No. 23 Creighton tops 10th-ranked Seton Hall 87-82

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) There is more to the Big East Conference this season than Seton Hall, Villanova, Butler and Marquette. Watch out for Creighton.

Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and No. 23 Bluejays posted their second road win over a Top 10 team this month with an 87-82 decision over No. 10 Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

''This game was huge,'' Zegarowski said. ''They're a top 10 team. Especially in this league, to win on the road is huge. Every game is big for us.''

The win was the sixth in seven games for Creighton (19-6, 8-4) and it prevented Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2) from running away with the regular-season title.

The Bluejays, who beat then-No. 8 Villanova to start the month, are within striking distance of the first-place Pirates six games to go.

''We're fighting to keep ourselves in this title race and we if we were going to stick around, we had to win tonight,'' Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. ''We're back within two games. Every win like this helps you in the NCAA Tournament picture but in this league it is really fragile. Anything can happen and you're a sprained ankle or the flu away from a three-game losing streak.''

Quincy McKnight had 20 points to lead Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2), which lost for the second time in 14 games. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Romaro Gill added 13 points apiece for the Pirates.

''They just played a better basketball game than us today,'' Gill said.

The key to Creighton's win was the defensive job it did on Preseason All America Myles Powell. The senior guard, who was averaging almost 22 points, finished with 12 points on 3 of 16 shooting from the field, including 1 of 11 from long range. The made 3 was in the final seconds.

''His shot wasn't falling tonight,'' McKnight said. ''It's tough on a shooter like him, not seeing the ball go through the rim, not seeing the ball going through the bottom of he net is tough on him. He knows how valuable he is to us, but he had a rough one tonight.''

Trailing 66-62 with 7:53 to play, Mahoney hit two free throws and a 3-pointer in an 11-2 run that gave Creighton a 73-68 lead.

Seton Hall managed to cut the lead to three points twice, but Powell missed a tying 3-point attempt on the second time.

A layup by Gill closed the gap to 75-74 with 1:21 but Mahoney nailed a wide-open 3-pointer with 1:06 left to push the lead to four points. A three-point play by Jared Rhoden got the Seton Hall with 81-79 with 16 seconds left but Alexander hit four free throws and Mahoney two to ice the game.

Zegarowski hit a short jumped in the waning second to give smaller and quicker Creighton a 41-39 halftime lead. Neither team led by more than eight points in the opening 20 minutes and both teams saw a big man get in foul trouble.

Bishop and Sandro Mamukelashvili both picked up three fouls in the first half.

Powell, who was named the conference player of the week on Monday, missed all five of his shots in the half and had five points.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: This is a quick, good-shooting team. They are peaking and have gotten better since Mahoney became eligible at the end of the first semester. A higher spot in the rankings is coming. This marks the first time since the Bluejays joined the Big East in 2014, they have beaten two Top 10 teams on the road in the same season.

Seton Hall: The Pirates stayed close despite Powell. He can't afford to have a game like this in the NCAA Tournament if Seton Hall expects to do anything. They will drop a little in the poll.

''We can't rely on him all the time,'' McKnight said. ''He's going to have a game like this. We've just got to bounce back like we always do.''

BALLOCK BLANKED

Creighton guard Mitch Ballock came into the game, averaging 12.8 points. He didn't score for the first time this season, missing all seven of his shots. His streak of making a 3-pointer in 23 straight games ended.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Host DePaul Saturday night.

Seton Hall: at Providence on Saturday night.

