Bane scores 17, TCU beats K-State 68-57 to stop 6-game slide

  • Feb 15, 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) TCU coach Jamie Dixon wasn’t going to get picky coming off the worst loss of his 17-year career.

Desmond Bane had 17 points and TCU shot 45% from 3-point range to stop a six-game losing streak with a 68-57 win over Kansas State on Saturday.

“We’re too reliant on the 3,” Dixon said in his alma mater's first game since shooting a season-worst 15% from beyond the arc in a 46-point loss at Texas Tech. “But there’s going to be days when you shoot them better than others, and certainly today was the day.”

Bane scored all 12 of his second-half points from 3-point range and finished 5 of 10 from deep, including the go-ahead shot with 6:30 remaining to start a 17-5 run to end the game. The senior also had eight rebounds, eight assists and a career-high four blocks.

“We knew (the shots) would fall at some point,” Bane said. “You try to control what you can control. Control your energy, attitude, effort. That's all you can really control in this game.”

Xavier Sneed had 15 points and David Sloan had 11 more for Kansas State (9-16, 2-10 Big 12), but the Wildcats lost a fifth consecutive game and clinched a fourth losing Big 12 record in the last six years under eighth-year head coach Bruce Weber.

“I thought for the most part we were pretty good defensively,” Weber said. “They just made shots. There’s not much you can do about it.”

Jaire Grayer tied a season high with 15 points and while RJ Nembhard had 15 points and five assists in TCU’s first win since Jan. 21.

Francisco Farabello had eight points, while Kevin Samuel had five points and six rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Frustration continues away from home for the Wildcats, who are now just 1-7 in true road games. Kansas State is winless on the road in the Big 12 and the only true road win came at UNLV back on Nov. 9.

TCU: The Horned Frogs rallied in a back-and-forth second half to avoid a seventh consecutive loss, which would have been tied for the longest losing streak in four years under Dixon. Instead, TCU swept the season series against Kansas State for the first time since joining the Big 12 in 2012-13 after a last-second win in Manhattan, Kan. back in January.

KEY REVERSAL

P.J. Fuller had just five points, but also had a three-point play to make it 57-52 with under six minutes to play after the initial call of an offensive foul was reversed by the officials.

FIRST-HALF RUN

TCU led by as many as 10 in the first half before Kansas State ended with a 13-2 run to take a 27-26 halftime lead.

UP NEXT

Kansas State is at No. 24 Texas Tech on Wednesday.

TCU travels to Texas on Wednesday.

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 27
TCU Horned Frogs 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by TCU  
19:41 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by PJ Fuller 0-2
19:17 +2 Montavious Murphy made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 2-2
18:48 +2 Desmond Bane made driving layup 2-4
18:31   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Desmond Bane  
18:04   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:04   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
17:47   Bad pass turnover on Montavious Murphy  
17:24   Offensive foul on Kevin Samuel  
17:24   Turnover on Kevin Samuel  
17:11   Xavier Sneed missed layup, blocked by Desmond Bane  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
16:51   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
16:43   David Sloan missed layup  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
16:32 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 2-7
16:01   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
15:47   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
15:20   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
15:10   Makol Mawien missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
15:02 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup 2-9
15:00   Commercial timeout called  
14:43   Levi Stockard III missed hook shot  
14:41   Offensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
14:34 +2 Mike McGuirl made tip-in 4-9
14:12 +3 Diante Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 4-12
13:54   Mike McGuirl missed jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
13:44   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
13:21   Lost ball turnover on Francisco Farabello, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
13:16   Xavier Sneed missed layup, blocked by Desmond Bane  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
13:07   Lost ball turnover on Mike McGuirl  
12:45   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
12:43   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
12:27   Lost ball turnover on Diante Smith, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
12:16 +2 Cartier Diarra made driving layup 6-12
11:58   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
11:26   Mike McGuirl missed layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
11:11   Levi Stockard III missed dunk  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
11:11 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 8-12
10:47 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 8-15
10:15   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
10:03   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cartier Diarra  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
9:54 +2 Antonio Gordon made dunk, assist by Mike McGuirl 10-15
9:35   Offensive foul on Desmond Bane  
9:35   Turnover on Desmond Bane  
9:21 +2 Makol Mawien made jump shot 12-15
8:43 +3 Francisco Farabello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 12-18
8:27   Mike McGuirl missed floating jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
8:08   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cartier Diarra  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
7:59   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:34 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 12-21
7:18   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien  
7:08   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
6:50   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
6:41 +2 David Sloan made floating jump shot 14-21
6:41   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
6:40   David Sloan missed free throw  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
6:33   Makol Mawien missed layup  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
6:24   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
6:09   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
6:06   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
5:51   Offensive foul on Desmond Bane  
5:51   Turnover on Desmond Bane  
5:38   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
5:36   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
5:27 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 14-24
5:05 +2 Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 16-24
4:51   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
4:34   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
4:26   Makol Mawien missed alley-oop shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
4:09   Lost ball turnover on Francisco Farabello, stolen by David Sloan  
4:07   David Sloan missed layup  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
3:52   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
3:38 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot 18-24
3:19   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
2:56   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
2:56   Commercial timeout called  
2:56 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 19-24
2:56 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
2:49   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by David Sloan  
2:49 +2 David Sloan made layup 22-24
2:48   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
2:48 +1 David Sloan made free throw 23-24
2:36   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard  
2:13 +2 David Sloan made layup 25-24
1:45   Offensive foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
1:45   Turnover on Edric Dennis Jr.  
1:28 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 27-24
1:24   30-second timeout called  
55.0 +2 Kevin Samuel made alley-oop shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 27-26
34.0   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
6.0   Kevin Samuel missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Xavier Sneed  
4.0   Offensive rebound by TCU  
0.0   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by TCU  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KSTATE Wildcats 30
TCU Horned Frogs 42

