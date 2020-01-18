MOST
Mosley carries Missouri State over Evansville 68-58

  • Jan 18, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Isiaih Mosley had a season-high 23 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville 68-58 on Saturday.

Keandre Cook had 19 points for Missouri State (9-10, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 12 points.

K.J. Riley had 21 points for the Purple Aces (9-10, 0-6), whose losing streak reached six games.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Missouri State defeated Evansville 65-52 on Dec. 31. Missouri State matches up against Valparaiso at home on Thursday. Evansville matches up against Drake at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
MOST Bears 30
EVAN Aces 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Missouri State  
19:45 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr. 3-0
19:13   Traveling violation turnover on Artur Labinowicz  
19:00   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
18:49   Personal foul on Ford Cooper Jr.  
18:40   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.  
18:26   Out of bounds turnover on Gaige Prim  
18:02 +3 K.J. Riley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jawaun Newton 3-3
17:43   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
17:31   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed  
17:22 +2 Isiaih Mosley made jump shot 5-3
17:03 +2 Artur Labinowicz made jump shot 5-5
16:39   Gaige Prim missed layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
16:37   Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed  
16:21 +2 Noah Frederking made jump shot, assist by John Hall 5-7
16:05 +2 Isiaih Mosley made jump shot 7-7
15:44 +2 K.J. Riley made jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz 7-9
15:33   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
15:25 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz 7-12
15:04 +2 Isiaih Mosley made layup 9-12
14:34 +2 John Hall made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 9-14
14:22   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
14:13   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.  
14:05   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
13:43 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook 11-14
13:11   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
12:52 +2 John Hall made layup, assist by Shamar Givance 11-16
12:32   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
12:18   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
12:10 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 14-16
11:36   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
11:29   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Monta Black, stolen by Noah Frederking  
11:31   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
11:19   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.  
11:05 +3 Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kabir Mohammed 17-16
10:29   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Kabir Mohammed  
10:13   Kabir Mohammed missed jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
10:03   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
9:55   Out of bounds turnover on Keandre Cook  
9:38 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by Sam Cunliffe 17-18
9:26   Ford Cooper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
9:08 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot 17-21
8:50   Traveling violation turnover on Gaige Prim  
8:41   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.  
8:31   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot, blocked by John Hall  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
8:29   Personal foul on Ford Cooper Jr.  
8:13   K.J. Riley missed layup  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
7:58   Personal foul on K.J. Riley  
7:41   Keandre Cook missed layup  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
7:34 +2 Keandre Cook made layup 19-21
7:14 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 19-23
7:00   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
6:57   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
6:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville  
6:15 +2 Isiaih Mosley made jump shot 21-23
5:55   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
5:49   Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black  
5:49 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 3 free throws 21-24
5:49 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 3 free throws 21-25
5:49 +1 K.J. Riley made 3rd of 3 free throws 21-26
5:35   Out of bounds turnover on Ja'Monta Black  
5:10   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
4:59 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall 24-26
4:25   Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley  
4:26 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 24-27
4:26 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-28
4:11 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot 26-28
3:48   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
3:35   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
3:22   Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
3:11   Gaige Prim missed jump shot, blocked by K.J. Riley  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
3:09   Jumpball received by Evansville  
3:01   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot, blocked by Lamont West  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
2:43   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
2:36   Isiaih Mosley missed layup  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
2:30 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by Sam Cunliffe 26-30
2:09   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
1:59 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 26-32
1:45   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
1:26   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
1:18   Offensive foul on Josh Hall  
1:18   Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall  
1:07   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
1:01 +2 Lamont West made layup 28-32
1:01   Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman  
1:01   Lamont West missed free throw  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
35.0   John Hall missed layup, blocked by Isiaih Mosley  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
16.0 +2 K.J. Riley made jump shot 28-34
16.0   Shooting foul on Lamont West  
16.0 +1 K.J. Riley made free throw 28-35
1.0 +2 Isiaih Mosley made jump shot 30-35
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MOST Bears 38
EVAN Aces 23

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Gaige Prim missed layup  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
19:22 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 30-37
19:07 +2 Ford Cooper Jr. made jump shot 32-37
18:39   Traveling violation turnover on John Hall  
18:23   Isiaih Mosley missed layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
18:11   Traveling violation turnover on Artur Labinowicz  
18:04   Ford Cooper Jr. missed layup  
18:02   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
17:39   Offensive foul on John Hall  
17:39   Turnover on John Hall  
17:25   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
17:19 +2 Keandre Cook made layup 34-37
16:58   Artur Labinowicz missed layup  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
16:50 +2 Isiaih Mosley made layup 36-37
16:33   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
16:23   Gaige Prim missed layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
16:16   Traveling violation turnover on John Hall  
16:04   Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by John Hall  
15:50   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
15:50   Personal foul on Lamont West  
15:30   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
15:17   Josh Hall missed layup, blocked by John Hall  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
15:07 +2 Josh Hall made layup 38-37
15:02   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
15:00   Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall  
14:40   Offensive foul on K.J. Riley  
14:40   Turnover on K.J. Riley  
14:28   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
14:17   Shooting foul on Keandre Cook  
14:17 +1 Sam Cunliffe made 1st of 2 free throws 38-38
14:17 +1 Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-39
13:58   Offensive foul on Isiaih Mosley  
13:58   Turnover on Isiaih Mosley  
13:44 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup 38-41
13:28   Jumpball received by Evansville  
13:28   Lost ball turnover on Kabir Mohammed, stolen by Noah Frederking  
13:09   Noah Frederking missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
13:07   Shooting foul on Shamar Givance  
13:07 +1 Ford Cooper Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 39-41
13:07 +1 Ford Cooper Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 40-41
13:07 +1 Ford Cooper Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 41-41
12:44   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
12:16   Ford Cooper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
11:52   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
11:52   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed  
11:37 +3 Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr. 44-41
11:24   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Kabir Mohammed  
11:16 +2 Isiaih Mosley made layup 46-41
10:50   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
10:31 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Keandre Cook 48-41
10:14   Personal foul on Ford Cooper Jr.  
10:06 +3 Shamar Givance made 3-pt. jump shot 48-44
9:55   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
9:41 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by Shamar Givance 48-46
9:27   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
9:15 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Keandre Cook 50-46
8:50   Personal foul on Gaige Prim  
8:33   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
8:23   Out of bounds turnover on Gaige Prim  
8:06   Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Ja'Monta Black  
8:06   Personal foul on Shamar Givance  
7:49   Traveling violation turnover on Kabir Mohammed  
7:34   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
7:17 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 53-46
7:00 +3 Marcus Henderson made 3-pt. jump shot 53-49
6:38   Traveling violation turnover on Keandre Cook  
6:15   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Kabir Mohammed  
6:01   Ford Cooper Jr. missed layup  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
5:56   Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed  
5:56   Sam Cunliffe missed free throw  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
5:27   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
5:16   Offensive foul on Marcus Henderson  
5:16   Turnover on Marcus Henderson  
4:58 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Isiaih Mosley 55-49
4:43   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
4:36 +2 Keandre Cook made dunk 57-49
4:06 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 57-51
3:48