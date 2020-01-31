UTAH
Rakocevic, Weaver rally USC to 56-52 win over Utah

  • AP
  • Jan 31, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Rakocevic scored 16 points with 15 rebounds, Elijah Weaver added 14 points and Southern California rallied for a 56-52 victory over Utah on Thursday night to win for the fourth time in the past five games.

Onyeka Okongwu added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Jonah Mathews had 13 points, as the Trojans (17-4, 6-2) used a 12-0 run midway through the second half to erase a nine-point deficit.

USC trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half and rallied from a double-digit deficit for a victory in consecutive home games. They erased a 21-point second-half deficit on Jan. 18 to earn an overtime victory over Stanford.

Timmy Allen scored 13 points and Branden Carlson added 11 for the Utes (12-8, 3-5), who were coming off a home sweep of Washington and Washington State last week. But Carlson missed two free throws with 42 seconds remaining that would have given the Utes the lead.

Rakocevic's tip in off an Okongwu miss with 18 seconds remaining put USC into the lead for good at 54-52. Okongwu sealed the victory on two free throws with five seconds remaining.

USC trailed 16-6 just over 11 minutes into the game during a rough shooting first half for both teams. Utah shot 38.5% from the field over the opening 20 minutes, while the Trojans shot 35%. Utah had a 29-23 lead at halftime.

The Utes appeared in control when an Allen layup with 12:34 remaining gave them a 40-31 advantage. The Trojans picked up the intensity by going on a 12-0 run, with seven of the points scored by Weaver.

Weaver pumped his fist when his fastbreak layup gave USC a 41-40 lead with 7:21 remaining for the Trojans' first advantage of the game. The Utes went scoreless over a 6:08 stretch as USC rallied.

Utah moved back on top 52-50 on a layup from Allen with 1:04 remaining but Mathews made two free throws with 55 seconds remaining to tie the game again at 52-52.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: After earning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors, when he averaged 18.5 points in a pair of victories over the Washington schools last week, Rylan Jones scored 10 points on 2-off-9 shooting with three assists and six turnovers. . Riley Battin also scored 10 points. . Since the Utes joined the Pac-12, they still have an 8-5 record against USC in regular-season conference games only.

USC: The 17 victories on the season top last season's total. . Okongwu had four blocks and now has 63, second on the Trojans' all-time list for freshmen to the 69 Taj Gibson had in 2007. . USC was limited to nine assists but improved to 8-4 when held under 17 assists. . The Trojans are 13-0 when holding the opposition under 70 points. USC is also 66-2 in its last 68 games when holding the opposition under 70 and 81-8 in those games under coach Andy Enfield.

BRYANT TRIBUTE

Both teams honored the late Kobe Bryant before the game with both of the former Los Angeles Lakers star's Nos. 8 and 24 represented. Utah warmed up in T-shirts with ''Utah 8'' on the front and ''Bryant 24'' on the back. USC warmed up with ''Fight On Forever 8'' on the front and ''Bryant 24'' on the back.

On the Trojans bench before the game, there was a USC jersey with a No. 24 for Bryant and a No. 2 jersey for Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also perished in Sunday's helicopter crash in nearby Calabasas, Calif. Both jerseys were accompanied by white flowers.

A 24.8-second moment of silence was conducted while fans in the arena were asked to lock arms. After the moment of silence, the crowd began chanting ''Kobe.''

UP NEXT

Utah: Will move across Los Angeles and face UCLA on Sunday.

USC: Will remain home and play host to Colorado on Saturday.

