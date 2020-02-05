MISSST
No. 15 Kentucky bounces back to beat Mississippi State 80-72

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Challenged by coach John Calipari to be tougher, Kentucky made its presence felt against Mississippi State.

Especially Nick Richards, who took the criticism and asserted himself on both ends of the floor.

Richards scored a career-high 27 points, including 25 in the second half, Immanuel Quickley added 21 and No. 15 Kentucky beat Mississippi State 80-72 on Tuesday night for its 14th consecutive victory over the Bulldogs.

Seeking to regroup after last weekend's 75-66 loss at No. 11 Auburn, the Wildcats (17-5, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) never trailed and led by as many as 14 midway through the second half. They were quicker and more physical against the Bulldogs, outscoring them 38-34 in the paint and 25-8 on the break.

Kentucky also drew fouls and made 31 of 36 chances from the line, including its final 16.

The Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 SEC) got within 64-59 with 2:36 remaining, but Richards and Quickley closed the victory by combining to make 14 free throws. The Wildcats shot 44% from the field.

After totaling just seven points and seven rebounds on Saturday, Richards bounced back big by making 7 of 10 from the field and grabbing 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season. The 6-foot-11 junior shook off 1-for-4 shooting in the first half to hit all six attempts in the second half and 13 of 15 free throws.

''I've got great point guards,'' said Richards, who topped his previous career best of 25 at Texas Tech nearly two weeks ago. ''They found me for open jump shots, quick lobs, quick post-ups to get easy hooks off. Like I said, I've got great point guards.''

Mississippi State coach Ben Howland went a bit further in praising Richards and 6-10 forward EJ Montgomery.

''He's really one of the dominant bigs in all of college basketball,'' Howland said of Richards. ''The way he shoots the ball, his foul shooting was tremendous. I thought they did a good defensively protecting the paint.''

Quickley offset 3-of-11 shooting to make all 14 from the line and tie a school record for most free throws without a miss. Montgomery added 12 points to score in double figures for the first time in five games and had eight rebounds, his highest total since grabbing 10 against Utah in December. Montgomery also had three of Kentucky's seven steals.

''What EJ did is what my vision for him is,'' Calipari said. ''Notice that he didn't take many jump shots and the ones he did, he missed. Everything else was at the rim. He squared up and drove the ball and that's all we've been trying to get him to do.''

D.J. Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II each had 15 points and leading scorer Reggie Perry 14 points for Mississippi State, which outrebounded Kentucky 40-37 but shot just 37% and 31% from long range. The Bulldogs lost for just the second time in seven games.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: Perry had averaged 20.3 points and 11 rebounds in his previous 10 games, but he struggled against Kentucky at both ends. The forward shot just 4 of 16 and had eight rebounds before fouling out. Stewart and Woodard each made 6 of 10 from the field, but the Bulldogs didn't string together many baskets until late and couldn't stop Kentucky's march to the foul line.

Kentucky: The Wildcats had room for improvement in several phases and were consistent on both ends. Their only weakness was 1-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, which didn't matter because they were strong inside the line. Ashton Hagans had six points and six assists.

''We learned from the mistakes, we got better in practice and the coaches emphasized what we needed to do,'' Richards added. ''We weren't rebounding as a team and did drills to make ourselves more aggressive, more active on the glass, and just got better from it.''

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts last-place Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Commodores enter Wednesday's game against first-place LSU 0-8 in SEC play.

Kentucky visits border rival Tennessee on Saturday, looking to end a two-game slide against the Volunteers.

1st Half
MISSST Bulldogs 23
UK Wildcats 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
19:40   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
19:34   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
19:20   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
19:13   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
19:09 +2 Tyrese Maxey made dunk 0-2
18:43   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed jump shot  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
18:20   Abdul Ado missed dunk  
18:18   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
18:18 +2 Immanuel Quickley made layup 0-4
18:18   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
18:14 +1 Immanuel Quickley made free throw 0-5
17:54   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
17:46 +2 EJ Montgomery made layup, assist by Tyrese Maxey 0-7
17:28 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup, assist by Reggie Perry 2-7
17:07   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
17:01 +3 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 5-7
16:31 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 5-9
16:10 +2 Reggie Perry made jump shot 7-9
15:51   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:43   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
15:38   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
15:34 +2 Abdul Ado made layup 9-9
15:08 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 9-12
14:44   Abdul Ado missed layup  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
14:31   Traveling violation turnover on Ashton Hagans  
14:31   Commercial timeout called  
14:09   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
14:09 +1 Robert Woodard II made 1st of 2 free throws 10-12
14:09 +1 Robert Woodard II made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
13:51   Violation on Unknown  
13:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Kentucky  
13:19   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
12:56   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
12:48   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
12:39   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:31 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 11-14
12:09   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
11:43   Keion Brooks Jr. missed jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
11:33   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:23   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
11:24   Personal foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
11:21   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
10:49 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 11-16
10:34   Offensive foul on Reggie Perry  
10:34   Turnover on Reggie Perry  
10:07 +2 Nate Sestina made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 11-18
9:39 +2 Reggie Perry made hook shot 13-18
9:23 +2 Nate Sestina made layup, assist by EJ Montgomery 13-20
9:04   Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans  
9:04   Reggie Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:04 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-20
8:40   Traveling violation turnover on Ashton Hagans  
8:25   Reggie Perry missed layup  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
8:16 +2 Nate Sestina made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 14-22
7:50   Iverson Molinar missed jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
7:21   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
7:19   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
7:13   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
6:53   Commercial timeout called  
6:45 +2 Tyson Carter made layup 16-22
6:22   Nick Richards missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
5:55   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
5:32   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
5:23   Nate Sestina missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
5:15   Bad pass turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
5:07 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 16-24
4:42   Abdul Ado missed jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
4:30   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
4:28   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
4:17   Bad pass turnover on Nick Richards, stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
4:12 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup 18-24
3:46 +2 EJ Montgomery made jump shot 18-26
3:27   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
3:18 +3 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 21-26
2:59   Nick Richards missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
2:56   Commercial timeout called  
2:53 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 21-28
2:38   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
2:32   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Mississippi State  
2:18   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
2:08   Shooting foul on Abdul Ado  
2:08 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 21-29
2:08   EJ Montgomery missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
2:06   Bad pass turnover on Abdul Ado, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
1:58   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
1:41 +2 EJ Montgomery made jump shot 21-31
1:20   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
1:12   Personal foul on Robert Woodard II  
54.0   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Robert Woodard II  
49.0 +2 Robert Woodard II made dunk 23-31
23.0   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
15.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
1.0   Abdul Ado missed tip-in  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MISSST Bulldogs 49
UK Wildcats 49

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
19:33   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
19:15   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
19:04   Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II  
19:04 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
19:04 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-33
18:52   Robert Woodard II missed layup, blocked by EJ Montgomery  
18:50   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
18:41   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:20 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot 25-33
17:51   Shooting foul on Abdul Ado  
17:51 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 25-34
17:51 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-35
17:27   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
17:27   Violation on Unknown  
17:24   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
17:24   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
17:24   Lost ball turnover on Abdul Ado, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
17:17   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
17:17 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 25-36
17:17   Nick Richards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
17:04   Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
16:57 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 25-38
16:44   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
16:44 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws 26-38
16:44 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-38
16:31   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
16:23   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
16:23 +1 Abdul Ado made 1st of 2 free throws 28-38
16:23   Abdul Ado missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
16:11   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:40 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 28-40
15:17   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
15:06   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
14:56   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
14:50 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup 30-40
14:50   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
14:50   Commercial timeout called  
14:50 +1 D.J. Stewart Jr. made free throw 31-40
14:28   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
14:28 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 3 free throws 31-41
14:28 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-42
14:28 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 3rd of 3 free throws 31-43
14:10 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup 33-43
13:57 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 33-45
13:41   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
13:40   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed layup  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:27   Traveling violation turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
13:06 +3 Robert Woodard II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 36-45
13:04   30-second timeout called  
13:04   Commercial timeout called  
12:36   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
12:25   Reggie Perry missed layup, blocked by Nate Sestina  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
12:02   Personal foul on Tyson Carter  
11:57   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
11:42   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
11:32   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery