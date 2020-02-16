|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by San Diego
|
|
19:45
|
|
+3
|
Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot
|
0-3
|
19:23
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
19:10
|
|
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra made floating jump shot
|
0-5
|
18:42
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed reverse layup
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made driving layup
|
0-7
|
18:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Floresca
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Alex Floresca
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on James Jean-Marie
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Kolby Lee missed layup
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra
|
|
17:20
|
|
+1
|
Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-7
|
17:20
|
|
+1
|
Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-7
|
17:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Alex Barcello
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Alex Barcello missed layup, blocked by Marion Humphrey
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
|
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski made layup, assist by Joey Calcaterra
|
2-9
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee made reverse layup, assist by TJ Haws
|
4-9
|
16:27
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed layup, blocked by Yoeli Childs
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Braun Hartfield
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Yoeli Childs
|
|
15:57
|
|
+3
|
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-9
|
15:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kolby Lee
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:42
|
|
+1
|
Yauhen Massalski made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-10
|
15:25
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed hook shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski missed layup
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on James Jean-Marie, stolen by Jake Toolson
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Jake Toolson
|
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made reverse layup
|
9-10
|
13:54
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski missed jump shot
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by San Diego
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made alley-oop shot, assist by TJ Haws
|
11-10
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rodriguez made turnaround jump shot
|
11-12
|
12:35
|
|
|
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yoeli Childs
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Alex Floresca missed layup, blocked by Gavin Baxter
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Alex Barcello missed jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed floating jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gavin Baxter
|
|
11:30
|
|
+3
|
Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
14-12
|
11:07
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Marion Humphrey
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Marion Humphrey made layup
|
14-14
|
10:33
|
|
+3
|
Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
|
17-14
|
10:18
|
|
+2
|
Finn Sullivan made floating jump shot
|
17-16
|
10:08
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Alex Floresca missed layup, blocked by Gavin Baxter
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Finn Sullivan made layup, assist by Alex Floresca
|
17-18
|
8:51
|
|
|
Gavin Baxter missed layup, blocked by Alex Floresca
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Zac Seljaas
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gavin Baxter
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Connor Harding missed hook shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Connor Harding
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Alex Barcello missed layup, blocked by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra made layup, assist by James Jean-Marie
|
17-20
|
7:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Jean-Marie
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Zac Seljaas missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
18-20
|
7:12
|
|
|
Zac Seljaas missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed layup
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by San Diego
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|
|
6:19
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made layup, assist by Joey Calcaterra
|
18-22
|
6:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on TJ Haws
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed free throw
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made hook shot
|
20-22
|
5:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Yauhen Massalski, stolen by Kolby Lee
|
|
5:32
|
|
+3
|
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
|
23-22
|
5:16
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Braun Hartfield
|
|
4:59
|
|
+2
|
James Jean-Marie made layup, assist by Yauhen Massalski
|
23-24
|
4:35
|
|
+2
|
Jake Toolson made hook shot
|
25-24
|
4:18
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|
|
4:09
|
|
+3
|
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
28-24
|
4:07
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on James Jean-Marie
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Braun Hartfield
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Alex Floresca made jump shot, assist by Finn Sullivan
|
28-26
|
2:48
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
James Jean-Marie made dunk, assist by Joey Calcaterra
|
28-28
|
2:06
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
|
1:33
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made hook shot
|
30-28
|
1:13
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
1:04
|
|
+3
|
Finn Sullivan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Floresca
|
30-31
|
42.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
39.0
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made hook shot
|
32-31
|
16.0
|
|
+2
|
Alex Floresca made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey
|
32-33
|
4.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Finn Sullivan
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|