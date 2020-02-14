BYU
BYU makes school-record 18 3-pointers in 77-54 win

  • AP
  • Feb 14, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Alex Barcello and TJ Haws combined for 11 of BYU's school-record 3-pointers in a 77-54 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

All of Barcello's 18 points came on a career-high six 3-pointers on eight attempts while Haws had 17 points including four 3-pointers. The Cougars (20-7, 9-3 West Coast Conference) made 18 of 40 from the arc for 45%, better than the 42% they shot overall. Yoeli Childs had a team-high six rebounds to reach 1,001 in his career, just the second Cougar to collect 1,000 after Kyle Collinsworth.

LMU's Eli Scott finished with 18 points and surpassed 1,000 in his career. He joins Anthony Ireland as the only two players in Lions history with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists. Keli Leaupepe added 15 points for LMU (8-17, 2-9), which shot 51% but had only two 3-pointers while committing 19 turnovers that turned into 25 BYU points.

BYU used an 18-2 run early in the second half to take a 19-point lead and led by as many as 26 late.

The Cougars defeated Loyola Marymount 63-38 on Jan. 4.

BYU will pursue its sixth straight victory on Saturday when the team visits San Diego. Loyola Marymount takes on Santa Clara on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
BYU Cougars 32
LOYMRY Lions 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount  
19:40   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
19:12 +2 Lazar Zivanovic made layup 0-2
18:51   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
18:38   Traveling violation turnover on Lazar Zivanovic  
18:18   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
17:57   Offensive rebound by TJ Haws  
17:57   Kolby Lee missed dunk  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
17:57 +2 Parker Dortch made jump shot 0-4
17:47   Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
17:36   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:28 +2 Kolby Lee made dunk 2-4
17:10   Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
17:02   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Offensive rebound by Brigham Young  
17:00   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
16:52   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
16:24   Bad pass turnover on Eli Scott  
16:17   Personal foul on Parker Dortch  
16:02 +2 Yoeli Childs made floating jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 4-4
15:43   Lazar Zivanovic missed layup  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
15:39 +2 Keli Leaupepe made tip-in 4-6
15:27   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
15:07 +2 Eli Scott made jump shot, assist by Keli Leaupepe 4-8
14:48   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
14:28   Bad pass turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Jake Toolson  
14:24 +2 Jake Toolson made driving layup 6-8
14:04   Bad pass turnover on Lazar Zivanovic  
14:04   Commercial timeout called  
13:45 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 9-8
13:20   Offensive foul on Parker Dortch  
13:20   Turnover on Parker Dortch  
13:10   Yoeli Childs missed layup, blocked by Jordan Bell  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
12:49   Eli Scott missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
12:25   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Dos Anjos  
11:51   Eli Scott missed jump shot, blocked by Jake Toolson  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
11:37 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalton Nixon 12-8
11:37   30-second timeout called  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:16 +2 Keli Leaupepe made hook shot 12-10
11:02   Offensive foul on Zac Seljaas  
11:02   Turnover on Zac Seljaas  
10:47 +2 Ivan Alipiev made layup, assist by Lazar Nekic 12-12
10:29   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Deovaunta Williams  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Alex Barcello  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Alex Barcello  
9:41   Shooting foul on Gavin Baxter  
9:41 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
9:41 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
9:27   Bad pass turnover on Dalton Nixon, stolen by Jordan Bell  
9:14   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
8:42 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot 15-14
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Ivan Alipiev  
7:52 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 18-14
7:22   Shooting foul on Alex Barcello  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:22   Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Gavin Baxter  
7:09   Gavin Baxter missed layup, blocked by Keli Leaupepe  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
6:50 +3 Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 21-14
6:28 +2 Eli Scott made layup 21-16
6:22   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Jonathan Dos Anjos  
6:22   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bell, stolen by TJ Haws  
6:19   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
6:19 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
6:19 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-16
6:05 +2 Eli Scott made driving layup 23-18
5:44   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
5:30   Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson  
5:14 +2 Lazar Zivanovic made running Jump Shot 23-20
5:14   Shooting foul on TJ Haws  
5:14   Lazar Zivanovic missed free throw  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
5:10   Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs  
4:51 +2 Jordan Bell made alley-oop shot, assist by Eli Scott 23-22
4:32   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
4:06   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
3:49   Personal foul on Deovaunta Williams  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:40 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 26-22
3:23   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
3:19   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
3:08   Personal foul on Deovaunta Williams  
3:08 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
3:08 +1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
2:40   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
2:29   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
2:33   Shooting foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
2:29 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 29-22
2:29   Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
2:03   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
1:55 +2 Eli Scott made layup 29-24
1:55   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
1:55   Eli Scott missed free throw  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
1:30   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
1:05   Offensive foul on Jordan Bell  
1:05   Turnover on Jordan Bell  
41.0 +2 TJ Haws made driving layup 31-24
41.0   Shooting foul on Ivan Alipiev  
41.0 +1 TJ Haws made free throw 32-24
32.0   Bad pass turnover on Ivan Alipiev, stolen by TJ Haws  
3.0   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BYU Cougars 45
LOYMRY Lions 30

