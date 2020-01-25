ARIZ
Arizona State rallies to knock off No. 22 Arizona 66-65

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Alonzo Verge Jr. scored on a layup with 10.9 seconds left and Remy Martin led Arizona State's comeback from a 22-point deficit, lifting the Sun Devils to a 66-65 victory over No. 22 Arizona on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (13-6, 3-3 Pac-12) shook off a shaky start with a massive run, building the 22-point lead midway through the first half.

The Sun Devils (12-7, 2-3) stormed back with a 16-0 run spanning halftime, putting a charge into an already-lit-up home crowd.

The rivals traded blows the rest of the way until Verge scored on a contested layup to put the Sun Devils up one. Arizona got a final look, but Josh Green was bumped and couldn't get a shot to the rim.

Martin finished with 24 points, Rob Edwards 15 and Verge added 13 - none bigger than his final two.

Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Nico Mannion added 16 points for the Wildcats.

Arizona won the first meeting in a 28-point blowout. Utilizing their size inside, the Wildcats pushed around the smaller Sun Devils, scoring more points in the paint (50) than Arizona State had total (47).

The rematch shot off the line like a drag race, both teams playing at a breakneck pace.

The speed-up caused the turnovers to pile up; seven combined in the first 4 1/2 minutes. The shooting wasn't great, either, the rivals combining to miss 14 of their first 21 shots.

Arizona settled down after that, Arizona State became frazzled.

The Wildcats kicked their free-flowing offense and transition game into another gear, going on a 22-1 run to go up 34-13. Nnaji had eight points and Mannion a pair of 3-pointers during the run.

Arizona State went 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal, but, with a couple of short runs, cut Arizona's lead to 43-30 at halftime.

The Sun Devils scored the first seven points of the second half - completing a 16-0 run - to pull within three.

What surely seemed headed toward another rout suddenly turned into a game.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona went flat after building its big league, allowing the Sun Devils get to back in the game and a split in the season series.

Arizona State bounced back from its letdown in Tucson, rallying from a huge deficit and making the biggest plays down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Arizona: At Washington State on Thursday night.

Arizona State: At Washington on Wednesday night.

1st Half
ARIZ Wildcats 43
ARIZST Sun Devils 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona State  
19:52 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 0-3
19:41 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 3-3
19:22   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
19:16   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion  
18:57 +2 Romello White made reverse layup, assist by Taeshon Cherry 3-5
18:43   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
18:37   Stone Gettings missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
18:31   Bad pass turnover on Stone Gettings, stolen by Remy Martin  
18:21   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Stone Gettings  
18:14   Nico Mannion missed layup  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
18:09   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
17:58   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
17:39   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin  
17:23   Josh Green missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
17:06   Romello White missed layup  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
16:54 +2 Stone Gettings made reverse layup, assist by Zeke Nnaji 5-5
16:32   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
16:22   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green, stolen by Remy Martin  
16:16 +2 Remy Martin made driving layup 5-7
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion  
15:33   Lost ball turnover on Romello White  
15:18   Shooting foul on Romello White  
15:19 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 6-7
15:19 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-7
14:55   Mickey Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
14:49   Remy Martin missed layup  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
14:47   Personal foul on Rob Edwards  
14:34 +2 Zeke Nnaji made hook shot 9-7
14:11 +2 Remy Martin made jump shot 9-9
13:56   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
13:48   Mickey Mitchell missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
13:40   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
13:33   Shooting foul on Josh Green  
13:33   Remy Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:33 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
13:21 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Hazzard 12-10
12:53 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 12-12
12:38   Traveling violation turnover on Dylan Smith  
12:24   Mickey Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
12:10 +2 Stone Gettings made layup 14-12
11:51   Kimani Lawrence missed jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
11:37 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made jump shot, assist by Max Hazzard 16-12
11:13   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Ira Lee  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
11:05 +2 Dylan Smith made driving layup 18-12
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Kimani Lawrence, stolen by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
10:34   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
10:24   Shooting foul on Nico Mannion  
10:24 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 18-13
10:24   Remy Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
10:09   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
10:02 +2 Zeke Nnaji made tip-in 20-13
9:44   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
9:35 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Dylan Smith 22-13
9:13   Jalen Graham missed dunk  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
9:10   Jalen Graham missed layup  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
9:04 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 25-13
8:49   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
8:32   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
8:32 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 26-13
8:32   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
8:21   Taeshon Cherry missed jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
8:14 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 29-13
7:51   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
7:40 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 31-13
7:28   Backcourt turnover on Kimani Lawrence  
7:05   Josh Green missed jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
6:58   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
6:51 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 34-13
6:32   Personal foul on Christian Koloko  
6:29 +2 Rob Edwards made jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 34-15
6:09   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
6:07   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
5:55   Personal foul on Nico Mannion  
5:54   Romello White missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Koloko  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
5:36   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
5:27 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 37-15
5:13   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
5:11 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White 37-18
4:55   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green  
4:40 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 37-20
4:31   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Rob Edwards  
4:26 +2 Rob Edwards made dunk 37-22
4:13   Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry  
4:06   Josh Green missed jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
3:57   Romello White missed layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
3:47 +2 Ira Lee made dunk, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 39-22
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Ira Lee  
3:25   Ira Lee missed layup, blocked by Mickey Mitchell  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Ira Lee  
3:26   Jumpball received by Arizona  
3:10   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
3:02   Rob Edwards missed layup  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
2:53   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Jaelen House  
2:52   Jaelen House missed layup  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
2:52   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith  
2:37 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 39-24
2:37   Shooting foul on Max Hazzard  
2:37   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed free throw  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
2:08 +2 Stone Gettings made turnaround jump shot 41-24
1:52   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
1:40   Shooting foul on Romello White  
1:40 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 42-24
1:40 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-24
1:27   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
1:06   Lost ball turnover on Max Hazzard, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
59.0 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 43-26
33.0   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
25.0 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 43-28
6.0   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
0.0 +2 Remy Martin made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Graham 43-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZ Wildcats 22
ARIZST Sun Devils 36

Time Team Play Score
19:51 +2 Remy Martin made jump shot 43-32
19:28   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
19:19   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
19:08   Dylan Smith missed layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
18:57 +2 Remy Martin made layup 43-34
18:42   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Smith  
18:33   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
18:09   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
17:57   Nico Mannion missed layup  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
17:42   Personal foul on Nico Mannion  
17:39 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White 43-37
17:17   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
17:01   Lost ball turnover on Romello White  
16:46   Offensive foul on Josh Green  
16:46   Turnover on Josh Green  
16:28 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kimani Lawrence 43-40
16:10   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
15:45   Romello White missed layup  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:40   Personal foul on Romello White  
15:22 +2 Stone Gettings made layup 45-40
15:06   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
14:58   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
14:50 +2 Ira Lee made dunk, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 47-40
14:31 +2 Rob Edwards made jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 47-42
14:07   Offensive foul on Ira Lee  
14:07   Turnover on Ira Lee  
13:55   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
13:43 +2 Jalen Graham made layup, assist by Rob Edwards 47-44
13:25   Bad pass turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Rob Edwards  
13:10 +2 Remy Martin made layup 47-46
12:46   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
12:35   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
12:30   Shooting foul on Remy Martin  
12:32 +1 Josh Green made 1st of 2 free throws 48-46
12:32 +1 Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-46
12:18   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
12:09   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
12:03 +2 Taeshon Cherry made tip-in 49-48
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Ira Lee, stolen by Taeshon Cherry  
11:39   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
11:37   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
11:37   Jalen Graham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:37 +1 Jalen Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-49
11:22   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
11:09   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Nico Mannion