20:00
Jumpball received by Pepperdine
19:41
Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Alex Barcello
19:23
Shooting foul on Colbey Ross
19:23
+1
Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
19:23
+1
Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-2
19:12
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
19:10
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
19:01
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:59
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
18:49
+2
Colbey Ross made driving layup
2-2
18:32
Bad pass turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Colbey Ross
18:28
Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Alex Barcello
18:09
+3
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
2-5
17:56
Bad pass turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by Jake Toolson
17:33
Lost ball turnover on Kolby Lee, stolen by Kessler Edwards
17:20
+3
Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
5-5
17:00
Personal foul on Colbey Ross
16:44
Alex Barcello missed jump shot
16:42
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
16:34
Personal foul on Alex Barcello
16:31
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
16:29
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
16:22
+3
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot
5-8
16:01
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
15:59
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
15:53
+3
Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello
5-11
15:22
Kameron Edwards missed hook shot
15:24
Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
15:21
Shooting foul on Alex Barcello
15:21
Darryl Polk Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:21
Darryl Polk Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:21
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
15:00
+2
TJ Haws made jump shot
5-13
14:39
Kessler Edwards missed floating jump shot
14:37
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
14:32
+2
Connor Harding made driving dunk, assist by Jake Toolson
5-15
14:13
Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:11
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
14:05
Connor Harding missed layup
14:03
Offensive rebound by Connor Harding
14:01
Bad pass turnover on Connor Harding, stolen by Kameron Edwards
13:57
Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs
13:57
Kessler Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:57
Kessler Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:57
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
13:41
+3
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs
5-18
13:29
Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
13:24
Traveling violation turnover on Sedrick Altman
13:07
Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.
13:01
Sedrick Altman missed floating jump shot
12:59
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
12:59
Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
12:49
+2
Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by TJ Haws
5-20
12:34
Lost ball turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha
12:16
+2
Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by Yoeli Childs
5-22
11:59
Skylar Chavez missed jump shot
11:57
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
11:44
+2
Skylar Chavez made fade-away jump shot
7-22
11:26
Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
11:21
+3
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding
7-25
10:58
Bad pass turnover on Kameron Edwards
10:43
+3
Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
7-28
10:33
Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
10:27
Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards
10:27
Turnover on Kameron Edwards
10:09
Traveling violation turnover on Connor Harding
9:52
+2
Kessler Edwards made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
9-28
9:35
Yoeli Childs missed fade-away jump shot
9:33
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
9:26
+3
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot
12-28
9:10
+2
Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws
12-30
8:53
Kameron Edwards missed layup
8:51
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
8:40
+2
Jake Toolson made running Jump Shot
12-32
8:23
Offensive foul on Kessler Edwards
8:23
Turnover on Kessler Edwards
8:02
Evan Troy missed jump shot
8:00
Offensive rebound by Brigham Young
7:51
Zac Seljaas missed layup
7:49
Offensive rebound by Brigham Young
7:44
+2
Yoeli Childs made layup
12-34
7:14
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:12
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
7:09
Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas
7:09
+1
Kameron Edwards made 1st of 3 free throws
13-34
7:09
+1
Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 3 free throws
14-34
7:09
Kameron Edwards missed 3rd of 3 free throws
7:09
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
6:59
+2
Connor Harding made layup, assist by Alex Barcello
14-36
6:46
Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot
6:44
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
6:37
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:35
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
6:24
+3
Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
17-36
6:03
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:01
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
5:48
+2
Sedrick Altman made driving layup
19-36
5:37
Zac Seljaas missed hook shot
5:35
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
5:29
+3
Sedrick Altman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Chavez
22-36
5:17
Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha
5:13
+2
Victor Ohia Obioha made driving layup
24-36
4:55
Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:53
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
4:48
Personal foul on Yoeli Childs
4:48
+1
Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
25-36
4:48
+1
Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-36
4:36
Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:34
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
4:25
+2
Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
28-36
4:10
Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards
4:10
TJ Haws missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:10
TJ Haws missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:10
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
3:45
Shooting foul on TJ Haws
3:45
+1
Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
29-36
3:45
+1
Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-36
3:29
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:27
Defensive rebound by Keith Smith
3:14
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:12
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
3:01
Out of bounds turnover on Connor Harding
2:40
Sedrick Altman missed floating jump shot
2:38
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
2:31
+2
Kolby Lee made layup, assist by TJ Haws
30-38
2:12
+2
Colbey Ross made layup
32-38
2:02
+3
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
32-41
1:38
+2
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
34-41
|
1:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Colbey Ross
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Connor Harding missed free throw
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on TJ Haws
|
|
1:10
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Chavez made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-41
|
1:10
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-42
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-43
|
42.0
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|
|
28.0
|
|
+3
|
Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas
|
35-46
|
3.0
|
|
+3
|
Keith Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
38-46
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|