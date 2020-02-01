UMASS
Davidson narrowly misses school record in demolishing UMass

  • Feb 01, 2020

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellen Grady scored 19 points and Hyunjung Lee scored 16 and Davidson pummeled UMass 85-50 on Saturday night.

Davidson (11-10, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) finished 31-of-43 (72.1%) shooting. The Wildcats barely missed the program record of 72.4% the 1980-81 squad set on Jan. 10, 1981 when it went 42 of 58 against Marshall.

Jon Axel Gudmunsson added 15, Luka Brajkovic 12 and Carter Collins 11.

Following a dunk by UMass' Preston Santos two-and-half minutes in, Davidson went on an 18-4 run for a 24-9 lead 10:30 before halftime. The lead doubled (52-22) when Brajkovic laid it in with two seconds to go before the break and Davidson maintained control the rest of the way.

Tre Mitchell scored 14 for UMass and Santos 10.

1st Half
UMASS Minutemen 22
DAVID Wildcats 52

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Davidson  
19:39 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made jump shot, assist by Mike Jones 0-2
19:10 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell 3-2
18:50 +2 Luka Brajkovic made jump shot 3-4
18:33   Samba Diallo missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
18:19 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made jump shot 3-6
18:05   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Kellan Grady, stolen by Preston Santos  
17:53 +2 Preston Santos made dunk 5-6
17:28   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
17:10   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
16:56 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup, assist by Mike Jones 5-8
16:32   Preston Santos missed layup  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
16:30   Samba Diallo missed layup, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
16:26 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 7-8
15:57 +2 Luka Brajkovic made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 7-10
15:40   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
15:14 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup 7-12
14:51   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Mitchell  
14:33   Bad pass turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
14:25   Kolton Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Hyunjung Lee  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
14:18   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
13:57   Hyunjung Lee missed layup, blocked by Preston Santos  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
13:54   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
13:35 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 7-14
13:14   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
13:05 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 7-16
12:45   Preston Santos missed jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:36   Offensive foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:36   Turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:11 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot 9-16
11:59 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 9-19
11:40   Backcourt turnover on Tre Mitchell  
11:24 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 9-22
10:59   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
10:36 +2 Kellan Grady made layup, assist by Luka Brajkovic 9-24
10:18 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Sean East II 11-24
10:08   Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell  
10:08 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws 11-25
10:08 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-26
9:46 +2 Samba Diallo made layup 13-26
9:28   Bad pass turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Dibaji Walker, stolen by Kellan Grady  
8:48 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 13-29
8:27   Out of bounds turnover on Samba Diallo  
8:09   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
8:06   Hyunjung Lee missed layup  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
8:04 +2 Luka Brajkovic made tip-in 13-31
7:47   Djery Baptiste missed layup  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
7:43   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
7:43 +1 Preston Santos made 1st of 2 free throws 14-31
7:43   Preston Santos missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
7:32 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 14-34
7:12 +2 Carl Pierre made jump shot 16-34
6:49   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
6:20 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Preston Santos 19-34
6:11 +2 Carter Collins made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 19-36
5:43   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
5:29   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
5:13 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 19-39
4:55   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Davidson  
4:49   Bad pass turnover on Kellan Grady  
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Carl Pierre, stolen by Carter Collins  
4:22   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
4:22 +1 Carter Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 19-40
4:22 +1 Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-41
3:57   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
3:40 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 19-44
3:15   Sean East II missed jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
2:58 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 19-47
2:34 +2 Carl Pierre made jump shot 21-47
2:28   Personal foul on Sean East II  
2:05   Offensive foul on Carter Collins  
2:05   Turnover on Carter Collins  
1:40   Dibaji Walker missed jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
1:25 +3 Bates Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 21-50
59.0   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
59.0   Tre Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
59.0 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-50
41.0   Hyunjung Lee missed jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
31.0   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
1.0 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 22-52
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UMASS Minutemen 28
DAVID Wildcats 33

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Carl Pierre 24-52
19:47   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
19:47 +1 Tre Mitchell made free throw 25-52
19:43   Lost ball turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Tre Mitchell  
19:26   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
19:18 +2 Carter Collins made layup 25-54
19:02   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
18:32   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
18:32   Official timeout called  
18:32 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 3 free throws 25-55
18:32 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-56
18:32   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
18:21   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
18:17   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
18:13   Samba Diallo missed jump shot  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
18:13   Shooting foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
18:13   Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:13   Samba Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
17:56   Traveling violation turnover on Kellan Grady  
17:47   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
17:22   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
17:22 +1 Carter Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 25-57
17:22 +1 Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-58
16:56   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
16:50 +2 Kolton Mitchell made layup 27-58
16:43   Bad pass turnover on Bates Jones, stolen by Samba Diallo  
16:43   Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
16:24 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell 29-58
16:02   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
15:53   Dibaji Walker missed jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
15:35   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
15:24   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
15:10 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 29-60
14:45   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
14:30 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made dunk, assist by Carter Collins 29-62
14:11   Bad pass turnover on Kolton Mitchell, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
13:54   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
13:49 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Jones 29-65
13:24   Personal foul on Bates Jones  
13:18   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
13:09   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
12:43   Samba Diallo missed layup  
12:41   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
12:35   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
12:17   Offensive foul on Carl Pierre  
12:17   Turnover on Carl Pierre  
12:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Carl Pierre  
12:17 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 29-66
12:17 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-67
12:01   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
11:49 +2 Samba Diallo made layup 31-67
11:31   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Dibaji Walker, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
11:25   Offensive foul on Hyunjung Lee  
11:25   Turnover on Hyunjung Lee  
11:08   Dibaji Walker missed layup  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
11:02   Preston Santos missed tip-in  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
10:53   Samba Diallo missed layup  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
10:46 +2 Djery Baptiste made tip-in 33-67
10:39   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
10:39   Carter Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:39   Carter Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
10:28   Shooting foul on Hyunjung Lee  
10:28   Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:28 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-67
10:13   3-second violation turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
9:54 +2 Djery Baptiste made jump shot, assist by Preston Santos 36-67
9:30 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 36-69
9:02   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
8:41 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 36-71
8:29   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
8:00 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 36-74
7:32   Lost ball turnover on Sean East II  
7:18 +2 Kellan Grady made layup 36-76
7:03   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
6:50 +2 Preston Santos made jump shot 38-76
6:18   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
5:53   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
5:53 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 39-76
5:53 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-76
5:42   Personal foul on Carl Pierre  
5:42   Luka Brajkovic missed free throw  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
5:26 +2 Preston Santos made jump shot 42-76
5:05   Offensive foul on Kellan Grady  
5:05   Turnover on Kellan Grady  
4:55   Offensive foul on Tre Mitchell  
4:55   Turnover on Tre Mitchell  
4:44   Malcolm Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
4:33   Dibaji Walker missed layup  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
4:22   Lost ball turnover on Kellan Grady  
4:06   Lost ball turnover on Preston Santos, stolen by David Kristensen  
3:48 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by Malcolm Wynter 42-78
3:28 +2 Djery Baptiste made layup 44-78
3:11   Personal foul on Djery Baptiste  
3:11 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws 44-79
3:11