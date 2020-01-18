|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Bradley
|
|
19:30
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed layup
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Brown
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
18:20
|
|
+3
|
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-2
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made layup
|
3-4
|
17:50
|
|
+2
|
Tywhon Pickford made jump shot
|
5-4
|
17:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Brown
|
|
17:19
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made layup
|
5-6
|
16:54
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trae Berhow
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Turnover on Trae Berhow
|
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made layup
|
5-8
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made layup, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
7-8
|
16:22
|
|
+3
|
Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
|
7-11
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green
|
9-11
|
15:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford missed layup
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Tywhon Pickford made layup
|
11-11
|
15:35
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Danya Kingsby
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford missed jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Austin Phyfe
|
|
14:26
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
14-11
|
13:52
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Justin Dahl made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown
|
16-11
|
13:28
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made layup
|
16-13
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Justin Dahl made hook shot
|
18-13
|
13:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Darrell Brown
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trae Berhow
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Antwan Kimmons missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Justin Dahl missed hook shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Dahl
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Carter
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup
|
20-13
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made jump shot
|
20-15
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup
|
22-15
|
9:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Brown
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Northern Iowa
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow made jump shot
|
24-15
|
8:43
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made jump shot
|
26-15
|
8:14
|
|
|
Antonio Thomas missed layup
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Carter
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Phyfe
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made tip-in
|
26-17
|
7:27
|
|
|
Justin Dahl missed dunk
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
7:18
|
|
+3
|
Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
|
26-20
|
7:02
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby
|
26-22
|
6:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Austin Phyfe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-22
|
6:13
|
|
|
Antonio Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trae Berhow, stolen by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
5:33
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
|
27-25
|
5:15
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed hook shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Antonio Thomas missed layup
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Phyfe
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Ari Boya missed free throw
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Carter
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darrell Brown
|
|
4:13
|
|
+1
|
Tywhon Pickford made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-25
|
4:13
|
|
+1
|
Tywhon Pickford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-25
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
|
29-27
|
3:47
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Noah Carter
|
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Noah Carter made layup
|
31-27
|
3:24
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
|
31-29
|
3:09
|
|
+3
|
Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Dahl
|
34-29
|
2:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Koch Bar, stolen by Justin Dahl
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tywhon Pickford
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Koch Bar
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Koch Bar
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-30
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-31
|
1:28
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made jump shot
|
36-31
|
1:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Carter
|
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-32
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-33
|
40.0
|
|
|
Justin Dahl missed hook shot
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
19.0
|
|
+3
|
Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen
|
36-36
|
3.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Danya Kingsby
|
|
3.0
|
|
+1
|
AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-36
|
3.0
|
|
+1
|
AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-36
|
1.0
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|