|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Evansville
|
|
19:39
|
|
+3
|
Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe
|
3-0
|
19:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dedric Boyd
|
|
19:39
|
|
+1
|
Jawaun Newton made free throw
|
4-0
|
19:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by K.J. Riley
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Evan Kuhlman, stolen by Zach Copeland
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Hall
|
7-0
|
17:39
|
|
+3
|
Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
|
7-3
|
17:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed layup
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
15:46
|
|
+3
|
Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne
|
7-6
|
15:27
|
|
+3
|
John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jawaun Newton
|
10-6
|
15:14
|
|
+3
|
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
|
10-9
|
14:54
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Sam Cunliffe
|
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
Jaycee Hillsman made layup
|
10-11
|
13:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Peace Ilegomah
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Reeves made jump shot
|
10-13
|
13:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antonio Reeves
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Peace Ilegomah missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:01
|
|
+1
|
Peace Ilegomah made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-13
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Dedric Boyd
|
11-15
|
12:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Peace Ilegomah
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed free throw
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Artur Labinowicz missed layup
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd missed layup
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed layup
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|
|
11:36
|
|
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by Shamar Givance
|
13-15
|
11:29
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Reeves made jump shot
|
13-17
|
10:58
|
|
+3
|
Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Hall
|
16-17
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Zach Copeland made jump shot
|
16-19
|
10:21
|
|
|
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|
|
9:38
|
|
+2
|
Shamar Givance made layup
|
18-19
|
9:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Zach Copeland
|
|
9:38
|
|
+1
|
Shamar Givance made free throw
|
19-19
|
9:20
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by Artur Labinowicz
|
21-19
|
8:28
|
|
+3
|
Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
|
21-22
|
8:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Antonio Reeves
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed hook shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|
|
7:35
|
|
+3
|
Artur Labinowicz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
|
24-22
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Ricky Torres
|
24-24
|
6:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Turnover on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed hook shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
6:17
|
|
+3
|
John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
27-24
|
6:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keith Fisher III, stolen by John Hall
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Antonio Reeves
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shamar Givance
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
4:27
|
|
+3
|
John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
|
30-24
|
4:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Noah Frederking
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-25
|
4:07
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
3:34
|
|
+3
|
Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz
|
33-25
|
3:10
|
|
+3
|
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne
|
33-28
|
2:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Horne
|
|
2:52
|
|
+2
|
Sam Cunliffe made jump shot, assist by Noah Frederking
|
35-28
|
2:32
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
1:56
|
|
+3
|
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
|
35-31
|
1:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne made jump shot
|
35-33
|
54.0
|
|
+2
|
John Hall made jump shot
|
37-33
|
41.0
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed jump shot
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Zach Copeland
|
|
7.0
|
|
+2
|
Jaycee Hillsman made layup, assist by Zach Copeland
|
37-35
|
7.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Artur Labinowicz
|
|
7.0
|
|
+1
|
Jaycee Hillsman made free throw
|
37-36
|
0.0
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|