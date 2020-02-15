|
20:00
Jumpball received by Providence
19:39
Alpha Diallo missed jump shot
19:37
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
19:37
Alpha Diallo missed tip-in
19:19
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
19:19
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:17
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
19:11
Nate Watson missed layup
19:09
Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
18:59
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
2-0
18:28
Nate Watson missed jump shot
18:26
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
18:24
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:22
Defensive rebound by Seton Hall
18:22
Personal foul on Nate Watson
17:53
Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:51
Offensive rebound by Myles Powell
17:45
Jared Rhoden missed layup
17:43
Defensive rebound by David Duke
17:43
Personal foul on Jared Rhoden
17:27
Traveling violation turnover on Nate Watson
17:08
Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:06
Defensive rebound by Providence
16:56
Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot
16:54
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
16:54
Shooting foul on Romaro Gill
16:54
Nate Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:54
+1
|
Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-1
16:42
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:41
Defensive rebound by Providence
16:19
Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Jared Rhoden
16:13
Myles Powell missed jump shot, blocked by Kalif Young
16:12
Offensive rebound by Seton Hall
15:58
Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:56
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
15:49
+3
|
Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins
2-4
15:37
Myles Powell missed jump shot
15:35
Defensive rebound by Providence
15:35
Commercial timeout called
15:35
Traveling violation turnover on David Duke
15:31
Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Luwane Pipkins
15:08
+2
|
Luwane Pipkins made layup
2-6
14:48
Traveling violation turnover on Myles Powell
14:37
+3
|
Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot
2-9
14:15
Myles Cale missed layup, blocked by A.J. Reeves
14:13
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
14:07
+3
|
Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
2-12
14:06
30-second timeout called
13:44
Anthony Nelson missed jump shot
13:42
Defensive rebound by David Duke
13:32
+2
|
A.J. Reeves made dunk, assist by David Duke
2-14
13:19
Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:17
Defensive rebound by David Duke
13:08
Personal foul on Romaro Gill
13:06
+3
|
Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White
2-17
12:36
Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed jump shot
12:34
Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu
12:25
Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:23
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
12:14
+2
|
Alpha Diallo made layup, assist by Kalif Young
2-19
12:14
Shooting foul on Tyrese Samuel
12:14
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made free throw
2-20
11:58
+3
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell
5-20
11:45
+3
|
David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
5-23
11:45
Shooting foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
11:45
Commercial timeout called
11:45
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Seton Hall
11:45
+1
|
David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws
5-24
11:45
David Duke missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:45
Offensive rebound by Providence
11:45
+1
|
David Duke made free throw
5-25
11:30
Personal foul on Kalif Young
11:22
Personal foul on Alpha Diallo
11:15
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:13
Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
10:50
Shot clock violation turnover on Seton Hall
10:39
Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Sandro Mamukelashvili
10:26
Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:24
Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
10:19
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:17
Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu
10:15
Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell
10:00
Bad pass turnover on Kalif Young, stolen by Myles Powell
9:56
Offensive foul on Myles Powell
9:56
Turnover on Myles Powell
9:30
+3
|
Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White
5-28
9:16
+2
|
Myles Powell made running Jump Shot
7-28
9:01
Kalif Young missed dunk
8:59
Defensive rebound by Seton Hall
8:59
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Providence
8:59
+1
|
Myles Powell made free throw
8-28
8:45
Sandro Mamukelashvili missed turnaround jump shot
8:43
Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
8:36
+2
|
Kalif Young made layup, assist by A.J. Reeves
8-30
8:27
Bad pass turnover on Jared Rhoden, stolen by Luwane Pipkins
8:24
Personal foul on Jared Rhoden
8:24
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
8-31
8:24
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-32
8:04
Myles Cale missed jump shot
8:02
Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
7:57
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:55
Defensive rebound by Seton Hall
7:55
Commercial timeout called
7:44
Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins
7:44
Quincy McKnight missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:44
+1
|
Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-32
7:16
Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili
7:16
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
9-33
7:16
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-34
6:58
Myles Cale missed turnaround jump shot
6:56
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
6:35
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:33
Personal foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili
6:33
Greg Gantt missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:33
Greg Gantt missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:33
Defensive rebound by Myles Cale
6:06
Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins
6:06
+1
|
Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws
10-34
6:06
Quincy McKnight missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:06
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
5:37
Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo
5:37
Turnover on Alpha Diallo
5:30
Offensive foul on Myles Powell
5:30
Turnover on Myles Powell
5:18
Offensive foul on A.J. Reeves
5:18
Turnover on A.J. Reeves
5:00
+2
|
Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
12-34
4:45
Maliek White missed jump shot
4:43
Defensive rebound by Seton Hall
4:43
Personal foul on Greg Gantt
4:43
+1
|
Tyrese Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws
13-34
4:43
Tyrese Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:43
Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt
4:22
A.J. Reeves missed jump shot
4:20
Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt
4:16
Lost ball turnover on Greg Gantt, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
4:10
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:08
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel
4:05
Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Samuel, stolen by Nate Watson
4:03
+2
|
A.J. Reeves made layup, assist by Maliek White
13-36
3:58
Personal foul on Maliek White
3:58
+1
|
Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws
14-36
3:58
+1
|
Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-36
3:42
Personal foul on Ike Obiagu
3:42
+1
|
Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
15-37
3:42
+1
|
Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-38
3:42
Flagrant foul on Ike Obiagu
3:42
Turnover on Ike Obiagu
3:42
Official timeout called
3:42
+1
|
Greg Gantt made 1st of 2 free throws
15-39
3:42
Greg Gantt missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:42
Offensive rebound by Providence
3:40
David Duke missed jump shot
3:38
Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill
3:15
+3
|
Tyrese Samuel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell
18-39
3:02
Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Romaro Gill
2:59
Shooting foul on David Duke
2:59
+1
|
Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
19-39
2:59
+1
|
Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-39
2:32
Traveling violation turnover on A.J. Reeves
2:19
Out of bounds turnover on Tyrese Samuel
1:57
Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Myles Powell
1:53
+2
|
Myles Powell made driving layup
22-39
1:32
A.J. Reeves missed fade-away jump shot
1:30
Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt
1:26
+2
|
Greg Gantt made dunk
22-41
1:15
+3
|
Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
25-41
1:04
Maliek White missed layup
1:02
Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt
1:00
Greg Gantt missed layup, blocked by Quincy McKnight
58.0
Defensive rebound by Myles Powell
49.0
+2
|
Myles Powell made driving layup
27-41
26.0
Maliek White missed jump shot
24.0
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel
4.0
Romaro Gill missed hook shot
2.0
Defensive rebound by David Duke
