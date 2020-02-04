|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Rhode Island
|
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris made dunk, assist by Tyrese Martin
|
0-2
|
19:13
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kolton Mitchell
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made dunk
|
0-4
|
18:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Preston Santos
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed free throw
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Kolton Mitchell missed layup
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Preston Santos missed jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
17:47
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|
0-6
|
17:28
|
|
+2
|
Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Tre Mitchell
|
2-6
|
16:57
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed hook shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made dunk
|
2-8
|
16:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kolton Mitchell, stolen by Fatts Russell
|
|
16:26
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell made layup, assist by Jermaine Harris
|
2-10
|
16:26
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Martin
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup
|
4-10
|
15:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin
|
|
15:12
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made free throw
|
5-10
|
14:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Preston Santos
|
|
14:43
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
|
5-13
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Keon Clergeot made jump shot
|
7-13
|
14:03
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Tyrese Martin
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Sean East II missed floating jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed hook shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Massachusetts
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Fatts Russell
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Antwan Walker
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Antwan Walker missed jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean East II
|
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made hook shot
|
9-13
|
12:11
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Dowtin made driving layup
|
9-15
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II made reverse layup
|
11-15
|
11:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jeff Dowtin
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Turnover on Jeff Dowtin
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Fatts Russell
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Mekhi Long missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Mekhi Long missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dibaji Walker
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jermaine Harris
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Keon Clergeot made layup
|
13-15
|
8:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
8:36
|
|
+1
|
Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-16
|
8:36
|
|
+1
|
Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-17
|
8:16
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed hook shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made jump shot
|
13-17
|
7:52
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:48
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-18
|
7:30
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed layup
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cyril Langevine
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keon Clergeot, stolen by Cyril Langevine
|
|
6:27
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made layup
|
15-20
|
6:12
|
|
+3
|
Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
18-20
|
5:57
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|
18-23
|
5:38
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed hook shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|
|
5:20
|
|
+3
|
Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Harris
|
18-26
|
5:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Fatts Russell
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Sean East II missed layup
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Djery Baptiste missed layup
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris
|
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
Keon Clergeot made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-26
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-26
|
4:24
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Fatts Russell
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Kolton Mitchell missed free throw
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker made layup
|
20-28
|
3:30
|
|
+3
|
Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-28
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Antwan Walker
|
23-30
|
3:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
Djery Baptiste made dunk
|
25-30
|
2:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Djery Baptiste
|
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Djery Baptiste made dunk, assist by Sean East II
|
27-30
|
1:57
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
27-33
|
1:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-33
|
1:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jacob Toppin
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Jacob Toppin
|
|
49.0
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre made hook shot
|
30-33
|
32.0
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Dowtin made jump shot
|
28-35
|
3.0
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Keon Clergeot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jeff Dowtin
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|