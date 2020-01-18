SETON
No. 18 Seton Hall beats St. John's 82-79 for 8th straight

  AP
  Jan 18, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Myles Powell scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and No. 18 Seton Hall rallied past St. John's 82-79 on Saturday, extending its winning streak to eight games.

Quincy McKnight added 20 points and 7-foot-2 Romaro Gill had 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for the Pirates (14-4, 6-0 Big East). Myles Cale scored 12.

Seton Hall, the only unbeaten team in Big East play, is 6-0 in conference games for the first time since the league's inception in 1979.

The Pirates' winning streak matches their longest in Kevin Willard's 10 seasons as coach.

Mustapha Heron scored 18 for the Red Storm (12-7, 1-5), and Josh Roberts had 16 points and eight rebounds. LJ Figueroa had 16 points and a career-high seven steals.

With a fast-break layup early in the second half, Powell became the fifth Seton Hall player to reach 2,000 career points, joining Terry Dehere, Nick Werkman, Jeremy Hazell and Greg Tynes.

Powell clutched the game ball as he shook hands with St. John's players and hugged them after the final horn.

McKnight made the second of two free throws to give the Pirates a 76-75 lead with 1:10 left, and Rasheem Dunn was called for charging at the other end. Powell drove for a tough layup with 28.8 seconds remaining before Dunn's layup cut the margin to one again.

Cale and McKnight each sank two free throws in the final 20 seconds, and Seton Hall held on when Marcellus Earlington's long, hurried 3-point attempt was short of the rim at the buzzer.

After trailing by 43-30 at halftime, Seton Hall stormed back and took its first lead at 61-58 on a 3-pointer by Powell with 8:17 remaining. The rally was aided by two jumpers from Cale early in the second half that were subsequently changed to 3s following replay reviews during a timeout.

Figueroa hit a 3 to tie it again with 7:42 left, and the Tri-State Area rivals traded blows down the stretch before a crowd filled with fans of both schools.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The veteran Pirates were picked first in the Big East preseason coaches' poll, barely edging Villanova, and they've shown why. After opening at No. 12 and then falling out of the Top 25, they returned to the rankings this week and figure to climb following a pair of road wins.

St. John's: In their first season under coach Mike Anderson, the Red Storm went 11-2 in nonconference games, but they've had trouble closing out opponents since Big East play began.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Three straight Big East home games, beginning with a visit from Providence on Wednesday night.

St. John's: After trying to contain Powell, the Red Storm face another preseason first-team All-American when they hit the road Tuesday night to take on Markus Howard and Marquette. Howard, who began the day leading the nation in scoring at 27.3 points per game, is the reigning conference player of the year. But he was held to 12.5 ppg on 7 of 32 shooting in two regular-season losses to St. John's last year, half his season scoring average. Howard then poured in 30 points in a blowout win over the Red Storm in the Big East Tournament.

