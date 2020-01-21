UGA
UK

No Text

No. 15 Kentucky tops Georgia 89-79 for season sweep

  • AP
  • Jan 21, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Ashton Hagans scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half and No. 15 Kentucky used a 14-4 run to pull away and beat Georgia 89-79 on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (14-4, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) had to work to put away the stubborn Bulldogs, who overcame missing 11 consecutive first-half shots and trailed 41-35 at halftime.

The Bulldogs closed within 41-39 and then struggled to score two baskets. Kentucky came out of a timeout and responded with baskets by Hagans and Nick Richards (20 points, eight rebounds) before Hagans made consecutive jumpers to build the lead to eight points.

Georgia didn’t fade and trailed 55-52 when Kentucky answered with the pivotal run featuring six points from Keion Brooks Jr., pushing the lead to 69-56. Hagans closed the game with four free throws as the Wildcats earned their 14th consecutive series win.

Hagans, a Cartersville, Georgia, native, finished 8 of 17 from the field after making just 14 of 43 the previous four games. He also had nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in 35 minutes. Richards was 7 of 12 for his second-highest output, Immanuel Quickley had 12 points and EJ Montgomery 10 for the Wildcats, who shot 54% in the second half and 53% overall.

Rayshaun Hammonds and Anthony Edwards each scored 16 points, while Tye Fagan added 14 and Toumani Camara 10 for Georgia, (11-7, 1-4) which lost for the fourth time in five games. The Bulldogs shot 56% in the second half, but finished 44% from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: Edwards, the Bulldogs' top scorer, scored all his points after halftime. The Bulldogs ably filled the offensive void in the interim, but in a game of runs, they couldn't slow Kentucky from mounting the key spurt that earned the victory.

Kentucky: Hagans did other things well to offset his recent shooting slump, which he ended with aggressive moves to the basket. The sophomore guard also played with more control, committing just three turnovers. Outrebounded 19-17 at halftime, the Wildcats clamped down to finish with a 38-31 edge, including several offensive grabs ending with a Montgomery basket during the run.

UP NEXT

Georgia hosts Mississippi on Saturday in their only regular-season meeting. The Bulldogs also aim to end a two-game slide against the Rebels.

Kentucky visits No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UGA Bulldogs 35
UK Wildcats 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
19:46   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
19:33 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 0-2
19:13   3-second violation turnover on Anthony Edwards  
18:59   Bad pass turnover on EJ Montgomery  
18:47   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
18:36 +2 Immanuel Quickley made floating jump shot 0-4
18:12   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:44   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
17:25   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:15 +2 Ashton Hagans made floating jump shot 0-6
16:50   Sahvir Wheeler missed driving layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
16:45   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:45 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup 2-6
16:24   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:24 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 2-7
16:24 +1 EJ Montgomery made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
16:05   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:57   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
15:55 +2 EJ Montgomery made dunk 2-10
15:28   Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
15:16   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:03 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 5-10
14:46   Shooting foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
14:46 +1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 5-11
14:46 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-12
14:23 +2 Toumani Camara made layup, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 7-12
14:10 +2 Nick Richards made alley-oop shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 7-14
14:00   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
13:43   Sahvir Wheeler missed driving layup  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:34   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
13:24   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
13:21   Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey  
13:21   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:21 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
13:01   Bad pass turnover on Keion Brooks Jr., stolen by Jordan Harris  
12:53   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:46   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
12:39   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
12:37   Rayshaun Hammonds missed dunk  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:33   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
12:33 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
12:33 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-16
12:23   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
12:20   Anthony Edwards missed layup  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
12:20   Personal foul on Jordan Harris  
12:13 +2 Johnny Juzang made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 8-18
11:54   Christian Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:30   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
11:00   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
11:00 +1 Christian Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 9-18
11:00 +1 Christian Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
10:36 +2 Ashton Hagans made running Jump Shot 10-20
10:17   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
10:03   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
9:55   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Tye Fagan  
9:49   Offensive foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
9:49   Turnover on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
9:44   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
9:33   Christian Brown missed layup, blocked by Immanuel Quickley  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Christian Brown  
9:18   Christian Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
9:10 +2 Tye Fagan made layup 12-20
9:10   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
9:10 +1 Tye Fagan made free throw 13-20
8:57   Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
8:57 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 13-21
8:57 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-22
8:35   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
8:35 +1 Rodney Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 14-22
8:35 +1 Rodney Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-22
8:28   Shooting foul on Rodney Howard  
8:28 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 15-23
8:28 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-24
8:10 +2 Toumani Camara made driving layup 17-24
8:03   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
7:45 +3 Tye Fagan made 3-pt. jump shot 20-24
7:27   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
7:23   Personal foul on Tye Fagan  
7:23 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
7:23 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
7:07   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
7:02 +2 Nate Sestina made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans 20-28
6:50 +3 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Edwards 23-28
6:31   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
6:30   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
6:30 +1 Toumani Camara made 1st of 2 free throws 24-28
6:30 +1 Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-28
6:12   Out of bounds turnover on Ashton Hagans  
6:00 +2 Tye Fagan made finger-roll layup, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr. 27-28
5:43   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
5:32 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made layup 29-28
5:10 +2 Nick Richards made alley-oop shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 29-30
4:57   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
4:40 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johnny Juzang 29-33
4:19   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
4:14 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 29-35
4:11   Commercial timeout called  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
3:52 +2 Jordan Harris made dunk 31-35
3:34   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
3:18   Toumani Camara missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
2:55   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
2:55 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 31-36
2:55 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
2:30 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup 33-37
2:02   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
2:02   Kahlil Whitney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:02 +1 Kahlil Whitney made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-38
1:49   Anthony Edwards missed driving layup  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
1:47 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk 35-38
1:24 +2 Nick Richards made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 35-40
1:06   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
1:06   Christian Brown missed free throw  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
1:03   Bad pass turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
59.0   Offensive foul on Ashton Hagans  
59.0   Turnover on Ashton Hagans  
43.0   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
36.0   Shooting foul on Tyree Crump  
37.0   Ashton Hagans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
37.0 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-41
24.0   Offensive foul on Anthony Edwards  
24.0   Turnover on Anthony Edwards  
2.0   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UGA Bulldogs 44
UK Wildcats 48

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Toumani Camara made layup 37-41
19:37   Bad pass turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Tye Fagan  
19:31 +2 Tye Fagan made layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 39-41
19:16 +2 Ashton Hagans made driving layup 39-43
19:08   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
18:58 +2 Nick Richards made hook shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 39-45
18:41 +2 Tye Fagan made driving layup 41-45
18:24   Nick Richards missed layup  
18:22   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
18:17   EJ Montgomery missed dunk  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
18:15   Nick Richards missed dunk  
18:13   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
18:13 +2 EJ Montgomery made dunk 41-47
18:13   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
18:13   EJ Montgomery missed free throw  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
18:00 +2 Anthony Edwards made jump shot 43-47
17:32 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 43-49
17:18   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
17:03   Lost ball turnover on Tye Fagan, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
16:50 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 43-51
16:34   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
16:34 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 1st of 2 free throws 44-51
16:34 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-51
16:21   Keion Brooks Jr. missed jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
16:13   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Harris  
15:48 +2 Tyrese Maxey made floating jump shot 45-53
15:28 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup 47-53
15:03   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
14:57 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 47-55
14:53   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup, blocked by Ashton Hagans  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
14:51   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
14:39   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
14:34   Personal foul on Anthony Edwards  
14:25   Nate Sestina missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
13:55 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Harris 50-55
13:33   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
13:08   Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans  
13:08