|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Arizona State
|
|
19:52
|
|
+3
|
Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin
|
0-3
|
19:41
|
|
+3
|
Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green
|
3-3
|
19:22
|
|
|
Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion
|
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
Romello White made reverse layup, assist by Taeshon Cherry
|
3-5
|
18:43
|
|
|
Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Stone Gettings missed layup, blocked by Romello White
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arizona
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Stone Gettings, stolen by Remy Martin
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Stone Gettings
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Nico Mannion missed layup
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Josh Green missed jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Romello White missed layup
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
Stone Gettings made reverse layup, assist by Zeke Nnaji
|
5-5
|
16:32
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Green, stolen by Remy Martin
|
|
16:16
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin made driving layup
|
5-7
|
15:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Romello White
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Romello White
|
|
15:19
|
|
+1
|
Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-7
|
15:19
|
|
+1
|
Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-7
|
14:55
|
|
|
Mickey Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed layup
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arizona
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rob Edwards
|
|
14:34
|
|
+2
|
Zeke Nnaji made hook shot
|
9-7
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin made jump shot
|
9-9
|
13:56
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Mickey Mitchell missed layup
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ira Lee
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Zeke Nnaji missed layup
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Green
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:33
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-10
|
13:21
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Hazzard
|
12-10
|
12:53
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot
|
12-12
|
12:38
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Dylan Smith
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Mickey Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard
|
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
Stone Gettings made layup
|
14-12
|
11:51
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence missed jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. made jump shot, assist by Max Hazzard
|
16-12
|
11:13
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Ira Lee
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith
|
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Smith made driving layup
|
18-12
|
10:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kimani Lawrence, stolen by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arizona State
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nico Mannion
|
|
10:24
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-13
|
10:24
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Nico Mannion missed jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
10:02
|
|
+2
|
Zeke Nnaji made tip-in
|
20-13
|
9:44
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith
|
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Dylan Smith
|
22-13
|
9:13
|
|
|
Jalen Graham missed dunk
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Jalen Graham missed layup
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|
|
9:04
|
|
+3
|
Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot
|
25-13
|
8:49
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arizona
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry
|
|
8:32
|
|
+1
|
Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-13
|
8:32
|
|
|
Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry missed jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion
|
|
8:14
|
|
+3
|
Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot
|
29-13
|
7:51
|
|
|
Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
31-13
|
7:28
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Kimani Lawrence
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Josh Green missed jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Green
|
|
6:51
|
|
+3
|
Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green
|
34-13
|
6:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Koloko
|
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
Rob Edwards made jump shot, assist by Remy Martin
|
34-15
|
6:09
|
|
|
Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arizona State
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ira Lee
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nico Mannion
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Romello White missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Koloko
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arizona State
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko
|
|
5:27
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
37-15
|
5:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
|
5:11
|
|
+3
|
Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White
|
37-18
|
4:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Green
|
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Romello White made layup, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
37-20
|
4:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Rob Edwards
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Rob Edwards made dunk
|
37-22
|
4:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Josh Green missed jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Romello White missed layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Ira Lee made dunk, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
39-22
|
3:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Ira Lee
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Ira Lee missed layup, blocked by Mickey Mitchell
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ira Lee
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Arizona
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Rob Edwards missed layup
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Jaelen House
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Jaelen House missed layup
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith
|
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup
|
39-24
|
2:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Max Hazzard
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed free throw
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
2:08
|
|
+2
|
Stone Gettings made turnaround jump shot
|
41-24
|
1:52
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Romello White
|
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-24
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-24
|
1:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Max Hazzard, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
59.0
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup
|
43-26
|
33.0
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
25.0
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup
|
43-28
|
6.0
|
|
|
Dylan Smith missed jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards
|
|
0.0
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Graham
|
43-30
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|