Perry, Carter lead Mississippi State over Georgia 91-59

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Reggie Perry and Tyson Carter combined for 40 points to lead Mississippi State to an easy 91-59 victory over Georgia on Saturday night. It was the largest margin of victory over Georgia in Mississippi State's program history.

Perry collected 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to pace Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference). Perry was 9 of 13 from the field and has scored 20 points or more in four of his last six games. He also notched his 10th double-double this season and 19th for his career.

''Really, they were switching on me and were wanting to play back a little bit,'' Perry said. ''So I just used my mid-range jumpers. Our rebounding was really important, too, and that's where we've struggled a little bit. ... It was about my teammates finding me and trusting me to finish it off. It was all about team ball tonight.''

Carter scored 18 points highlighted by a 4-of-7 shooting beyond the arc. Robert Woodard II added 17 points for Mississippi State while Nick Weatherspoon had 12 points and a career-high eight assists.

''Really excited about how we played tonight, starting with our defense,'' Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. ''And Reggie Perry was absolutely unbelievable if you look at his stat line and he played excellent defense. He was in a class by himself out there. Nick (Weatherspoon) had a phenomenal game and Tyson Carter is playing phenomenally right now and I am so proud of him because he works so hard.''

Georgia (11-6, 1-3) was led by Anthony Edwards' 19 points on just 5-of-16 shooting. Toumani Camara and Rayshaun Hammonds each had 10 points for Georgia.

Georgia never got within 10 points the entire second half. Mississippi State shot 68.8% in the second half and led by as many as 32 points, which was the final margin of victory.

Mississippi State shot a sizzling 61.7% overall from the floor and made 6 of 20 beyond the arc. The Bulldogs were 11 of 16 from the free-throw line and held a commanding 40-11 advantage on the boards. Mississippi State also tied a season-high with 21 assists and had 10 turnovers.

Georgia shot 39.3% for the game and 33.3% in the second half. Georgia was just 3 of 18 on 3-point attempts and made 12 of 16 at the free-throw line, and finished with 10 turnovers.

''There were two big keys for us tonight,'' Georgia coach Tom Crean said. ''One was rebounding and we didn't compete on the glass. The second thing was offensive shooting percentages. I told our guys there was going to be a collision tonight and we didn't compete.''

Mississippi State jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the opening minutes, forcing Georgia to call a timeout at the 17:05 mark of the first half. Georgia continued to chip away at the early deficit and eventually took a 15-14 lead following a Camara layup with 12:52 remaining in the opening half.

Carter drilled a long 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 run by Mississippi State at the 7:48 mark of the first half, giving the host Dogs a 28-21 lead. Mississippi State ended the half on a 10-3 run and held a 42-31 advantage at the break.

Mississippi State shot 56.3% in the opening half but made just 2 of 10 shots beyond the arc. Georgia shot 44.8% from the floor and made 2 of 8 from 3-point territory. Mississippi State held a decisive 20-11 rebounding advantage in the first half and both teams had five turnovers.

''Mississippi State beat us because they turned us over and they did an outstanding job on the glass. They are a hard team to deal with and they have a tremendous coach,'' Crean said.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: Since winning a big road game at Memphis on Jan. 4, Georgia has dropped three of the last four games. The Bulldogs now own a 1-3 mark in conference play with two of the next three games on the road.

Mississippi State: After failing to reach the 70-point mark in their first three SEC outings, the Bulldogs have now scored 72 or more in the last two SEC games.

UP NEXT

Georgia: The Bulldogs remain on the road and travel to Kentucky on Tuesday.

Mississippi State: Mississippi State closes out a three-game homestand on Wednesday and play host to Arkansas.

