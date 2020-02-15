ILL
Harper scores 27, Rutgers beats No. 22 Illinois 72-57

  AP
  Feb 15, 2020

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Ron Harper Jr. broke out of his shooting slump with one of those nights where he hit almost everything.

Harper hit all five of his 3-pointers and scored 27 points, and Rutgers remained unbeaten at home with a 72-57 victory over No. 22 Illinois on Saturday, sending the Illini to their fourth straight loss.

Gio Baker and Akwasi Yeboah added 12 points apiece and Myles Johnson had 11 rebounds as the Scarlet Knights (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) improved to a nation's best 17-0 at home.

''It was Ron's night and we got him the basketball,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. ''That's what makes us a good team, it's different players' night and different games we embrace the success someone else has. That's the sign of a good team.''

Over his six games, Harper was 3 of 18 from long range (16.7%) and 16-of-50 overall, averaging 6.7 points. The sophomore swingman was 11 of 14 from the field against Illinois in falling two points shy of his career high.

''I am not going to lie about it, I did,'' Harper said when asked if he knew his shots had not been falling. ''When you are not shooting well, you look at the shots you are taking and you tell yourself you are going to take better ones, and that's what I did today.''

Indiana was the last Big Ten program to start 17-0 at home, doing it 2015-16. Rutgers has home games left against Michigan and No. 9 Maryland.

''We've won every game because we expected to win every game,'' Rutgers freshman guard Paul Mulcahy said of playing at home. ''But honestly, we are just taking it one game at a time, not looking ahead. We'll be focused on Michigan.''

Illinois (16-9, 8-6) played without leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu (15.8 points). The sophomore guard hurt his left knee at the final buzzer in a loss against Michigan State on Tuesday night. There was no structural damage, and he made the road trip, watching the game in sweats.

''Without our alpha, we competed, but you can't shoot 26% on the road (second half) and win,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ''Give the Rutgers defense a lot of credit for that. They deserve that.''

Alan Griffin had 14 points to lead the Illini. Kofi Cockburn added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Andres Feliz added 10 points.

Feliz hit a 3-pointer to get Illinois within 43-42 early in the second half, but Johnson scored underneath and Harper nailed a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-point run that gave the Scarlet Knights at 54-42 lead.

Illinois, which shot 31% from the field overall, never got closer than seven points again. It trailed by 20 late.

Harper was the story for Rutgers in the opening 20 minutes. He scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting in helping the Scarlet Knights take a 34-32 lead.

MORE RUTGERS:

This is the first time Rutgers has nine conference wins since 1998-99, when it was in the Big East (9-9). This is its third win over a ranked team, its most since winning four against ranked foes in 2001-02. ... All three this season have been by double digits.

BIG PICTURE:

Illinois: After being ranked the last five weeks, the Illini are going to fall out of the poll.

Rutgers: Home sweet home. The problem for the Scarlet Knights is they are 1-6 on the road and if the NCAA is looking to keep them out of the tournament, that's the reason.

UP NEXT

Illinois: At No. 13 Penn State on Tuesday, looking to sweep two-game season series.

Rutgers: Hosts Michigan on Wednesday, trying to split season series.

