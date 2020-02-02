COLO
USC

No Text

No. 20 Colorado routs USC 78-57, salvages road split in L.A.

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Colorado came across town still irked by its four-point loss at UCLA. The 20th-ranked Buffaloes took out their ire on Southern California.

Tyler Bey scored 16 points in a 78-57 rout on Saturday night that salvaged a road split for the Buffs. The defeat in Westwood on Thursday was a costly one; it left them in a second-place tie with the Trojans at 6-3 in the Pac-12.

''That was a very bad loss for us,'' McKinley Wright IV said. ''It shouldn't have happened. Every game from here on out is a must-win.''

The Buffs (17-5) took command against the Trojans with 8 1/2 minutes to go in the first half and kept the pressure on.

''The last 10 minutes we played against UCLA, we needed to have for 40 minutes tonight,'' Wright IV said. ''We wanted to stay locked in.''

Wright IV, D'Shawn Schwartz and Lucas Siewert added 11 points each. Schwartz helped key a 17-4 run that opened the second half. He scored six straight points, highlighted by a one-handed dunk on a steal by Wright IV, that extended Colorado's lead to 50-28. The Buffs shot 52% from the floor.

''We just took it personal,'' Bey said of the UCLA loss. ''We got work to do every game.

The Buffs consistently broke USC's full-court pressure late in the game and on one possession Bey dunked. He got a technical for what he appeared to say afterward. ''I was just frustrated with myself,'' Bey said.

Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 12 points off the bench. Jonah Mathews and Onyeka Okongwu added 11 points each.

''We get them one more time, so we'll make some adjustments,'' Mobley said. ''It's a wake-up call. We got to dig deep and show our toughness. We got to fix the little things and we'll be all right.''

Mathews and fellow starters Ethan Anderson and Nick Rakocevic, along with Mobley, played with three fouls each in the second half. Rakocevic was limited to six points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.

''Their big guys just didn't score as much,'' Buffs coach Tad Boyle said. ''That's the strength of USC.''

USC (17-5, 6-3) shot just 38% from the floor, made 5 of 16 3-pointers, and got outrebounded 33-27.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffs swept their series with USC last season and they've now won five of six at Galen Center.

USC: The Trojans had won 11 of 13 coming in, but they never managed a sustained run in the game. A victory over a ranked opponent would have bolstered their resume.

DROPPING IN

Former Trojan Jordan McLaughlin came to check out his old team after his Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Clippers earlier in the day. Wearing a Mamba hoodie in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, McLaughlin helped out with the T-shirt toss during a timeout in the second half.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Hosts California on Thursday.

USC: Visits Arizona on Thursday. The Wildcats are 10-1 at home, where the Trojans won last year.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 33
USC Trojans 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
19:56   Double dribble turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz  
19:43 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonah Mathews 0-3
19:23   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Ethan Anderson  
19:19 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson 0-5
19:19   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
19:19 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made free throw 0-6
18:57   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
18:45   Ethan Anderson missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:21 +2 Evan Battey made reverse layup 2-6
17:58   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:44   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
17:34   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Tyler Bey  
17:11 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 4-6
16:41   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
16:33   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
16:18   Personal foul on Shane Gatling  
16:13   Jonah Mathews missed layup, blocked by Tyler Bey  
16:11   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:03   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
15:51   Evan Battey missed layup  
15:49   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
15:49   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
15:49 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 5-6
15:49 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-6
15:28 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Jonah Mathews 6-8
15:12 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 9-8
14:49 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Jonah Mathews 9-10
14:31 +2 Lucas Siewert made jump shot 11-10
14:08 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rakocevic 11-13
13:52 +2 McKinley Wright IV made floating jump shot 13-13
13:42   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
13:32   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
13:21   Nick Rakocevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
13:06   Lost ball turnover on Eli Parquet, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
12:48   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
12:50   Elijah Weaver missed layup  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
12:45   Shooting foul on Eli Parquet  
12:45 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
12:45   Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
12:32   Daylen Kountz missed layup  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Mathews  
11:47   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
11:44   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
11:26   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
11:24   Personal foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
11:07 +3 Eli Parquet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 16-14
10:39   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
10:20   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
10:00   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
9:48   Jonah Mathews missed layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
9:40 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot 18-14
9:23 +2 Isaiah Mobley made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson 18-16
9:23   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
9:23 +1 Isaiah Mobley made free throw 18-17
9:08   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
8:52   Isaiah Mobley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
8:42 +3 Evan Battey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 21-17
8:21   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
8:03 +2 Evan Battey made jump shot 23-17
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Tyler Bey  
7:35 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup 25-17
7:35   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
7:35 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made free throw 26-17
7:06 +2 Daniel Utomi made jump shot 26-19
6:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
6:09   Traveling violation turnover on Jonah Mathews  
5:58   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
5:46 +2 Tyler Bey made tip-in 28-19
5:36   Onyeka Okongwu missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
5:24   Tyler Bey missed layup  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
5:09   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
4:58   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
4:26   Nick Rakocevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
4:11   Dallas Walton missed jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
3:55 +2 Jonah Mathews made layup, assist by Onyeka Okongwu 28-21
3:23   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
3:23 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 29-21
3:23 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-21
3:01   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
2:59   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
2:54   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
2:52   Personal foul on Dallas Walton  
2:39   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
2:16   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
2:07   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
2:00   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
1:49   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
1:31   Isaiah Mobley missed jump shot, blocked by Tyler Bey  
1:29   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
1:16 +3 Tyler Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 33-21
52.0 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot 33-24
29.0   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
5.0   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 45
USC Trojans 33

