No. 10 Seton Hall wins 9th in a row, edging Providence 73-64

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) There is more to No. 10 Seton Hall than Myles Powell - a lot more.

Romaro Gill had 17 points, eight blocks and six rebound in making up for a rare sub-par game by Powell and the Pirates outlasted Providence 73-64 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight victory.

Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said his team his team has grown since seeing Powell sustain a concussion in a loss to Rutgers on Dec. 14, the last time it lost.

''� think all these guys understood they just can't depend on him,'' Willard said about the preseason All America pick who was limited to six shots from the field. ''That's been our biggest growth. We are still going to roll with the little man but I think the biggest thing is we realized when he went down was we have to step up and do something good rather than just depend on him.

Since then, the Pirates (15-4, 7-0 Big East) have gotten contributions from many players. Gill was one of the many Wednesday.

Jared Rhoden added 15 points and eight rebounds in helping Seton Hall to its improve its best start in the league. Powell, who was averaging 22.4 points, finished with 14, and Quincy McKnight had 11.

''I just feel like I have found a rhythm,'' said Gill, who has scored in double figures in six straight games. ''I am just trying to embrace that to the best of my ability and to have fun. That's what basketball is all about.''

Seton Hall shot 58% from the field in matching its longest winning streak since 2002-03.

Alpha Diallo had 13 points and eight rebounds for Providence (11-9, 4-3), which was limited to 36% shooting from the field. Nate Watson added 10 points.

''We missed 41 shots and for the second game in a row our defense is letting us down,'' Providence coach Ed Cooley said.

The 7-foot-2 Gill kept Seton Hall in the game in the first half, hitting 6 of 7 from the field. The shots were either dunks or shots within reach of the basket.

''He was great today,'' Cooley said about Gill. ''He's an option. When you have a guy like Powell on that floor that demands so much attention and McKnight is a silent assassin ...''

Cooley could have gone on and on talking about the Pirates.

''They're a really, really good team,'' he said.

Seton Hall, which is closing in on its fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth, never trailed after using a 12-2 spurt bridging the end of the first half and the start of the second to open a 42-34 lead.

Providence cut the deficit to three points several times, but it could never get any closer.

NOTES: ... Friars sophomore G A.J. Reeves returned to the lineup after missing two games with a concussion and scored six points. ... Willard said Pirates starting PF Sandro Mamukelashvili probably won't return to lineup until next month. He has been out since Nov. 29 with with a broken wrist. ... Seton Hall's record for consecutive wins in a single-season is 27, set in 1952-53

BIG PICTURE

Providence: Has lost consecutive games to ranked teams and now faces another this weekend. Needs to win one of these games to make an impression

Seton Hall: This was not one of the Pirates' better performances. Still they found a way to win the opener of a three-game homestand. Gill's recent emergence is making this team dangerous.

UP NEXT

Providence: Hosts No. 9 Villanova on Saturday.

