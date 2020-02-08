RI
GWASH

Russell carries Rhode Island past George Washington 82-51

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Fatts Russell scored 24 points and Rhode Island stretched its winning streak to 10 games, easily beating George Washington 82-51 on Saturday.

Jeff Dowtin scored 14 points for the Rams (18-5, 10-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyrese Martin and Cyril Langevine added 11 points apiece with Langevine grabbing 13 rebounds.

Rhode Island had its best defensive day of the season, holding the Colonials' to 29% shooting.

Shawn Walker Jr. scored 14 points for the Colonials (10-14, 4-7), Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 and Chase Paar 10 with eight rebounds.

Rhode Island matches up against Dayton on the road on Tuesday. George Washington takes on George Mason on the road next Saturday.

1st Half
RI Rams 41
GWASH Colonials 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rhode Island  
19:46 +3 Cyril Langevine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 3-0
19:20   Shooting foul on Fatts Russell  
19:20 +1 Shawn Walker Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
19:20   Shawn Walker Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
19:00   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrese Martin  
18:35   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
18:13   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
18:05 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 6-1
17:37   Lost ball turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
17:32 +2 Jeff Dowtin made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 8-1
17:09   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
17:00   Bad pass turnover on Chase Paar  
16:48   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
16:48   Fatts Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:48   Fatts Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
16:30   Chase Paar missed driving layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
16:14   Offensive foul on Jermaine Harris  
16:14   Turnover on Jermaine Harris  
15:52   Maceo Jack missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Martin  
15:51   Offensive rebound by George Washington  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:47 +2 Chase Paar made driving layup 8-3
15:32   Fatts Russell missed driving layup  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
15:09 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup 8-5
14:49 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine 11-5
14:21   Personal foul on Antwan Walker  
14:13 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 11-7
14:02   Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Maceo Jack  
14:01   Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin  
13:52   Bad pass turnover on Jamison Battle  
13:38   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
13:31   Fatts Russell missed jump shot, blocked by Chase Paar  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
13:23 +2 Cyril Langevine made dunk 13-7
13:11   Bad pass turnover on Shawn Walker Jr., stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
13:06 +2 Jeff Dowtin made dunk 15-7
12:43   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
12:41   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
12:35   Chase Paar missed tip-in  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
12:35   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Adam Mitola  
12:18   Adam Mitola missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
12:10 +2 Tyrese Martin made jump shot 17-7
11:48 +2 Chase Paar made dunk, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 17-9
11:34 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine 20-9
11:18   Personal foul on Tyrese Martin  
11:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:02 +2 Shawn Walker Jr. made layup, assist by Ace Stallings 20-11
10:48   Fatts Russell missed layup  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Shawn Walker Jr., stolen by Fatts Russell  
10:35   Mekhi Long missed layup  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
10:30 +2 Shawn Walker Jr. made floating jump shot 20-13
10:30   Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin  
10:30 +1 Shawn Walker Jr. made free throw 20-14
10:08   Jacob Toppin missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
9:47 +2 Ace Stallings made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 20-16
9:47   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
9:47   Ace Stallings missed free throw  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
9:39   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
9:36   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Maceo Jack  
9:35   Shooting foul on Antwan Walker  
9:35 +1 Maceo Jack made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
9:35 +1 Maceo Jack made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
9:26   Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
9:20   Jeff Dowtin missed finger-roll layup  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
9:13 +2 Cyril Langevine made dunk 22-18
8:49   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
8:41   Maceo Jack missed dunk  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
8:29 +2 Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 24-18
8:04 +3 Shawn Walker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 24-21
7:43   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
7:27   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
7:20   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
7:10 +2 Fatts Russell made driving layup 26-21
6:52   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
6:45 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 29-21
6:19   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
6:12   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
6:12   Commercial timeout called  
5:54 +2 Tyrese Martin made fade-away jump shot 31-21
5:29   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
5:14   Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
4:41   Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington  
4:29   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
4:02   Bad pass turnover on Adam Mitola, stolen by Cyril Langevine  
3:54   Shooting foul on Chase Paar  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:54   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:54   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
3:25   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
3:04 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine 34-21
2:52   30-second timeout called  
2:43   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
2:41   Chase Paar missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
2:29 +2 Cyril Langevine made jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 36-21
2:29   Shooting foul on Chase Paar  
2:29 +1 Cyril Langevine made free throw 37-21
2:14   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
2:04   Fatts Russell missed driving layup  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
1:42   Chase Paar missed hook shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
1:34   Fatts Russell missed driving layup, blocked by Chase Paar  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
1:24   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Jacob Toppin  
1:17   30-second timeout called  
1:15   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
1:15 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws 38-21
1:15 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-21
1:03   Lost ball turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
57.0 +2 Jeff Dowtin made dunk 41-21
45.0   Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin  
45.0 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41-22
45.0   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
29.0   Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Maceo Jack  
1.0 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 41-25
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RI Rams 41
GWASH Colonials 26

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Personal foul on Fatts Russell  
19:36   Bad pass turnover on Shawn Walker Jr., stolen by Tyrese Martin  
19:25   Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Maceo Jack  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
19:13   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Tyrese Martin  
19:05   Shooting foul on Chase Paar  
19:05 +1 Jermaine Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 42-25
19:05 +1 Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-25
18:47   Offensive foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
18:47   Turnover on Shawn Walker Jr.  
18:35   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
18:34   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
18:13 +2 Ace Stallings made dunk, assist by Adam Mitola 43-27
18:00   Jermaine Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
17:49   Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin  
17:49 +1 Jamison Battle made 1st of 2 free throws 43-28
17:49 +1 Jamison Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-29
17:39 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 46-29
17:21   Backcourt turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
17:21   Official timeout called  
17:12   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
16:59   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
16:50   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrese Martin  
16:32   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
16:20 +2 Fatts Russell made driving layup 48-29
16:04   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
16:03   30-second timeout called  
16:03   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Maceo Jack  
15:37   Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Ace Stallings missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:37 +1 Ace Stallings made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-30
15:25   Shooting foul on Maceo Jack  
15:25 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 49-30
15:25   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
15:14   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
14:59 +2 Jeff Dowtin made driving layup 51-30
14:35   Double dribble turnover on Jamison Battle  
14:14   Mekhi Long missed floating jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
14:04   Traveling violation turnover on Antwan Walker  
13:48   Adam Mitola missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Mezie Offurum  
13:40   Mezie Offurum missed layup  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
13:33 +2 Jeff Dowtin made driving layup 53-30
13:19   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
13:13   Traveling violation turnover on Jeff Dowtin  
12:58   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Mekhi Long  
12:54   Shooting foul on Maceo Jack  
12:54 +1 Mekhi Long made 1st of 2 free throws 54-30
12:54 +1 Mekhi Long made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-30
12:31   Shawn Walker Jr. missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
12:19   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
12:17   Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
12:15   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
12:06   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot