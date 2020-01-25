|
20:00
Jumpball received by Tulane
19:38
Teshaun Hightower missed running Jump Shot
19:36
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
19:23
Bad pass turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Teshaun Hightower
19:19
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:17
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
19:01
+2
Charles Coleman made hook shot, assist by Brandon Suggs
0-2
18:28
Christion Thompson missed running Jump Shot
18:26
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
18:22
+2
Tristen Newton made driving layup, assist by Jayden Gardner
0-4
18:00
Nobal Days missed layup
17:58
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
17:45
+2
Jayden Gardner made fade-away jump shot
0-6
17:26
Personal foul on Charles Coleman
17:10
Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by Jayden Gardner
17:05
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Teshaun Hightower
16:58
Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Jayden Gardner
16:48
Traveling violation turnover on Tristen Newton
16:40
Christion Thompson missed layup
16:40
Offensive rebound by Tulane
16:35
Christion Thompson missed turnaround jump shot
16:33
Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson
16:33
Christion Thompson missed dunk
16:32
Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson
16:32
Personal foul on Brandon Suggs
16:16
+2
Christion Thompson made layup
2-6
16:16
Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs
16:16
Christion Thompson missed free throw
16:16
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
16:05
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
16:05
Tremont Robinson-White missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:05
+1
Tremont Robinson-White made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-7
15:35
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot
15:33
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
15:14
+3
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson
2-10
14:58
Teshaun Hightower missed layup, blocked by Bitumba Baruti
14:56
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
14:50
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:48
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
14:49
Shooting foul on Nobal Days
14:49
+1
Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
2-11
14:49
Jayden Gardner missed 2nd of 2 free throws
14:49
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
14:27
Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower
14:06
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
14:06
+1
Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
2-12
14:06
+1
Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-13
13:40
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:38
Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson
13:29
Jordan Walker missed jump shot
13:27
Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker
13:19
Bad pass turnover on Christion Thompson
13:11
Jumpball received by East Carolina
12:55
J.J. Miles missed turnaround jump shot
12:53
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
12:44
+3
Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson
5-13
12:21
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:19
Defensive rebound by Nobal Days
12:19
Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti
12:06
+2
Nic Thomas made jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson
7-13
11:44
+3
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
7-16
11:25
Bad pass turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Tristen Newton
11:21
Shooting foul on Nic Thomas
11:20
Tristen Newton missed 1st of 2 free throws
11:20
+1
Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-17
11:06
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:04
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
10:56
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
10:54
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
10:44
Jordan Walker missed running Jump Shot, blocked by J.J. Miles
10:42
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
10:23
+3
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner
7-20
10:09
Nic Thomas missed jump shot, blocked by Tremont Robinson-White
10:07
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
9:57
Jayden Gardner missed layup
9:55
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
9:56
Shooting foul on Nobal Days
9:55
+1
Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
7-21
9:55
+1
Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-22
9:27
+2
Teshaun Hightower made layup, assist by Christion Thompson
9-22
9:15
+2
Jayden Gardner made dunk, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
9-24
8:52
Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:50
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
8:27
Personal foul on K.J. Lawson
8:20
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:18
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
8:11
Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White
8:05
+2
Jayden Gardner made driving dunk, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
9-26
7:49
Shooting foul on Tristen Newton
7:49
+1
Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws
10-26
7:49
+1
Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-26
7:34
+3
Tremont Robinson-White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bitumba Baruti
11-29
7:16
K.J. Lawson missed layup, blocked by Bitumba Baruti
7:14
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
7:00
+2
Bitumba Baruti made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
11-31
6:44
Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Walker
6:23
+3
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
11-34
5:54
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Jayden Gardner
5:39
Tristen Newton missed running Jump Shot
5:37
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
5:32
Lost ball turnover on Christion Thompson, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White
5:27
Jayden Gardner missed layup
5:25
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
5:21
Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti
5:19
Christion Thompson missed layup, blocked by Jayden Gardner
5:17
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
4:56
Charles Coleman missed hook shot
4:54
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
4:48
K.J. Lawson missed layup
4:46
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
4:41
Bad pass turnover on Tyrie Jackson
4:29
+3
Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson
14-34
4:20
Kicked ball violation on Tulane
4:05
Shooting foul on Charlie Russell Jr.
4:05
+1
Tremont Robinson-White made 1st of 2 free throws
14-35
4:05
+1
Tremont Robinson-White made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-36
3:37
Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:35
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
3:29
J.J. Miles missed jump shot
3:27
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
2:57
+2
Christion Thompson made layup
16-36
2:39
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:37
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
2:23
Teshaun Hightower missed running Jump Shot
2:21
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
2:16
+2
Tyrie Jackson made alley-oop shot, assist by Tristen Newton
16-38
1:56
Teshaun Hightower missed floating jump shot
1:54
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Walker
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-39
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-40
|
1:35
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson
|
19-40
|
1:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Jordan Walker
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Jordan Walker missed free throw
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Charlie Russell Jr.
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by J.J. Miles
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed layup, blocked by Charlie Russell Jr.
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Jordan Walker missed layup
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Tristen Newton
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulane
|