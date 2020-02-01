|
19:44
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pepperdine
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made floating jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
2-2
|
18:17
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev
|
|
17:43
|
|
+2
|
Skylar Chavez made jump shot
|
4-2
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Alipiev made layup
|
4-4
|
16:58
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Parker Dortch
|
4-6
|
15:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kessler Edwards, stolen by Eli Scott
|
|
15:39
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
4-8
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross made jump shot
|
6-8
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Alipiev made reverse layup, assist by Eli Scott
|
6-10
|
14:37
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
14:20
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
6-12
|
13:58
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Sedrick Altman
|
|
13:22
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made dunk, assist by Sedrick Altman
|
8-12
|
13:09
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed layup
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed layup
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lazar Zivanovic, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
11:36
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
10-12
|
11:19
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup, assist by Jordan Bell
|
10-14
|
10:59
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|
|
10:24
|
|
+3
|
Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lazar Zivanovic
|
10-17
|
9:59
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith Smith
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
9:36
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-18
|
9:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Kessler Edwards
|
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Eli Scott
|
10-20
|
8:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith Smith
|
|
8:53
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made free throw
|
10-21
|
8:30
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
|
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made alley-oop shot, assist by Erik Johansson
|
10-23
|
7:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Chavez made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-23
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-23
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell made turnaround jump shot, assist by Eli Scott
|
12-25
|
7:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Parker Dortch
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Alipiev made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell
|
12-27
|
6:18
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Skylar Chavez, stolen by Eli Scott
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Colbey Ross
|
|
5:32
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-28
|
5:32
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Victor Ohia Obioha made alley-oop shot, assist by Kessler Edwards
|
14-28
|
4:49
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Turnover on Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by Erik Johansson
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Kessler Edwards
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eli Scott
|
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-28
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-28
|
3:07
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount
|
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made hook shot
|
18-28
|
2:18
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount
|
|
2:03
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
21-28
|
1:35
|
|
+3
|
Erik Johansson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott
|
21-31
|
1:18
|
|
+3
|
Darryl Polk Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
24-31
|
45.0
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed hook shot
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed layup
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Bell
|
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-31
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-31
|
1.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Skylar Chavez
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-32
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-33