Seton Hall: Host DePaul on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
PROV Friars 32
SETON Pirates 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:36   Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo  
19:36   Turnover on Alpha Diallo  
19:36 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 0-3
18:54   Maliek White missed jump shot, blocked by Romaro Gill  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:47   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
18:41   Personal foul on Myles Powell  
18:29   Traveling violation turnover on Alpha Diallo  
18:13   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
18:13   Jared Rhoden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:13 +1 Jared Rhoden made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
17:56 +2 David Duke made jump shot 2-4
17:56   Shooting foul on Quincy McKnight  
17:56 +1 David Duke made free throw 3-4
17:45   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Greg Gantt  
17:43   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
17:43   Greg Gantt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:43 +1 Greg Gantt made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
17:26 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight 4-6
17:03   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
16:50 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 4-8
16:20   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
16:08   Myles Powell missed layup  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
15:46   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
15:37   Offensive foul on Myles Cale  
15:37   Turnover on Myles Cale  
15:25 +2 Kalif Young made layup, assist by David Duke 6-8
14:57 +2 Jared Rhoden made dunk, assist by Myles Powell 6-10
14:29   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
14:07   Lost ball turnover on Ike Obiagu, stolen by Alpha Diallo  
13:57   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo  
13:44 +2 Myles Powell made layup 6-12
13:44   Shooting foul on Kalif Young  
13:44 +1 Myles Powell made free throw 6-13
13:29 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 9-13
13:14   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
13:09   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
13:02   Kalif Young missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Anthony Nelson  
12:48   Lost ball turnover on Myles Cale, stolen by A.J. Reeves  
12:40   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Anthony Nelson  
12:29 +2 Romaro Gill made hook shot, assist by Tyrese Samuel 9-15
11:55 +2 David Duke made layup 11-15
11:39   Romaro Gill missed jump shot  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
11:31 +2 Tyrese Samuel made dunk 11-17
11:09 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 14-17
10:48   Anthony Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
10:31   Personal foul on Anthony Nelson  
10:14   Shooting foul on Tyrese Samuel  
10:14 +1 Greg Gantt made 1st of 2 free throws 15-17
10:14 +1 Greg Gantt made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-17
9:52 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight 16-19
9:52   Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves  
9:52 +1 Romaro Gill made free throw 16-20
9:36   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
9:24   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
9:10   Bad pass turnover on Kalif Young, stolen by Romaro Gill  
9:01 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 16-22
8:41 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 19-22
8:41   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
8:01 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 19-24
7:44   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
7:37   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
7:37 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
7:37 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-26
7:25   Backcourt turnover on Luwane Pipkins  
7:25   Offensive foul on Ike Obiagu  
7:25   Turnover on Ike Obiagu  
7:02   Maliek White missed jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
6:54 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 21-26
6:31   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
6:22   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
6:22   Jared Rhoden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:22   Jared Rhoden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
6:02 +2 Maliek White made jump shot 23-26
5:45   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
5:36   Greg Gantt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
5:30   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
5:25 +2 Nate Watson made jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 25-26
5:09   Shooting foul on David Duke  
5:09   Romaro Gill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:09   Romaro Gill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
4:55 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 27-26
4:32 +2 Myles Cale made layup 27-28
4:02   Lost ball turnover on Nate Watson  
3:37 +2 Tyrese Samuel made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight 27-30
3:14   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
3:00   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
2:51 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 30-30
2:30   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by David Duke  
2:25 +2 Maliek White made layup, assist by David Duke 32-30
2:04   Personal foul on Kalif Young  
2:04   Tyrese Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:04 +1 Tyrese Samuel made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-31
1:40   David Duke missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
1:38   Offensive rebound by David Duke  
1:30   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
1:26   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
1:26   Turnover on Myles Powell  
1:10   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
53.0 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Jared Rhoden 32-33
26.0   David Duke missed jump shot, blocked by Romaro Gill  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
10.0 +3 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romaro Gill 32-36
1.0   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PROV Friars 32
SETON Pirates 37

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Myles Powell made layup 32-38
19:14   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:56 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot 32-41
18:24   Maliek White missed jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
18:17 +2 Nate Watson made dunk 34-41
18:10   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
18:10   Jared Rhoden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:10 +1 Jared Rhoden made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-42
17:50   Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
17:44   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
17:37   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
17:37 +1 Maliek White made 1st of 2 free throws 35-42
17:37 +1 Maliek White made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-42
17:19   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
17:00   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
16:53 +2 Greg Gantt made layup 38-42
16:53   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
16:53 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 38-43
16:53 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-44
16:20 +2 Kalif Young made hook shot 40-44
16:04 +2 Jared Rhoden made layup, assist by Myles Powell 40-46
15:35   Greg Gantt missed layup  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
15:24 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 42-46
15:09   Jared Rhoden missed jump shot  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
15:08   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight  
14:48   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
14:46   Shooting foul on Tyrese Samuel  
14:46   Alpha Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:46 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-46
14:32 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 43-48
13:58   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
13:49   Alpha Diallo missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
13:45   Turnover on Myles Powell  
13:28   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
13:13   Offensive foul on David Duke  
13:13   Turnover on David Duke  
12:52   Tyrese Samuel missed jump shot  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
12:50 +2 Ike Obiagu made layup 43-50
12:25   Personal foul on Tyrese Samuel  
12:21   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
12:16   Personal foul on Anthony Nelson  
12:04 +2 Kalif Young made jump shot, assist by David Duke 45-50
11:41 +2 Myles Powell made jump shot 45-52
11:41   Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves  
11:41 +1 Myles Powell made free throw 45-53
11:23   Shooting foul on Ike Obiagu  
11:23 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 46-53
11:23 +1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-53
11:10   Anthony Nelson missed layup, blocked by A.J. Reeves  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
10:55   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
10:39   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
10:29   Bad pass turnover on Ike Obiagu, stolen by A.J. Reeves  
10:29 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup, assist by A.J. Reeves 49-53
10:29   Shooting foul on Myles Powell  
10:29 +1 Alpha Diallo made free throw 50-53
10:12 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 50-55
9:52   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Myles Powell  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
9:43 +2 Luwane Pipkins made layup 52-55
9:27   Personal foul on David Duke  
9:15   Personal foul on A.J. Reeves  
9:09 +2 Jared Rhoden made jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 52-57
8:45   Kalif Young missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Providence  
8:40   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
8:27   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
8:27 +1 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 52-58
8:27 +1 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 2nd of 2