Time Team Play Score
19:35 +2 PJ Fuller made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 27-28
19:07   David Sloan missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
18:56 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 27-31
18:34   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:30   Shooting foul on Desmond Bane  
18:30   Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:30 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-31
18:12   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
18:05 +2 Cartier Diarra made dunk 30-31
17:36   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
17:26   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
17:05   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by TCU  
17:03   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
16:48 +2 Cartier Diarra made jump shot 32-31
16:27 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 32-34
16:00   Montavious Murphy missed reverse layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
15:45   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 32-35
15:45   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
15:24   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
15:24 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 33-35
15:24 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-35
14:54   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
14:47   Offensive foul on DaJuan Gordon  
14:47   Turnover on DaJuan Gordon  
14:27 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 34-38
14:09 +3 Montavious Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike McGuirl 37-38
13:44   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
13:34   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
13:28   Desmond Bane missed layup, blocked by David Sloan  
13:26   Offensive rebound by TCU  
13:09   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
13:05   Personal foul on Antonio Gordon  
12:54 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 37-41
12:25 +3 Mike McGuirl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 40-41
12:04   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Mike McGuirl  
11:56   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Jaedon LeDee  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
11:46 +2 RJ Nembhard made dunk, assist by Desmond Bane 40-43
11:27   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
11:17 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 40-46
11:15   30-second timeout called  
11:15   Commercial timeout called  
10:56   Levi Stockard III missed layup  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
10:49 +2 Antonio Gordon made dunk 42-46
10:22   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by David Sloan  
10:12 +2 David Sloan made layup 44-46
9:59   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
9:54   Commercial timeout called  
9:35   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
9:13 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot, assist by David Sloan 46-46
9:13   Shooting foul on Francisco Farabello  
9:13   Xavier Sneed missed free throw  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
9:02 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot, assist by David Sloan 48-46
8:54 +2 Jaire Grayer made jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 48-48
8:39   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
8:23 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot 50-49
8:09   30-second timeout called  
8:09   Commercial timeout called  
8:02 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 50-52
7:41   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
7:39   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
7:11   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
6:48 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 52-51
6:31 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 52-54
6:15   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
6:13   Mike McGuirl missed layup, blocked by Desmond Bane  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
5:50 +2 PJ Fuller made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 52-56
5:50   Shooting foul on Antonio Gordon  
5:50 +1 PJ Fuller made free throw 52-57
5:22   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
4:55   Jaire Grayer missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
4:45 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 52-60
4:22   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
4:22   Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:22   Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
4:17   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
4:17 +1 Jaire Grayer made 1st of 2 free throws 52-61
4:17   Jaire Grayer missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
4:06   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan  
3:37   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
3:25   Shooting foul on RJ Nembhard  
3:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:25   Antonio Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:25 +1 Antonio Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-61
2:57   Jaire Grayer missed jump shot  
2:55   Offensive rebound by TCU  
2:48   Francisco Farabello missed floating jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
2:35   Bad pass turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Jaire Grayer  
2:11   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
2:03   Antonio Gordon missed layup, blocked by Desmond Bane  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
1:57   Personal foul on Antonio Gordon  
1:57 +1 Francisco Farabello made 1st of 2 free throws 53-62
1:57 +1 Francisco Farabello made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-63
1:44   David Sloan missed jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
1:19 +3 Francisco Farabello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaire Grayer 53-66
1:07   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
1:01   Personal foul on Jaire Grayer  
1:01   Xavier Sneed missed free throw  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
36.0   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
28.0 +2 David Sloan made layup 55-66
28.0   30-second timeout called  
22.0   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
22.0 +1 RJ Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 55-67
22.0 +1 RJ Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-68
10.0   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
10.0 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 56-68
10.0 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-68
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
C. Diarra
2 G
D. Bane
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
40.7 Field Goal % 45.8
31.7 Three Point % 42.9
63.1 Free Throw % 78.3