Jack leads George Washington over Davidson 107-104 in 4OT

  • Jan 29, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Maceo Jack had a career-high 35 points, including a 3-pointer that sent the game into its first overtime, to lift George Washington to a 107-104 quadruple overtime win over Davidson on Wednesday night.

The Colonials trailed by three when Jack sank a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go in regulation to tie the game and send it into the first of four overtime periods.

In the fourth overtime, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Jamison Battle drained consecutive 3-pointers to give the Colonials the lead for good, 103-98, with 1:53 left.

Battle scored a season-high 25 points and had seven rebounds for George Washington (10-11, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chase Paar added 13 points and 16 rebounds and Nelson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

George Washington posted a season-high 20 assists.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson led the Wildcats with a season high 31 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Kellan Grady tied a season high with 28 points for the Wildcats (10-10, 4-4). Luka Brajkovic added 14 points.

George Washington plays Richmond on the road on Saturday. Davidson matches up against UMass at home on Saturday.

1st Half
DAVID Wildcats 40
GWASH Colonials 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Washington  
19:42   Chase Paar missed layup  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
19:23   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
19:16   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
18:53 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter 0-2
18:33 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Carter Collins 2-2
18:15 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 2-5
17:48 +2 Carter Collins made layup 4-5
17:31   Armel Potter missed layup, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
17:29   Offensive rebound by George Washington  
17:27   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
17:12 +2 Chase Paar made layup 4-7
17:00   Luka Brajkovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
16:45   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
16:27   Kellan Grady missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
16:02   Bad pass turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
15:56 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 6-7
15:27   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
15:27 +1 Chase Paar made 1st of 2 free throws 6-8
15:27 +1 Chase Paar made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
15:20 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 9-9
14:51 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot 9-12
14:25   Personal foul on Armel Potter  
14:12   Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
14:04   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed jump shot  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
13:56 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup 11-12
13:26 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 11-15
12:55 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 14-15
12:38 +2 Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Armel Potter 14-17
12:23   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
12:02 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amir Harris 14-20
11:47   Bates Jones missed layup  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Amir Harris  
11:40   Armel Potter missed layup  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
11:32   Personal foul on Jamison Battle  
11:28 +2 Carter Collins made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 16-20
11:11 +2 Shawn Walker Jr. made layup 16-22
10:50   Hyunjung Lee missed layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
10:35   Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee  
10:24   Shawn Walker Jr. missed jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
10:14   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
10:10   Shooting foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
10:10   Carter Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:10 +1 Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-22
9:47 +2 Armel Potter made jump shot 17-24
9:21 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Brajkovic 20-24
9:03 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 20-27
8:51 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 22-27
8:29   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
8:20   Carter Collins missed layup  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
8:18   Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
8:02   Personal foul on Carter Collins  
7:48 +2 Armel Potter made layup 22-29
7:27   Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot, blocked by Ace Stallings  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
7:10   Personal foul on Kellan Grady  
6:55   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
6:48 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup 22-31
6:44   Personal foul on Amir Harris  
6:29 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup, assist by Kellan Grady 24-31
6:29   Shooting foul on Armel Potter  
6:29   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed free throw  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Bates Jones  
6:17 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 27-31
5:53   Amir Harris missed layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
5:39   Kellan Grady missed layup  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
5:10 +3 Shawn Walker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amir Harris 27-34
5:01 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 30-34
4:35   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Mike Jones  
4:17   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
4:17   Kellan Grady missed free throw  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
3:57   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
3:45 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by Kellan Grady 32-34
3:24   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
3:10   Out of bounds turnover on Mike Jones  
2:42 +2 Maceo Jack made layup 32-36
2:42   Shooting foul on Mike Jones  
2:42 +1 Maceo Jack made free throw 32-37
2:24 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Brajkovic 35-37
1:56   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Offensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
1:37   Backcourt turnover on Shawn Walker Jr.  
1:30 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Brajkovic 38-37
1:04 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 38-40
44.0 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 40-40
19.0 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 40-42
2.0   Out of bounds turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DAVID Wildcats 32
GWASH Colonials 30

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 42-42
19:31 +2 Maceo Jack made layup 42-44
19:15   Kellan Grady missed layup  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
18:54   Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Jack  
18:45   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
18:38   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup, blocked by Maceo Jack  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
18:19   Armel Potter missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
18:11 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 45-44
17:49   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
17:36   Bad pass turnover on Chase Paar  
17:18 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 47-44
16:50 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup 47-46
16:36   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
16:30   Offensive foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
16:30   Turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
16:12   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
15:48   Personal foul on Kellan Grady  
15:46 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made dunk, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 47-48
15:25 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 49-48
15:04   Shooting foul on Mike Jones  
15:04 +1 Jamison Battle made 1st of 2 free throws 49-49
15:04 +1 Jamison Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-50
14:43   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
14:20   Shawn Walker Jr. missed jump shot  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
14:10   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
13:54 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 51-50
13:54   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
13:54 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made free throw 52-50
13:34 +2 Maceo Jack made layup, assist by Jamison Battle 52-52
13:14   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed layup  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
13:07 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup 54-52
12:54   Shawn Walker Jr. missed layup  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:42   Shooting foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
12:42   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on George Washington  
12:42 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 55-52
12:42 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-52
12:42   Kellan Grady missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:42   Kellan Grady missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
12:33   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
12:31   Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:12 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Amir Harris 56-54
11:45   Hyunjung Lee missed layup  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
11:26   Lost ball turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Bates Jones  
11:19 +2 Bates Jones made layup 58-54
10:50 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Amir Harris 58-56
10:32 +2 Kellan Grady made layup 60-56
10:00 +2 Jamison Battle made jump shot 60-58
9:51   Traveling violation turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
9:38 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 60-61
9:06   Carter Collins missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
8:52   Amir Harris missed layup  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
8:28   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
8:12   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
7:46   Lost ball turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom, stolen by Maceo Jack  
7:46   Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee  
7:25   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
7:02 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 62-61
6:37   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
6:37   Amir Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:37 +1 Amir Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-62
6:29   Shooting foul on Chase Paar  
6:29 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 63-62
6:29 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-62
6:17   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
6:17   Maceo Jack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:17 +1 Maceo Jack made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-63
6:04   Personal foul on Jamison Battle  
5:53   Kellan Grady missed layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
5:21   Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington  
5:12   Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Amir Harris  
5:05   Amir Harris missed layup  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
4:54   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
4:54 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 65-63
4:54   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
4:37 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amir Harris 65-66
4:16   Personal foul on Amir Harris  
4:16   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed free throw  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
3:58 +3 Bates Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 68-66
3:27   Personal foul on Carter Collins  
3:27 +1 Amir Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 68-67
3:27   Amir Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
3:07   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Amir Harris  
2:44   Personal foul on Mike Jones  
2:44 +1 Jamison Battle made 1st of 2 free throws 68-68
2:44 +1 Jamison Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-69
2:21   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
2:02   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
1:49 +2 Kellan Grady made layup 70-69
1:24   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
1:02 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 72-69
44.0 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 72-72
22.0   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
