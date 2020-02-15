ND
No. 7 Duke downs Notre Dame 94-60 behind 21 points by Carey

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Duke used a strong shooting second half to cruise to an easy win and move into first place in the ACC standings.

Vernon Carey Jr. scored 21 points, Tre Jones had 19 and the seventh-ranked Blue Devils beat Notre Dame 94-60 on Saturday.

With Zion Williamson sitting behind the bench and a revved-up crowd cranking up the decibel level at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke (22-3, 12-2) vaulted past Louisville to the top of the conference. The Cardinals lost at Clemson to fall one-half game behind.

After winning by margins of two and five points in their last two games, the Blue Devils put together a performance that resembled the many blowouts they have delivered over the past 40 years under Mike Krzyzewski.

''This was like an old-fashioned Cameron game, where the crowd and the team were one,'' Krzyzewski said. ''During that magical stretch in the second half, everything just goes nuts.''

It was Duke's fifth win by 30 points or more in an ACC game, a school record. The Blue Devils led by 10 at halftime, but Williamson's entry into the arena coincided with a surge that left Notre Dame (15-10, 6-8) reeling.

A deafening cheer from the crowd early in the second half greeted the New Orleans Pelicans rookie, who played for the Blue Devils last season and made the trip to Durham from Chicago after playing in the NBA Rising Stars game Friday night.

The Blue Devils responded by shooting 7 of 14 from 3-point range and 21 of 36 (58.3%) overall in the second half. Led by Carey, Duke's offense left Notre Dame helpless as Juwan Durham and John Mooney were powerless to stop him.

When the Irish played Carey man-to-man, he used his assortment of post moves to shoot 8 of 10 from the field.

''I feel like they were playing on my left side a little bit more today, so I just made countermoves, spinning back to my right side and going up,'' Carey said. ''I felt like my countermoves worked well today.''

When the Irish double-teamed Carey, Duke's 3-point shooters made them pay. Carey assisted on a pair of 3-pointers, by Jordan Goldwire and Matthew Hurt.

''When they shoot it like that from different spots around the big fella, what do you do?'' Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said.

Duke's defense, meanwhile, flustered a normally competent Notre Dame team that starts four seniors. Notre Dame entered the game averaging 9.75 turnovers per game, fewest in the nation, but turned the ball over nine times in the first half.

The Irish had success when they were able to get the ball inside to Durham, whose 21 points marked a career high, and Mooney, who scored 19. But just as often, the Blue Devils' defense pushed Notre Dame far from the basket, forced a turnover and was off to the races in transition. The Blue Devils outscored Notre Dame 13-0 on the fast break in the first half and 24-7 for the game.

Duke also held Notre Dame to a season-low five 3-pointers in 21 attempts.

''They don't turn it over a lot,'' Jones said. ''We were just trying to pressure them like crazy. They are shooters, so we were trying to make them ball handlers rather than shooters.''

Notre Dame had won four in a row before losing in overtime Tuesday at Virginia but suffered by far its most lopsided loss of the season Saturday. The Irish hadn't lost by more than five points since Dec. 4; their backcourt players particularly had a dreadful day, as T.J. Gibbs and Rex Pflueger combined to shoot 0 of 13 from the field with zero points.

''We had a hard time getting any looks because of their ball pressure,'' Brey said. ''For us, the whole last 10 minutes in timeouts I was talking about Monday night because we've got to kind of turn around Monday here and get ready to play against North Carolina.''

Duke, meanwhile, won its seventh game in a row with a performance that had Krzyzewski speaking in superlatives. He said it was one of Carey's best games, and said Jones was magnificent.

Krzyzewski said Duke shot the ball so well for a stretch of the second half that it's unrealistic to expect similar results with consistency. But with Jones as the anchor, the Blue Devils demonstrated that they have a defense that can frustrate even a well-practiced, veteran opponent.

''The kid (Jones) is a special, special guy,'' Krzyzewski said. ''Leading the break, and his mate, Jordan Goldwire, the defense those two kids are playing is at a high, high level. Our goal was to take away as many threes as possible, and we did that.''

NOTES

Duke has won six in a row over Notre Dame after losing four of five from 2015 to 2016 . Mooney, who entered the game tied for first in the nation with 20 double-doubles, fell just short of another as he finished with nine rebounds to go with his 19 points. ... Carey has scored at least 20 points in four of his last nine games.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Plays its first home game since Feb. 5 on Monday against North Carolina.

Duke: Visits N.C. State on Wednesday.

1st Half
ND Fighting Irish 32
DUKE Blue Devils 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
19:51   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:49   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:34   Lost ball turnover on Juwan Durham, stolen by Matthew Hurt  
19:13   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:11   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:54 +2 Juwan Durham made layup 2-0
18:34 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 2-2
18:26   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
18:16   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
17:44   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
17:26 +2 Matthew Hurt made jump shot 2-4
16:54 +2 John Mooney made jump shot 4-4
16:39 +2 Jordan Goldwire made jump shot 4-6
16:21 +2 Juwan Durham made dunk, assist by T.J. Gibbs 6-6
16:02 +2 Matthew Hurt made jump shot 6-8
15:46   John Mooney missed jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
15:34   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:20 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 6-9
15:20 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-10
15:01   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
14:50 +2 Tre Jones made layup 6-12
14:50   Traveling violation turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
14:35   Alex O'Connell missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
14:33   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
14:04   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Duke  
13:47   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
13:22   Shooting foul on Jack White  
13:22 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 7-12
13:22 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-12
13:16   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
13:08   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
13:02 +2 Juwan Durham made dunk 10-12
12:43   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
12:25   Lost ball turnover on Juwan Durham, stolen by Jordan Goldwire  
12:19 +2 Jordan Goldwire made layup 10-14
11:53   Offensive foul on Rex Pflueger  
11:53   Turnover on Rex Pflueger  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:51   Matthew Hurt missed jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
11:40 +2 Prentiss Hubb made layup 12-14
11:19 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 12-17
10:57   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:55   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
10:59   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:59 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-18
10:43   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
10:32 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made hook shot, assist by Matthew Hurt 12-20
10:07   John Mooney missed hook shot, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Alex O'Connell  
9:35 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 15-20
9:18   Lost ball turnover on Jack White, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
9:01 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 17-20
8:46   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
8:36 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs 19-20
8:05   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
8:03   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Tre Jones  
7:29 +2 Tre Jones made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 19-22
7:19   Lost ball turnover on Dane Goodwin  
7:03 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made hook shot, assist by Matthew Hurt 19-24
6:38   Jumpball received by Duke  
6:38   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Jordan Goldwire  
6:24 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 19-26
6:03   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
5:55   Rex Pflueger missed tip-in  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
5:48 +3 Vernon Carey Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Hurt 19-29
5:44   30-second timeout called  
5:31   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
5:20 +2 Juwan Durham made jump shot 21-29
4:58   Matthew Hurt missed jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:35 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Juwan Durham 23-29
4:12 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 23-31
3:57 +2 Juwan Durham made hook shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 25-31
3:57   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00 +1 Juwan Durham made free throw 26-31
3:35 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 26-33
3:21   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:13   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Tre Jones  
3:06 +2 Tre Jones made layup 26-35
3:03   Personal foul on Tre Jones  
2:55   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
2:49 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 26-38
2:48   30-second timeout called  
2:40   Bad pass turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Alex O'Connell  
2:28   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
2:06   Rex Pflueger missed hook shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
1:40 +2 Matthew Hurt made jump shot, assist by Alex O'Connell 26-40
1:27   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
1:20 +2 John Mooney made layup 28-40
1:06   Alex O'Connell missed jump shot, blocked by Dane Goodwin  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
56.0 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 28-42
48.0 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs 30-42
48.0   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
48.0   John Mooney missed free throw  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
38.0   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
21.0   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
19.0   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
19.0 +2 John Mooney made layup 32-42
19.0   30-second timeout called  
6.0   Personal foul on John Mooney  
2.0   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ND Fighting Irish 28
DUKE Blue Devils 52

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Juwan Durham missed layup  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:23   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
19:09   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
19:01   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
19:01 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-43
19:01 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-44
18:45 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 35-44
18:29   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Rex Pflueger  
18:24   Dane Goodwin missed layup  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
18:14   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
18:12   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:59   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
17:52 +2 Tre Jones made layup 35-46
17:40   Personal foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
17:31   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
17:17 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Jordan Goldwire 35-48
17:17   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
17:17 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made free throw 35-49
17:03 +2 Juwan Durham made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 37-49
16:48 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 37-52
16:26   Juwan Durham missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
16:13   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
16:08 +2 Jordan Goldwire made layup, assist by Tre Jones 37-54
16:08   30-second timeout called  
16:11   Commercial timeout called  
16:02   Juwan Durham missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
15:52   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Dane Goodwin  
15:47   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
15:38 +2 Tre Jones made layup, assist by Javin DeLaurier 37-56
15:24   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Dane Goodwin  
15:09 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 40-56
14:42   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
14:34   Dane Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Wendell Moore Jr.  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
14:09   Javin DeLaurier missed hook shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
14:00   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
13:53   30-second timeout called  
13:53   Commercial timeout called  
13:44   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
13:30   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
13:30   Nate Laszewski missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:30 +1 Nate Laszewski made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-56
13:14   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
13:11 +3 Alex O'Connell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 41-59
13:00   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
12:42   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
12:39 +3 Joey Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex O'Connell 41-62
12:27 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 44-62
12:09 +2 Joey Baker made jump shot 44-64
11:50   John Mooney missed jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
11:44   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
11:34 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones 44-66
11:21   Rex Pflueger missed dunk, blocked by Alex O'Connell  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
11:10 +3 Alex O'Connell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 44-69
10:55   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Joey Baker  
10:50 +3 Joey Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 44-72
10:33   John Mooney missed layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
10:07   Alex O'Connell missed jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
9:56   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
9:47 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 44-74
9:35   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
9:30 +2 John Mooney made layup 46-74
9:10 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 46-77
8:55   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
8:35   Bad pass turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
8:29   Shooting foul on Tre Jones  
8:29   Commercial timeout called  
8:29   Prentiss Hubb missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:29 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-77
8:07   Traveling violation turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
7:50   Juwan Durham missed layup  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
7:26   Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
7:16 +2 Juwan Durham made dunk, assist by T.J. Gibbs 49-77
6:58 +3 Javin DeLaurier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jack White 49-80
6:43   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
6:43   Commercial timeout called  
6:34   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
6:30 +2 Juwan Durham made tip-in 51-80
6:19   Javin DeLaurier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo  
6:17   Personal foul on Joey Baker  
6:08   Nate Laszewski missed jump shot  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
5:58   Dane Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Jack White  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
5:41   Jack White missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Duke  
5:34 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup, assist by Alex O'Connell 51-82
5:24   Nikola Djogo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
5:14   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12