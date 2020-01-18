PROV
Zegarowski's late 3 lifts No. 25 Creighton past Friars 78-74

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Zegarowski was so dizzy before the game that he was held out of the starting lineup for the first time this season.

Ty-Shon Alexander hurt his knee late in the first half and was so stiff that he could barely move.

The two ended up making the biggest shots of the game to rally No. 25 Creighton in a 78-74 victory over Providence on Saturday.

Zegarowski hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left after Alexander's 3 and bank-in brought the Bluejays back from a five-point deficit in the last 90 seconds.

''Those plays by Ty-Shon, you can look at the last shot I hit, but it's a lot tougher when you're down,'' Zegarowski said. ''It's a little different when it's a tie game. So that last play, I give a lot of credit to Ty-Shon. He put us in position to have a tie game.''

Alexander had 24 points to lead the Bluejays (14-5, 3-3 Big East), who had to overcome David Duke's career-high 36-point performance for the Friars (11-8, 4-2).

Alexander got tangled with the Friars' Alpha Diallo as Diallo drove to the basket late in the first half. Alexander had the knee stretched, and he was back on the floor to start the second half. He wasn't able to move well, especially on defense, but the Bluejays needed him for his offense.

''I basically had to play through it,'' Alexander said. ''Our team needed this win. It was more important for my team and for my coach to get this win than for me to just sit out and complain about a knee injury.''

Duke scored at will in the second half, and the Friars were up five and on the verge of pulling away when Alexander went to work. He hit a deep 3 and then his bank-in from the baseline tied it with 36 seconds left.

Creighton got the ball back on the alternating possession when Duke lost control of the ball in the lane and Denzel Mahoney grabbed it to force a tie-up. Zegarowski took the inbounds pass, brought it upcourt and then suddenly stopped and launched a deep 3 from above the key for his only basket of the second half.

After it went in, he ran to the other end of the court with teammates chasing him. Alexander was the first to greet him.

Alexander intercepted the inbounds pass, got fouled and made a free throw to finish off the Friars.

''Really proud of Marcus to have the toughness to play when most guys would be in bed,'' Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.

Zegarowski became dizzy during pregame warmups and went to the locker room. He entered the game at the first break and finished with eight points and a season-high six turnovers.

''Before the game it hit me real quick,'' he said. ''Something I hadn't experienced. I just got real dizzy. I was having trouble moving a little bit. Our staff did a great job helping me feel a lot better. I think I was dehydrated. Toward game time I felt a lot better. I'll always try to suit up.''

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars came in winning five of six games. Now they've begun a stretch of five straight games against opponents currently ranked in the Top 25.

Creighton: This was a gut-check win for the Bluejays, who had lost three of their last four and were less than 100% with Zegarowski playing with illness and Alexander having banged up his left knee.

HE COULDN'T MISS

Duke broke loose for his 36 points after scoring just seven against St. John's in his previous game. The sophomore guard scored the Friars' last 15 points.

''That kid deserves it,'' Providence coach Ed Cooley said. ''David is the hardest-working player I've ever coached. He's in the gym morning, noon and night, and I'm happy for him that it's paying off.''

UP NEXT

Providence hosts St. John's on Wednesday.

Creighton visits DePaul on Wednesday.

