GWASH
FORD

No Text

Cobb lifts Fordham past George Washington 59-54

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Jalen Cobb had a career-high 22 points as Fordham narrowly beat George Washington 59-54 on Wednesday night.

Cobb hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Ty Perry had 13 points for Fordham (7-11, 1-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Onyi Eyisi added 11 rebounds.

George Washington scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Armel Potter had 15 points and six rebounds for the Colonials (8-11, 2-4). Maceo Jack added 11 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had six assists.

Jamison Battle, the Colonials' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, scored only 5 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Fordham matches up against Saint Louis on the road on Sunday. George Washington matches up against Saint Joseph's at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
GWASH Colonials 20
FORD Rams 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Fordham  
19:43   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
19:26 +2 Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Chase Paar 2-0
19:13   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
19:05   Onyi Eyisi missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
18:51   Lost ball turnover on Jamison Battle, stolen by Ty Perry  
18:40   Bad pass turnover on Ty Perry, stolen by Chase Paar  
18:28   Armel Potter missed jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
18:02 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot 2-3
17:43   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
17:30   Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
17:15   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Ivan Raut  
17:07 +3 Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Perry 2-6
16:48 +2 Armel Potter made layup 4-6
16:28 +2 Onyi Eyisi made jump shot 4-8
16:13   Backcourt turnover on Maceo Jack  
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Amir Harris  
15:38   Maceo Jack missed layup  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Armel Potter  
15:20   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
14:58   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
14:47   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
14:42   Personal foul on Ty Perry  
14:24   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
14:14   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Amir Harris  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
14:09   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Amir Harris  
13:56   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
13:29 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Austin 4-11
13:10   Offensive foul on Armel Potter  
13:10   Turnover on Armel Potter  
12:56   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
12:28 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 7-11
11:56   Kyle Rose missed jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Amir Harris  
11:45   Lost ball turnover on Amir Harris  
11:27   Personal foul on Ace Stallings  
11:11   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
10:46   Shawn Walker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
10:45   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
10:17 +2 Onyi Eyisi made jump shot 7-13
10:00   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
9:32   Ivan Raut missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
9:13 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 10-13
8:51   Onyi Eyisi missed layup  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
8:43   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
8:43 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 11-13
8:43 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-13
8:21 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot 12-16
8:03   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
7:40 +2 Ty Perry made jump shot, assist by Joel Soriano 12-18
7:22   Lost ball turnover on Chase Paar, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
7:14 +3 Kyle Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Perry 12-21
7:01   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
6:58   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
6:49   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Chase Paar  
6:48   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
6:30   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
6:24   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
6:18   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
5:47 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 12-24
5:26   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
5:19   Lost ball turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Maceo Jack  
5:03   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
4:50   Armel Potter missed layup  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
4:41   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
4:17   Offensive foul on Maceo Jack  
4:17   Turnover on Maceo Jack  
3:54   Josh Colon missed layup, blocked by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
3:48 +2 Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Onyi Eyisi 12-26
3:26   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
3:12   Onyi Eyisi missed layup  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Amir Harris  
2:59   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
2:40   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
2:30 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup 14-26
2:00   Traveling violation turnover on Ty Perry  
1:51   Shooting foul on Kyle Rose  
1:51 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 15-26
1:51 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-26
1:29   Bad pass turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Amir Harris  
1:15 +2 Amir Harris made dunk, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 18-26
1:05   Offensive foul on Onyi Eyisi  
1:05   Turnover on Onyi Eyisi  
40.0   Chase Paar missed layup  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
11.0   Shooting foul on Amir Harris  
11.0 +1 Jalen Cobb made 1st of 3 free throws 18-27
11.0 +1 Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 3 free throws 18-28
11.0 +1 Jalen Cobb made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-29
3.0   Jamison Battle missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
1.0 +2 Chase Paar made dunk 20-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GWASH Colonials 34
FORD Rams 30

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup 22-29
19:16   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
18:54   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
18:23   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
18:09   Bad pass turnover on Arnaldo Toro, stolen by Josh Colon  
17:58   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
17:44   Armel Potter missed layup  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
17:38   Arnaldo Toro missed layup  
17:36   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
17:34 +2 Arnaldo Toro made layup 24-29
17:08   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
16:41   Traveling violation turnover on Armel Potter  
16:24   Personal foul on Armel Potter  
16:19 +2 Ty Perry made layup 24-31
16:19   Shooting foul on Maceo Jack  
16:20 +1 Ty Perry made free throw 24-32
16:06   Shooting foul on Ivan Raut  
16:06 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 1st of 2 free throws 25-32
16:06   Arnaldo Toro missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
15:43   Personal foul on Arnaldo Toro  
15:37   Offensive foul on Erten Gazi  
15:37   Turnover on Erten Gazi  
15:26   Offensive foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
15:26   Turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
15:16 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 25-35
14:54   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
14:34   Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Maceo Jack  
14:12 +2 Chase Paar made dunk, assist by Amir Harris 27-35
13:55   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
13:52   Ty Perry missed layup  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
13:26   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Offensive rebound by George Washington  
13:26   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
13:04 +2 Amir Harris made layup 29-35
12:45   Kyle Rose missed layup  
12:43   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
12:43   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
12:29   Chase Paar missed layup  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
12:14 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Austin 29-38
11:59   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Kyle Rose  
11:51   Kyle Rose missed layup  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
11:31   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Ty Perry, stolen by Maceo Jack  
11:09 +2 Maceo Jack made layup 31-38
10:48 +2 Erten Gazi made jump shot 31-40
10:23   Armel Potter missed layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Maceo Jack  
9:47 +2 Ace Stallings made layup, assist by Armel Potter 33-40
9:26   Personal foul on Jamison Battle  
9:17   Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
9:17   Josh Colon missed free throw  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
8:58 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 36-40
8:36   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
8:32   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
8:19   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
7:59   Ty Perry missed layup  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
7:50   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
7:44   Lost ball turnover on Chase Paar, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
7:17   Double dribble turnover on Joel Soriano  
7:09   Shooting foul on Erten Gazi  
7:09 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 37-40
7:09 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-40
6:46 +2 Ty Perry made jump shot 38-42
6:32   Armel Potter missed layup  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
6:22   Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Jamison Battle  
6:14 +2 Armel Potter made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 40-42
5:47 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 40-44
5:33 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 42-44
5:05 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot 42-47
4:44   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
4:22 +2 Onyi Eyisi made layup, assist by Kyle Rose 42-49
4:06   Armel Potter missed layup  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
3:50   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
3:39   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
3:39 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 43-49
3:39 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-49
3:13 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot 44-51
2:55   Shooting foul on Josh Colon  
2:55 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 45-51