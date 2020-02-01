|
19:47
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Carl Pierre
|
24-52
|
19:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
19:47
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made free throw
|
25-52
|
19:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Tre Mitchell
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|
|
19:18
|
|
+2
|
Carter Collins made layup
|
25-54
|
19:02
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Preston Santos
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
18:32
|
|
+1
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 3 free throws
|
25-55
|
18:32
|
|
+1
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
25-56
|
18:32
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bates Jones
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kellan Grady
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed layup
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Preston Santos
|
|
17:22
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-57
|
17:22
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-58
|
16:56
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed jump shot
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Kolton Mitchell made layup
|
27-58
|
16:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bates Jones, stolen by Samba Diallo
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell
|
29-58
|
16:02
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell
|
|
15:10
|
|
+2
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
29-60
|
14:45
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed layup
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made dunk, assist by Carter Collins
|
29-62
|
14:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kolton Mitchell, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
13:49
|
|
+3
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Jones
|
29-65
|
13:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bates Jones
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed layup
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Carl Pierre
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Turnover on Carl Pierre
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Carl Pierre
|
|
12:17
|
|
+1
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-66
|
12:17
|
|
+1
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-67
|
12:01
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Samba Diallo made layup
|
31-67
|
11:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dibaji Walker, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Hyunjung Lee
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Turnover on Hyunjung Lee
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed layup
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Preston Santos missed tip-in
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed layup
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Djery Baptiste made tip-in
|
33-67
|
10:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Carter Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Carter Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hyunjung Lee
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-67
|
10:13
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
9:54
|
|
+2
|
Djery Baptiste made jump shot, assist by Preston Santos
|
36-67
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady made jump shot
|
36-69
|
9:02
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady made jump shot
|
36-71
|
8:29
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed hook shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
8:00
|
|
+3
|
Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
36-74
|
7:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sean East II
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady made layup
|
36-76
|
7:03
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
|
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Preston Santos made jump shot
|
38-76
|
6:18
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
5:53
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-76
|
5:53
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-76
|
5:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Carl Pierre
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic missed free throw
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Preston Santos made jump shot
|
42-76
|
5:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kellan Grady
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Kellan Grady
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Tre Mitchell
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Malcolm Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed layup
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kellan Grady
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Preston Santos, stolen by David Kristensen
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by Malcolm Wynter
|
42-78
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Djery Baptiste made layup
|
44-78
|
3:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Djery Baptiste
|
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-79
|
3:11