Green's 25 points leads Northern Iowa over Bradley 86-71

  • Jan 18, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) AJ Green had 25 points as Northern Iowa topped Bradley 86-71 on Saturday.

Austin Phyfe had 15 points for Northern Iowa (16-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tywhon Pickford added 11 points and six rebounds. Trae Berhow had 10 points.

Danya Kingsby scored a season-high 28 points for the Braves (13-6, 4-2). Darrell Brown added 18 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Braves for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Bradley 69-64 on Jan. 4. Northern Iowa plays Southern Illinois on the road on Wednesday. Bradley plays Illinois State at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
NIOWA Panthers 38
BRAD Braves 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Bradley  
19:30 +2 Danya Kingsby made jump shot 0-2
19:04   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry  
19:02   Nate Kennell missed layup  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
18:59   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
18:46   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
18:43   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ja'Shon Henry  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
18:35   Darrell Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Brown  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
18:20   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
18:20 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
18:01 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 3-4
17:50 +2 Tywhon Pickford made jump shot 5-4
17:28   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
17:19 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 5-6
16:54   Offensive foul on Trae Berhow  
16:54   Turnover on Trae Berhow  
16:43 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 5-8
16:31 +2 AJ Green made layup, assist by Austin Phyfe 7-8
16:22 +3 Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 7-11
16:05 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green 9-11
15:59   Bad pass turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Tywhon Pickford  
15:50   Tywhon Pickford missed layup  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
15:46 +2 Tywhon Pickford made layup 11-11
15:35   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
15:25   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
15:10   Tywhon Pickford missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas  
14:41   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Austin Phyfe  
14:26 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 14-11
13:52   Ville Tahvanainen missed jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
13:40 +2 Justin Dahl made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 16-11
13:28 +2 Darrell Brown made layup 16-13
13:07 +2 Justin Dahl made hook shot 18-13
13:00   Traveling violation turnover on Darrell Brown  
12:48   Bad pass turnover on Trae Berhow  
12:40   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
12:30   Antwan Kimmons missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
12:20   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
11:57   Justin Dahl missed hook shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
11:55   Personal foul on Justin Dahl  
11:40   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Noah Carter  
11:27   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
11:06   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
10:46 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 20-13
10:28 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made jump shot 20-15
10:04 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 22-15
9:50   Shooting foul on Isaiah Brown  
9:50   Ja'Shon Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:50   Ja'Shon Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
9:43   Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford  
9:34   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
9:28   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
9:25   Jumpball received by Northern Iowa  
9:18   Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
9:11 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot 24-15
8:43   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
8:37   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
8:33 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 26-15
8:14   Antonio Thomas missed layup  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Noah Carter  
8:01   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
7:57   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
7:49   Darrell Brown missed layup  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
7:43 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made tip-in 26-17
7:27   Justin Dahl missed dunk  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
7:18 +3 Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 26-20
7:02   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Haldeman  
6:52 +2 Ari Boya made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby 26-22
6:34   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
6:30   Shooting foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
6:30   Austin Phyfe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:30 +1 Austin Phyfe made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
6:13   Antonio Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Trae Berhow, stolen by Ville Tahvanainen  
5:33 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 27-25
5:15   Austin Phyfe missed hook shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
4:56   Antonio Thomas missed layup  
4:54   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
4:47   Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
4:38   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
4:38   Ari Boya missed free throw  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Noah Carter  
4:17   Spencer Haldeman missed jump shot  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
4:13   Personal foul on Darrell Brown  
4:13 +1 Tywhon Pickford made 1st of 2 free throws 28-25
4:13 +1 Tywhon Pickford made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-25
4:01 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 29-27
3:47   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Noah Carter  
3:41 +2 Noah Carter made layup 31-27
3:24 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 31-29
3:09 +3 Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Dahl 34-29
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Koch Bar, stolen by Justin Dahl  
2:54   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
2:43   Traveling violation turnover on Tywhon Pickford  
2:20   Offensive foul on Koch Bar  
2:20   Turnover on Koch Bar  
1:57   Tywhon Pickford missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
1:50   Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman  
1:50 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made 1st of 2 free throws 34-30
1:50 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-31
1:28 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 36-31
1:02   Personal foul on Noah Carter  
1:02 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made 1st of 2 free throws 36-32
1:02 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-33
40.0   Justin Dahl missed hook shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
19.0 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 36-36
3.0   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
3.0 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 37-36
3.0 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-36
1.0   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NIOWA Panthers 48
BRAD Braves 35

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
19:45   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
19:39   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
19:21 +2 Tywhon Pickford made layup, assist by Trae Berhow 40-36
19:04   Traveling violation turnover on Koch Bar  
18:45   Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe  
18:31 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 40-38
18:07 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 42-38
17:46   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
17:35   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
17:24   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
17:11   Offensive foul on Koch Bar  
17:11   Turnover on Koch Bar  
17:07   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Bradley  
17:07 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 43-38
17:07 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-38
16:56   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
16:38 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 44-41
16:24 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 47-41
16:05 +2 Danya Kingsby made jump shot 47-43
15:45   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
15:39 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 49-43
15:30   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
15:30 +1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 49-44
15:30 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-45
15:07   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
15:00   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
14:46   Backcourt turnover on Darrell Brown  
14:33   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
14:16   Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons  
14:01   Offensive foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
14:01   Turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
13:47   Trae Berhow missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
13:38 +2 Ari Boya made dunk, assist by Danya Kingsby 49-47
13:21 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Berhow 52-47
13:01   Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman  
12:46   Bad pass turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Noah Carter  
12:28   Trae Berhow missed jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
12:10 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot 52-49
11:52 +3 Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Berhow 55-49
11:33   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
11:17   Personal foul on Antonio Thomas  
11:06   Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
10:50 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 55-51
10:24   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
10:17   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
10:08   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
9:54   Koch Bar missed layup  
9:52   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
9:43 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green 57-51
9:26   Shooting foul on AJ Green  
9:26 +1 Danya Kingsby made 1st of 2 free throws 57-52
9:26 +1 Danya Kingsby made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
9:05   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
8:59 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 59-53
8:50   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
8:41   Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
8:28   Bad pass turnover on Justin Dahl  
8:07   Shooting foul on Justin Dahl  
8:05   Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:05 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-54
7:58