20:00
Jumpball received by Rhode Island
19:46
+3
Cyril Langevine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
3-0
19:20
Shooting foul on Fatts Russell
19:20
+1
Shawn Walker Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
3-1
19:20
Shawn Walker Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
19:20
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
19:00
Traveling violation turnover on Tyrese Martin
18:35
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:33
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
18:13
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup
18:11
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
18:05
+3
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot
6-1
17:37
Lost ball turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
17:32
+2
Jeff Dowtin made layup, assist by Fatts Russell
8-1
17:09
Personal foul on Jermaine Harris
17:00
Bad pass turnover on Chase Paar
16:48
Shooting foul on Jamison Battle
16:48
Fatts Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:48
Fatts Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:48
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
16:30
Chase Paar missed driving layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
16:28
Defensive rebound by Rhode Island
16:14
Offensive foul on Jermaine Harris
16:14
Turnover on Jermaine Harris
15:52
Maceo Jack missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Martin
15:51
Offensive rebound by George Washington
15:51
Commercial timeout called
15:47
+2
Chase Paar made driving layup
8-3
15:32
Fatts Russell missed driving layup
15:30
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
15:09
+2
Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup
8-5
14:49
+3
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine
11-5
14:21
Personal foul on Antwan Walker
14:13
+2
Chase Paar made layup, assist by Shawn Walker Jr.
11-7
14:02
Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Maceo Jack
14:01
Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin
13:52
Bad pass turnover on Jamison Battle
13:38
Personal foul on Maceo Jack
13:31
Fatts Russell missed jump shot, blocked by Chase Paar
13:29
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
13:23
+2
Cyril Langevine made dunk
13-7
13:11
Bad pass turnover on Shawn Walker Jr., stolen by Jeff Dowtin
13:06
+2
Jeff Dowtin made dunk
15-7
12:43
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup
12:41
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
12:35
Chase Paar missed tip-in
12:35
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
12:35
Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:33
Defensive rebound by Adam Mitola
12:18
Adam Mitola missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:16
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
12:10
+2
Tyrese Martin made jump shot
17-7
11:48
+2
Chase Paar made dunk, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
17-9
11:34
+3
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine
20-9
11:18
Personal foul on Tyrese Martin
11:18
Commercial timeout called
11:02
+2
Shawn Walker Jr. made layup, assist by Ace Stallings
20-11
10:48
Fatts Russell missed layup
10:46
Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.
10:39
Bad pass turnover on Shawn Walker Jr., stolen by Fatts Russell
10:35
Mekhi Long missed layup
10:33
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
10:30
+2
Shawn Walker Jr. made floating jump shot
20-13
10:30
Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin
10:30
+1
Shawn Walker Jr. made free throw
20-14
10:08
Jacob Toppin missed jump shot
10:06
Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings
9:47
+2
Ace Stallings made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
20-16
9:47
Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin
9:47
Ace Stallings missed free throw
9:47
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
9:39
Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.
9:36
Bad pass turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Maceo Jack
9:35
Shooting foul on Antwan Walker
9:35
+1
Maceo Jack made 1st of 2 free throws
20-17
9:35
+1
Maceo Jack made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-18
9:26
Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.
9:20
Jeff Dowtin missed finger-roll layup
9:18
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
9:13
+2
Cyril Langevine made dunk
22-18
8:49
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:47
Offensive rebound by Maceo Jack
8:41
Maceo Jack missed dunk
8:39
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
8:29
+2
Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Fatts Russell
24-18
8:04
+3
Shawn Walker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
24-21
7:43
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:41
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
7:27
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:25
Offensive rebound by Ace Stallings
7:20
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:18
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
7:10
+2
Fatts Russell made driving layup
26-21
6:52
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup
6:50
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
6:45
+3
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot
29-21
6:19
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:17
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
6:12
Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.
6:12
Commercial timeout called
5:54
+2
Tyrese Martin made fade-away jump shot
31-21
5:29
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:27
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
5:14
Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:12
Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.
4:41
Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington
4:29
Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:27
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
4:02
Bad pass turnover on Adam Mitola, stolen by Cyril Langevine
3:54
Shooting foul on Chase Paar
3:54
Commercial timeout called
3:54
Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:54
Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:54
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
3:25
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:23
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
3:04
+3
Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine
34-21
2:52
30-second timeout called
2:43
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:41
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
2:41
Chase Paar missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
2:39
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
2:29
+2
Cyril Langevine made jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
36-21
2:29
Shooting foul on Chase Paar
2:29
+1
Cyril Langevine made free throw
37-21
2:14
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:12
Defensive rebound by Mekhi Long
2:04
Fatts Russell missed driving layup
2:02
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
1:42
Chase Paar missed hook shot
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed driving layup, blocked by Chase Paar
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Jacob Toppin
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-21
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-21
|
1:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
57.0
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Dowtin made dunk
|
41-21
|
45.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin
|
|
45.0
|
|
+1
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-22
|
45.0
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Maceo Jack
|
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
41-25
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|