BYU wins 6th straight, holds off San Diego 72-71

  • Feb 16, 2020

SAN DIEGO (AP) TJ Haws and Yoeli Childs each scored 17 points as BYU held off San Diego 72-71 on Saturday night for its sixth straight win.

Yauhen Massalski's layup gave San Diego a 71-70 lead with 25 seconds remaining. Childs answered with an alley-oop dunk with 11.1 seconds to go, then Braun Hartfield missed a corner 3-point shot to end it.

Haws had 10 assists for his second career double-double. Childs grabbed a game-high seven rebounds. Zac Seljaas added 10 points for BYU (21-7, 10-3).

Finn Sullivan scored 16 points to lead San Diego (9-19, 2-11), which shot 50% from the floor. Jared Rodriguez added 13 points. Hartfield had 12 points and Massalski finished with 11.

The Toreros have lost six of their last seven games.

BYU hosts Santa Clara on Thursday. San Diego plays at Saint Mary's on Saturday.

1st Half
BYU Cougars 32
USD Toreros 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego  
19:45 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
19:23   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
19:10 +2 Joey Calcaterra made floating jump shot 0-5
18:42   Yoeli Childs missed reverse layup  
18:40   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
18:23 +2 Braun Hartfield made driving layup 0-7
18:09   Personal foul on Alex Floresca  
18:01   Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Alex Floresca  
17:47   Traveling violation turnover on James Jean-Marie  
17:44   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
17:32   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
17:23   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:21   Kolby Lee missed layup  
17:19   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:20   Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra  
17:20 +1 Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 1-7
17:20 +1 Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
17:03   Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Alex Barcello  
16:57   Alex Barcello missed layup, blocked by Marion Humphrey  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
16:53 +2 Yauhen Massalski made layup, assist by Joey Calcaterra 2-9
16:41 +2 Kolby Lee made reverse layup, assist by TJ Haws 4-9
16:27   James Jean-Marie missed layup, blocked by Yoeli Childs  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
16:08   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Braun Hartfield  
16:04   Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Yoeli Childs  
15:57 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot 7-9
15:42   Shooting foul on Kolby Lee  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:42   Yauhen Massalski missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:42 +1 Yauhen Massalski made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
15:25   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
15:15   Yauhen Massalski missed layup  
15:13   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
15:09   Lost ball turnover on James Jean-Marie, stolen by Jake Toolson  
15:03   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
14:46   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
14:39   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
14:29   Lost ball turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Jake Toolson  
14:16 +2 Yoeli Childs made reverse layup 9-10
13:54   Yauhen Massalski missed jump shot  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
13:33   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Offensive rebound by San Diego  
13:32   Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego  
13:06 +2 Yoeli Childs made alley-oop shot, assist by TJ Haws 11-10
12:45 +2 Jared Rodriguez made turnaround jump shot 11-12
12:35   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
12:13   Personal foul on Yoeli Childs  
12:07   Alex Floresca missed layup, blocked by Gavin Baxter  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
11:58   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
11:47   Alex Barcello missed jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
11:40   Joey Calcaterra missed floating jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Gavin Baxter  
11:30 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 14-12
11:07   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
10:53   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Marion Humphrey  
10:46 +2 Marion Humphrey made layup 14-14
10:33 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 17-14
10:18 +2 Finn Sullivan made floating jump shot 17-16
10:08   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
9:44   Alex Floresca missed layup, blocked by Gavin Baxter  
9:42   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
9:24   Jake Toolson missed fade-away jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
9:06 +2 Finn Sullivan made layup, assist by Alex Floresca 17-18
8:51   Gavin Baxter missed layup, blocked by Alex Floresca  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
8:49   Bad pass turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
8:46   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Gavin Baxter  
8:44   Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez  
8:44   Commercial timeout called  
8:39   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
8:11   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
7:54   Connor Harding missed hook shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Connor Harding  
7:48   Alex Barcello missed layup, blocked by Yauhen Massalski  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
7:39 +2 Joey Calcaterra made layup, assist by James Jean-Marie 17-20
7:12   Shooting foul on James Jean-Marie  
7:12   Commercial timeout called  
7:12   Zac Seljaas missed 1st of 3 free throws  
7:12 +1 Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 3 free throws 18-20
7:12   Zac Seljaas missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
6:55   Finn Sullivan missed layup  
6:53   Offensive rebound by San Diego  
6:45   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
6:33   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
6:19 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup, assist by Joey Calcaterra 18-22
6:19   Shooting foul on TJ Haws  
6:19   Braun Hartfield missed free throw  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
5:57 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 20-22
5:37   Lost ball turnover on Yauhen Massalski, stolen by Kolby Lee  
5:32 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 23-22
5:16   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
5:09   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Braun Hartfield  
4:59 +2 James Jean-Marie made layup, assist by Yauhen Massalski 23-24
4:35 +2 Jake Toolson made hook shot 25-24
4:18   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
4:09 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 28-24
4:07   30-second timeout called  
4:07   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Traveling violation turnover on James Jean-Marie  
3:39   TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Braun Hartfield  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
3:32   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
3:05 +2 Alex Floresca made jump shot, assist by Finn Sullivan 28-26
2:48   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
2:35 +2 James Jean-Marie made dunk, assist by Joey Calcaterra 28-28
2:06   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
1:48   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
1:33 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 30-28
1:13   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
1:04 +3 Finn Sullivan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Floresca 30-31
42.0   30-second timeout called  
39.0 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 32-31
16.0 +2 Alex Floresca made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey 32-33
4.0   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
1.0   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BYU Cougars 40
USD Toreros 38