1st Half
SETON Pirates 30
STJOHN Red Storm 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
19:46   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
19:16   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
19:03   Romaro Gill missed layup  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:57   Romaro Gill missed layup  
18:55   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
18:55   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
18:41 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 0-3
18:20   Jared Rhoden missed layup  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
18:08 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 0-6
17:54   Personal foul on Mustapha Heron  
17:48   Myles Powell missed layup, blocked by Nick Rutherford  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
17:32 +2 Quincy McKnight made floating jump shot 2-6
17:16   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
17:14   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
17:07   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
17:01   Bad pass turnover on Romaro Gill, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
16:56   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
16:35   Myles Powell missed layup  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
16:25 +2 Josh Roberts made hook shot 2-8
15:59 +2 Romaro Gill made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight 4-8
15:47 +2 Mustapha Heron made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 4-10
15:34 +2 Myles Cale made jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 6-10
15:20   Nick Rutherford missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight  
15:08   Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
14:48   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
14:48 +1 Jared Rhoden made 1st of 2 free throws 7-10
14:48 +1 Jared Rhoden made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
14:38 +2 Josh Roberts made layup, assist by Marcellus Earlington 8-12
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Marcellus Earlington  
14:10 +2 Marcellus Earlington made driving layup, assist by Josh Roberts 8-14
13:49   Offensive foul on Ike Obiagu  
13:49   Turnover on Ike Obiagu  
13:24   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
13:18   Shot clock violation turnover on St. John's  
12:56   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
12:56 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 9-14
12:56   Myles Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
12:43   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Samuel, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
12:37   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Tyrese Samuel  
12:37   Tyrese Samuel missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
12:37   Personal foul on Ike Obiagu  
12:27   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
11:57   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
11:57   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
11:57   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
11:46   Traveling violation turnover on Marcellus Earlington  
11:36   Anthony Nelson missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
11:22   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
11:08   Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
10:57 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 12-14
10:42   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
10:31   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
10:21 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 12-16
10:13   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Nelson  
10:00 +2 Quincy McKnight made jump shot 14-16
10:00 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 14-18
9:15   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
9:02   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
8:48   Myles Powell missed layup, blocked by Mustapha Heron  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
8:48 +2 Myles Powell made layup 16-18
8:43   Offensive foul on LJ Figueroa  
8:43   Turnover on LJ Figueroa  
8:25   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
8:20 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Mustapha Heron 16-20
8:07   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
8:07 +2 LJ Figueroa made hook shot 16-22
7:54   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
7:47   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Ian Steere  
7:47 +2 Ian Steere made dunk 16-24
7:27   Shooting foul on Ian Steere  
7:27 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 17-24
7:27 +1 Romaro Gill made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-24
7:20   Lost ball turnover on Mustapha Heron  
7:11 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 20-24
6:51   Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa  
6:36   Myles Powell missed layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
6:29   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot, blocked by Romaro Gill  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
6:20   Shooting foul on Ian Steere  
6:20 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 21-24
6:20 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-24
6:10 +2 Mustapha Heron made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 22-26
5:49   Myles Cale missed layup  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
5:41   Romaro Gill missed layup  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
5:34 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot 22-28
5:14 +2 Quincy McKnight made floating jump shot 24-28
4:54   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
4:42   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
4:42   Romaro Gill missed layup, blocked by Ian Steere  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Myles Cale  
4:42 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cale 27-28
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Marcellus Earlington, stolen by Myles Cale  
4:06   Bad pass turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
3:48   Josh Roberts missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
3:34   Lost ball turnover on Romaro Gill, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
3:31 +2 Josh Roberts made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford 27-30
3:31   Shooting foul on Myles Powell  
3:31   Josh Roberts missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
3:12   Myles Cale missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
3:06 +2 Josh Roberts made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 27-32
2:50   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
2:50   Anthony Nelson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:50 +1 Anthony Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-32
2:25   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
2:22   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
2:18   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
2:18   Marcellus Earlington missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:18 +1 Marcellus Earlington made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
2:07   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
1:59   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
1:55   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
1:55   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
1:55 +2 LJ Figueroa made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 28-35
1:36   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
1:26 +2 LJ Figueroa made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 28-37
1:04 +2 Romaro Gill made layup, assist by Anthony Nelson 30-37
45.0 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot 30-39
12.0   Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
10.0   Personal foul on Jared Rhoden  
10.0 +1 Nick Rutherford made 1st of 2 free throws 30-40
10.0 +1 Nick Rutherford made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-41
4.0   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
0.0 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup 30-43

2nd Half
SETON Pirates 52
STJOHN Red Storm 36

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Myles Cale missed jump shot  
19:46   Myles Cale missed jump shot  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
19:36 +2 Romaro Gill made layup 32-43
19:27   Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
19:23 +2 Myles Powell made layup, assist by Jared Rhoden 34-43
19:09   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
18:56   Shooting foul on Mustapha Heron  
18:56 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 35-43
18:56   Romaro Gill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
18:47 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 35-45
18:46   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
18:29   Mustapha Heron missed layup  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
18:29 +2 Josh Roberts made tip-in 35-47
18:29   Shooting foul on Quincy McKnight  
18:29   Josh Roberts missed free throw  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:28   Lost ball turnover on Nick Rutherford, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
18:28   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
18:05 +3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 38-47
17:49   Romaro Gill missed hook shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
17:36   Personal foul on LJ Figueroa  
17:36   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
17:36 +1 Mustapha Heron made 1st of 2 free throws 38-48
17:36 +1 Mustapha Heron made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-49
17:22   Romaro Gill missed layup, blocked by Nick Rutherford  
17:20   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
17:11 +2 Quincy McKnight made finger-roll layup 40-49
17:00   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
16:51 +3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell