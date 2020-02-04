UMASS
RI

No Text

Russell leads Rhode Island to 9th straight victory

  • AP
  • Feb 04, 2020

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell had 21 points and four steals, and Rhode Island beat UMass 73-67 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight victory.

Russell, who scored 30 points on Friday against VCU, leads the league in scoring (20.1) and is ranked third nationally in steals (3.0).

Jeff Dowtin had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Cyril Langevine added 15 points for Rhode Island (17-5, 9-1 Atlantic 10), which received 18 votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Langevine also grabbed eight rebounds to go over 1,000 for his career.

Rhode Island has won eight of the last eleven meetings, but trails 89-66 in the series.

Tre Mitchell scored a career-high 30 points for UMass (9-14, 3-7), which has lost 11 straight games away from the Mullins Center.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UMASS Minutemen 28
RI Rams 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rhode Island  
19:33 +2 Jermaine Harris made dunk, assist by Tyrese Martin 0-2
19:13   Traveling violation turnover on Kolton Mitchell  
18:52   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
18:50 +2 Cyril Langevine made dunk 0-4
18:50   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
18:50   Cyril Langevine missed free throw  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
18:38   Kolton Mitchell missed layup  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
18:19   Cyril Langevine missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
17:54   Preston Santos missed jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
17:47 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 0-6
17:28 +2 Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Tre Mitchell 2-6
16:57   Jermaine Harris missed hook shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
16:45 +2 Cyril Langevine made dunk 2-8
16:26   Lost ball turnover on Kolton Mitchell, stolen by Fatts Russell  
16:26 +2 Fatts Russell made layup, assist by Jermaine Harris 2-10
16:26   30-second timeout called  
16:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:55   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
15:27   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Martin  
15:12 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 4-10
15:12   Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin  
15:12 +1 Tre Mitchell made free throw 5-10
14:48   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
14:43 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 5-13
14:23 +2 Keon Clergeot made jump shot 7-13
14:03   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
13:52   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
13:44   Out of bounds turnover on Tyrese Martin  
13:32   Sean East II missed floating jump shot  
13:32   Samba Diallo missed hook shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
13:14   Jumpball received by Massachusetts  
13:14   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
13:06   Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Fatts Russell  
13:04   Traveling violation turnover on Antwan Walker  
12:45   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
12:30   Antwan Walker missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
12:22 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot 9-13
12:11 +2 Jeff Dowtin made driving layup 9-15
11:39 +2 Sean East II made reverse layup 11-15
11:30   Offensive foul on Jeff Dowtin  
11:30   Turnover on Jeff Dowtin  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:12   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
11:04   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
10:39   Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Fatts Russell  
10:32   Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker  
10:32   Mekhi Long missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:32   Mekhi Long missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
10:12   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
9:51   Jermaine Harris missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
9:31   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
9:29   Personal foul on Dibaji Walker  
9:15   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
9:13   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
8:54 +2 Keon Clergeot made layup 13-15
8:36   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
8:36 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 11-16
8:36 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-17
8:16   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
8:14   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
8:11 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot 13-17
7:52   Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
7:48   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:48   Jermaine Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:48 +1 Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-18
7:30   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
7:01   Jermaine Harris missed layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
7:01   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
6:34   Lost ball turnover on Keon Clergeot, stolen by Cyril Langevine  
6:27 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup 15-20
6:12 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 18-20
5:57 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 18-23
5:38   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
5:20 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Harris 18-26
5:03   Personal foul on Fatts Russell  
4:47   Sean East II missed layup  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
4:45   Djery Baptiste missed layup  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
4:43   Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris  
4:43 +1 Keon Clergeot made 1st of 2 free throws 19-26
4:43 +1 Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
4:24   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
4:22   Personal foul on Fatts Russell  
4:21   Kolton Mitchell missed free throw  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
4:07   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
3:59 +2 Antwan Walker made layup 20-28
3:30 +3 Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot 23-28
3:07 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Antwan Walker 23-30
3:07   Commercial timeout called  
2:56   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
2:49 +2 Djery Baptiste made dunk 25-30
2:30   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Djery Baptiste  
2:16 +2 Djery Baptiste made dunk, assist by Sean East II 27-30
1:57 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 27-33
1:28   Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine  
1:28   Tre Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:28 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
1:07   Offensive foul on Jacob Toppin  
1:07   Turnover on Jacob Toppin  
49.0 +2 Carl Pierre made hook shot 30-33
32.0 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 28-35
3.0   Out of bounds turnover on Keon Clergeot  
3.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Dowtin  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UMASS Minutemen 39
RI Rams 38

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
19:23   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
19:05   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
19:05   Turnover on Sean East II  
18:52   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
18:50   Shooting foul on Carl Pierre  
18:50 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
18:50 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
18:33 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 32-37
18:17 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 32-39
17:46 +2 Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Tre Mitchell 34-39
17:37 +2 Fatts Russell made jump shot 34-41
17:15   Keon Clergeot missed hook shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
17:15   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Massachusetts  
17:15 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 34-42
17:15 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-43
16:53   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
16:29 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot 36-43
16:12   Lost ball turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Keon Clergeot  
16:03 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 39-43
15:49   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
15:30 +2 Jeff Dowtin made layup 39-45
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:07 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Sean East II 41-45
14:56 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 41-47
14:32   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
14:25   Shooting foul on Keon Clergeot  
14:25   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:25 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-48
14:07 +2 Carl Pierre made jump shot 43-48
13:54 +2 Fatts Russell made layup 43-50
13:39   Sean East II missed jump shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
13:28   Shooting foul on Djery Baptiste  
13:28 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 43-51
13:28 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-52
13:14   Lost ball turnover on Dibaji Walker, stolen by Fatts Russell  
13:06 +2 Fatts Russell made dunk 43-54
12:58 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Sean East II 45-54
12:45   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
12:25   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
12:18 +2 Jacob Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyrese Martin 45-56
12:18   30-second timeout called  
12:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Personal foul on Fatts Russell  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Lost ball turnover on Keon Clergeot, stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
11:39   Jeff Dowtin missed layup  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
11:32   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
11:30   Out of bounds turnover on Cyril Langevine  
11:12 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 47-56
11:12   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
11:12 +1 Tre Mitchell made free throw 48-56
10:52   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
10:43 +2 Tyrese Martin made dunk 48-58
10:23   Out of bounds turnover on Keon Clergeot  
10:04 +2 Cyril Langevine made dunk, assist by Jeff Dowtin 48-60
9:43 +2 Tre Mitchell made reverse layup 50-60
9:08   Mekhi Long missed layup, blocked by Samba Diallo  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
8:59   Keon Clergeot missed jump shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
8:38   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
8:38   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
8:24   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
8:07   Sean East II missed layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
7:53   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
7:51   Personal foul on Carl Pierre  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   Jumpball received by Rhode Island  
7:26 +2 Mekhi Long made layup 50-62
6:59   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57