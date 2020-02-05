|
Jumpball received by Memphis
19:44
Bad pass turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Alani Moore II
19:32
Quinton Rose missed alley-oop shot
19:30
Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
19:22
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:20
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
19:10
+3
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
3-0
18:55
Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:53
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
18:36
+3
J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
6-0
18:26
30-second timeout called
18:12
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:10
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
17:54
Quinton Rose missed hook shot
17:52
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
17:38
+3
Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot
6-3
17:21
Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Boogie Ellis
17:20
Personal foul on Alani Moore II
17:05
Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Alani Moore II
17:01
Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Damion Baugh
16:55
+3
Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones
6-6
16:30
Jake Forrester missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas
16:28
Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester
16:28
Traveling violation turnover on Jake Forrester
16:17
Shooting foul on Jake Forrester
16:17
Lester Quinones missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:17
+1
Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
6-7
15:56
Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot
15:54
Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester
15:54
+2
Jake Forrester made tip-in
8-7
15:54
Shooting foul on Damion Baugh
15:54
Commercial timeout called
15:54
+1
Jake Forrester made free throw
9-7
15:39
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
15:38
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
15:38
Shooting foul on Jake Forrester
15:38
Precious Achiuwa missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:38
+1
Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-8
15:11
Arashma Parks missed jump shot
15:09
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
14:53
Lost ball turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
14:37
Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis
14:28
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:26
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
14:13
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
14:12
Personal foul on Arashma Parks
13:46
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
13:45
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
13:44
Shooting foul on De'Vondre Perry
13:44
+1
Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
9-9
13:44
+1
Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-10
13:30
Arashma Parks missed jump shot
13:28
Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose
13:26
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:24
Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
13:21
Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis
13:08
Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Josh Pierre-Louis
13:03
+2
Josh Pierre-Louis made driving layup
11-10
12:38
Personal foul on Alani Moore II
12:38
+1
Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
11-11
12:38
Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:38
Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
12:15
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
12:13
Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
12:10
+3
Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
11-14
11:53
Alani Moore II missed driving layup
11:51
Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
11:48
Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Quinton Rose
11:45
+2
Quinton Rose made driving dunk
13-14
11:25
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
11:23
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
11:00
Shooting foul on Tyler Harris
11:00
Alani Moore II missed 1st of 3 free throws
11:00
11:00
+1
Alani Moore II made 2nd of 3 free throws
14-14
11:00
+1
14-14
11:00
+1
Alani Moore II made 3rd of 3 free throws
15-14
10:48
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:46
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
10:19
+2
J.P. Moorman II made hook shot, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis
17-14
9:57
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:55
Defensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis
9:45
J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:43
Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
9:37
+2
Alex Lomax made driving layup
17-16
9:22
Nate Pierre-Louis missed driving layup, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge
9:20
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
9:17
Offensive foul on Alex Lomax
9:17
Turnover on Alex Lomax
9:00
J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:58
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
8:48
Boogie Ellis missed driving layup, blocked by Quinton Rose
8:46
Defensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis
8:37
Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge
8:29
+2
Malcolm Dandridge made dunk, assist by Damion Baugh
17-18
8:06
Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot
8:04
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
8:00
Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
7:51
+2
Nate Pierre-Louis made driving layup
19-18
7:40
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:38
Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
7:18
Traveling violation turnover on Jake Forrester
7:18
Commercial timeout called
7:07
+3
Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa
19-21
6:42
Josh Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:40
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
6:35
Out of bounds turnover on Lance Thomas
6:07
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
6:05
Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
5:58
+3
Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas
19-24
5:26
Jake Forrester missed turnaround jump shot
5:24
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
4:56
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:33
Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Lance Thomas
4:28
+2
Lester Quinones made driving layup, assist by Tyler Harris
19-26
3:56
De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:54
Offensive rebound by Arashma Parks
3:50
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:49
Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
3:48
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:46
Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
3:45
Shooting foul on Lester Quinones
3:45
+1
Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws
20-26
3:45
+1
20-26
3:45
+1
Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-26
3:21
Precious Achiuwa missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Damion Baugh
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed running Jump Shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arashma Parks
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Lance Thomas
|
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
|
21-29
|
2:11
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry missed jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alex Lomax
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed driving layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II
|
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-30
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-31
|
1:03
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made driving layup
|
23-31
|
47.0
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|
|
23.0
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Harris made driving layup
|
23-33
|
23.0
|
|
+2
|
De'Vondre Perry made driving layup, assist by Quinton Rose
|
25-33
|
2.0
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed driving layup
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|