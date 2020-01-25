TULANE
ECU

Gardner lifts East Carolina past Tulane 81-62

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jayden Gardner had 27 points and 13 rebounds as East Carolina defeated Tulane 81-62 on Saturday night. J.J. Miles added 21 points for the Pirates. Miles also had seven rebounds.

Tristen Newton had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for East Carolina (9-11, 3-4 American Athletic Conference).

East Carolina posted a season-high 22 assists.

East Carolina dominated the first half and led 40-19 at the break. The Pirates' 40 points in the first half were a season best for the team.

Nic Thomas had 19 points for the Green Wave (10-9, 2-5). Christion Thompson added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Teshaun Hightower had 12 points.

East Carolina takes on Houston at home on Wednesday. Tulane faces South Florida at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
TULANE Green Wave 19
ECU Pirates 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tulane  
19:38   Teshaun Hightower missed running Jump Shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
19:23   Bad pass turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
19:19   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
19:01 +2 Charles Coleman made hook shot, assist by Brandon Suggs 0-2
18:28   Christion Thompson missed running Jump Shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
18:22 +2 Tristen Newton made driving layup, assist by Jayden Gardner 0-4
18:00   Nobal Days missed layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
17:45 +2 Jayden Gardner made fade-away jump shot 0-6
17:26   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
17:10   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
17:05   Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
16:48   Traveling violation turnover on Tristen Newton  
16:40   Christion Thompson missed layup  
16:40   Offensive rebound by Tulane  
16:35   Christion Thompson missed turnaround jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
16:33   Christion Thompson missed dunk  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
16:32   Personal foul on Brandon Suggs  
16:16 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 2-6
16:16   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
16:16   Christion Thompson missed free throw  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
16:05   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
16:05   Tremont Robinson-White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:05 +1 Tremont Robinson-White made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
15:35   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
15:14 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson 2-10
14:58   Teshaun Hightower missed layup, blocked by Bitumba Baruti  
14:56   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
14:50   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
14:49   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
14:49 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 2-11
14:49   Jayden Gardner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
14:27   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
14:06   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
14:06 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 2-12
14:06 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-13
13:40   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
13:29   Jordan Walker missed jump shot  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Christion Thompson  
13:11   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
12:55   J.J. Miles missed turnaround jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
12:44 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 5-13
12:21   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
12:19   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
12:06 +2 Nic Thomas made jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 7-13
11:44 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 7-16
11:25   Bad pass turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Tristen Newton  
11:21   Shooting foul on Nic Thomas  
11:20   Tristen Newton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:20 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-17
11:06   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
10:56   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
10:44   Jordan Walker missed running Jump Shot, blocked by J.J. Miles  
10:42   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
10:23 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 7-20
10:09   Nic Thomas missed jump shot, blocked by Tremont Robinson-White  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
9:57   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
9:56   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
9:55 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 7-21
9:55 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-22
9:27 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup, assist by Christion Thompson 9-22
9:15 +2 Jayden Gardner made dunk, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 9-24
8:52   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
8:27   Personal foul on K.J. Lawson  
8:20   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
8:11   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White  
8:05 +2 Jayden Gardner made driving dunk, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 9-26
7:49   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
7:49 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 10-26
7:49 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-26
7:34 +3 Tremont Robinson-White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bitumba Baruti 11-29
7:16   K.J. Lawson missed layup, blocked by Bitumba Baruti  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
7:00 +2 Bitumba Baruti made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 11-31
6:44   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Walker  
6:23 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 11-34
5:54   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
5:39   Tristen Newton missed running Jump Shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
5:32   Lost ball turnover on Christion Thompson, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White  
5:27   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
5:21   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
5:19   Christion Thompson missed layup, blocked by Jayden Gardner  
5:17   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
4:56   Charles Coleman missed hook shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
4:48   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
4:41   Bad pass turnover on Tyrie Jackson  
4:29 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 14-34
4:20   Kicked ball violation on Tulane  
4:05   Shooting foul on Charlie Russell Jr.  
4:05 +1 Tremont Robinson-White made 1st of 2 free throws 14-35
4:05 +1 Tremont Robinson-White made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-36
3:37   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
3:29   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
2:57 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 16-36
2:39   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
2:23   Teshaun Hightower missed running Jump Shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
2:16 +2 Tyrie Jackson made alley-oop shot, assist by Tristen Newton 16-38
1:56   Teshaun Hightower missed floating jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
1:50   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
1:50 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 16-39
1:50 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-40
1:35 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 19-40
1:21   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Jordan Walker  
1:18   Personal foul on J.J. Miles  
1:18   Jordan Walker missed free throw  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
1:04   Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Charlie Russell Jr.  
57.0   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by J.J. Miles  
51.0   Tristen Newton missed layup, blocked by Charlie Russell Jr.  
49.0   Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
44.0   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
35.0   Jordan Walker missed layup  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
4.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Tristen Newton  
1.0   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Tulane  

2nd Half
TULANE Green Wave 43
ECU Pirates 41

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
19:45   Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:45   Christion Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
19:23   Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Christion Thompson  
19:17   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
19:16   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
19:00   Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White  
18:45   K.J. Lawson missed hook shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
18:38 +2 Tristen Newton made running Jump Shot 19-42
18:19   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
18:19   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Tristen Newton  
18:04   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
17:58 +2 Christion Thompson made driving layup 21-42
17:58   Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner  
17:58 +1 Christion Thompson made free throw 22-42
17:31   Traveling violation turnover on Jayden Gardner  
17:20 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 25-42
16:53   Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
16:45   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
16:16 +3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bitumba Baruti 25-45
15:54   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
15:50 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 28-45
15:31   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
15:27   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
15:27   Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:27 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-46
15:14 +2 K.J. Lawson made turnaround jump shot 30-46
15:05   Traveling violation turnover on Jayden Gardner  
14:42   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
14:17   Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
14:03   Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson  
14:03 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 31-46
14:03 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-46
13:39   Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Christion Thompson  
13:35 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Russell Jr. 35-46
13:23   Personal foul on Charlie Russell Jr.  
13:16   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
13:16 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 35-47
13:16   Tristen Newton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
13:03   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
12:52   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
12:45 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson 35-50
12:32 +2 Christion Thompson made fade-away jump shot 37-50
12:18   Personal foul on Charlie Russell Jr.  
12:13   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
11:52   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
11:43   Offensive foul on Tristen Newton  
11:43   Turnover on Tristen Newton  
11:18   Charlie Russell Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
11:08   Shooting foul on K.J. Lawson  
11:08 +1 Charles Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws 37-51
11:08   Charles Coleman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:08   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
10:46 +2 K.J. Lawson made running Jump Shot 39-51
10:30   Charles Coleman missed layup  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton  