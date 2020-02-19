ECU
Achiuwa scores 24 to lift Memphis past East Carolina 77-73

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Precious Achiuwa scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Boogie Ellis hit the clinching free throw with 8.3 seconds left as Memphis edged East Carolina 77-73 on Wednesday night.

The Pirates battled back from a 16-point second-half deficit to tie the score three times, the first with 6:23 to play. But after tying the game at 69, Ellis and Achiuwa scored inside to give the Tigers a 73-69 lead going into the final minute.

ECU made one free throw and Memphis three of four for a 76-70 lead. Bitumba Baruti nailed a 3-pointer for the Pirates with 10.3 seconds to play but Ellis made it a two-possession game.

Ellis had 17 points for Memphis (18-8, 7-6 American Athletic Conference).

Tristen Newton tied a season high with 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his first double-double for the Pirates (10-17, 4-10). Jayden Gardner added 16 points and Bitumba Baruti 14.

Memphis matches up against Houston at home on Saturday. East Carolina plays Temple at home on Sunday.

1st Half
ECU Pirates 27
MEMP Tigers 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
19:36 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 2-0
19:18 +2 Damion Baugh made layup 2-2
19:03   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
18:53   Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
18:47   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
18:39   Bad pass turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by Lester Quinones  
18:33 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 2-5
18:14   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
18:08   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
18:08   Precious Achiuwa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:08 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
18:00   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Damion Baugh  
17:54 +2 Damion Baugh made layup 2-8
17:54   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
17:57   Damion Baugh missed free throw  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
17:36   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
17:21   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
17:04   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
16:51   Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
16:37   Damion Baugh missed jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
16:29   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
16:20   Damion Baugh missed dunk, blocked by Tristen Newton  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
16:03   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
15:57   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
14:53   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrie Jackson  
15:39   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:16   Shooting foul on Alex Lomax  
15:16 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
15:16 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
15:03   Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Charles Coleman  
14:50   Charles Coleman missed jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
14:33 +2 Precious Achiuwa made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 4-10
14:33   Shooting foul on Miles James  
14:33   Precious Achiuwa missed free throw  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
14:17 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson 6-10
14:04   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Harris  
13:53   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Offensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
13:43 +2 Tristen Newton made layup, assist by Tyrie Jackson 8-10
13:21   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
13:05   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
12:51   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
12:44   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Jayden Gardner  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
12:32 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup 8-12
12:16   Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Alex Lomax  
12:10   Malcolm Dandridge missed layup  
12:08   Offensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
12:05 +2 Alex Lomax made layup 8-14
11:59   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Boogie Ellis  
11:50   Bad pass turnover on Lester Quinones  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Bitumba Baruti, stolen by Damion Baugh  
11:18   Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White  
11:13   Tremont Robinson-White missed layup  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
11:11   Tyrie Jackson missed layup  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
10:43 +2 Lester Quinones made layup 8-16
10:43   Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson  
10:44 +1 Lester Quinones made free throw 8-17
10:20   Tremont Robinson-White missed jump shot, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
10:09 +3 Alex Lomax made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 8-20
10:06   30-second timeout called  
9:55   30-second timeout called  
9:54   Brandon Suggs missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
9:30   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
9:21   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
9:21   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
9:19   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
9:07   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
9:07   Malcolm Dandridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:07   Malcolm Dandridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
8:46   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
8:19 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 8-22
7:57   Traveling violation turnover on Tristen Newton  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:44 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup 8-24
7:21 +2 Tyrie Jackson made jump shot 10-24
6:58   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner  
6:37   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
6:37 +1 Malcolm Dandridge made 1st of 2 free throws 10-25
6:37   Malcolm Dandridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
6:30 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot 12-25
6:08   Offensive foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
6:08   Turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
5:54 +2 Tristen Newton made layup, assist by Miles James 14-25
5:42   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Miles James  
5:32   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Miles James  
5:12   Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa  
5:12 +1 Bitumba Baruti made 1st of 2 free throws 15-25
5:12 +1 Bitumba Baruti made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-25
4:55   Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson  
4:55 +1 Tyler Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 16-26
4:55 +1 Tyler Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-27
4:37   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
4:37 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 17-27
4:37 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-27
4:22   Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa  
4:22   Turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
4:07 +3 Bitumba Baruti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 21-27
3:57   30-second timeout called  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made layup, assist by Lester Quinones 21-29
3:32   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
3:23 +2 Bitumba Baruti made layup, assist by Miles James 23-29
2:54   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
2:45 +2 Damion Baugh made layup 23-31
2:37   Miles James missed jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
2:25   Offensive foul on Boogie Ellis  
2:25   Turnover on Boogie Ellis  
2:20 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 25-31
1:54   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
1:41 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 27-31
1:17   Shooting foul on Miles James  
1:17 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 27-32
1:17 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-33
55.0   Miles James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
24.0   Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Miles James  
2.0   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ECU Pirates 46
MEMP Tigers 44

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 27-36
19:23 +2 Charles Coleman made layup, assist by J.J. Miles 29-36
19:04   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
18:56 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made layup, assist by Jayden Gardner 31-36
18:56   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
18:56   Tremont Robinson-White missed free throw  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
18:46 +2 Damion Baugh made layup 31-38
18:24   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
18:13 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 31-41
17:59   Bad pass turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Damion Baugh  
17:54   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
17:54 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 31-42
17:54 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-43
17:54   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner  
17:52   30-second timeout called  
17:52   Commercial timeout called  
17:46   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
17:26 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 33-43
16:54   Shooting foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
16:54 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 33-46
16:34   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
16:25 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 33-49
16:07   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Miles  
15:50   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
15:44   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
15:32 +2 Tyrie Jackson made layup 35-49
15:21   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
15:14   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:06   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
14:35   Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
14:20 +2 Tristen Newton made layup 37-49
14:00   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
13:53 +2 Alex Lomax made jump shot 37-51
13:53   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
13:41   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
13:33   Bad pass turnover on Tyrie Jackson  
13:29   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Bitumba Baruti  
13:23   Lost ball turnover on Tyrie Jackson, stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
12:56 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Bitumba Baruti 39-51
12:31   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
12:19   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
12:08   Tyler Harris missed jump shot, blocked by Bitumba Baruti  
12:06   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
11:53   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:24   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
11:16 +3 Tyrie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 42-51
11:00   30-second timeout called  
11:00   Commercial timeout called  
10:52   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
10:41   Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa  
10:41 +1 Charles Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws 43-51
10:41   Charles Coleman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
10:19 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Lester Quinones 43-53
10:19   Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti  
10:19 +1 Precious Achiuwa made free throw 43-54
10:02   Shooting foul on Alex Lomax  
10:02 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 44-54
10:02 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-54
9:48   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
9:45   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Tyrie Jackson, stolen by Alex Lomax  
9:34 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Alex Lomax 45-56
9:31 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Tristen Newton 47-56
9:16   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
9:12   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
8:56 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 50-56
8:41   Alex Lomax missed layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
8:31   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
8:24   Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson