20:00
Jumpball received by Duquesne
19:22
Maceo Austin missed jump shot
19:11
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
18:57
+3
Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers
0-3
18:47
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:45
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
18:43
Personal foul on Marcus Weathers
18:43
+1
Isiah Deas made 1st of 2 free throws
1-3
18:43
+1
Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-3
18:26
+2
Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Michael Hughes
2-5
18:22
Personal foul on Scott Spencer
18:26
+1
Marcus Weathers made free throw
2-6
18:13
+3
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ed Croswell
5-6
17:35
+3
Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
5-9
17:17
Personal foul on Michael Hughes
17:17
Ed Croswell missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:17
Ed Croswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:17
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
17:02
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:00
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
16:49
Turnover on Ayinde Hikim
16:38
Personal foul on Ed Croswell
16:38
+1
Maceo Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
5-10
16:38
Maceo Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:38
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
16:31
+2
Ed Croswell made jump shot
7-10
16:14
Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Ayinde Hikim
15:52
+3
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
10-10
15:35
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:33
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
14:57
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:55
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
14:41
Isiah Deas missed layup, blocked by Marcus Weathers
14:39
Offensive rebound by La Salle
14:33
Turnover on Ed Croswell
14:18
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:16
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
14:05
Lost ball turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Michael Hughes
13:59
+2
Marcus Weathers made dunk, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
10-12
13:31
Turnover on Ed Croswell
13:13
Turnover on Maceo Austin
13:04
Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:02
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
12:45
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Ayinde Hikim
12:32
David Beatty missed layup
12:30
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
12:20
Scott Spencer missed jump shot
12:18
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
12:15
+2
Brandon Stone made jump shot, assist by Christian Ray
12-12
11:59
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:57
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
11:57
+3
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
15-12
11:33
+3
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Norman Jr.
15-15
11:13
Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Weathers
11:11
Defensive rebound by Duquesne
10:56
Shot clock violation turnover on La Salle
10:38
+2
Baylee Steele made dunk, assist by Sincere Carry
15-17
10:38
Brandon Stone missed jump shot
10:36
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
10:13
Michael Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:11
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
9:52
Michael Hughes missed jump shot
9:52
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
9:52
+2
David Beatty made jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
17-17
9:35
Lost ball turnover on Baylee Steele, stolen by Scott Spencer
9:25
Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:22
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
9:20
Ed Croswell missed layup, blocked by Baylee Steele
9:18
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
9:05
+2
Christian Ray made jump shot
19-17
9:01
+2
Sincere Carry made jump shot
19-19
8:36
+2
Ayinde Hikim made jump shot
21-19
8:15
+3
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
21-22
7:51
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:47
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
7:45
+2
Sincere Carry made jump shot
21-24
7:45
Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim
7:45
Sincere Carry missed free throw
7:43
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
7:03
Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot
7:01
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
6:50
Sincere Carry missed layup
6:48
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
6:43
Bad pass turnover on Christian Ray
6:36
Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim
6:36
Michael Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:18
Saul Phiri missed jump shot
6:36
+1
Michael Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-25
6:18
Saul Phiri missed jump shot
6:16
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
6:06
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
6:04
Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone
5:43
Offensive foul on Saul Phiri
5:43
Turnover on Saul Phiri
5:22
Maceo Austin missed dunk
5:20
Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin
5:12
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:10
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
4:36
Turnover on Ed Croswell
4:36
+2
Maceo Austin made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
21-27
4:23
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:21
Offensive rebound by Isiah Deas
4:21
Personal foul on Michael Hughes
4:21
Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:21
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
4:21
Isiah Deas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:21
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
4:09
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:07
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
3:56
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:54
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
3:49
+2
Sincere Carry made layup
21-29
3:49
Personal foul on Isiah Deas
3:49
+1
Sincere Carry made free throw
21-30
3:30
+2
Scott Spencer made jump shot, assist by Ed Croswell
23-30
3:10
+2
Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
23-32
2:37
Scott Spencer missed jump shot
2:35
Offensive rebound by Saul Phiri
2:26
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:24
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
2:18
+3
Brandon Stone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri
26-32
1:54
+2
Baylee Steele made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
26-34
1:34
+3
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scott Spencer
29-34
1:03
+2
Maceo Austin made reverse layup
29-36
47.0
Personal foul on Marcus Weathers
33.0
Scott Spencer missed jump shot
31.0
Offensive rebound by Scott Spencer
25.0
Scott Spencer missed jump shot
23.0
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Brandon Stone
|