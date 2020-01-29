WASHINGTON (AP) Maceo Jack had a career-high 35 points, including a 3-pointer that sent the game into its first overtime, to lift George Washington to a 107-104 quadruple overtime win over Davidson on Wednesday night.

The Colonials trailed by three when Jack sank a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go in regulation to tie the game and send it into the first of four overtime periods.

In the fourth overtime, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Jamison Battle drained consecutive 3-pointers to give the Colonials the lead for good, 103-98, with 1:53 left.

Battle scored a season-high 25 points and had seven rebounds for George Washington (10-11, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chase Paar added 13 points and 16 rebounds and Nelson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

George Washington posted a season-high 20 assists.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson led the Wildcats with a season high 31 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Kellan Grady tied a season high with 28 points for the Wildcats (10-10, 4-4). Luka Brajkovic added 14 points.

George Washington plays Richmond on the road on Saturday. Davidson matches up against UMass at home on Saturday.

