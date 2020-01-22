STJOHN
MARQET

No Text

Howard's 32-point effort carries Marquette past St. John's

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard scored 32 points with six rebounds and four assists and Marquette beat St. John's 82-68 on Tuesday.

Howard, who made 12 of 13 from the foul line, moved into sixth place on the Big East's all-time scoring list with 1,292 points. He surpassed Chris Mullin (1,290, St. John's) and Kerry Kittles (1,288, Villanova).

Sacar Anim scored 21 points and Koby McEwen 10 with nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-5, 3-3) who earned a pair of votes in this week's AP Top 25 Poll.

Marquette led 37-31 at halftime, and 18 seconds into the second half, Howard sank five straight free throws following a foul call on Nick Rutherford. He then tacked on more foul shots after Rutherford was whistled for a technical foul.

The Red Storm (12-7, 1-5) reduced their deficit to 42-38 after Rasheem Dunn's layup with 18:12 left. But Marquette went on a 17-7 run in the next 51/2 minutes for a 14-point lead. St. John's managed to get within 62-60 with 8:08 left but never got closer.

Mustapha Herron led St. John's with 18 points, LJ Figueroa 13 and Dunn 12.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
STJOHN Red Storm 31
MARQET Golden Eagles 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Marquette  
19:40   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
19:40 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:40 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:21   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
19:14   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
19:12   Personal foul on Theo John  
18:49 +2 LJ Figueroa made floating jump shot 2-2
18:30   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
18:01   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
17:47   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Mustapha Heron  
17:33 +3 Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Roberts 5-2
17:09 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 5-5
16:56 +2 Nick Rutherford made driving layup 7-5
16:38   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
16:33   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
16:27   Josh Roberts missed dunk, blocked by Theo John  
16:25   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
16:14   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
16:04   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
15:54   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
15:33   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
15:26 +2 Sacar Anim made dunk, assist by Jayce Johnson 7-7
15:14   LJ Figueroa missed hook shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
15:12   Personal foul on LJ Figueroa  
15:03   Shooting foul on Mustapha Heron  
15:03 +1 Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws 7-8
15:03 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-9
14:53   Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Sacar Anim  
14:44   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
14:20   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
14:00   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
13:42   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
13:27   Lost ball turnover on Jayce Johnson  
13:10 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington 10-9
12:45   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
12:29   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
12:19   Lost ball turnover on Sacar Anim, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
12:04   Marcellus Earlington missed floating jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
11:55   Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie  
11:55 +1 Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws 10-10
11:55   Sacar Anim missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
11:43   Personal foul on Brendan Bailey  
11:27   Personal foul on Sacar Anim  
11:14 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 12-10
10:55 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 12-13
10:44   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot, blocked by Brendan Bailey  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
10:31 +3 Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot 15-13
10:25   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
10:11   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Theo John  
10:10   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
9:54   Bad pass turnover on Brendan Bailey, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
9:41   Offensive foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
9:41   Turnover on Greg Williams Jr.  
9:29   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
9:27   Personal foul on Jayce Johnson  
9:16   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
9:06   Personal foul on Symir Torrence  
8:57   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
8:55   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
8:40   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
8:31   Turnover on Marquette  
8:11 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 18-13
7:57 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 18-16
7:39 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 21-16
7:31   Personal foul on David Caraher  
7:31 +1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 21-17
7:31 +1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-18
7:17   Mustapha Heron missed jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by David Caraher  
7:10   David Caraher missed layup  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
7:02   Koby McEwen missed layup  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
6:51   Lost ball turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Koby McEwen  
6:39 +2 Markus Howard made floating jump shot 21-20
6:26   Traveling violation turnover on Ian Steere  
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
6:08   Shooting foul on Koby McEwen  
6:08 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 22-20
6:08 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-20
5:51 +2 Markus Howard made floating jump shot 23-22
5:51   Shooting foul on Ian Steere  
5:51 +1 Markus Howard made free throw 23-23
5:30   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
5:21 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 26-23
5:13   Personal foul on Ian Steere  
5:13 +1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
5:13 +1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
5:01 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 29-25
4:44 +2 Sacar Anim made dunk, assist by Theo John 29-27
4:32   Lost ball turnover on Mustapha Heron, stolen by Jamal Cain  
4:26 +2 Jamal Cain made driving dunk 29-29
4:08   Mustapha Heron missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
3:51   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
3:36   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
3:27   Markus Howard missed layup  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
3:19 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 29-32
2:56   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
2:49   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
2:36   Traveling violation turnover on Marcellus Earlington  
2:29   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
2:27   Personal foul on Brendan Bailey  
2:27   Rasheem Dunn missed free throw  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
2:16   Offensive foul on Sacar Anim  
2:16   Turnover on Sacar Anim  
2:04   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
1:55 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 29-35
1:27 +2 Rasheem Dunn made driving layup 31-35
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Josh Roberts  
50.0   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
19.0 +2 Jamal Cain made fade-away jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence 31-37
1.0   Rasheem Dunn missed floating jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOHN Red Storm 37
MARQET Golden Eagles 45

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford  
19:42   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Nick Rutherford  
19:42 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
19:42 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-39
19:42 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 3 free throws 31-40
19:42 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-41
19:42 +1 Markus Howard made 3rd of 3 free throws 31-42
19:30 +2 Josh Roberts made dunk, assist by Rasheem Dunn 33-42
19:30   Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey  
19:30 +1 Josh Roberts made free throw 34-42
19:17   Markus Howard missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
19:08 +2 LJ Figueroa made dunk, assist by Mustapha Heron 36-42
18:48   Offensive foul on Theo John  
18:48   Turnover on Theo John  
18:29   Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Markus Howard  
18:22   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
18:11 +2 Rasheem Dunn made driving layup 38-42
17:58   Personal foul on LJ Figueroa  
17:41   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Mustapha Heron  
17:32   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
17:10 +3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 38-45
16:54   Personal foul on Jamal Cain  
16:41   Mustapha Heron missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
16:33 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 38-48
16:05 +3 Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mustapha Heron 41-48
15:32   Jamal Cain missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
15:12 +2 Mustapha Heron made jump shot 43-48
14:48 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 43-50
14:28   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
14:21 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Cain 43-53
13:59   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
13:52 +2 Marcellus Earlington made dunk 45-53
13:37   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
13:35   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
13:30 +3 Koby McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayce Johnson 45-56
13:07   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
12:56 +3 Koby McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayce Johnson 45-59
12:35 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made layup, assist by Mustapha Heron 47-59
12:12   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
11:52   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
11:35   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
11:22   Lost ball turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Marcellus Earlington  
11:20   Personal foul on Symir Torrence  
11:12 +2 LJ Figueroa made floating jump shot 49-59
10:57   Kicked ball violation on St. John's  
10:47   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
10:32 +2 LJ Figueroa made driving layup, assist by Julian Champagnie 51-59
10:19