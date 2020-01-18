|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Tulane
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh missed jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|
|
18:46
|
|
+3
|
Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
|
0-3
|
18:28
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh missed layup
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulane
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Christion Thompson made layup
|
0-5
|
16:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Ugboh, stolen by K.J. Lawson
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Teshaun Hightower made layup
|
0-7
|
15:52
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nobal Days
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Emmanuel Ugboh
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Teshaun Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:42
|
|
+1
|
Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-8
|
15:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Christion Thompson
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elijah Joiner
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nobal Days
|
|
14:49
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-8
|
14:49
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-8
|
14:35
|
|
|
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Lawson made dunk
|
2-10
|
14:17
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower
|
|
13:46
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner
|
5-10
|
13:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nobal Days, stolen by Brandon Rachal
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Hill
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Teshaun Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:09
|
|
+1
|
Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-11
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made dunk
|
7-11
|
12:26
|
|
|
Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ibrahim Ali
|
|
12:05
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne made jump shot
|
9-11
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Teshaun Hightower made layup
|
9-13
|
11:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Teshaun Hightower missed free throw
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
|
|
11:22
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-13
|
11:22
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-13
|
11:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Christion Thompson
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Christion Thompson
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lawson Korita
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Turnover on Lawson Korita
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Nic Thomas missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Hill
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed layup
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nic Thomas
|
|
10:05
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
10:05
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-13
|
9:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Martins Igbanu
|
|
9:43
|
|
+3
|
K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
|
13-16
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne made layup, assist by Darien Jackson
|
15-16
|
9:12
|
|
|
Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne made layup, assist by Brandon Rachal
|
17-16
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Christion Thompson made layup, assist by K.J. Lawson
|
17-18
|
8:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Kevin Zhang
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nobal Days
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Turnover on Nobal Days
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christion Thompson
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed free throw
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Nic Thomas missed layup
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed layup, blocked by Nobal Days
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by R.J. McGee
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Teshaun Hightower made layup
|
17-20
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Darien Jackson made layup, assist by Jeriah Horne
|
19-20
|
6:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Teshaun Hightower
|
|
6:13
|
|
+1
|
Darien Jackson made free throw
|
20-20
|
6:04
|
|
|
Kevin Zhang missed jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Earley
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Earley
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on R.J. McGee
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed free throw
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Earley
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by R.J. McGee
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
K.J. Lawson missed layup
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Kevin Zhang
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Kevin Zhang missed jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Hill
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Darien Jackson
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Earley
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:19
|
|
+1
|
Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-21
|
3:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on R.J. McGee
|
|
3:01
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-21
|
3:01
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-21
|
2:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-22
|
2:48
|
|
|
Christion Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lawson Korita, stolen by Jordan Walker
|
|
2:08
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Walker made jump shot
|
22-24
|
1:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Walker
|
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Lawson Korita made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-24
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-24
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
|
24-26
|
44.0
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
38.0
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal made layup
|
26-26
|
5.0
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on K.J. Lawson
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Ibrahim Ali
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|