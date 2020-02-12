|
20:00
Jumpball received by Providence
19:32
Nate Watson missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie
19:30
Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
19:01
Julian Champagnie missed jump shot
18:59
Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
18:48
Personal foul on Josh Roberts
18:45
Traveling violation turnover on David Duke
18:21
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:12
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:10
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
17:59
A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:57
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
17:51
+3
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
0-3
17:17
Maliek White missed layup
17:15
Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
17:09
Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn
16:53
+2
Nate Watson made layup
2-3
16:35
+2
Rasheem Dunn made jump shot, assist by Josh Roberts
2-5
16:27
Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn
16:14
+2
Alpha Diallo made jump shot
4-5
16:04
Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:02
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
15:50
Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Julian Champagnie
15:41
+3
Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot
4-8
15:20
Alpha Diallo missed jump shot
15:18
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
15:13
+2
Alpha Diallo made layup
6-8
15:06
Lost ball turnover on Julian Champagnie, stolen by Alpha Diallo
14:58
+2
Alpha Diallo made dunk
8-8
14:47
Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:45
Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
14:41
+2
David Duke made dunk, assist by A.J. Reeves
10-8
14:16
Josh Roberts missed layup
14:14
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
14:04
Nate Watson missed layup, blocked by Greg Williams Jr.
14:02
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
13:51
+2
Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn
10-10
13:51
Shooting foul on Nate Watson
13:51
+1
Julian Champagnie made free throw
10-11
13:51
+1
Julian Champagnie made free throw
10-11
13:39
+2
A.J. Reeves made layup, assist by Kalif Young
12-11
13:19
Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot
13:17
Offensive rebound by St. John's
13:11
+2
Nick Rutherford made layup
12-13
12:53
Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Nick Rutherford
12:48
Nick Rutherford missed layup
12:46
Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
12:41
+2
Marcellus Earlington made layup
12-15
12:25
Kalif Young missed jump shot
12:23
Defensive rebound by David Caraher
12:05
+2
Rasheem Dunn made layup
12-17
11:42
+3
A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
15-17
11:16
Personal foul on Greg Gantt
11:16
Commercial timeout called
11:03
+3
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
15-20
10:27
Shot clock violation turnover on Providence
9:58
Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot
9:56
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
9:56
Personal foul on David Caraher
9:43
Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Marcellus Earlington
9:30
Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Greg Gantt
9:28
Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
9:28
+3
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington
15-23
8:32
+3
David Caraher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington
15-26
8:53
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:51
Defensive rebound by Damien Sears
8:32
+3
David Caraher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington
15-26
8:05
Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by LJ Figueroa
7:58
Nick Rutherford missed layup
7:56
Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
7:56
Personal foul on David Duke
7:56
Commercial timeout called
7:37
+2
David Caraher made jump shot
15-28
7:18
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:16
Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
7:16
Personal foul on David Caraher
6:57
Alpha Diallo missed jump shot
6:55
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
6:55
+2
Alpha Diallo made layup
17-28
6:55
Shooting foul on Josh Roberts
6:55
Alpha Diallo missed free throw
6:55
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
6:37
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:35
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
6:30
A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:28
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
6:14
LJ Figueroa missed layup, blocked by A.J. Reeves
6:12
Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
5:50
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:48
Offensive rebound by Providence
5:29
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:27
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
5:15
+2
Rasheem Dunn made jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington
17-30
5:00
David Duke missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie
5:00
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
4:57
Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Julian Champagnie
4:44
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:44
Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
4:43
Greg Williams Jr. missed layup
4:43
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
4:43
Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington
4:33
+3
David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Watson
20-30
4:14
Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:12
Defensive rebound by David Duke
3:59
Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa
3:59
Commercial timeout called
3:59
+1
David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws
21-30
3:59
+1
David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-30
3:45
Traveling violation turnover on Marcellus Earlington
3:30
Traveling violation turnover on David Duke
3:19
Shooting foul on Nate Watson
3:19
+1
Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws
22-31
3:19
Julian Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:19
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt
3:01
+2
Kalif Young made jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
24-31
2:48
Julian Champagnie missed layup, blocked by Alpha Diallo
2:46
Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
2:41
Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins
2:25
Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot
2:23
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt
2:16
Bad pass turnover on David Duke
1:52
Bad pass turnover on Julian Champagnie
1:41
Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Nick Rutherford
1:36
+2
Nick Rutherford made layup
24-33
1:17
Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford
1:17
+1
Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
25-33
1:17
Alpha Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:17
Defensive rebound by Damien Sears
1:10
Shooting foul on David Duke
1:10
Damien Sears missed 1st of 2 free throws
42.0
Alpha Diallo missed layup
1:10
Damien Sears missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:10
Defensive rebound by David Duke
49.0
Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot
47.0
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
42.0
Alpha Diallo missed layup
40.0
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
39.0
Personal foul on Damien Sears
39.0
Alpha Diallo missed free throw
39.0
Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford
28.0
5-second inbounding violation turnover on St. John's
2.0
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
0.0
End of period
