Weathers helps Duquesne hold off La Salle 71-69

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Marcus Weathers had 18 points and blocked three shots and Duquesne withstood a late run by La Salle to post a 71-69 victory on Sunday.

Weathers sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the Dukes (16-5, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Reserve Tavian Dunn-Martin added 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Lamar Norman Jr. sank three 3-pointers and scored 12, while Sincere Carry pitched in with 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Duquesne led 71-62 after a Michael Hughes jumper with 1:52 left to play, but Saul Phiri hit a 3-pointer and Ed Croswell added a three-point play to pull La Salle with 71-68 with 47 seconds left. David Beatty was fouled beyond the arc but made just 1 of 3 free throws with 14 seconds left and a chance to tie the game.

Beatty had 16 points for the Explorers (10-11, 1-8), who have now lost seven straight games. Spencer added 10 points and six rebounds. Ed Croswell had 10 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

1st Half
LSALLE Explorers 29
DUQ Dukes 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
19:22   Maceo Austin missed jump shot  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
18:57 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers 0-3
18:47   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
18:43   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
18:43 +1 Isiah Deas made 1st of 2 free throws 1-3
18:43 +1 Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
18:26 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Michael Hughes 2-5
18:22   Personal foul on Scott Spencer  
18:26 +1 Marcus Weathers made free throw 2-6
18:13 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ed Croswell 5-6
17:35 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 5-9
17:17   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
17:17   Ed Croswell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:17   Ed Croswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
17:02   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
16:49   Turnover on Ayinde Hikim  
16:38   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
16:38 +1 Maceo Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 5-10
16:38   Maceo Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
16:31 +2 Ed Croswell made jump shot 7-10
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Ayinde Hikim  
15:52 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 10-10
15:35   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
14:57   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
14:41   Isiah Deas missed layup, blocked by Marcus Weathers  
14:39   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
14:33   Turnover on Ed Croswell  
14:18   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
14:05   Lost ball turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Michael Hughes  
13:59 +2 Marcus Weathers made dunk, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 10-12
13:31   Turnover on Ed Croswell  
13:13   Turnover on Maceo Austin  
13:04   Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Ayinde Hikim  
12:32   David Beatty missed layup  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
12:20   Scott Spencer missed jump shot  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
12:15 +2 Brandon Stone made jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 12-12
11:59   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
11:57 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 15-12
11:33 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Norman Jr. 15-15
11:13   Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Weathers  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Duquesne  
10:56   Shot clock violation turnover on La Salle  
10:38 +2 Baylee Steele made dunk, assist by Sincere Carry 15-17
10:38   Brandon Stone missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
10:13   Michael Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
9:52   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
9:52 +2 David Beatty made jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 17-17
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Baylee Steele, stolen by Scott Spencer  
9:25   Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
9:20   Ed Croswell missed layup, blocked by Baylee Steele  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
9:05 +2 Christian Ray made jump shot 19-17
9:01 +2 Sincere Carry made jump shot 19-19
8:36 +2 Ayinde Hikim made jump shot 21-19
8:15 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 21-22
7:51   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
7:45 +2 Sincere Carry made jump shot 21-24
7:45   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
7:45   Sincere Carry missed free throw  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
7:03   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
6:50   Sincere Carry missed layup  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
6:43   Bad pass turnover on Christian Ray  
6:36   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
6:36   Michael Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:18   Saul Phiri missed jump shot  
6:36 +1 Michael Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
6:18   Saul Phiri missed jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
6:06   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
5:43   Offensive foul on Saul Phiri  
5:43   Turnover on Saul Phiri  
5:22   Maceo Austin missed dunk  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
5:12   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
4:36   Turnover on Ed Croswell  
4:36 +2 Maceo Austin made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 21-27
4:23   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
4:21   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
4:21   Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
4:21   Isiah Deas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
4:09   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
3:56   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
3:49 +2 Sincere Carry made layup 21-29
3:49   Personal foul on Isiah Deas  
3:49 +1 Sincere Carry made free throw 21-30
3:30 +2 Scott Spencer made jump shot, assist by Ed Croswell 23-30
3:10 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 23-32
2:37   Scott Spencer missed jump shot  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
2:26   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
2:18 +3 Brandon Stone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri 26-32
1:54 +2 Baylee Steele made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 26-34
1:34 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scott Spencer 29-34
1:03 +2 Maceo Austin made reverse layup 29-36
47.0   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
33.0   Scott Spencer missed jump shot  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
25.0   Scott Spencer missed jump shot  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
3.0   Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Brandon Stone  

2nd Half
LSALLE Explorers 40
DUQ Dukes 35

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Isiah Deas made jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 31-36
19:16   Maceo Austin missed driving layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
19:09   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
18:54 +3 Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 31-39
18:30   Out of bounds turnover on Saul Phiri  
18:17   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Ayinde Hikim  
18:01 +2 Ayinde Hikim made driving layup 33-39
17:38 +2 Sincere Carry made reverse layup 33-41
17:38   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
17:38 +1 Sincere Carry made free throw 33-42
17:38   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
17:07   Offensive foul on Marcus Weathers  
17:07   Turnover on Marcus Weathers  
16:52   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
16:38   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
16:32 +2 Marcus Weathers made dunk 33-44
16:17   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Baylee Steele  
16:17   Personal foul on David Beatty  
16:04   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
15:53   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
15:53 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 1st of 2 free throws 34-44
15:53 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-44
15:23   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
15:09   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
15:02 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 38-44
14:44 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 38-46
14:08   Ayinde Hikim missed finger-roll layup  
14:06   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
14:05   Shot clock violation turnover on La Salle  
13:41   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
13:39   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
13:22   Brandon Stone missed hook shot, blocked by Marcus Weathers  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
13:20   Personal foul on Maceo Austin  
13:20 +1 Brandon Stone made 1st of 2 free throws 39-46
13:20 +1 Brandon Stone made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-46
13:02 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 40-49
12:46   Lost ball turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Sincere Carry  
12:38   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
12:32 +2 Maceo Austin made dunk 40-51
12:09   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
12:01 +2 Ed Croswell made dunk 42-51
11:48   Lost ball turnover on Michael Hughes, stolen by David Beatty  
11:35 +2 David Beatty made jump shot 44-51
11:15 +2 Marcus Weathers made driving layup, assist by Sincere Carry 44-53
11:15   Shooting foul on Christian Ray  
11:15 +1 Marcus Weathers made free throw 44-54
10:56   Ayinde Hikim missed floating jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
10:49 +2 Brandon Stone made dunk 46-54
10:25 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers 46-57
9:58 +2 Christian Ray made layup, assist by Ayinde Hikim 48-57
9:58   Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers  
9:58   Christian Ray missed free throw  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
9:31   Sincere Carry missed layup  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
9:21   Baylee Steele missed layup, blocked by Brandon Stone  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
9:10   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
9:03   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
8:36   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
8:13   Baylee Steele missed driving dunk, blocked by Ed Croswell  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
7:50   Lost ball turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Maceo Austin  
7:34 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Austin 48-60
7:15   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
6:44   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed fade-away jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
6:42   Isiah Deas missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Hughes  
6:40   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
6:32   Violation on Unknown  
6:27   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
6:06   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
5:56