1st Half
UGA Bulldogs 31
MISSST Bulldogs 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
19:44   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
19:41   Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
19:27   Nick Weatherspoon missed fade-away jump shot  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
19:20 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk 0-2
19:05   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
18:56 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk, assist by Abdul Ado 0-4
18:41   Toumani Camara missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
18:29 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 0-6
18:03   Anthony Edwards missed reverse layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
17:55   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
17:48   Lost ball turnover on Abdul Ado, stolen by Sahvir Wheeler  
17:41 +2 Toumani Camara made layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 2-6
17:20 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made layup, assist by Reggie Perry 2-8
17:10   Toumani Camara missed layup  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
17:00 +2 Robert Woodard II made layup, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 2-10
16:49 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr. 5-10
16:22 +2 Reggie Perry made jump shot 5-12
16:05   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Nick Weatherspoon  
15:34   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
15:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Mississippi State  
15:24 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made driving layup 7-12
15:06   Shooting foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
15:06   Abdul Ado missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:06   Abdul Ado missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
14:45 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Anthony Edwards 9-12
14:45   Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II  
14:45   Toumani Camara missed free throw  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
14:40   Nick Weatherspoon missed driving layup  
14:40   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
14:40   Personal foul on Anthony Edwards  
14:40   Out of bounds turnover on Tyson Carter  
14:25   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
14:06 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made driving layup 11-12
13:47 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 11-14
13:26 +2 Toumani Camara made finger-roll layup 13-14
13:02   Offensive foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
13:02   Turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
12:48 +2 Toumani Camara made layup, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 15-14
12:29 +3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 15-17
12:12   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Harris, stolen by Reggie Perry  
12:06   Reggie Perry missed layup  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
12:01 +2 Robert Woodard II made dunk 15-19
11:50   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
11:30   Iverson Molinar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
11:19 +2 Tyree Crump made jump shot 17-19
11:01   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Rayshaun Hammonds  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
10:43 +2 Tye Fagan made layup, assist by Tyree Crump 19-19
10:26 +2 Reggie Perry made layup 19-21
10:02   Tyree Crump missed floating jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Iverson Molinar  
9:36 +2 Iverson Molinar made jump shot, assist by KeyShawn Feazell 19-23
9:28   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Mississippi State  
9:06 +2 Iverson Molinar made driving layup 19-25
8:39 +2 Jordan Harris made driving layup 21-25
8:18   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
8:16   Jumpball received by Georgia  
8:00   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup, blocked by Robert Woodard II  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Tye Fagan  
7:38   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
7:32 +3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 21-28
7:23   Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II  
7:23 +1 Tye Fagan made 1st of 2 free throws 22-28
7:23 +1 Tye Fagan made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-28
7:16   Kicked ball violation on Georgia  
7:15   Bad pass turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Sahvir Wheeler  
7:04   Christian Brown missed layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
6:49   Tyson Carter missed layup, blocked by Rayshaun Hammonds  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
6:38   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
6:30   Reggie Perry missed layup  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
6:07   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Christian Brown  
6:05   Christian Brown missed layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Mississippi State  
5:43   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
5:41   Personal foul on Reggie Perry  
5:32   Toumani Camara missed layup  
5:31   Defensive rebound by KeyShawn Feazell  
5:31   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
5:03   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
4:55   Lost ball turnover on Donnell Gresham Jr., stolen by Nick Weatherspoon  
4:48 +2 Reggie Perry made layup, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 23-30
4:28 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyree Crump 26-30
4:03 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made jump shot 26-32
3:41 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Anthony Edwards 28-32
3:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Mississippi State  
2:51   Bad pass turnover on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
2:27 +2 Reggie Perry made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 28-34
2:04   Traveling violation turnover on Tyree Crump  
1:45   Shooting foul on Anthony Edwards  
1:45 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 28-35
1:45 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-36
1:21   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
1:12 +2 Tyson Carter made layup 28-38
1:00 +2 Anthony Edwards made driving layup 30-38
1:00   Shooting foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
1:00 +1 Anthony Edwards made free throw 31-38
41.0   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
41.0 +1 Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 31-39
41.0 +1 Tyson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-40
26.0   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
24.0   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
14.0   Lost ball turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
1.0 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made jump shot 31-42
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UGA Bulldogs 28
MISSST Bulldogs 49

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
19:35 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made fade-away jump shot 31-44
19:13   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
18:55   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
18:42   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
18:31   Anthony Edwards missed layup  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
18:31   Personal foul on Abdul Ado  
18:27   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:16 +2 Abdul Ado made layup, assist by Reggie Perry 31-46
17:55   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
17:30   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
17:14   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr., stolen by Anthony Edwards  
17:09 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 33-46
16:42   Robert Woodard II missed driving layup  
16:40   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
16:18   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
16:02   Bad pass turnover on Donnell Gresham Jr., stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
16:00 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr. 33-48
16:03   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
16:00 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup, assist by Toumani Camara 35-48
15:30   Traveling violation turnover on Robert Woodard II  
15:21   Shooting foul on Abdul Ado  
15:21 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 36-48
15:21 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-48
15:02   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
14:59   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
14:46 +3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 37-51
14:19 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toumani Camara 40-51
14:01 +2 Iverson Molinar made driving layup 40-53
13:49   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
13:37   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
13:33   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Weatherspoon  
13:18   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
13:18   Personal foul on Rodney Howard  
12:57 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made driving layup 40-55
12:41   Personal foul on Iverson Molinar  
12:28   Bad pass turnover on Tyree Crump, stolen by Reggie Perry  
12:02 +3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Perry 40-58
11:39 +2 Rodney Howard made dunk, assist by Anthony Edwards 42-58
11:22   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
11:20   Personal foul on Reggie Perry  
11:09   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed driving layup  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Iverson Molinar  
10:59 +2 Robert Woodard II made layup, assist by Tyson Carter 42-60
10:43 +2 Anthony Edwards made finger-roll layup 44-60
10:19 +2 Reggie Perry made hook shot 44-62
9:58   Tyree Crump missed floating jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
9:39   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
9:27   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
9:16 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made dunk 46-62
8:56 +2 Robert Woodard II made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 46-64
8:19   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia  
7:56   Shooting foul on Toumani Camara  
7:56 +1 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 46-65
7:56 +1 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-66
7:46   Jordan Harris missed driving layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
7:32   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
7:30   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
7:30 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 46-67
7:30   Reggie Perry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
7:26   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
7:25 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 46-68
7:25   Reggie Perry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
7:16   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
6:49 +3 Robert Woodard II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Perry 46-71
6:36   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
6:24   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
5:53 +2 Tyson Carter made driving layup 46-73
5:41 +2 Jordan Harris made reverse layup 48-73
5:17 +2 Robert Woodard II made fade-away jump shot, assist by Reggie Perry