PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Providence coach Ed Cooley has smothered good friend Greg McDermott's Creighton teams with zone defense in the past, most notably en route to the Big East Tournament title in 2014

Different personnel, but a similar story Wednesday night.

The Friars went to their zone for much of the second half and pulled away from the No. 21 Bluejays 73-56.

''It was how we scouted them. Creighton had some good moments but just couldn't close the game out,'' said Cooley after the Friars defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping No. 16 Butler on the road Saturday.

''They were moving the ball around and kind of popping a little bit so we wanted to see if we could get them out of rhythm a little bit.''

Providence held Creighton to 37% shooting, including 22% from 3-point range. The struggles were even worse during the second half as Creighton managed just 30% from the field and 14% from beyond the arc.

''Any time you can a hold a team down like that ... a McDermott-led team is always going to be high-powered,'' Cooley said.

On the flip side, Providence's offense was tough for Creighton (17-6, 6-4 Big East) to slow down. One of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league sank 8 of 10 from beyond the arc and connected on 60% from the field. For the game, Providence (13-10, 6-4 Big East) sank 12 of 20 from deep.

''If they shoot 60% from 3, their record wouldn't be where it is,'' McDermott said. ''They went zone and that's when we really got stuck in the mud.''

Providence's A.J. Reeves established a season high with 22 points and was 6 of 8 from 3-point range, one shy of the career-high seven 3s he hit in the first game of his freshman year. The Friars defeated a ranked team at the Dunkin' Donuts Center for the first time since Feb. 2018.

''When A.J. can hit shots like that, it's a huge boost for us,'' Cooley said. ''I was really happy for him, but he's never lacking confidence.''

''I felt good once I saw a couple go in,'' Reeves added.

Alpha Diallo, limited to bench duty against the Bulldogs amid a two-game slump, bounced back with 14 points and six rebounds. After scoring 36 points the last time the Friars faced the Bluejays, David Duke helped with 12 points and Nate Watson had 11 points.

Ty-Shone Alexander led Creighton (17-6, 6-4) with 15 points but was just 5 of 15 from the field. Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson each had 13 points.

Creighton led 36-22 at halftime but Providence owned the second half and outscored the Bluejays 41-20 on 49% shooting, including 12 of 20 from deep. The Friars seized control behind an 18-2 run that allowed the home team to grab a 60-52 lead with 6:14 remaining.

''It was about staying tough and physical down the stretch and making sure we defend every possession like it's the last one,'' Reeves said.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays came into the game shooting 47 % from the field and 38 % from three. Wednesday marked the first time in Big East play this season that Creighton connected on fewer than 40 % of its shots.

Providence: Wednesday marked the Friars' fifth straight game against a Big East opponent with a spot in the latest Associated Press Top-25 poll. The last time that happened was 2010. The all-time program record is an eye-popping 10 straight games against nationally ranked teams that was set back in 1991.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Welcomes St. John's to Omaha Saturday.

Providence: Travels to Cincinnati to face Xavier Saturday.

