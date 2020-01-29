|
19:49
+2
Luka Brajkovic made hook shot
42-42
19:31
+2
Maceo Jack made layup
42-44
19:15
Kellan Grady missed layup
19:13
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
18:54
Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Jack
18:45
Personal foul on Chase Paar
18:38
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup, blocked by Maceo Jack
18:36
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
18:19
Armel Potter missed jump shot
18:17
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
18:11
+3
Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
45-44
17:49
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:47
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
17:36
Bad pass turnover on Chase Paar
17:18
+2
Kellan Grady made jump shot
47-44
16:50
+2
Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup
47-46
16:36
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:34
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
16:30
Offensive foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.
16:30
Turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.
16:12
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:10
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
15:48
Personal foul on Kellan Grady
15:46
+2
Jameer Nelson Jr. made dunk, assist by Shawn Walker Jr.
47-48
15:25
+2
Kellan Grady made jump shot
49-48
15:04
Shooting foul on Mike Jones
15:04
+1
Jamison Battle made 1st of 2 free throws
49-49
15:04
+1
Jamison Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws
49-50
14:43
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:41
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
14:20
Shawn Walker Jr. missed jump shot
14:18
Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
14:10
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:08
Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
13:54
+2
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup
51-50
13:54
Shooting foul on Jamison Battle
13:54
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made free throw
52-50
13:34
+2
Maceo Jack made layup, assist by Jamison Battle
52-52
13:14
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed layup
13:12
Offensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
13:07
+2
Hyunjung Lee made layup
54-52
12:54
Shawn Walker Jr. missed layup
12:52
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
12:42
Shooting foul on Shawn Walker Jr.
12:42
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on George Washington
12:42
+1
Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
55-52
12:42
+1
Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
56-52
12:42
Kellan Grady missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:42
Kellan Grady missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:42
Offensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
12:33
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:31
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
12:31
Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
12:12
+2
Chase Paar made layup, assist by Amir Harris
56-54
11:45
Hyunjung Lee missed layup
11:43
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
11:26
Lost ball turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Bates Jones
11:19
+2
Bates Jones made layup
58-54
10:50
+2
Chase Paar made layup, assist by Amir Harris
58-56
10:32
+2
Kellan Grady made layup
60-56
10:00
+2
Jamison Battle made jump shot
60-58
9:51
Traveling violation turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
9:38
+3
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
60-61
9:06
Carter Collins missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar
9:04
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
8:52
Amir Harris missed layup
8:50
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
8:28
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed jump shot
8:26
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
8:12
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:10
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
7:46
Lost ball turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom, stolen by Maceo Jack
7:46
Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee
7:25
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:23
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
7:02
+2
Luka Brajkovic made hook shot
62-61
6:37
Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic
6:37
Amir Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:37
+1
Amir Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
62-62
6:29
Shooting foul on Chase Paar
6:29
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
63-62
6:29
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
64-62
6:17
Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic
6:17
Maceo Jack missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:17
+1
Maceo Jack made 2nd of 2 free throws
64-63
6:04
Personal foul on Jamison Battle
5:53
Kellan Grady missed layup
5:51
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
5:21
Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington
5:12
Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Amir Harris
5:05
Amir Harris missed layup
5:03
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
4:54
Personal foul on Maceo Jack
4:54
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
65-63
4:54
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:54
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
4:37
+3
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amir Harris
65-66
4:16
Personal foul on Amir Harris
4:16
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed free throw
4:16
Offensive rebound by Davidson
3:58
+3
Bates Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
68-66
3:27
Personal foul on Carter Collins
3:27
+1
Amir Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
68-67
3:27
Amir Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:27
Defensive rebound by Mike Jones
3:07
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:05
Defensive rebound by Amir Harris
2:44
Personal foul on Mike Jones
2:44
+1
Jamison Battle made 1st of 2 free throws
68-68
2:44
+1
Jamison Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws
68-69
2:21
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed jump shot
2:19
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
2:02
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed jump shot
2:00
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
1:49
+2
Kellan Grady made layup
70-69
1:24
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:22
Defensive rebound by Mike Jones
1:02
+2
Luka Brajkovic made hook shot
72-69
44.0
+3
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
72-72
22.0
Kellan Grady missed jump shot
20.0
