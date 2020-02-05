TEMPLE
Temple
Owls
11-11
away team logo
65
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Feb. 5
8:00pm
BONUS
79
TF 10
home team logo
MEMP
Memphis
Tigers
17-5
ML: +296
MEMP -8, O/U 136.5
ML: -383
TEMPLE
MEMP

Quinones, Achiuwa lead Memphis past Temple 79-65

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Lester Quinones matched his career high with 21 points, freshman Precious Achiuwa registered his 12th double-double of the season and Memphis defeated Temple 79-65 Wednesday night.

Quinones was 5-for-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and made 7 of 8 free throws for the Tigers (17-5, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Achiuwa scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He also blocked three shots. Boogie Ellis tossed in 18 points for Memphis and was a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line, where the Tigers went 22-for-28.

Nate Pierre-Louis and Quinton Rose scored 13 points apiece for Temple (11-11, 3-7), which has lost five of its last six.

Memphis, which has won its last three games, was 11-for-26 from behind the 3-point arc to Temple's 6-for-21, and the Tigers scored 19 points off 12 Temple turnovers. After a scrappy first half that saw nine lead changes and five ties, Memphis didn't let the Owls get closer than five in the second half and led by double digits for the last 9:31 after a Quinones 3-pointer from the left side.

Memphis evened the series at 11 wins apiece.

Temple hosts SMU on Saturday. Memphis hosts South Florida on Saturday.

1st Half
TEMPLE Owls 25
MEMP Tigers 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Memphis  
19:44   Bad pass turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Alani Moore II  
19:32   Quinton Rose missed alley-oop shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
19:22   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
19:10 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 3-0
18:55   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:36 +3 J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 6-0
18:26   30-second timeout called  
18:12   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:54   Quinton Rose missed hook shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
17:38 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot 6-3
17:21   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Boogie Ellis  
17:20   Personal foul on Alani Moore II  
17:05   Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Alani Moore II  
17:01   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Damion Baugh  
16:55 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 6-6
16:30   Jake Forrester missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
16:28   Traveling violation turnover on Jake Forrester  
16:17   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
16:17   Lester Quinones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:17 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-7
15:56   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
15:54 +2 Jake Forrester made tip-in 8-7
15:54   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:54 +1 Jake Forrester made free throw 9-7
15:39   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
15:38   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
15:38   Precious Achiuwa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:38 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-8
15:11   Arashma Parks missed jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
14:53   Lost ball turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:37   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:28   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:13   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
14:12   Personal foul on Arashma Parks  
13:46   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
13:45   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
13:44   Shooting foul on De'Vondre Perry  
13:44 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 9-9
13:44 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
13:30   Arashma Parks missed jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
13:26   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
13:21   Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
13:08   Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Josh Pierre-Louis  
13:03 +2 Josh Pierre-Louis made driving layup 11-10
12:38   Personal foul on Alani Moore II  
12:38 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 11-11
12:38   Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:38   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
12:15   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
12:10 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 11-14
11:53   Alani Moore II missed driving layup  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Quinton Rose  
11:45 +2 Quinton Rose made driving dunk 13-14
11:25   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
11:00   Shooting foul on Tyler Harris  
11:00 +1 Alani Moore II made 2nd of 3 free throws 14-14
11:00 +1 Alani Moore II made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-14
10:48   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
10:19 +2 J.P. Moorman II made hook shot, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 17-14
9:57   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis  
9:45   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
9:37 +2 Alex Lomax made driving layup 17-16
9:22   Nate Pierre-Louis missed driving layup, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
9:17   Offensive foul on Alex Lomax  
9:17   Turnover on Alex Lomax  
9:00   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
8:48   Boogie Ellis missed driving layup, blocked by Quinton Rose  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis  
8:37   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge  
8:29 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made dunk, assist by Damion Baugh 17-18
8:06   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
8:00   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
7:51 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made driving layup 19-18
7:40   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
7:18   Traveling violation turnover on Jake Forrester  
7:18   Commercial timeout called  
7:07 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 19-21
6:42   Josh Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
6:35   Out of bounds turnover on Lance Thomas  
6:07   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
5:58 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas 19-24
5:26   Jake Forrester missed turnaround jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
4:56   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Lance Thomas  
4:28 +2 Lester Quinones made driving layup, assist by Tyler Harris 19-26
3:56   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
3:50   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
3:48   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
3:45   Shooting foul on Lester Quinones  
3:45 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 20-26
3:45 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-26
3:21   Precious Achiuwa missed floating jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
3:19   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
3:04   Quinton Rose missed running Jump Shot  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
3:00   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Lance Thomas  
2:38 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 21-29
2:11   De'Vondre Perry missed jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
2:03   Traveling violation turnover on Alex Lomax  
1:44   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
1:35   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Personal foul on Precious Achiuwa  
1:20   J.P. Moorman II missed driving layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
1:14   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
1:14 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 21-30
1:14 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-31
1:03 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup 23-31
47.0   Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
23.0 +2 Tyler Harris made driving layup 23-33
23.0 +2 De'Vondre Perry made driving layup, assist by Quinton Rose 25-33
2.0   Lester Quinones missed driving layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEMPLE Owls 40
MEMP Tigers 46

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
19:49 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 26-33
19:49 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-33
19:26   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
19:02   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
19:02   Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:02   Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
18:49 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 27-36
18:28 +3 Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II 30-36
18:10   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Quinton Rose  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:04   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
18:04 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 31-36
18:04   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:54   Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II  
17:54   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on J.P. Moorman II  
17:54 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 31-37
17:54 +1 Boogie Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-38
17:44   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:42   Personal foul on De'Vondre Perry  
17:35   Malcolm Dandridge missed layup  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:30   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
17:26   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
17:05   Malcolm Dandridge missed layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
16:59   Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
16:38   Nate Pierre-Louis missed dunk, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
16:29   Out of bounds turnover on Damion Baugh  
16:02 +2 Arashma Parks made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 33-38
15:44 +3 Precious Achiuwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 33-41
15:20   Quinton Rose missed hook shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
15:13   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
15:05 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 35-41
14:46   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:46   Commercial timeout called  
14:23   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
14:09   Personal foul on Quinton Rose  
14:01   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
13:59   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
13:54 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made layup 35-43
13:37   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II  
13:24   Shooting foul on Arashma Parks  
13:24   Malcolm Dandridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:24 +1 Malcolm Dandridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-44
13:14   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II  
12:59 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made layup, assist by Alex Lomax 35-46
12:58   30-second timeout called  
12:58   Commercial timeout called  
12:44 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 37-46
12:44   Shooting foul on Tyler Harris  
12:44 +1 Jake Forrester made free throw 38-46
12:25   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II