EVAN
ILLST

No Text

Hillsman leads Illinois St. past Evansville 77-66

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Jaycee Hillsman had a season-high 20 points as Illinois State snapped its seven-game losing streak, beating Evansville 77-66 on Wednesday night.

Keith Fisher III had 16 points and nine rebounds for Illinois State (7-14, 2-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Antonio Reeves added 12 points. Zach Copeland had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Sam Cunliffe had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-13, 0-9), whose losing streak reached nine games. John Hall added 13 points. K.J. Riley had 10 points.

Illinois State plays Valparaiso on the road on Saturday. Evansville plays Northern Iowa at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
EVAN Aces 37
ILLST Redbirds 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Evansville  
19:39 +3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe 3-0
19:39   Shooting foul on Dedric Boyd  
19:39 +1 Jawaun Newton made free throw 4-0
19:26   Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by K.J. Riley  
19:15   Lost ball turnover on Evan Kuhlman, stolen by Zach Copeland  
18:57   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
18:44   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
18:34   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
18:04 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Hall 7-0
17:39 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 7-3
17:19   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley  
17:07   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
16:32   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
16:24   Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
16:20   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
16:07   Zach Copeland missed layup  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
15:56   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
15:46 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 7-6
15:27 +3 John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jawaun Newton 10-6
15:14 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 10-9
14:54   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
14:41   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
14:14   Traveling violation turnover on Sam Cunliffe  
14:01 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 10-11
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Peace Ilegomah  
13:23 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 10-13
13:01   Shooting foul on Antonio Reeves  
13:01   Peace Ilegomah missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:01 +1 Peace Ilegomah made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-13
12:48 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Dedric Boyd 11-15
12:48   Shooting foul on Peace Ilegomah  
12:48   Keith Fisher III missed free throw  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
12:44   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
12:21   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
12:08   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
12:06   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
11:53   Artur Labinowicz missed layup  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
11:45   Dedric Boyd missed layup  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
11:39   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
11:36 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by Shamar Givance 13-15
11:29   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
11:16 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 13-17
10:58 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Hall 16-17
10:39 +2 Zach Copeland made jump shot 16-19
10:21   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
10:08   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
9:59   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
9:48   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
9:38 +2 Shamar Givance made layup 18-19
9:38   Shooting foul on Zach Copeland  
9:38 +1 Shamar Givance made free throw 19-19
9:20   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
8:49 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by Artur Labinowicz 21-19
8:28 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 21-22
8:05   Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
7:43   Keith Fisher III missed hook shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
7:35 +3 Artur Labinowicz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 24-22
7:21 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Ricky Torres 24-24
6:53   Offensive foul on Evan Kuhlman  
6:53   Turnover on Evan Kuhlman  
6:40   Keith Fisher III missed hook shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
6:17 +3 John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 27-24
6:00   Lost ball turnover on Keith Fisher III, stolen by John Hall  
5:37   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
5:27   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
4:57   Bad pass turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
4:53   Personal foul on Shamar Givance  
4:40   Jaycee Hillsman missed jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
4:27 +3 John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 30-24
4:07   Shooting foul on Noah Frederking  
4:07 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 30-25
4:07   Jaycee Hillsman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
3:47   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
3:34 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz 33-25
3:10 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 33-28
2:54   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
2:52 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot, assist by Noah Frederking 35-28
2:32   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
2:07   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
1:56 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 35-31
1:31   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Abdou Ndiaye  
1:13 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 35-33
54.0 +2 John Hall made jump shot 37-33
41.0   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
14.0   Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Zach Copeland  
7.0 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 37-35
7.0   Shooting foul on Artur Labinowicz  
7.0 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made free throw 37-36
0.0   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
EVAN Aces 29
ILLST Redbirds 41

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 37-39
19:17   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
19:06 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 37-41
18:34   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
18:15   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
18:04   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
17:54   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
17:45   Jaycee Hillsman missed jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
17:19 +2 Sam Cunliffe made alley-oop shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 39-41
16:54 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 39-43
16:28   Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
15:57   Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
15:42   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
15:20   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne  
15:04 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 42-43
14:51 +2 Keith Fisher III made jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 42-45
14:26 +2 Shamar Givance made layup 44-45
14:10   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
14:02 +2 John Hall made dunk, assist by Evan Kuhlman 47-45
13:39   Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III  
13:39   Turnover on Keith Fisher III  
13:19 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 49-45
13:19   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
13:19 +1 K.J. Riley made free throw 49-45
13:07 +2 Rey Idowu made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 49-47
13:07   Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman  
13:07   Rey Idowu missed free throw  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
12:53 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 51-47
12:38   Personal foul on Noah Frederking  
12:30 +2 Ricky Torres made jump shot 51-49
12:07   K.J. Riley missed layup  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
12:04   Shooting foul on Artur Labinowicz  
12:04 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 51-50
12:04 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-51
11:50   Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
11:40 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 51-54
11:21   Artur Labinowicz missed layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
11:14   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
10:58   Bad pass turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Rey Idowu  
10:52 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 51-57
10:14   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
9:52 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 54-57
9:33 +2 Keith Fisher III made jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 54-59
9:11 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot 56-59
8:58   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
8:44 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 56-61
8:25   Artur Labinowicz missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
8:14 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 56-64
7:38 +2 K.J. Riley made layup, assist by Evan Kuhlman 58-64
7:38   Shooting foul on DJ Horne  
7:38 +1 K.J. Riley made free throw 59-64
7:28   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
7:04   Noah Frederking missed jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
6:59   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
6:59 +1 Antonio Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws 59-65
6:59 +1 Antonio Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-66
6:37   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
6:14 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 59-69
5:45   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Zach Copeland  
5:37 +2 Abdou Ndiaye made layup, assist by Ricky Torres 59-71
5:20   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley  
5:08   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
4:48   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
4:40   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
4:30   K.J. Riley missed layup  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
4:08   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
4:01   Shooting foul on Noah Frederking  
4:01 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 59-72
4:01 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-73
3:36   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
3:07   Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
2:52   Bad pass turnover on Evan Kuhlman, stolen by Keith Fisher III  
2:52   Personal foul on Shamar Givance  
2:52 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 59-74
2:52 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-75
2:24 +2 Ricky Torres made jump shot 61-75
2:13   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
1:42   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24