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Anderson  
19:29   Shooting foul on Nick Rakocevic  
19:29 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 34-24
19:29 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-24
19:18 +2 Ethan Anderson made driving layup 35-26
18:51   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
18:43   Ethan Anderson missed fade-away jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
18:40   Flagrant foul on Evan Battey  
18:40   Flagrant foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
18:28 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk, assist by Evan Battey 37-26
18:13   Ethan Anderson missed alley-oop shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
18:06   Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Bey  
17:53 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot 37-28
17:39 +2 McKinley Wright IV made floating jump shot 39-28
17:26   Onyeka Okongwu missed hook shot  
17:24   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
17:16   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
16:51   Out of bounds turnover on Shane Gatling  
16:35   Ethan Anderson missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
16:33   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
16:17   Evan Battey missed finger-roll layup  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
16:08   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
15:59   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
15:48   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Daniel Utomi  
15:35   Jonah Mathews missed driving layup  
15:33   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
15:28   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:23   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
15:13   Personal foul on Eli Parquet  
15:02   Onyeka Okongwu missed hook shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
14:45 +3 Dallas Walton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 42-28
14:27   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
14:20 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made dunk, assist by McKinley Wright IV 44-28
14:11   Isaiah Mobley missed jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
13:40 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 46-28
13:28   Lost ball turnover on Nick Rakocevic, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
13:09   McKinley Wright IV missed hook shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
12:50   Lost ball turnover on Nick Rakocevic, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
12:43   Shooting foul on Quinton Adlesh  
12:43 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 47-28
12:43 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-28
12:20   Jonah Mathews missed driving layup, blocked by Eli Parquet  
12:18   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
11:51   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
11:38   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
11:32   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
11:32 +1 Dallas Walton made 1st of 2 free throws 49-28
11:32 +1 Dallas Walton made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-28
11:19 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made hook shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 50-30
11:19   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
11:19 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made free throw 50-31
11:15   Personal foul on Quinton Adlesh  
11:15 +1 Shane Gatling made 1st of 2 free throws 51-31
11:15 +1 Shane Gatling made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-31
10:58 +3 Isaiah Mobley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 52-34
10:32 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 55-34
10:12 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot 55-37
9:37 +3 Tyler Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 58-37
9:18   Quinton Adlesh missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Shane Gatling  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
8:56 +2 Lucas Siewert made turnaround jump shot 60-37
8:33   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
8:32   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
8:26 +2 Isaiah Mobley made layup 60-39
8:03   Shooting foul on Jonah Mathews  
8:03   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:03   Tyler Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
8:01   Jumpball received by Colorado  
8:00 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 63-39
7:44   Personal foul on Eli Parquet  
7:27   Elijah Weaver missed jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
7:18 +2 Nick Rakocevic made dunk 63-41
6:55   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
6:49 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 66-41
6:31   Lost ball turnover on Max Agbonkpolo, stolen by Eli Parquet  
6:24