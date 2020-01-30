PEPPER
BYU

No Text

Toolson scores 25 points, leads BYU over Pepperdine 107-80

  • AP
  • Jan 30, 2020

PROVO, Utah (AP) Jake Toolson had 25 points as Brigham Young won its ninth consecutive home game, routing Pepperdine 107-80 on Thursday night.

Toolson made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Yoeli Childs added 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for BYU (16-7, 5-3 West Coast Conference). Alex Barcello had 13 points. TJ Haws added 12 points and six assists.

It was the first time this season BYU scored at least 100 points.

Kameron Edwards had 20 points for the Waves (11-11, 4-4). Colbey Ross added 16 points and seven assists. Kessler Edwards had 15 points.

BYU takes on Saint Mary's at home on Saturday. Pepperdine plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Saturday.

---

1st Half
PEPPER Waves 38
BYU Cougars 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
19:41   Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Alex Barcello  
19:23   Shooting foul on Colbey Ross  
19:23 +1 Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:23 +1 Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:12   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
19:01   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
18:49 +2 Colbey Ross made driving layup 2-2
18:32   Bad pass turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Colbey Ross  
18:28   Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Alex Barcello  
18:09 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 2-5
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by Jake Toolson  
17:33   Lost ball turnover on Kolby Lee, stolen by Kessler Edwards  
17:20 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 5-5
17:00   Personal foul on Colbey Ross  
16:44   Alex Barcello missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
16:34   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
16:31   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
16:22 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 5-8
16:01   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
15:53 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello 5-11
15:22   Kameron Edwards missed hook shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
15:21   Shooting foul on Alex Barcello  
15:21   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:21   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
15:00 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 5-13
14:39   Kessler Edwards missed floating jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
14:32 +2 Connor Harding made driving dunk, assist by Jake Toolson 5-15
14:13   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
14:05   Connor Harding missed layup  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Connor Harding  
14:01   Bad pass turnover on Connor Harding, stolen by Kameron Edwards  
13:57   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
13:57   Kessler Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:57   Kessler Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
13:41 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 5-18
13:29   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
13:24   Traveling violation turnover on Sedrick Altman  
13:07   Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.  
13:01   Sedrick Altman missed floating jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
12:59   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
12:49 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by TJ Haws 5-20
12:34   Lost ball turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha  
12:16 +2 Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by Yoeli Childs 5-22
11:59   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
11:44 +2 Skylar Chavez made fade-away jump shot 7-22
11:26   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
11:21 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 7-25
10:58   Bad pass turnover on Kameron Edwards  
10:43 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 7-28
10:33   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
10:27   Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards  
10:27   Turnover on Kameron Edwards  
10:09   Traveling violation turnover on Connor Harding  
9:52 +2 Kessler Edwards made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 9-28
9:35   Yoeli Childs missed fade-away jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
9:26 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 12-28
9:10 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws 12-30
8:53   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
8:40 +2 Jake Toolson made running Jump Shot 12-32
8:23   Offensive foul on Kessler Edwards  
8:23   Turnover on Kessler Edwards  
8:02   Evan Troy missed jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Brigham Young  
7:51   Zac Seljaas missed layup  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Brigham Young  
7:44 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup 12-34
7:14   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
7:09   Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas  
7:09 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 3 free throws 13-34
7:09 +1 Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 3 free throws 14-34
7:09   Kameron Edwards missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
6:59 +2 Connor Harding made layup, assist by Alex Barcello 14-36
6:46   Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
6:37   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
6:24 +3 Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 17-36
6:03   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
5:48 +2 Sedrick Altman made driving layup 19-36
5:37   Zac Seljaas missed hook shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
5:29 +3 Sedrick Altman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Chavez 22-36
5:17   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:13 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made driving layup 24-36
4:55   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
4:48   Personal foul on Yoeli Childs  
4:48 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 25-36
4:48 +1 Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-36
4:36   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
4:25 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 28-36
4:10   Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards  
4:10   TJ Haws missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:10   TJ Haws missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
3:45   Shooting foul on TJ Haws  
3:45 +1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 29-36
3:45 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-36
3:29   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Keith Smith  
3:14   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
3:01   Out of bounds turnover on Connor Harding  
2:40   Sedrick Altman missed floating jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
2:31 +2 Kolby Lee made layup, assist by TJ Haws 30-38
2:12 +2 Colbey Ross made layup 32-38
2:02 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 32-41
1:38 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 34-41
1:25   Personal foul on Colbey Ross  
1:25   Connor Harding missed free throw  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
1:10   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
1:10 +1 Skylar Chavez made 1st of 2 free throws 35-41
1:10   Skylar Chavez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
53.0   Shooting foul on Sedrick Altman  
53.0 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 35-42
53.0 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-43
42.0   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
28.0 +3 Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 35-46
3.0 +3 Keith Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 38-46
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PEPPER Waves 42
BYU Cougars 61

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Kolby Lee missed hook shot  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
19:36 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 38-48
19:22   Personal foul on Jake Toolson  
19:17 +3 Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 41-48
18:59 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 41-51
18:48   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
18:37 +2 Kolby Lee made layup, assist by TJ Haws 41-53
18:22   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
18:06 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 41-56
17:57   Bad pass turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by TJ Haws  
17:53 +2 Alex Barcello made driving layup 41-58
17:33   Personal foul on Jake Toolson  
17:26   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
17:10 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 41-61
16:54   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
16:37   Bad pass turnover on Dalton Nixon, stolen by Sedrick Altman  
16:31 +2 Kameron Edwards made driving layup 43-61
16:13   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
16:05   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
16:00   Kessler Edwards missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
15:52 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 43-64
15:43   Offensive foul on Colbey Ross  
15:43   Turnover on Colbey Ross  
15:18 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 43-66
15:03   Bad pass turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Jake Toolson  
14:58   Dalton Nixon missed layup, blocked by Skylar Chavez  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
14:49   Keith Smith missed jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
14:39   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
14:27 +2 Kessler Edwards made dunk, assist by Kameron Edwards 45-66
14:08   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
14:03 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 45-68
13:51   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
13:42   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
13:30   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
13:26 +2 Kameron Edwards made dunk 47-68
13:16   Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.  
13:12 +2 Kessler Edwards made driving layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 49-68
12:48 +2 Dalton Nixon made dunk, assist by Alex Barcello 49-70
12:32   Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards  
12:32   Turnover on Kameron Edwards  
12:22 +2 Zac Seljaas made layup, assist by Jake Toolson 49-72
12:05   Keith Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
11:52 +2 Jake Toolson made driving layup 49-74
11:37   Violation on Unknown  
11:29   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Alex Barcello, stolen by Skylar Chavez  
11:16   Traveling violation turnover on Skylar Chavez  
10:59   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
10:47 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 51-74
10:20   Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Keith Smith  
10:01 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Keith Smith 53-74
9:44 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 53-77
9:24 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez 55-77
9:13 +2 Alex Barcello made jump shot 55-79
8:48   Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas  
8:48 +1 Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 56-79
8:48