19:38
+3
Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Johansson
32-27
19:19
Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Lazar Zivanovic
19:02
+2
Keli Leaupepe made driving layup
32-29
18:46
Yoeli Childs missed hook shot
18:44
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
18:23
Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:21
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
18:03
+3
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs
35-29
17:37
Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:34
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
17:35
Personal foul on Parker Dortch
17:22
+2
Yoeli Childs made floating jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
37-29
16:49
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount
16:36
Personal foul on Jordan Bell
16:30
TJ Haws missed layup
16:28
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
16:14
+2
Eli Scott made layup, assist by Deovaunta Williams
37-31
16:02
+2
Yoeli Childs made hook shot
39-31
15:40
Lost ball turnover on Deovaunta Williams, stolen by Dalton Nixon
15:31
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:29
Offensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
15:26
+3
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
42-31
15:22
30-second timeout called
15:22
Commercial timeout called
15:07
Bad pass turnover on Lazar Nekic
15:06
Commercial timeout called
14:37
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:35
Offensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
14:29
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:27
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
14:03
Offensive foul on Eli Scott
14:03
Turnover on Eli Scott
14:03
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Eli Scott
14:03
+1
Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws
43-31
14:03
Jake Toolson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:44
Shooting foul on Lazar Zivanovic
13:44
+1
Dalton Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws
44-31
13:44
Dalton Nixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:44
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
13:30
Keli Leaupepe missed jump shot
13:28
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
13:20
+3
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello
47-31
12:58
Parker Dortch missed layup, blocked by Yoeli Childs
12:56
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
12:43
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:41
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
12:31
Lazar Zivanovic missed jump shot
12:29
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
12:16
Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:14
Offensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
12:12
+3
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalton Nixon
50-31
12:12
30-second timeout called
12:12
Commercial timeout called
11:59
+2
Keli Leaupepe made layup
50-33
11:43
+2
Zac Seljaas made floating jump shot
52-33
11:25
Personal foul on Zac Seljaas
11:14
Eli Scott missed jump shot, blocked by Zac Seljaas
11:12
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
11:02
+3
Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
55-33
10:33
+2
Keli Leaupepe made fade-away jump shot
55-35
10:26
+3
Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello
58-35
10:01
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jake Toolson
10:01
+1
Erik Johansson made 1st of 2 free throws
58-36
10:01
+1
Erik Johansson made 2nd of 2 free throws
58-37
9:52
+2
Jonathan Dos Anjos made driving layup
58-39
9:52
Shooting foul on Connor Harding
9:52
+1
Jonathan Dos Anjos made free throw
58-40
9:43
Bad pass turnover on Dalton Nixon, stolen by Erik Johansson
9:33
Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Dalton Nixon
9:31
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
9:25
Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:23
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
9:14
+2
Eli Scott made layup
58-42
8:51
Gavin Baxter missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Bell
8:49
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
8:37
Bad pass turnover on Eli Scott
8:14
Zac Seljaas missed layup
8:12
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
7:56
Jordan Bell missed hook shot
7:54
Defensive rebound by Gavin Baxter
7:34
+3
Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gavin Baxter
61-42
7:30
Commercial timeout called
7:30
Commercial timeout called
7:23
Personal foul on Yoeli Childs
7:12
Offensive foul on Eli Scott
7:12
Turnover on Eli Scott
7:01
+3
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
64-42
6:37
+2
Eli Scott made jump shot
64-44
6:11
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:09
Offensive rebound by Alex Barcello
6:03
Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:01
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
5:48
+2
Eli Scott made driving layup, assist by Jonathan Dos Anjos
64-46
5:24
+3
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs
67-46
4:52
Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
4:49
Eli Scott missed jump shot
4:47
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
4:45
Shooting foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos
4:45
Dalton Nixon missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:45
+1
Dalton Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws
68-46
4:45
+1
Dalton Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws
68-46
4:23
Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:21
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
3:52
Commercial timeout called
3:47
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:45
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
3:33
Offensive foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos
3:33
Turnover on Jonathan Dos Anjos
3:09
Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Erik Johansson
3:09
Lost ball turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Yoeli Childs
3:09
Yoeli Childs missed jump shot
3:07
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
2:51
+2
Eli Scott made jump shot
68-48
2:51
+3
Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello
71-48
1:57
Eli Scott missed jump shot
1:56
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
1:42
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:42
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:40
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
1:37
Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Connor Harding
1:19
+3
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding
74-48
1:06
+3
Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 3-pt. jump shot
74-51
42.0
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
42.0
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
40.0
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
34.0
+2
Parker Dortch made driving layup
74-53
34.0
Shooting foul on Evan Troy
34.0
+1
Parker Dortch made free throw
74-54
20.0
|
|
+3
|
Blaze Nield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Troy
|
77-54
|
9.0
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed layup, blocked by Gavin Baxter
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
|