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +3 Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Johansson 32-27
19:19   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Lazar Zivanovic  
19:02 +2 Keli Leaupepe made driving layup 32-29
18:46   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
18:23   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
18:03 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 35-29
17:37   Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
17:35   Personal foul on Parker Dortch  
17:22 +2 Yoeli Childs made floating jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 37-29
16:49   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
16:36   Personal foul on Jordan Bell  
16:30   TJ Haws missed layup  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
16:14 +2 Eli Scott made layup, assist by Deovaunta Williams 37-31
16:02 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 39-31
15:40   Lost ball turnover on Deovaunta Williams, stolen by Dalton Nixon  
15:31   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Offensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
15:26 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 42-31
15:22   30-second timeout called  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:07   Bad pass turnover on Lazar Nekic  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
14:37   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
14:29   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
14:03   Offensive foul on Eli Scott  
14:03   Turnover on Eli Scott  
14:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Eli Scott  
14:03 +1 Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws 43-31
14:03   Jake Toolson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:44   Shooting foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
13:44 +1 Dalton Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws 44-31
13:44   Dalton Nixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
13:30   Keli Leaupepe missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
13:20 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello 47-31
12:58   Parker Dortch missed layup, blocked by Yoeli Childs  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
12:43   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
12:31   Lazar Zivanovic missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
12:16   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
12:12 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalton Nixon 50-31
12:12   30-second timeout called  
12:12   Commercial timeout called  
11:59 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 50-33
11:43 +2 Zac Seljaas made floating jump shot 52-33
11:25   Personal foul on Zac Seljaas  
11:14   Eli Scott missed jump shot, blocked by Zac Seljaas  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
11:02 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 55-33
10:33 +2 Keli Leaupepe made fade-away jump shot 55-35
10:26 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello 58-35
10:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jake Toolson  
10:01 +1 Erik Johansson made 1st of 2 free throws 58-36
10:01 +1 Erik Johansson made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-37
9:52 +2 Jonathan Dos Anjos made driving layup 58-39
9:52   Shooting foul on Connor Harding  
9:52 +1 Jonathan Dos Anjos made free throw 58-40
9:43   Bad pass turnover on Dalton Nixon, stolen by Erik Johansson  
9:33   Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Dalton Nixon  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
9:25   Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
9:14 +2 Eli Scott made layup 58-42
8:51   Gavin Baxter missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Bell  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
8:37   Bad pass turnover on Eli Scott  
8:14   Zac Seljaas missed layup  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
7:56   Jordan Bell missed hook shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Gavin Baxter  
7:34 +3 Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gavin Baxter 61-42
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:23   Personal foul on Yoeli Childs  
7:12   Offensive foul on Eli Scott  
7:12   Turnover on Eli Scott  
7:01 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 64-42
6:37 +2 Eli Scott made jump shot 64-44
6:11   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
6:03   Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
5:48 +2 Eli Scott made driving layup, assist by Jonathan Dos Anjos 64-46
5:24 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 67-46
4:52   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
4:49   Eli Scott missed jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
4:45   Shooting foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
4:45   Dalton Nixon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:45 +1 Dalton Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-46
4:23   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:47   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
3:33   Offensive foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
3:33   Turnover on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
3:09   Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Erik Johansson  
3:09   Lost ball turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Yoeli Childs  
3:09   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
2:51 +2 Eli Scott made jump shot 68-48
2:51 +3 Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello 71-48
1:57   Eli Scott missed jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
1:42   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
1:37   Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Connor Harding  
1:19 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 74-48
1:06 +3 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 3-pt. jump shot 74-51
42.0   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
34.0 +2 Parker Dortch made driving layup 74-53
34.0   Shooting foul on Evan Troy  
34.0 +1 Parker Dortch made free throw 74-54
20.0 +3 Blaze Nield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Troy 77-54
9.0   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed layup, blocked by Gavin Baxter  
8.0   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
1.0   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
Key Players
J. Toolson
E. Scott
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
45.4 Field Goal % 54.2
42.7 Three Point % 37.5
86.0 Free Throw % 63.7