Edwards scores 27, Pepperdine beats LMU 68-67 in OT

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kameron Edwards scored six of his 27 points after regulation and Pepperdine beat Loyola Marymount 68-67 in overtime on Saturday.

Kessler Edwards, Kameron's younger brother, added 17 points for Pepperdine.

Kameron Edwards made a jumper and a layup and then he and Colbey Ross each hit 1-of-2 free throws as the Waves (12-11, 5-4 West Coast Conference) scored the first six points in OT. Jonathan Dos Anjos made two foul shots and, after Edwards again made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Eli Scott's layup trimmed LMU's deficit to 68-65 with a minute to go. Dos Anjos had a steal and a dunk to make it a one-point game with 45.9 seconds left but, after Kameron Edwards missed a layup, Scott missed a potential winning 3 as time expired.

Scott finished with 21 points and six assists and Keli Leaupepe added 17 points and nine rebounds for Loyola Marymount (8-15, 2-7).

---

1st Half
PEPPER Waves 26
LOYMRY Lions 33

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
19:31   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
19:03 +2 Keli Leaupepe made floating jump shot 0-2
18:42 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 2-2
18:17   Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
18:13   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
17:54   Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev  
17:43 +2 Skylar Chavez made jump shot 4-2
17:15 +2 Ivan Alipiev made layup 4-4
16:58   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
16:43   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
16:32   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
16:06 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Parker Dortch 4-6
15:44   Lost ball turnover on Kessler Edwards, stolen by Eli Scott  
15:39 +2 Eli Scott made layup 4-8
15:22 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 6-8
14:52 +2 Ivan Alipiev made reverse layup, assist by Eli Scott 6-10
14:37   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
14:20 +2 Eli Scott made layup 6-12
13:58   Kessler Edwards missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
13:32   Lost ball turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Sedrick Altman  
13:22 +2 Kameron Edwards made dunk, assist by Sedrick Altman 8-12
13:09   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
12:58   Skylar Chavez missed layup  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
12:48   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
12:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
12:13   Kessler Edwards missed layup  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
11:44   Lost ball turnover on Lazar Zivanovic, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.  
11:36 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 10-12
11:19 +2 Eli Scott made layup, assist by Jordan Bell 10-14
10:59   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
10:24 +3 Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lazar Zivanovic 10-17
9:59   Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot  
9:57   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
9:57   Out of bounds turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha  
9:36   Shooting foul on Keith Smith  
9:36   Jordan Bell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:19   Offensive foul on Kessler Edwards  
9:36 +1 Jordan Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
9:19   Offensive foul on Kessler Edwards  
9:19   Turnover on Kessler Edwards  
8:53 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Eli Scott 10-20
8:53   Shooting foul on Keith Smith  
8:53 +1 Keli Leaupepe made free throw 10-21
8:30   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
8:17 +2 Keli Leaupepe made alley-oop shot, assist by Erik Johansson 10-23
7:54   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
7:54 +1 Skylar Chavez made 1st of 2 free throws 11-23
7:54 +1 Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-23
7:25 +2 Jordan Bell made turnaround jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 12-25
7:11   Shooting foul on Parker Dortch  
7:11   Kameron Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
7:11   Kameron Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
6:42 +2 Ivan Alipiev made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell 12-27
6:18   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
5:45   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
5:35   Lost ball turnover on Skylar Chavez, stolen by Eli Scott  
5:32   Shooting foul on Colbey Ross  
5:32 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 12-28
5:32   Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:22 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made alley-oop shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 14-28
4:49   Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
4:43   Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev  
4:31   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
4:25   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
4:17   Offensive foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
4:17   Turnover on Lazar Zivanovic  
3:55   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by Erik Johansson  
3:37   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Kessler Edwards  
3:37   Personal foul on Eli Scott  
3:37 +1 Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 15-28
3:37 +1 Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-28
3:07   Jordan Bell missed jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
3:06   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
2:49 +2 Kameron Edwards made hook shot 18-28
2:18   Eli Scott missed turnaround jump shot  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
2:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
2:03 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 21-28
1:35 +3 Erik Johansson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 21-31
1:18 +3 Darryl Polk Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 24-31
45.0   Ivan Alipiev missed hook shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
33.0   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
31.0   Kessler Edwards missed layup  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
31.0   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
31.0 +1 Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 25-31
31.0 +1 Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-31
1.0   Personal foul on Skylar Chavez  
1.0 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 26-32
1.0 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-33

