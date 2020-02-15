SETON
Diallo scores career-high 35, Providence upsets Seton Hall

  • Feb 15, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Alpha Diallo scored a career-high 35 points and Providence beat No. 10 Seton Hall 74-71 on Saturday night.

Luwane Pipkins added 13 points for the Friars, who avenged a 73-64 loss to Seton Hall last month.

The Pirates (18-7, 11-2 Big East) got 27 points from Myles Powell, while Quincy McKnight added 14 points, though he was just 1 for 8 from the field. Seton Hall, in first place in the conference, has dropped back-to-back games for the second time this season.

The Friars (14-12, 7-6) stormed to a 20-2 lead and led by as many as 25 points in the first half. The Pirates regrouped behind a 12-2 run to pull within 41-27 at halftime.

Seton Hall continued to make a strong push in the second half but couldn't quite catch the Friars, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Providence led by 10 with 1:42 remaining and needed to withstand some hot shooting down the stretch to secure the win. The Friars were able to keep the pressure on the Pirates by making eight straight free throws inside the game's final minute.

Providence shot 36% for the game while Seton Hall connected at a 37% clip. Diallo made all five of his 3-point attempts and was 8 of 9 from the free throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: Despite the loss, the Pirates remain on track to receive a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Entering Saturday, Seton Hall ranked tied for second in the country - with fellow Big East member Butler and current No. 1 Baylor - with 13 combined Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins.

Providence: The Friars now have victories over three nationally ranked teams. They won at then-No. 16 Butler on Feb. 1 and defeated then-No. 21 Creighton at home on Feb. 5.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Hosts Butler on Wednesday.

