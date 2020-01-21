|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Kentucky
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Toumani Camara
|
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Ashton Hagans made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:13
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Anthony Edwards
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on EJ Montgomery
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey
|
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Immanuel Quickley made floating jump shot
|
0-4
|
18:12
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Ashton Hagans made floating jump shot
|
0-6
|
16:50
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler missed driving layup, blocked by Nick Richards
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Rayshaun Hammonds made layup
|
2-6
|
16:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
16:24
|
|
+1
|
EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-7
|
16:24
|
|
+1
|
EJ Montgomery made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-8
|
16:05
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Richards
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
EJ Montgomery made dunk
|
2-10
|
15:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Nick Richards missed hook shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
15:03
|
|
+3
|
Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler
|
5-10
|
14:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sahvir Wheeler
|
|
14:46
|
|
+1
|
Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-11
|
14:46
|
|
+1
|
Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-12
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara made layup, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds
|
7-12
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
Nick Richards made alley-oop shot, assist by Ashton Hagans
|
7-14
|
14:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on EJ Montgomery
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler missed driving layup
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Richards
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Ashton Hagans missed jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:21
|
|
+1
|
Donnell Gresham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-14
|
13:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keion Brooks Jr., stolen by Jordan Harris
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Rayshaun Hammonds missed dunk
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Harris
|
|
12:33
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-15
|
12:33
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-16
|
12:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards missed layup
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Harris
|
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Johnny Juzang made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey
|
8-18
|
11:54
|
|
|
Christian Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Sestina
|
|
11:00
|
|
+1
|
Christian Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-18
|
11:00
|
|
+1
|
Christian Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-18
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Ashton Hagans made running Jump Shot
|
10-20
|
10:17
|
|
|
Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
EJ Montgomery missed jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tye Fagan
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Turnover on Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Christian Brown missed layup, blocked by Immanuel Quickley
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Brown
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Christian Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Tye Fagan made layup
|
12-20
|
9:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery
|
|
9:10
|
|
+1
|
Tye Fagan made free throw
|
13-20
|
8:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
8:57
|
|
+1
|
Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-21
|
8:57
|
|
+1
|
Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-22
|
8:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Richards
|
|
8:35
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-22
|
8:35
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-22
|
8:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rodney Howard
|
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-23
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-24
|
8:10
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara made driving layup
|
17-24
|
8:03
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump
|
|
7:45
|
|
+3
|
Tye Fagan made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-24
|
7:27
|
|
|
Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Johnny Juzang
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tye Fagan
|
|
7:23
|
|
+1
|
Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-25
|
7:23
|
|
+1
|
Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-26
|
7:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Ashton Hagans
|
|
7:02
|
|
+2
|
Nate Sestina made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans
|
20-28
|
6:50
|
|
+3
|
Donnell Gresham Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Edwards
|
23-28
|
6:31
|
|
|
Nick Richards missed hook shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Georgia
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Sestina
|
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Toumani Camara made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-28
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-28
|
6:12
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Ashton Hagans
|
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Tye Fagan made finger-roll layup, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
27-28
|
5:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey
|
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Donnell Gresham Jr. made layup
|
29-28
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Nick Richards made alley-oop shot, assist by Ashton Hagans
|
29-30
|
4:57
|
|
|
Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Richards
|
|
4:40
|
|
+3
|
Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johnny Juzang
|
29-33
|
4:19
|
|
|
Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans
|
|
4:14
|
|
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans
|
29-35
|
4:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris
|
|
3:52
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Harris made dunk
|
31-35
|
3:34
|
|
|
Nick Richards missed hook shot
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Toumani Camara missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler
|
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-36
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-37
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Rayshaun Hammonds made layup
|
33-37
|
2:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Kahlil Whitney missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:02
|
|
+1
|
Kahlil Whitney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-38
|
1:49
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards missed driving layup
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara
|
|
1:47
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara made dunk
|
35-38
|
1:24
|
|
+2
|
Nick Richards made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans
|
35-40
|
1:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Richards
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Christian Brown missed free throw
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by Ashton Hagans
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ashton Hagans
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Ashton Hagans
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyree Crump
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Ashton Hagans missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
37.0
|
|
+1
|
Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-41
|
24.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Anthony Edwards
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Anthony Edwards
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|