2nd Half
PEPPER Waves 35
LOYMRY Lions 28

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Traveling violation turnover on Parker Dortch  
19:32   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
19:32   Skylar Chavez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:32 +1 Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-33
19:07   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
19:00 +2 Ivan Alipiev made layup 27-35
18:59   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
18:49   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
18:25   Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
18:23   Offensive foul on Colbey Ross  
18:23   Turnover on Colbey Ross  
18:09   Turnover on Eli Scott  
17:59 +2 Kameron Edwards made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 29-35
17:29   Ivan Alipiev missed hook shot  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
17:19 +2 Ivan Alipiev made layup, assist by Keli Leaupepe 29-37
17:00   Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards  
17:00   Turnover on Kameron Edwards  
16:48   Traveling violation turnover on Keli Leaupepe  
16:33   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
16:29   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
15:57   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
15:57   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Bell  
15:37   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
15:31 +2 Kameron Edwards made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross 31-37
14:56   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
14:38 +3 Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 34-37
14:28   Lost ball turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Skylar Chavez  
14:27   Shooting foul on Ivan Alipiev  
14:27 +1 Skylar Chavez made 1st of 2 free throws 35-37
14:27   Skylar Chavez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
13:56   Parker Dortch missed jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
13:44 +2 Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 37-37
13:27   Bad pass turnover on Erik Johansson  
13:16   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
12:55   Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
12:55 +1 Jordan Bell made 1st of 2 free throws 37-38
12:55   Jordan Bell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
12:30   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
12:23 +2 Eli Scott made dunk, assist by Jordan Bell 37-40
12:07 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 39-40
12:07   Shooting foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
12:07 +1 Victor Ohia Obioha made free throw 40-40
11:46   Traveling violation turnover on Ivan Alipiev  
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by Parker Dortch  
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Parker Dortch, stolen by Skylar Chavez  
11:28   Shooting foul on Eli Scott  
11:17 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 41-40
11:17 +1 Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-40
11:04   Jordan Bell missed layup  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
10:43   Eli Scott missed jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
10:41   Shooting foul on Parker Dortch  
10:34   Colbey Ross missed free throw  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
10:13   Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards  
10:13 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 42-41
10:13 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-42
9:44   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
9:17 +2 Jordan Bell made layup, assist by Eli Scott 42-44
8:55   Darryl Polk Jr. missed jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
8:53   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
8:45 +2 Kessler Edwards made layup 44-44
8:22 +2 Lazar Zivanovic made layup 44-46
8:08   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
8:00   Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.  
7:49   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
7:36   Eli Scott missed reverse layup  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
7:25 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot 46-46
7:25   Shooting foul on Eli Scott  
7:25 +1 Sedrick Altman made free throw 47-46
7:18   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
7:12   Turnover on Jordan Bell  
7:00 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 50-46
6:45   Lazar Zivanovic missed layup  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
6:15 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Sedrick Altman 52-46
6:14   Turnover on Keli Leaupepe  
5:47   Lazar Zivanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
5:34 +2 Keli Leaupepe made dunk 52-48
5:26 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 55-48
4:58 +3 Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Johansson 55-51
4:45   Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
4:45 +1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 56-51
4:45 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-51
4:19 +2 Eli Scott made layup 57-53
4:04 +2 Kameron Edwards made jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 59-53
3:43   Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Colbey Ross  
3:37 +2 Colbey Ross made layup 61-53
3:22   Jordan Bell missed reverse layup  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
3:13   Jordan Bell missed layup  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
2:51   Darryl Polk Jr. missed jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
2:45   Shooting foul on Darryl Polk Jr.