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:51 +2 David Duke made driving layup, assist by A.J. Reeves 0-2
19:32   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Alpha Diallo  
19:19   Bad pass turnover on David Duke  
19:01   Shooting foul on David Duke  
19:01 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
19:01 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:53 +2 Maliek White made driving layup 2-4
18:34 +2 Christian Bishop made driving layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 4-4
18:34   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
18:34 +1 Christian Bishop made free throw 5-4
18:20   Personal foul on Damien Jefferson  
18:11 +3 Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 5-7
17:57   Traveling violation turnover on Damien Jefferson  
17:42   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo  
17:29   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
17:14   Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo  
16:56   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
16:43   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
16:36   Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Mitch Ballock  
16:20 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 8-7
16:00   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
15:53 +2 Nate Watson made dunk 8-9
15:23   Damien Jefferson missed driving layup  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
15:01   Nate Watson missed driving layup  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
14:54   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
14:46 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk 10-9
14:30   Maliek White missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
14:21 +2 Mitch Ballock made driving layup 12-9
14:14   Offensive foul on A.J. Reeves  
14:14   Turnover on A.J. Reeves  
14:14   Commercial timeout called  
13:44   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
13:22   Greg Gantt missed hook shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
13:07 +2 Mitch Ballock made jump shot 14-9
12:47   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
12:31 +2 Mitch Ballock made driving layup, assist by Christian Bishop 16-9
12:17   Greg Gantt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
12:10 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 19-9
12:04   30-second timeout called  
12:04   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 19-12
11:18   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
11:11 +2 Maliek White made driving layup, assist by David Duke 19-14
10:54   Bad pass turnover on Denzel Mahoney  
10:40   Bad pass turnover on Kalif Young  
10:14   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
9:50   A.J. Reeves missed driving layup  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
9:38   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
9:20 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 19-17
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Kelvin Jones, stolen by Kalif Young  
8:39   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Zegarowski  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
8:32 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup 21-17
8:18   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
7:57 +2 Damien Jefferson made reverse layup, assist by Christian Bishop 23-17
7:41 +2 Nate Watson made jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 23-19
7:27 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 26-19
7:13   Nate Watson missed driving layup  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
7:15   Shooting foul on Mitch Ballock  
7:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:15   Nate Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:15 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
6:50   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Providence  
6:30 +2 Alpha Diallo made floating jump shot 26-22
6:13 +2 Christian Bishop made driving layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 28-22
5:50   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
5:40   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
5:32   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
5:12   Damien Jefferson missed driving layup, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
5:10   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
4:57   Nate Watson missed hook shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
4:25   Christian Bishop missed driving layup  
4:23   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
4:19 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk 30-22
4:10   David Duke missed jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
4:02 +2 Nate Watson made layup 30-24
3:47   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
3:35 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 30-27
3:24 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 32-27
3:01   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
2:47   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
2:30   Shooting foul on Damien Jefferson  
2:30   Commercial timeout called  
2:29 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 32-28
2:29 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-29
2:11   Mitch Ballock missed jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
1:39   Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
1:39   Alpha Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:39 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-30
1:16   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
1:16 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws 33-30
1:16   Marcus Zegarowski missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:16   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
1:04   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
55.0 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 36-30
38.0   David Duke missed driving layup  
36.0   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
31.0   Greg Gantt missed layup  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
31.0   Greg Gantt missed layup  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
31.0 +2 Kalif Young made dunk 36-32
3.0   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
1.0   Kelvin Jones missed dunk  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
19:31   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
19:31 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-33
19:31 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-34
19:18 +3 Damien Jefferson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 39-34
18:52   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
18:47 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 39-37
18:13 +2 Christian Bishop made driving layup 41-37
17:51   A.J. Reeves missed floating jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
17:31   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
17:20   Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo  
17:20   Turnover on Alpha Diallo  
17:05   Lost ball turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander  
16:47   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot, blocked by Damien Jefferson  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
16:38 +2 Nate Watson made tip-in 41-39
16:33 +2 Damien Jefferson made turnaround jump shot 43-39
16:15   Maliek White missed layup  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
15:57 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 45-39
15:30   David Duke missed jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
15:20   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
15:12 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 45-42
14:58   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Maliek White  
14:54   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo  
14:54   Commercial timeout called  
14:32   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
14:16 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 45-45
13:55   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
13:33 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 45-48
13:12   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
13:00   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
12:58 +2 A.J. Reeves made jump shot, assist by Maliek White 45-50
12:51   30-second timeout called  
12:51   Commercial timeout called  
12:35   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Providence  
12:18   Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Denzel Mahoney  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Providence  
12:18   Commercial timeout called  
12:01   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Providence  
11:45   Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney  
11:43   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White  
11:30   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
11:02   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
10:53   Personal foul on Kalif Young  
10:34 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made driving layup 47-50
10:18 +2 A.J. Reeves made dunk, assist by Kalif Young 47-52
9:57 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 50-52
9:25 +2 Kalif Young made turnaround jump shot 50-54
9:13   Offensive foul on Denzel Mahoney  
9:13   Turnover on Denzel Mahoney  
8:52   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
8:52 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 50-55
8:52 +1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-56
8:22   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot, blocked by David Duke  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
8:22   Shot clock violation turnover on Creighton  
8:04   Kalif Young missed layup, blocked by Damien Jefferson  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
8:00 +2 David Duke made jump shot, assist by Maliek White 50-58
7:32   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
7:07 +2 Alpha Diallo made jump shot 50-60
6:49 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 52-60
6:25   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Denzel Mahoney  
6:14   Personal foul on Maliek White  
6:14   Commercial timeout called  
6:13   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
5:59   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
5:51   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
5:49   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
5:31   Maliek White missed layup  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Maliek White  
5:09 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot 52-63
4:53   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
4:45   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Providence  
4:42   Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney  
4:39 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 52-64
4:39   Alpha Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
