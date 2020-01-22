|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Fordham
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
19:26
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Chase Paar
|
2-0
|
19:13
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Onyi Eyisi missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamison Battle, stolen by Ty Perry
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ty Perry, stolen by Chase Paar
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
18:02
|
|
+3
|
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot
|
2-3
|
17:43
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ivan Raut
|
|
17:07
|
|
+3
|
Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Perry
|
2-6
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Armel Potter made layup
|
4-6
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Onyi Eyisi made jump shot
|
4-8
|
16:13
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Maceo Jack
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Amir Harris
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed layup
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Armel Potter
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Washington
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ty Perry
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Amir Harris
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Chris Austin missed jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amir Harris
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
|
|
13:29
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Austin
|
4-11
|
13:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Armel Potter
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Turnover on Armel Potter
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
|
|
12:28
|
|
+3
|
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
7-11
|
11:56
|
|
|
Kyle Rose missed jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amir Harris
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Amir Harris
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ace Stallings
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Shawn Walker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chase Paar
|
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Onyi Eyisi made jump shot
|
7-13
|
10:00
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Ivan Raut missed jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
|
|
9:13
|
|
+3
|
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr.
|
10-13
|
8:51
|
|
|
Onyi Eyisi missed layup
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
|
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-13
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
8:21
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-16
|
8:03
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Ty Perry made jump shot, assist by Joel Soriano
|
12-18
|
7:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chase Paar, stolen by Jalen Cobb
|
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Perry
|
12-21
|
7:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Jalen Cobb
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Chase Paar
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Erten Gazi
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
5:47
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose
|
12-24
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Maceo Jack
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Erten Gazi
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed layup
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Washington
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Maceo Jack
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Turnover on Maceo Jack
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed layup, blocked by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Onyi Eyisi
|
12-26
|
3:26
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Onyi Eyisi missed layup
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amir Harris
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup
|
14-26
|
2:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ty Perry
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyle Rose
|
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-26
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-26
|
1:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Amir Harris
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Amir Harris made dunk, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
18-26
|
1:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Onyi Eyisi
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Onyi Eyisi
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Chase Paar missed layup
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amir Harris
|
|
11.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Cobb made 1st of 3 free throws
|
18-27
|
11.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
18-28
|
11.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Cobb made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
18-29
|
3.0
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Chase Paar made dunk
|
20-29
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|