1st Half
UTAH Utes 29
USC Trojans 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah  
19:37   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Nick Rakocevic  
19:21   Nick Rakocevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
19:09   Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
19:00   Ethan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
18:37   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
18:37 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Riley Battin 3-0
18:10   Bad pass turnover on Onyeka Okongwu  
17:45   Branden Carlson missed layup, blocked by Nick Rakocevic  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
17:43   Traveling violation turnover on Branden Carlson  
17:30   Onyeka Okongwu missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
17:16   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
17:06 +3 Jaxon Brenchley made 3-pt. jump shot 6-0
16:48 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup 6-2
16:22   Offensive foul on Branden Carlson  
16:22   Turnover on Branden Carlson  
16:07   Jonah Mathews missed layup  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
16:01 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made tip-in 6-4
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Jaxon Brenchley  
15:37   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rakocevic, stolen by Rylan Jones  
15:23 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot 8-4
15:03   Ethan Anderson missed jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
15:01 +2 Riley Battin made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 10-4
14:25   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
14:05 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 12-4
13:52   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
13:45   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
13:24   Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
13:05   Shooting foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
13:05 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 13-4
13:05 +1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-4
12:42   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Mobley, stolen by Jaxon Brenchley  
12:42   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
12:17   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Mobley  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
12:06   Elijah Weaver missed jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
11:54   Lost ball turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Isaiah Mobley  
11:54   Shooting foul on Rylan Jones  
11:53 +1 Elijah Weaver made 1st of 2 free throws 14-5
11:53 +1 Elijah Weaver made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-6
11:28   Traveling violation turnover on Timmy Allen  
11:16   Kyle Sturdivant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
10:49   Lahat Thioune missed jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
10:42   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
10:28   Personal foul on Jaxon Brenchley  
10:17   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
9:52   Lahat Thioune missed layup  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
9:46   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
9:38   Timmy Allen missed layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
9:05   Kyle Sturdivant missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
9:03   Personal foul on Kyle Sturdivant  
8:34   Shooting foul on Ethan Anderson  
8:34 +1 Rylan Jones made 1st of 3 free throws 15-6
8:34   Rylan Jones missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:34 +1 Rylan Jones made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-6
8:13 +2 Elijah Weaver made dunk 16-8
7:59   Alfonso Plummer missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
7:42 +3 Nick Rakocevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Utomi 16-11
7:15   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
7:07   Traveling violation turnover on Ethan Anderson  
6:36   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
6:29   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
6:29   Onyeka Okongwu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:29 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-12
6:07   Personal foul on Daniel Utomi  
5:57 +3 Riley Battin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 19-12
5:49   Personal foul on Branden Carlson  
5:34 +2 Nick Rakocevic made jump shot 19-14
5:05 +2 Mikael Jantunen made jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 21-14
4:43 +2 Nick Rakocevic made jump shot 21-16
4:23   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
4:17 +2 Ethan Anderson made layup 21-18
3:45   Mikael Jantunen missed layup, blocked by Ethan Anderson  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Utah  
3:39   Riley Battin missed jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
3:23   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
3:03 +3 Riley Battin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxon Brenchley 24-18
2:53   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Riley Battin  
2:45 +3 Jaxon Brenchley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 27-18
2:20 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Onyeka Okongwu 27-20
2:20   Shooting foul on Rylan Jones  
2:20 +1 Nick Rakocevic made free throw 27-21
2:01   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
1:45   Personal foul on Jaxon Brenchley  
1:45 +1 Jonah Mathews made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
1:45 +1 Jonah Mathews made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-23
1:24 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 29-23
53.0   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by Jaxon Brenchley  
36.0   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
6.0   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rakocevic, stolen by Timmy Allen  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAH Utes 23
USC Trojans 33

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Shooting foul on Timmy Allen  
19:41 +1 Jonah Mathews made 1st of 2 free throws 29-24
19:41 +1 Jonah Mathews made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-25
19:14   Branden Carlson missed layup  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Riley Battin  
19:04   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
18:51   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
18:46   Onyeka Okongwu missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
18:31 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot 31-25
18:31   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
18:31 +1 Timmy Allen made free throw 32-25
18:20 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk, assist by Jonah Mathews 32-27
17:47   Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Utah  
17:47   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
17:34   Onyeka Okongwu missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
17:30   Traveling violation turnover on Rylan Jones  
17:22   Ethan Anderson missed jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
17:10   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
16:59   Onyeka Okongwu missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
16:32   Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
16:03   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
15:39   Timmy Allen missed jump shot, blocked by Jonah Mathews  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:32 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Jonah Mathews 32-29
15:07 +2 Branden Carlson made layup 34-29
15:07   Shooting foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
15:07 +1 Branden Carlson made free throw 35-29
14:42 +2 Jonah Mathews made layup 35-31
14:12   Jaxon Brenchley missed jump shot  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Utah  
14:00 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxon Brenchley 38-31
13:40   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
13:32   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Timmy Allen  
13:12   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Utomi, stolen by Riley Battin  
13:00   Personal foul on Daniel Utomi  
12:42   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Mobley  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
12:37 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 40-31
12:22 +3 Elijah Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot 40-34
12:07   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones  
11:49   Max Agbonkpolo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
11:49   Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen  
11:40   Isaiah Mobley missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
11:26   Personal foul on Max Agbonkpolo  
11:22   Traveling violation turnover on Mikael Jantunen  
11:10   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Mobley, stolen by Timmy Allen  
11:02   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
10:52   Rylan Jones missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
10:44   Max Agbonkpolo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
10:26   Ethan Anderson missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
9:57   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Utah  
9:55   Personal foul on Daniel Utomi  
9:54   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
9:37   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
9:29   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
9:07   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
8:58   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
8:50   Personal foul on Riley Battin  
8:46 +2 Elijah Weaver made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson 40-36
8:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
7:50 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot 40-39
7:26   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
7:17 +2 Elijah Weaver made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson 40-41
6:52   Branden Carlson missed layup, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
6:33 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Elijah Weaver 40-43
6:33   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
6:33   Nick Rakocevic missed free throw  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
6:12   Personal foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
6:12 +1 Rylan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 41-43
6:12 +1 Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-43
5:46   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
5:35   Ethan Anderson missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