Providence: Visits Georgetown on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
SETON Pirates 27
PROV Friars 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:39   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
19:37   Alpha Diallo missed tip-in  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
19:19   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
19:11   Nate Watson missed layup  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
18:59 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 2-0
18:28   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
18:26   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
18:24   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
18:22   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
17:53   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
17:45   Jared Rhoden missed layup  
17:43   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
17:43   Personal foul on Jared Rhoden  
17:27   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Watson  
17:08   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Providence  
16:56   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
16:54   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
16:54   Nate Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:54 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-1
16:42   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Providence  
16:19   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
16:13   Myles Powell missed jump shot, blocked by Kalif Young  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
15:58   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
15:49 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 2-4
15:37   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Providence  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Traveling violation turnover on David Duke  
15:31   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
15:08 +2 Luwane Pipkins made layup 2-6
14:48   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Powell  
14:37 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot 2-9
14:15   Myles Cale missed layup, blocked by A.J. Reeves  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
14:07 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 2-12
14:06   30-second timeout called  
13:44   Anthony Nelson missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
13:32 +2 A.J. Reeves made dunk, assist by David Duke 2-14
13:19   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
13:08   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
13:06 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 2-17
12:36   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
12:25   Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
12:14 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup, assist by Kalif Young 2-19
12:14   Shooting foul on Tyrese Samuel  
12:14 +1 Alpha Diallo made free throw 2-20
11:58 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 5-20
11:45 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 5-23
11:45   Shooting foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Seton Hall  
11:45 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 5-24
11:45   David Duke missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Providence  
11:45 +1 David Duke made free throw 5-25
11:30   Personal foul on Kalif Young  
11:22   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
11:15   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
10:50   Shot clock violation turnover on Seton Hall  
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
10:26   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
10:19   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
10:15   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell  
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Kalif Young, stolen by Myles Powell  
9:56   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
9:56   Turnover on Myles Powell  
9:30 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 5-28
9:16 +2 Myles Powell made running Jump Shot 7-28
9:01   Kalif Young missed dunk  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
8:59   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Providence  
8:59 +1 Myles Powell made free throw 8-28
8:45   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed turnaround jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
8:36 +2 Kalif Young made layup, assist by A.J. Reeves 8-30
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Jared Rhoden, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
8:24   Personal foul on Jared Rhoden  
8:24 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 8-31
8:24 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-32
8:04   Myles Cale missed jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
7:57   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:44   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
7:44   Quincy McKnight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:44 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-32
7:16   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
7:16 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 9-33
7:16 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-34
6:58   Myles Cale missed turnaround jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
6:35   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Personal foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
6:33   Greg Gantt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:33   Greg Gantt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
6:06   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
6:06 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 10-34
6:06   Quincy McKnight missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
5:37   Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo  
5:37   Turnover on Alpha Diallo  
5:30   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
5:30   Turnover on Myles Powell  
5:18   Offensive foul on A.J. Reeves  
5:18   Turnover on A.J. Reeves  
5:00 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 12-34
4:45   Maliek White missed jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
4:43   Personal foul on Greg Gantt  
4:43 +1 Tyrese Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 13-34
4:43   Tyrese Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
4:22   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
4:16   Lost ball turnover on Greg Gantt, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
4:10   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
4:05   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Samuel, stolen by Nate Watson  
4:03 +2 A.J. Reeves made layup, assist by Maliek White 13-36
3:58   Personal foul on Maliek White  
3:58 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 14-36
3:58 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 14-36
3:58 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-36
3:42   Personal foul on Ike Obiagu  
3:42 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-37
3:42 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-38
3:42   Flagrant foul on Ike Obiagu  
3:42   Turnover on Ike Obiagu  
3:42   Official timeout called  
3:42 +1 Greg Gantt made 1st of 2 free throws 15-39
3:42   Greg Gantt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Providence  
3:40   David Duke missed jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
3:15 +3 Tyrese Samuel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 18-39
3:02   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Romaro Gill  
2:59   Shooting foul on David Duke  
2:59 +1 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 19-39
2:59 +1 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-39
2:32   Traveling violation turnover on A.J. Reeves  
2:19   Out of bounds turnover on Tyrese Samuel  
1:57   Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Myles Powell  
1:53 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 22-39
1:26 +2 Greg Gantt made dunk 22-41
1:32   A.J. Reeves missed fade-away jump shot  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
1:26 +2 Greg Gantt made dunk 22-41
1:15 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 25-41
1:04   Maliek White missed layup  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
1:00   Greg Gantt missed layup, blocked by Quincy McKnight  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
49.0 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 27-41
26.0   Maliek White missed jump shot  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
4.0   Romaro Gill missed hook shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by David Duke  

2nd Half
SETON Pirates 44
PROV Friars 33

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Nate Watson missed hook shot  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
19:34 +2 Alpha Diallo made dunk 27-43
19:23   Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
19:17   Romaro Gill missed jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
19:15 +2 Jared Rhoden made tip-in 29-43
18:49   David Duke missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
18:39   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
18:13   David Duke missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
17:58 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Samuel 32-43
17:32   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
17:30   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
17:27   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
17:21   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
17:09   Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves  
17:09 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 33-43
17:09 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-43
17:02 +2 Luwane Pipkins made floating jump shot 34-45
17:02   Shooting foul on Myles Powell  
17:02   Luwane Pipkins missed free throw  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
16:39   Tyrese Samuel missed layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
16:33   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
16:25   Double dribble turnover on Quincy McKnight  
16:00   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
15:51   Personal foul on David Duke  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by David Duke  
15:25   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
14:53 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 36-45
14:31   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
14:22   Personal foul on David Duke  
14:18   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
14:18   Myles Powell missed 1st of 3 free throws  
14:18 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 3 free throws 37-45
14:18 +1 Myles Powell made 3rd of 3 free throws 38-45
14:00   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
13:46   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
13:44   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
13:27   Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
13:20 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made alley-oop shot, assist by Myles Powell 40-45
13:21   30-second timeout called  
13:21   Commercial timeout called  
13:08   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
12:51   David Duke missed driving layup, blocked by Romaro Gill