20:00
Jumpball received by Marquette
19:40
Personal foul on Nick Rutherford
19:40
+1
Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
19:40
+1
Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-2
19:21
Rasheem Dunn missed layup
19:19
Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
19:14
Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:12
Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford
19:12
Personal foul on Theo John
18:49
+2
LJ Figueroa made floating jump shot
2-2
18:30
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:28
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
18:01
Nick Rutherford missed jump shot
17:59
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
17:47
Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Mustapha Heron
17:33
+3
Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Roberts
5-2
17:09
+3
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen
5-5
16:56
+2
Nick Rutherford made driving layup
7-5
16:38
Markus Howard missed jump shot
16:36
Offensive rebound by Theo John
16:33
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:31
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
16:27
Josh Roberts missed dunk, blocked by Theo John
16:25
Offensive rebound by St. John's
16:14
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:12
Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
16:04
Markus Howard missed jump shot
16:02
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
15:54
Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:52
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
15:33
Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:31
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
15:26
+2
Sacar Anim made dunk, assist by Jayce Johnson
7-7
15:14
LJ Figueroa missed hook shot
15:12
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
15:12
Personal foul on LJ Figueroa
15:03
Shooting foul on Mustapha Heron
15:03
+1
Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws
7-8
15:03
+1
Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-9
14:53
Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Sacar Anim
14:44
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:42
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
14:20
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:18
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
14:00
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:58
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
13:42
Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:40
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
13:27
Lost ball turnover on Jayce Johnson
13:10
+3
Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington
10-9
12:45
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:43
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
12:29
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:27
Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
12:19
Lost ball turnover on Sacar Anim, stolen by Julian Champagnie
12:04
Marcellus Earlington missed floating jump shot
12:02
Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
11:55
Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie
11:55
+1
Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws
10-10
11:55
Sacar Anim missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:55
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
11:43
Personal foul on Brendan Bailey
11:27
Personal foul on Sacar Anim
11:14
+2
Marcellus Earlington made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
12-10
10:55
+3
Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim
12-13
10:44
Nick Rutherford missed jump shot, blocked by Brendan Bailey
10:42
Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
10:31
+3
Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot
15-13
10:25
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:23
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
10:11
Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Theo John
10:10
Personal foul on Nick Rutherford
9:54
Bad pass turnover on Brendan Bailey, stolen by Julian Champagnie
9:41
Offensive foul on Greg Williams Jr.
9:41
Turnover on Greg Williams Jr.
9:29
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:27
Defensive rebound by St. John's
9:27
Personal foul on Jayce Johnson
9:16
Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:14
Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
9:06
Personal foul on Symir Torrence
8:57
Rasheem Dunn missed layup
8:55
Offensive rebound by St. John's
8:40
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:38
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
8:31
Turnover on Marquette
8:11
+3
Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
18-13
7:57
+3
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
18-16
7:39
+3
Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa
21-16
7:31
Personal foul on David Caraher
7:31
+1
Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws
21-17
7:31
+1
Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-18
7:17
Mustapha Heron missed jump shot
7:15
Offensive rebound by David Caraher
7:10
David Caraher missed layup
7:08
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
7:02
Koby McEwen missed layup
7:00
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
6:51
Lost ball turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Koby McEwen
6:39
+2
Markus Howard made floating jump shot
21-20
6:26
Traveling violation turnover on Ian Steere
6:17
Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Rasheem Dunn
6:08
Shooting foul on Koby McEwen
6:08
+1
Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws
22-20
6:08
+1
Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-20
5:51
+2
Markus Howard made floating jump shot
23-22
5:51
Shooting foul on Ian Steere
5:51
+1
Markus Howard made free throw
23-23
5:30
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:28
Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
5:21
+3
Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
26-23
5:13
Personal foul on Ian Steere
5:13
+1
Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws
26-24
5:13
+1
Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-25
5:01
+3
Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
29-25
4:44
+2
Sacar Anim made dunk, assist by Theo John
29-27
4:32
Lost ball turnover on Mustapha Heron, stolen by Jamal Cain
4:26
+2
Jamal Cain made driving dunk
29-29
4:08
Mustapha Heron missed layup, blocked by Theo John
4:06
Defensive rebound by Theo John
3:51
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:49
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
3:36
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:34
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
3:27
Markus Howard missed layup
3:25
Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim
3:19
+3
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim
29-32
2:56
Rasheem Dunn missed layup
2:54
Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
2:49
|
Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Brendan Bailey missed jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brendan Bailey
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed free throw
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sacar Anim
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Sacar Anim
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|
|
1:55
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
29-35
|
1:27
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn made driving layup
|
31-35
|
1:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Josh Roberts
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
19.0
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain made fade-away jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence
|
31-37
|
1.0
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed floating jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. John's
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|