1st Half
ILL Fighting Illini 32
RUT Scarlet Knights 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:43 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot 2-0
19:17   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
19:09 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 2-2
18:59   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
18:48   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
18:40   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
18:38   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
18:21   Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:05   Lost ball turnover on Shaq Carter  
17:45   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:40 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 4-2
17:20   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
17:12   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
17:06   Lost ball turnover on Da'Monte Williams, stolen by Montez Mathis  
17:02   Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams  
17:02 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
17:02 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
16:40   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
16:30   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
16:23   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Da'Monte Williams  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:14 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 4-7
16:02   Alan Griffin missed layup, blocked by Shaq Carter  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
15:54 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made jump shot 4-9
15:35   Andres Feliz missed jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Montez Mathis  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
14:57   Alan Griffin missed layup, blocked by Akwasi Yeboah  
14:55   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
14:55   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
14:55 +1 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made 1st of 2 free throws 5-9
14:55 +1 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
14:26   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Tevian Jones  
14:03 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 9-9
13:51   Caleb McConnell missed layup  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
13:39   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
13:37   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
13:37   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
13:37   Kofi Cockburn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:37   Kofi Cockburn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
13:14   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
13:03   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
13:01   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
12:58 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 11-9
12:47   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
12:33   Lost ball turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
12:24   Andres Feliz missed layup, blocked by Caleb McConnell  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:24   Jumpball received by Illinois  
12:07   Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Paul Mulcahy  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
12:04   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
12:00   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00 +1 Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 11-10
12:00   Caleb McConnell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
11:37   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
11:25 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 14-10
11:06 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 14-13
10:33   Kipper Nichols missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
10:22   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Young, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Paul Mulcahy  
10:10   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
9:52 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Mulcahy 14-16
9:30 +2 Kofi Cockburn made hook shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 16-16
9:12   Jacob Young missed layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
9:04 +2 Kipper Nichols made layup, assist by Andres Feliz 18-16
8:46   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
8:38   Shooting foul on Tyler Underwood  
8:38 +1 Paul Mulcahy made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
8:38 +1 Paul Mulcahy made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
8:35   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
8:22 +3 Tevian Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 21-18
8:02 +2 Paul Mulcahy made layup, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 21-20
7:30   Tyler Underwood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
7:17 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 21-22
6:58   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
6:53   Personal foul on Tevian Jones  
6:53   Commercial timeout called  
6:38 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made jump shot 21-24
6:13   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
6:38 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 23-24
6:11   Shooting foul on Shaq Carter  
6:11   Kofi Cockburn missed free throw  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Tevian Jones  
6:01   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
5:51   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
5:51 +1 Shaq Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 23-25
5:51 +1 Shaq Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-26
5:21   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
5:02 +2 Myles Johnson made layup, assist by Paul Mulcahy 23-28
4:45 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot 26-28
4:26 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 26-30
4:07   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
3:57   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
3:39   Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
3:37   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
3:37   Commercial timeout called  
3:37   Kofi Cockburn missed free throw  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
3:12   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
3:10   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
3:12 +1 Trent Frazier made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
3:12 +1 Trent Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
3:00   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
2:40   Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
2:30   Myles Johnson missed alley-oop shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
2:17 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot 30-30
2:00 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Geo Baker 30-32
1:33 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot 32-32
1:11 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made dunk, assist by Jacob Young 32-34
58.0   30-second timeout called  
51.0   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
49.0   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
36.0   Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
26.0   Caleb McConnell missed layup, blocked by Tevian Jones  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
3.0   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  

2nd Half
ILL Fighting Illini 25
RUT Scarlet Knights 38

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Geo Baker 32-36
19:32   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
19:23 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montez Mathis 32-39
19:05   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:40   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
18:34   Geo Baker missed layup  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
18:27 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 35-39
18:01   Montez Mathis missed layup  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
17:54   Shaq Carter missed layup  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
17:47   Personal foul on Geo Baker  
17:26   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
17:14   Shooting foul on Shaq Carter  
17:14 +1 Trent Frazier made 1st of 2 free throws 36-39
17:14 +1 Trent Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-39
17:02 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup 37-41
16:47   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot, blocked by Myles Johnson  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:32 +2 Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Andres Feliz 39-41
16:15   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
16:13   Out of bounds turnover on Geo Baker  
15:53   Traveling violation turnover on Alan Griffin  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:37 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 39-43
15:22 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 42-43
15:01   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
14:59   Myles Johnson missed tip-in  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
14:55   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
14:35   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
13:40   Bad pass turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Andres Feliz  
14:06   Andres Feliz missed jump shot, blocked by Jacob Young  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
13:40   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
13:22 +2 Myles Johnson made layup, assist by Jacob Young 42-45
13:00   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
12:49   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Myles Johnson  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
12:41 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 42-48
12:15   Alan Griffin missed jump shot, blocked by Geo Baker  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Tevian Jones  
12:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
12:02   Bad pass turnover on Paul Mulcahy, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
11:55   Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
11:27   Personal foul on Tevian Jones  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:13   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
10:55   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.  
10:48 +2 Caleb McConnell made layup, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 42-50
10:26   Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
10:10   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
9:59   Jacob Young missed layup  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
9:53   Personal foul on Jacob Young  
9:41   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
9:28 +2 Caleb McConnell made layup, assist by Paul Mulcahy 42-52
9:20   30-second timeout called  
9:10   Backcourt turnover on Kofi Cockburn  
8:51 +2 Myles Johnson made layup 42-54
8:19 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 45-54
7:56   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
7:47   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
7:38   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
7:14   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot, blocked by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
7:06 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 47-54
6:57   30-second timeout called  
6:57   Commercial timeout called  
6:37 +2 Paul Mulcahy made layup 47-56
6:20   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
6:20 +1 Alan Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws 48-56
6:20 +1 Alan Griffin made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-56
6:05   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
6:03   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
5:54   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
5:44   Trent Frazier missed layup  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
5:38   Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
5:33   Traveling violation turnover on Alan Griffin  
5:22 +2 Paul Mulcahy made layup, assist by Geo Baker 49-58
4:55   Offensive foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
4:55   Turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
4:39   Offensive foul on Geo Baker  
4:39   Turnover on Geo Baker  
4:19   Tevian Jones missed jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
3:53 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 49-61
3:34   Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.  
3:06 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 49-63
2:50   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
3:00   Commercial timeout called  
2:50   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
2:50 +1 Alan Griffin made 1st of 3 free throws 50-63