---

1st Half
PROV Friars 37
CREIGH Bluejays 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:48   David Duke missed jump shot  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
19:45 +2 Nate Watson made tip-in 2-0
19:32 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 2-3
19:32   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
19:30   Bad pass turnover on Christian Bishop  
18:23 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 5-3
18:09 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 5-5
17:45   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
17:45 +2 Kalif Young made layup 7-5
17:43   Personal foul on Kalif Young  
17:31   Christian Bishop missed dunk  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
17:16   Personal foul on Kalif Young  
17:10   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Greg Gantt  
16:48 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 10-5
16:37   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Providence  
16:25   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
16:20   Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
16:20   Nate Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:20 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-5
16:07 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Mahoney 11-8
15:57   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
15:50   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
15:50 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 11-9
15:50 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-10
15:37 +3 Greg Gantt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 14-10
15:33   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Zegarowski  
15:10 +2 Alpha Diallo made jump shot 16-10
14:44   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Nate Watson  
14:35   Greg Gantt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
14:24   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
14:22 +1 Mitch Ballock made 1st of 2 free throws 16-11
14:24   Mitch Ballock missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
14:02   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
13:55   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
13:53   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
13:51   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Mitch Ballock  
13:33   Mitch Ballock missed layup  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
13:31   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
13:07   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
13:01 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 19-11
12:36 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Christian Bishop 19-13
12:18   Maliek White missed jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
12:16   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
11:57 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 19-16
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:15 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot 19-18
10:52   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Mitch Ballock  
10:31   Christian Bishop missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
10:24 +2 Maliek White made layup 21-18
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Mitch Ballock, stolen by David Duke  
9:55   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Providence  
9:37   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Providence  
9:30   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
9:07   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
9:04   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
8:55 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup 21-20
8:33   Maliek White missed layup  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
8:14 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 21-23
7:49   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
7:49 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 22-23
7:49 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-23
7:35 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Denzel Mahoney 23-25
7:19   Personal foul on Damien Jefferson  
7:07   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
7:03   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Maliek White  
7:00 +3 Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot 26-25
6:31   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
6:31 +1 Mitch Ballock made 1st of 3 free throws 26-26
6:31 +1 Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-27
6:31 +1 Mitch Ballock made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-28
6:11   David Duke missed jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by David Duke  
6:07 +2 David Duke made layup 28-28
5:43   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
5:21   Greg Gantt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
5:19   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
5:18 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 28-29
5:18 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
5:04   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
5:00 +2 Kalif Young made dunk, assist by Luwane Pipkins 30-30
4:50   Shooting foul on Greg Gantt  
4:50 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
4:51 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-32
4:27   Personal foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
4:24   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
4:14   David Duke missed jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Shereef Mitchell  
4:05   Offensive foul on Shereef Mitchell  
4:06   Turnover on Shereef Mitchell  
3:54   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
3:47   Personal foul on Greg Gantt  
3:47 +1 Mitch Ballock made 1st of 2 free throws 30-33
3:47 +1 Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
3:26   Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell  
3:26 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 31-34
3:26 +1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-34
3:15   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
3:13   Offensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
3:00 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Damien Jefferson 32-36
2:36   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
2:03   Kelvin Jones missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
2:01   Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones  
2:01 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 33-36
2:01 +1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-36
1:34 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 34-38
1:16 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 37-38
1:07   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
1:05   Jumpball received by Creighton  
1:03 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 37-41
45.0   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
39.0   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
12.0   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10.0   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
0.0   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PROV Friars 37
CREIGH Bluejays 37

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
19:16 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup 37-43
18:53   Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo  
18:53   Turnover on Alpha Diallo  
18:24 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot 37-45
18:01   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
17:54 +2 Nate Watson made layup 39-45
17:39 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 39-47
17:23 +2 David Duke made jump shot, assist by Maliek White 41-47
17:14   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by David Duke  
17:08 +2 David Duke made layup 43-47
16:44   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
16:25   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
16:16   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
16:11   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup, blocked by Nate Watson  
16:09   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
16:00   Nate Watson missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
15:50 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 43-49
15:31   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
15:31 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 44-49
15:31 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-49
15:12   Lost ball turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
15:06   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
14:40   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
14:22   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Kalif Young  
14:17   Offensive foul on David Duke  
14:17   Turnover on David Duke  
14:02   Bad pass turnover on Mitch Ballock, stolen by Kalif Young  
13:56   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Greg Gantt  
13:41   Maliek White missed layup  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
13:39   Personal foul on Greg Gantt  
13:20   Mitch Ballock missed layup  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
13:14   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
12:54   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
12:51   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
12:46   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
12:45   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
12:41 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kalif Young 48-49
12:20 +2 Denzel Mahoney made jump shot 48-51
11:55   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
11:53   Offensive rebound by David Duke  
11:48 +2 David Duke made layup 50-51
11:40   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
11:29   Traveling violation turnover on Shereef Mitchell  
11:17 +2 Alpha Diallo made jump shot 52-51
10:56   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
10:31