Figueroa carries St. John's over Providence 80-69

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) LJ Figueroa had 19 points as St. John's topped Providence 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Julian Champagnie had 14 points and seven rebounds for St. John's (14-11, 3-9 Big East Conference). Rasheem Dunn added 13 points. Marcellus Earlington had 12 points.

Alpha Diallo had 19 points and 17 rebounds for the Friars (13-12, 6-6). A.J. Reeves added 12 points and six rebounds. David Duke had 12 points.

The Red Storm leveled the season series against the Friars with the win. Providence defeated St. John's 63-58 on Jan. 15. St. John's matches up against Xavier at home on Monday. Providence faces Seton Hall at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

1st Half
PROV Friars 25
STJOHN Red Storm 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:32   Nate Watson missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
19:01   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
18:48   Personal foul on Josh Roberts  
18:45   Traveling violation turnover on David Duke  
18:21   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
17:59   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
17:51 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 0-3
17:17   Maliek White missed layup  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
17:09   Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn  
16:53 +2 Nate Watson made layup 2-3
16:35 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot, assist by Josh Roberts 2-5
16:27   Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn  
16:14 +2 Alpha Diallo made jump shot 4-5
16:04   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
15:50   Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
15:41 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot 4-8
15:20   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
15:13 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 6-8
15:06   Lost ball turnover on Julian Champagnie, stolen by Alpha Diallo  
14:58 +2 Alpha Diallo made dunk 8-8
14:47   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
14:41 +2 David Duke made dunk, assist by A.J. Reeves 10-8
14:16   Josh Roberts missed layup  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
14:04   Nate Watson missed layup, blocked by Greg Williams Jr.  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
13:51 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 10-10
13:51   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
13:51 +1 Julian Champagnie made free throw 10-11
13:51 +1 Julian Champagnie made free throw 10-11
13:39 +2 A.J. Reeves made layup, assist by Kalif Young 12-11
13:19   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
13:17   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
13:11 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup 12-13
12:53   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
12:48   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
12:41 +2 Marcellus Earlington made layup 12-15
12:25   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
12:05 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup 12-17
11:42 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 15-17
11:16   Personal foul on Greg Gantt  
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
11:03 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 15-20
10:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Providence  
9:58   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
9:56   Personal foul on David Caraher  
9:43   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Marcellus Earlington  
9:30   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Greg Gantt  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
9:28 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington 15-23
8:32 +3 David Caraher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington 15-26
8:53   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Damien Sears  
8:05   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
7:58   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
7:56   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
7:56   Personal foul on David Duke  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:37 +2 David Caraher made jump shot 15-28
7:18   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
7:16   Personal foul on David Caraher  
6:57   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
6:55 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 17-28
6:55   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
6:55   Alpha Diallo missed free throw  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
6:37   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
6:30   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
6:14   LJ Figueroa missed layup, blocked by A.J. Reeves  
6:12   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
5:50   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Providence  
5:29   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
5:15 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington 17-30
5:00   David Duke missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
4:57   Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
4:44   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
4:43   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
4:43   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
4:33 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Watson 20-30
4:14   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
3:59   Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:59 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 21-30
3:59 +1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-30
3:45   Traveling violation turnover on Marcellus Earlington  
3:30   Traveling violation turnover on David Duke  
3:19   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
3:19 +1 Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 22-31
3:19   Julian Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
3:01 +2 Kalif Young made jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 24-31
2:48   Julian Champagnie missed layup, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
2:41   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins  
2:25   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
2:16   Bad pass turnover on David Duke  
1:52   Bad pass turnover on Julian Champagnie  
1:41   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
1:36 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup 24-33
1:17   Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford  
1:17 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 25-33
1:17   Alpha Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Damien Sears  
1:10   Shooting foul on David Duke  
1:10   Damien Sears missed 1st of 2 free throws  
42.0   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
1:10   Damien Sears missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:10   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
49.0   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
42.0   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
39.0   Personal foul on Damien Sears  
39.0   Alpha Diallo missed free throw  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
28.0   5-second inbounding violation turnover on St. John's  
2.0   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PROV Friars 44
STJOHN Red Storm 47

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
19:38 +1 A.J. Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws 26-33
19:38 +1 A.J. Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-33
19:23 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup 27-35
19:17   Offensive foul on David Duke  
19:17   Turnover on David Duke  
19:12   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr.  
18:56   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
18:41 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 27-38
18:27   Alpha Diallo missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
18:19 +2 LJ Figueroa made dunk, assist by Josh Roberts 27-40
17:59   Personal foul on LJ Figueroa  
17:55   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
18:03   Personal foul on A.J. Reeves  
17:43   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
17:34 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 30-40
17:34   30-second timeout called  
17:34   30-second timeout called  
17:31   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Maliek White  
17:21 +2 Nate Watson made dunk, assist by Maliek White 32-40
17:08   Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves  
17:08 +1 LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws 32-41
17:08   LJ Figueroa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:08   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
17:08   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
17:04   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Kalif Young, stolen by Josh Roberts  
16:53   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
16:53   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Reeves, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
16:43 +2 Josh Roberts made dunk, assist by LJ Figueroa 32-43
16:29   A.J. Reeves missed dunk, blocked by Greg Williams Jr.  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
16:16 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 32-45
15:56 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 35-45
15:42   Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Kalif Young  
15:34 +2 Maliek White made layup 37-45
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:14   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
15:04 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made dunk, assist by Josh Roberts 37-47
14:59   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
14:57   Flagrant foul on David Caraher  
14:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on St. John's  
14:57 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 38-47
14:57   Luwane Pipkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:57 +1 Kalif Young made 1st of 2 free throws 39-47
14:57 +1 Kalif Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-47
14:51   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
14:49   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
14:46 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 42-47
14:24   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
14:24 +1 Greg Williams Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
14:24 +1 Greg Williams Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
14:07   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
14:05   Flagrant foul on Marcellus Earlington  
14:05   Kalif Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:05   Kalif Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:02   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White  
13:46   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
13:36   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
13:26   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
13:24   Personal foul on Kalif Young  
13:14 +2 Marcellus Earlington made layup 42-51
12:41   Maliek White missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Roberts  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Providence  
12:39   Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo  
12:39   Turnover on Alpha Diallo  
12:24   Josh Roberts missed layup, blocked by Nate Watson  
12:22   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
12:11 +3 Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 45-51
11:57   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
11:51 +2 Alpha Diallo made dunk, assist by Maliek White 47-51
11:28 +3 Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 47-54
11:13   Turnover on Providence  
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
10:59   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
10:59 +1 LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws 47-55
10:59   LJ Figueroa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
10:50   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
10:44   LJ Figueroa missed layup, blocked by David Duke  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
10:33   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
10:31   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
10:31   Alpha Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:31   Alpha Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
10:23 +3 Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 47-58
9:48