20:00
Jumpball received by Seton Hall
19:46
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:44
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
19:16
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:14
Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
19:03
Romaro Gill missed layup
19:01
Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill
18:57
Romaro Gill missed layup
18:55
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
18:55
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:53
Offensive rebound by St. John's
18:41
+3
|
Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa
|
0-3
|
18:20
Jared Rhoden missed layup
|
|
18:18
Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
18:08
+3
|
Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
0-6
|
17:54
Personal foul on Mustapha Heron
|
|
17:48
Myles Powell missed layup, blocked by Nick Rutherford
|
|
17:46
Offensive rebound by Seton Hall
|
|
17:32
+2
|
Quincy McKnight made floating jump shot
|
2-6
|
17:16
LJ Figueroa missed layup
|
|
17:14
Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
17:14
Personal foul on Myles Cale
|
|
17:07
Rasheem Dunn missed layup
|
|
17:05
Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill
|
|
17:01
Bad pass turnover on Romaro Gill, stolen by Nick Rutherford
|
|
16:56
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:54
Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
|
|
16:35
Myles Powell missed layup
|
|
16:33
Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron
|
|
16:25
+2
|
Josh Roberts made hook shot
|
2-8
|
15:59
+2
|
Romaro Gill made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight
|
4-8
|
15:47
+2
|
Mustapha Heron made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
4-10
|
15:34
+2
|
Myles Cale made jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden
|
6-10
|
15:20
Nick Rutherford missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill
|
|
15:18
Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
|
|
15:17
Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight
|
|
15:08
Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu
|
|
15:06
Defensive rebound by Myles Cale
|
|
14:48
Shooting foul on Josh Roberts
|
|
14:48
+1
|
Jared Rhoden made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-10
|
14:48
+1
|
Jared Rhoden made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-10
|
14:38
+2
|
Josh Roberts made layup, assist by Marcellus Earlington
|
8-12
|
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
14:10
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington made driving layup, assist by Josh Roberts
|
8-14
|
13:49
Offensive foul on Ike Obiagu
|
|
13:49
Turnover on Ike Obiagu
|
|
13:24
Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Ike Obiagu
|
|
13:22
Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
13:18
Shot clock violation turnover on St. John's
|
|
12:56
Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
12:56
+1
|
Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-14
|
12:56
Myles Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:56
Offensive rebound by Myles Powell
|
|
12:43
Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Samuel, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
12:37
Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Tyrese Samuel
|
|
12:37
Tyrese Samuel missed layup
|
|
12:37
Defensive rebound by St. John's
|
|
12:37
Personal foul on Ike Obiagu
|
|
12:27
Julian Champagnie missed jump shot
|
|
12:25
Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
|
|
11:57
Quincy McKnight missed layup
|
|
11:57
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
11:57
Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
11:57
Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|
|
11:57
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Julian Champagnie
|
|
11:46
Traveling violation turnover on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
11:36
Anthony Nelson missed jump shot
|
|
11:34
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
11:22
David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:20
Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
|
|
11:08
Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
10:57
+3
|
Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden
|
12-14
|
10:42
Greg Williams Jr. missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill
|
|
10:40
Defensive rebound by Myles Powell
|
|
10:31
Myles Powell missed jump shot
|
|
10:29
Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford
|
|
10:21
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
12-16
|
10:13
Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Nelson
|
|
10:00
+2
|
Quincy McKnight made jump shot
|
14-16
|
10:00
+2
|
Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
|
14-18
|
9:15
Myles Powell missed jump shot
|
|
9:13
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
9:02
LJ Figueroa missed jump shot
|
|
8:59
Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
|
|
8:48
Myles Powell missed layup, blocked by Mustapha Heron
|
|
8:48
Offensive rebound by Myles Powell
|
|
8:48
+2
|
Myles Powell made layup
|
16-18
|
8:43
Offensive foul on LJ Figueroa
|
|
8:43
Turnover on LJ Figueroa
|
|
8:25
Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
8:20
+2
|
LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Mustapha Heron
|
16-20
|
8:07
Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
8:07
+2
|
LJ Figueroa made hook shot
|
16-22
|
7:54
Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Nick Rutherford
|
|
7:47
Nick Rutherford missed layup
|
|
7:47
Offensive rebound by Ian Steere
|
|
7:47
+2
|
Ian Steere made dunk
|
16-24
|
7:27
Shooting foul on Ian Steere
|
|
7:27
+1
|
Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-24
|
7:27
+1
|
Romaro Gill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-24
|
7:20
Lost ball turnover on Mustapha Heron
|
|
7:11
+2
|
Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
|
20-24
|
6:51
Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa
|
|
6:36
Myles Powell missed layup
|
|
6:34
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
6:29
LJ Figueroa missed jump shot, blocked by Romaro Gill
|
|
6:29
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel
|
|
6:20
Shooting foul on Ian Steere
|
|
6:20
+1
|
Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-24
|
6:20
+1
|
Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-24
|
6:10
+2
|
Mustapha Heron made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
22-26
|
5:49
Myles Cale missed layup
|
|
5:47
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel
|
|
5:41
Romaro Gill missed layup
|
|
5:39
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
5:34
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot
|
22-28
|
5:14
+2
|
Quincy McKnight made floating jump shot
|
24-28
|
4:54
Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:52
Defensive rebound by Myles Cale
|
|
4:42
Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:42
Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill
|
|
4:42
Romaro Gill missed layup, blocked by Ian Steere
|
|
4:42
Offensive rebound by Myles Cale
|
|
4:42
+3
|
Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cale
|
27-28
|
4:18
Lost ball turnover on Marcellus Earlington, stolen by Myles Cale
|
|
4:06
Bad pass turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|
|
3:48
Josh Roberts missed jump shot
|
|
3:46
Defensive rebound by Myles Cale
|
|
3:34
Lost ball turnover on Romaro Gill, stolen by Nick Rutherford
|
|
3:31
+2
|
Josh Roberts made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
27-30
|
3:31
Shooting foul on Myles Powell
|
|
3:31
Josh Roberts missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:31
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel
|
|
3:12
Myles Cale missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts
|
|
3:10
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
3:06
+2
|
Josh Roberts made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
27-32
|
2:50
Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
2:50
Anthony Nelson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:50
|
|
Anthony Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-32
|
2:25
Rasheem Dunn missed layup
|
|
2:23
Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
2:22
Personal foul on Romaro Gill
|
|
2:18
Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden
|
|
2:18
Marcellus Earlington missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:18
+1
|
Marcellus Earlington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-33
|
2:07
Quincy McKnight missed layup
|
|
2:05
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
1:59
LJ Figueroa missed layup
|
|
1:57
Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
1:55
Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill
|
|
1:55
Offensive rebound by St. John's
|
|
1:55
+2
|
LJ Figueroa made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
28-35
|
1:36
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
1:26
+2
|
LJ Figueroa made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
28-37
|
1:04
+2
|
Romaro Gill made layup, assist by Anthony Nelson
|
30-37
|
45.0
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington made jump shot
|
30-39
|
12.0
Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
10.0
Personal foul on Jared Rhoden
|
|
10.0
+1
|
Nick Rutherford made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-40
|
10.0
+1
|
Nick Rutherford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-41
|
4.0
Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
0.0
+2
|
LJ Figueroa made layup
|
30-43