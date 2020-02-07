USC
No. 23 Arizona holds on for 85-80 win over USC

  • AP
  • Feb 07, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Josh Green dove onto the floor and wrestled the loose ball away from a group of players before flipping it to Nico Mannion, who quickly fired another pass to Zeke Nnaji, wide open for the easy dunk.

Three Arizona freshmen. One more impressive play that shows how these Wildcats keep getting better.

Mannion scored 20 points, Nnaji and Green each added 18 and No. 23 Arizona held on for an 85-80 win over Southern Cal on Thursday night.

''We're still 18, 19 years old, so we're still getting comfortable playing this game in college,'' Mannion said. ''It's all still pretty new for us. But the more games we have, the more comfortable we get and all three of us work really hard.''

Arizona (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12) has won five of its past six and was in full control for most of this one until the final minutes.

The Wildcats led by as many as 20 during the second half, pushing to a 63-43 advantage with 12:55 remaining. USC slowly chipped away and pulled within 83-80 with five seconds left on a 3-pointer by Jonah Mathews, but Mannion responded with a pair of free throws to stop the rally.

''They're a good team obviously and it's not easy to play a full 40 minutes of defense,'' Mannion said. ''We slipped up a little. We weren't as locked in as we should have been and they hit some good shots.''

Said Arizona coach Sean Miller: ''We have a very young group. We have a group with a lot to learn. We're very fortunate to win tonight.''

Mannion scored 12 of his points on free throws. Nnaji grabbed 11 rebounds.

USC (17-6, 6-4) has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Trojans were led by freshman Onyeka Okongwu with 23 points. Daniel Utomi added 22. USC lost despite shooting 28 of 56 (50%) from the field.

Two of USC's usual starters - Mathews and forward Nick Rakocevic - didn't start the game because of what the school called a ''violation of team rules.'' They both checked in at the first timeout with 13:37 left in the first half with USC trailing 12-9.

Arizona led 43-33 at halftime and was led by Green's 12 points, including three impressive dunks.

''He was flying around tonight, had great energy,'' Mannion said. ''He had a few steals, got out in transition and that's where he's best.''

USC coach Andy Enfield said he didn't think the two starters' early absence was a big factor in the loss, but the Trojans still made too many mistakes to fall into a 20-point hole before the late rally.

''We had some really dumb turnovers that led to some transition baskets for them and that hurt us,'' Enfield said. ''We gave them an opportunity to get out in front. To give our guys credit, they battled, played hard and got some stops.''

GOOD ROLE PLAYERS

Arizona graduate transfer Stone Gettings had one of his best games of the season, scoring 12 points and grabbing eight rebounds while shooting 5 of 7 from the field, including a 3-pointer. Ira Lee came off the bench and added 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting.

Lee said he wasn't worried about nearly losing the 20-point lead in the second half.

''At the end of the day, a win is a win,'' Lee said. ''USC is a really good team so we'll take the `W', learn from our mistakes and move on. That's conference play.''

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans have hit a small skid with two straight losses in conference play. It's still a physical team that could finish near the top of the Pac-12 and should be helped by playing five of its next eight games at home.

Arizona: The Wildcats are building momentum as the regular season hits its final four weeks. Green, Mannion and Nnaji are playing like veterans and the team's role players are providing great all-around minutes. The win was also the 400th of Miller's career.

UP NEXT

USC travels to face Arizona State on Saturday.

Arizona hosts UCLA on Saturday.

