Igbanu carries Tulsa past Tulane 67-54

  • Jan 18, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Martins Igbanu scored 19 points and made 11 of 12 free throws as Tulsa shot 59% in the second half and beat Tulane 67-54 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Jeriah Horne scored 16 points and Brandon Rachal added 16 with seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (12-6, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Elijah Joiner had seven rebounds and four assists.

Tulane scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team, and finished shooting 38% from the floor (21 of 55).

K.J. Lawson had 15 points and six rebounds for the Green Wave (10-8, 2-4). Teshaun Hightower added 14 points and Christion Thompson had 10.

Tulsa plays Memphis at home on Wednesday. Tulane takes on East Carolina on the road next Saturday.

---

1st Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 26
TULANE Green Wave 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tulane  
19:44   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
19:15   Jeriah Horne missed jump shot  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
18:57   Emmanuel Ugboh missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
18:46 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 0-3
18:28   Emmanuel Ugboh missed layup  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
17:55   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
17:35   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
17:21   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
17:02   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
16:44 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 0-5
16:15   Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Ugboh, stolen by K.J. Lawson  
16:06 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 0-7
15:52   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
15:42   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Ugboh  
15:42   Teshaun Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:42 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-8
15:33   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Christion Thompson  
15:32   Personal foul on Elijah Joiner  
15:15   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
14:49   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
14:49 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 1-8
14:49 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
14:35   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
14:28 +2 K.J. Lawson made dunk 2-10
14:17   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
13:54   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
13:46 +3 Isaiah Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 5-10
13:20   Bad pass turnover on Nobal Days, stolen by Brandon Rachal  
13:13   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
13:09   Shooting foul on Isaiah Hill  
13:09   Teshaun Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:09 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-11
12:59 +2 Martins Igbanu made dunk 7-11
12:26   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
12:13   Personal foul on Ibrahim Ali  
12:05 +2 Jeriah Horne made jump shot 9-11
11:46 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 9-13
11:46   Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu  
11:46   Teshaun Hightower missed free throw  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
11:22   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
11:22 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 10-13
11:22 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-13
11:08   Offensive foul on Christion Thompson  
11:08   Turnover on Christion Thompson  
10:54   Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu  
10:52   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
10:30   Offensive foul on Lawson Korita  
10:30   Turnover on Lawson Korita  
10:13   Nic Thomas missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Hill  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
10:07   Darien Jackson missed layup  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
10:05   Shooting foul on Nic Thomas  
10:05 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
10:05 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-13
9:47   Personal foul on Martins Igbanu  
9:43 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 13-16
9:29 +2 Jeriah Horne made layup, assist by Darien Jackson 15-16
9:12   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
8:50 +2 Jeriah Horne made layup, assist by Brandon Rachal 17-16
8:27 +2 Christion Thompson made layup, assist by K.J. Lawson 17-18
8:05   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
7:54   Offensive foul on Nobal Days  
7:54   Turnover on Nobal Days  
7:49   Personal foul on Christion Thompson  
7:49   Elijah Joiner missed free throw  
7:23   Nic Thomas missed layup  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
7:15   Brandon Rachal missed layup, blocked by Nobal Days  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
7:00   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
6:48   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by R.J. McGee  
6:34 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 17-20
6:13 +2 Darien Jackson made layup, assist by Jeriah Horne 19-20
6:13   Shooting foul on Teshaun Hightower  
6:13 +1 Darien Jackson made free throw 20-20
6:04   Kevin Zhang missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Josh Earley  
5:49   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
5:40   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
5:23   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Josh Earley  
5:07   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
5:05   Personal foul on R.J. McGee  
5:05   Darien Jackson missed free throw  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Josh Earley  
4:55   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by R.J. McGee  
4:42   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
4:35   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
4:13   Kevin Zhang missed jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
4:04   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Hill  
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Darien Jackson  
3:36   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Earley  
3:19   Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal  
3:19   Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:19 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-21
3:01   Shooting foul on R.J. McGee  
3:01 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
3:01 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
2:48   Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne  
2:48 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
2:48   Christion Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
2:28   Bad pass turnover on Lawson Korita, stolen by Jordan Walker  
2:08 +2 Jordan Walker made jump shot 22-24
1:36   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
1:36 +1 Lawson Korita made 1st of 2 free throws 23-24
1:36 +1 Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-24
1:17 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 24-26
44.0   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
38.0 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup 26-26
5.0   Out of bounds turnover on K.J. Lawson  
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Ibrahim Ali  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 41
TULANE Green Wave 28

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Brandon Rachal made alley-oop shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 28-26
19:19   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
19:07 +2 Nobal Days made dunk 28-28
18:57 +2 Jeriah Horne made jump shot 30-28
18:38   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
18:21   Jeriah Horne missed jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
18:06   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Ugboh  
18:06 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 30-29
18:06 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-30
17:50   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
17:36   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
17:27   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
17:11   Christion Thompson missed layup  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
16:53   Jeriah Horne missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
16:22 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot 30-33
16:05 +3 Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Rachal 33-33
15:35   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
15:16   Personal foul on Elijah Joiner  
15:08   Bad pass turnover on Christion Thompson, stolen by Martins Igbanu  
14:56 +3 Darien Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 36-33
14:41 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 36-36
14:18 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 39-36
14:01   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
13:54   Bad pass turnover on Christion Thompson, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
13:34 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup 41-36
13:07 +2 Christion Thompson made jump shot 41-38
12:51 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 43-38
12:51   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
12:51 +1 Martins Igbanu made free throw 44-38
12:38   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Isaiah Hill  
12:10 +2 Brandon Rachal made jump shot 46-38
11:53   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
11:46 +2 Kevin Zhang made dunk 46-40
11:35 +2 Martins Igbanu made jump shot 48-40
11:37   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
11:37 +1 Martins Igbanu made free throw 49-40
11:10   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
10:47   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
10:35   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
10:11 +2 Martins Igbanu made hook shot, assist by Brandon Rachal 51-40
9:55   Offensive foul on K.J. Lawson  
9:55   Turnover on K.J. Lawson  
9:37   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
9:28   Personal foul on Darien Jackson  
9:14   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
8:42   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Jordan Walker  
8:33   Jordan Walker missed layup  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
8:28 +2 Teshaun Hightower made dunk 51-42
8:08 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup 53-42
7:59   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
7:42   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
7:33 +2 Brandon Rachal made dunk 55-42
7:19 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 55-45
7:07   Darien Jackson missed layup  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
6:59 +2 K.J. Lawson made layup, assist by Jordan Walker 55-47
6:41   Out of bounds turnover on Darien Jackson  
6:23   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
6:04 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 58-47
5:49   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
5:37   Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Joiner  
5:31 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup, assist by Jordan Walker 58-49
5:18   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
5:14  