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
19:43   Shooting foul on James Jean-Marie  
19:43 +1 Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 33-33
19:43 +1 Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-33
19:23   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
19:12   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
19:04   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
18:47   Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Alex Barcello  
18:36 +2 TJ Haws made driving layup 36-33
18:12   Joey Calcaterra missed layup  
17:50   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
17:39   Lost ball turnover on James Jean-Marie, stolen by TJ Haws  
17:31   Offensive foul on Yoeli Childs  
17:31   Turnover on Yoeli Childs  
17:17 +2 Marion Humphrey made driving layup 36-35
17:17   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
17:17 +1 Marion Humphrey made free throw 36-36
17:06   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Joey Calcaterra  
16:58   Bad pass turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by TJ Haws  
16:52 +2 Alex Barcello made reverse layup, assist by TJ Haws 38-36
16:29 +3 Jared Rodriguez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Finn Sullivan 38-39
16:18 +2 TJ Haws made turnaround jump shot 40-39
15:46 +2 Braun Hartfield made jump shot 40-41
15:29 +2 Kolby Lee made layup, assist by TJ Haws 42-41
15:01 +3 Jared Rodriguez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield 42-44
14:47   Personal foul on Finn Sullivan  
14:44   Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski  
14:44   Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski  
14:44 +1 Connor Harding made 1st of 2 free throws 43-44
14:44   Connor Harding missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
14:18 +2 Jared Rodriguez made layup, assist by Finn Sullivan 43-46
13:57   Lost ball turnover on Alex Barcello, stolen by Jared Rodriguez  
13:51   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Gavin Baxter  
13:31 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 46-46
13:04   Out of bounds turnover on Jared Rodriguez  
12:51   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Jared Rodriguez  
12:45 +2 Jared Rodriguez made driving dunk 46-48
12:18 +3 Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 49-48
11:50   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Shooting foul on Jared Rodriguez  
11:33 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 50-48
11:33   Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Yauhen Massalski, stolen by Connor Harding  
11:05 +2 Yoeli Childs made floating jump shot 52-48
10:43 +3 Finn Sullivan made 3-pt. jump shot 52-51
10:30   TJ Haws missed fade-away jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
10:07   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
10:07 +1 Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws 52-52
10:07   Finn Sullivan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
9:50   Personal foul on Braun Hartfield  
9:44 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 55-52
9:29 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot 55-55
9:20   Shooting foul on Braun Hartfield  
9:20 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 3 free throws 56-55
9:20 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 3 free throws 57-55
9:20 +1 TJ Haws made 3rd of 3 free throws 58-55
9:06   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
8:39 +2 TJ Haws made reverse layup 60-55
8:32   Commercial timeout called  
8:23 +2 Alex Floresca made layup, assist by Braun Hartfield 60-57
7:54   Shooting foul on Finn Sullivan  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54   Jake Toolson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:57   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54 +1 Jake Toolson made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-57
7:33   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
7:03   Lost ball turnover on Gavin Baxter, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
6:57   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
6:38   Out of bounds turnover on Alex Floresca  
6:23   Zac Seljaas missed turnaround jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
6:05 +3 Finn Sullivan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Floresca 61-60
5:35   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
5:20   Marion Humphrey missed fade-away jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
4:51 +2 Connor Harding made driving layup 63-60
4:40   Yauhen Massalski missed layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
4:20   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
4:18   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
4:13   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
3:51 +2 Finn Sullivan made finger-roll layup 63-62
3:30 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 66-62
3:00 +2 Yauhen Massalski made layup, assist by Finn Sullivan 66-64
2:39   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
2:22   Braun Hartfield missed layup  
2:20   Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
2:20 +2 Yauhen Massalski made dunk 66-66
2:04 +2 TJ Haws made finger-roll layup 68-66
38.0   Bad pass turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Braun Hartfield  
2:04   Commercial timeout called  
1:51   Shooting foul on Gavin Baxter  
1:51   Jared Rodriguez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:51 +1 Jared Rodriguez made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-67
1:35 +2 Yoeli Childs made alley-oop shot, assist by TJ Haws 70-67
1:03 +2 Yauhen Massalski made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey 70-69
21.0 +2 Yauhen Massalski made layup, assist by Finn Sullivan 70-71