1st Half
USC Trojans 33
ARIZ Wildcats 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Southern California  
19:38   Ethan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
19:17 +3 Josh Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zeke Nnaji 0-3
18:55 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made driving layup 2-3
18:36   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
18:23 +2 Isaiah Mobley made layup, assist by Onyeka Okongwu 4-3
18:13 +2 Nico Mannion made jump shot 4-5
17:37   Isaiah Mobley missed jump shot  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
17:30   Onyeka Okongwu missed dunk  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
17:23   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
17:12   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
17:06   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
16:47   Bad pass turnover on Stone Gettings, stolen by Daniel Utomi  
16:17   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
16:06   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
15:54   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Utomi, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
15:48   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
15:39 +2 Dylan Smith made finger-roll layup 4-7
15:20 +2 Daniel Utomi made layup, assist by Quinton Adlesh 6-7
14:59   Stone Gettings missed dunk, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
14:36 +3 Ethan Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Onyeka Okongwu 9-7
14:13 +2 Stone Gettings made hook shot 9-9
13:53   Isaiah Mobley missed floating jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
13:41 +3 Stone Gettings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 9-12
13:37   30-second timeout called  
13:37   Commercial timeout called  
13:14   Ethan Anderson missed layup  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
13:00   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
12:48   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
12:25   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
12:24   Personal foul on Kyle Sturdivant  
12:20   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
12:11 +2 Zeke Nnaji made dunk, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 9-14
11:47   Elijah Weaver missed layup, blocked by Ira Lee  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
11:35   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Rakocevic  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Kyle Sturdivant  
11:21 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Elijah Weaver 11-14
11:05 +2 Ira Lee made jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 11-16
10:50   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
10:43 +2 Josh Green made dunk, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 11-18
10:25   Shooting foul on Max Hazzard  
10:25   Commercial timeout called  
10:25 +1 Kyle Sturdivant made 1st of 2 free throws 12-18
10:25   Kyle Sturdivant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
10:01 +2 Ira Lee made driving layup 12-20
9:29   Shooting foul on Dylan Smith  
9:29 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 13-20
9:29 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-20
9:10 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made jump shot 14-22
9:01   Nick Rakocevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
8:57   Onyeka Okongwu missed dunk  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
8:44   Kyle Sturdivant missed turnaround jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
8:25   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
8:19 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings 14-25
8:06   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
8:04 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk, assist by Ethan Anderson 16-25
7:45   Stone Gettings missed hook shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
7:36   Shooting foul on Nico Mannion  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Ethan Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:36   Ethan Anderson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
7:30 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk 18-25
7:07 +3 Josh Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 18-28
6:47   Onyeka Okongwu missed finger-roll layup  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
6:23   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
6:21   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
6:21   Stone Gettings missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:21 +1 Stone Gettings made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-29
6:05 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot 21-29
5:44   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
5:37 +2 Jonah Mathews made reverse layup 23-29
5:37   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
5:37 +1 Jonah Mathews made free throw 24-29
5:25   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
5:10 +2 Ethan Anderson made floating jump shot 26-29
5:08   30-second timeout called  
4:49 +2 Ira Lee made jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 26-31
4:30   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
4:21 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made hook shot 28-31
4:07   Zeke Nnaji missed fade-away jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
3:56   Shooting foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56   Ethan Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:56   Turnover on Daniel Utomi  
3:27 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 28-33
3:08   Lost ball turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by Josh Green  
3:06   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
3:06 +1 Ira Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
3:06 +1 Ira Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
2:53   Jumpball received by Arizona  
2:53   Lost ball turnover on Onyeka Okongwu, stolen by Josh Green  
2:43 +2 Josh Green made driving dunk, assist by Nico Mannion 28-37
2:28   Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji  
2:28 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 29-37
2:28   Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
2:22   Shooting foul on Quinton Adlesh  
2:22 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 29-38
2:22 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-39
2:04   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
2:04 +1 Nick Rakocevic made 1st of 2 free throws 30-39
2:04 +1 Nick Rakocevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-39
1:48   Shooting foul on Jonah Mathews  
1:48 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 3 free throws 31-40
1:48 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-41
1:48   Nico Mannion missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
1:32   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Ira Lee  
1:24   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Quinton Adlesh  
1:08   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
56.0   Ira Lee missed layup  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
48.0   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Sturdivant  
42.0   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
31.0 +2 Josh Green made dunk 31-43
6.0 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made jump shot, assist by Quinton Adlesh 33-43
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Jonah Mathews  

2nd Half
USC Trojans 47
ARIZ Wildcats 42

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Personal foul on Josh Green  
19:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern California  
19:12 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 33-45
19:02   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Anderson  
18:46   Shooting foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
18:46 +1 Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 33-46
18:46 +1 Dylan Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-47
18:31 +2 Daniel Utomi made jump shot 35-47
18:16   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
18:05   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
18:05 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 35-48
18:05 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-49
17:45   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
17:45 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 36-49
17:45 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-49
17:20 +2 Zeke Nnaji made driving layup 37-51
17:01 +2 Nick Rakocevic made hook shot 39-51
16:43   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Kyle Sturdivant  
16:35 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk, assist by Kyle Sturdivant 41-51
16:16   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
16:01   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Rakocevic  
15:50 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zeke Nnaji 41-54
15:36   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rakocevic, stolen by Josh Green  
15:31 +2 Josh Green made dunk 41-56
15:29   30-second timeout called  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:21   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
14:54   Shooting foul on Jonah Mathews  
14:54   Josh Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:54 +1 Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-57
14:38   Ethan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
14:30   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
14:09 +2 Zeke Nnaji made turnaround jump shot 41-59
13:48   Isaiah Mobley missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
13:32 +2 Zeke Nnaji made dunk, assist by Nico Mannion 41-61
13:27   30-second timeout called  
13:09 +2 Ethan Anderson made layup, assist by Elijah Weaver 43-61
12:55 +2 Stone Gettings made jump shot, assist by Josh Green 43-63
12:33 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rakocevic 46-63
12:11   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
12:11 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 46-64
12:11   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
11:53   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
11:42 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk 48-64
11:34 +2 Stone Gettings made jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 48-66
11:16   Shooting foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
11:16 +1 Daniel Utomi made 1st of 2 free throws 49-66
