:48
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed jump shot, blocked by K.J. Riley
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Evansville
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot, blocked by Lamont West
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by Sam Cunliffe
|
26-30
|
2:09
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made layup
|
26-32
|
1:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Josh Hall
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Lamont West made layup
|
28-32
|
1:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Lamont West missed free throw
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
John Hall missed layup, blocked by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
16.0
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made jump shot
|
28-34
|
16.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lamont West
|
|
16.0
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made free throw
|
28-35
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made jump shot
|
30-35
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|