---

1st Half
CREIGH Bluejays 41
SETON Pirates 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
19:32 +3 Damien Jefferson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 3-0
19:19   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
19:19 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
19:19 +1 Romaro Gill made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
18:55   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
18:43   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
18:35   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
18:35   Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:35 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-2
18:21 +2 Myles Cale made jump shot 4-4
18:04   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
18:04   Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:04 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
17:57   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
17:49   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
17:41 +2 Christian Bishop made layup 7-4
17:24   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
17:11   Damien Jefferson missed jump shot  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
17:05   Christian Bishop missed layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
17:00 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot 7-7
16:39   Christian Bishop missed layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
16:34   Shooting foul on Mitch Ballock  
16:34   Myles Powell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:34 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-8
16:18 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 10-8
15:58 +3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 10-11
15:45 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 12-11
15:27   Romaro Gill missed layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
15:11   Traveling violation turnover on Kelvin Jones  
15:11   Commercial timeout called  
14:54   Jared Rhoden missed jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
14:52   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed dunk  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
14:42 +2 Romaro Gill made layup, assist by Myles Powell 12-13
14:42   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
14:42 +1 Romaro Gill made free throw 12-14
14:32   Offensive foul on Kelvin Jones  
14:32   Turnover on Kelvin Jones  
14:08   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
14:00   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
13:46   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
13:30   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
13:28   Shooting foul on Ike Obiagu  
13:27 +1 Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
13:27   Christian Bishop missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
13:13   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
12:58   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Myles Cale  
12:52 +2 Myles Cale made dunk, assist by Anthony Nelson 13-16
12:52   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
12:52   Myles Cale missed free throw  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
12:36   Christian Bishop missed layup  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
12:36   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
12:07   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
12:01   Backcourt turnover on Ike Obiagu  
11:43   Mitch Ballock missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
11:34   Bad pass turnover on Myles Cale, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:29 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 15-16
10:58 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup, assist by Anthony Nelson 15-18
10:51 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 17-18
10:31   Anthony Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
10:27   Commercial timeout called  
10:15 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup 19-18
9:54   Jared Rhoden missed layup  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
9:48 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 19-21
9:27 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 21-21
9:27   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
9:27 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made free throw 22-21
9:05   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
8:48   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
8:41   Personal foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
8:41 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
8:41 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-23
8:18   Kelvin Jones missed hook shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
8:10   Personal foul on Damien Jefferson  
8:10 +1 Jared Rhoden made 1st of 2 free throws 22-24
8:10 +1 Jared Rhoden made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-25
7:58   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
7:46   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
7:36   Lost ball turnover on Mitch Ballock, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
7:36   Personal foul on Mitch Ballock  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:35 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
7:35 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
7:24 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Mahoney 25-27
6:58   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
6:50 +2 Denzel Mahoney made jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 27-27
6:29   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
6:20 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 30-27
6:16   30-second timeout called  
6:07   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
5:59 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 33-27
5:36   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
5:30 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk 33-29
5:13 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup 35-29
4:54   Offensive foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
4:54   Turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
4:37   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
4:29 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk 37-29
4:20   Offensive foul on Tyrese Samuel  
4:20   Turnover on Tyrese Samuel  
4:03   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
3:54 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 37-31
3:45   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
3:25 +2 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made jump shot 37-33
3:11   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
3:00   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
2:55 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made layup 39-33
2:30 +3 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 39-36
2:01   Denzel Mahoney missed layup  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
1:57   Quincy McKnight missed layup, blocked by Damien Jefferson  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
1:55   Commercial timeout called  
1:51   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Offensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
1:34   Myles Cale missed layup  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
1:33   Personal foul on Damien Jefferson  
1:33 +1 Tyrese Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 39-37
1:33   Tyrese Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
1:12   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
56.0   Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
44.0   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
39.0   Kelvin Jones missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
19.0   Shooting foul on Mitch Ballock  
19.0 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 39-38
19.0 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-39
2.0 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 41-39
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CREIGH Bluejays 46
SETON Pirates 43

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 41-41
19:26   Bad pass turnover on Mitch Ballock, stolen by Romaro Gill  
19:18   Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
19:13   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:56   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
18:44 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight 41-43
18:34   Kelvin Jones missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
18:27   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
18:12   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
18:07 +2 Kelvin Jones made dunk 43-43
17:54   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Myles Cale  
17:52   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Cale  
17:20   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Myles Cale  
17:14 +2 Myles Powell made dunk, assist by Myles Cale 43-45
16:54 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 46-45
16:37   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
16:30   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
16:16   Mitch Ballock missed jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
15:53   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
15:43   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:24 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 46-47
15:00   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
14:54   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
14:52   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
14:54 +1 Damien Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
14:54 +1 Damien Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
14:42 +2 Quincy McKnight made jump shot 48-49
14:33   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Zegarowski  
14:09   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
14:09   Turnover on Myles Powell  
13:42 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 50-49
13:21   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
13:02 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 52-49
12:45 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made hook shot 52-51
12:45   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
12:45 +1 Sandro Mamukelashvili made free throw 52-52
12:35 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made layup, assist by Christian Bishop 54-52
12:17   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Offensive rebound by Myles Cale  
12:06 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup, assist by Myles Cale 54-54
11:48 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk 56-54
11:31 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 56-56
11:16   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
11:14   Shooting foul on Myles Cale  
11:14   Commercial timeout called  
11:14 +1 Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws 57-56
11:14 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-56
10:57 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 58-59
10:34   Mitch Ballock missed jump shot  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
10:27   Bad pass turnover on Christian Bishop  
10:12   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
9:57   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
9:57 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 59-59
9:57 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-59
9:40   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
9:20   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
9:16 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Damien Jefferson 62-59
8:55   Myles Powell missed layup  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
8:47