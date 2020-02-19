|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by East Carolina
|
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner
|
2-0
|
19:18
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh made layup
|
2-2
|
19:03
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Jayden Gardner
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by Lester Quinones
|
|
18:33
|
|
+3
|
Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones
|
2-5
|
18:14
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:08
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-6
|
18:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Damion Baugh
|
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh made layup
|
2-8
|
17:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Damion Baugh missed free throw
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Damion Baugh missed jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Damion Baugh missed dunk, blocked by Tristen Newton
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrie Jackson
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Lomax
|
|
15:16
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-8
|
15:16
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-8
|
15:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Charles Coleman
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Charles Coleman missed jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
14:33
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Dandridge
|
4-10
|
14:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Miles James
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed free throw
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson
|
6-10
|
14:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Harris
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made layup, assist by Tyrie Jackson
|
8-10
|
13:21
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Jayden Gardner
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made layup
|
8-12
|
12:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Alex Lomax
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge missed layup
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|
|
12:05
|
|
+2
|
Alex Lomax made layup
|
8-14
|
11:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Boogie Ellis
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lester Quinones
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bitumba Baruti, stolen by Damion Baugh
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed layup
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Lester Quinones made layup
|
8-16
|
10:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson
|
|
10:44
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made free throw
|
8-17
|
10:20
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed jump shot, blocked by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
10:09
|
|
+3
|
Alex Lomax made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones
|
8-20
|
10:06
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tristen Newton
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
8:19
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Malcolm Dandridge
|
8-22
|
7:57
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tristen Newton
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:44
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made layup
|
8-24
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Tyrie Jackson made jump shot
|
10-24
|
6:58
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
6:37
|
|
+1
|
Malcolm Dandridge made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-25
|
6:37
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
6:30
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made jump shot
|
12-25
|
6:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
5:54
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made layup, assist by Miles James
|
14-25
|
5:42
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles James
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Miles James
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
Bitumba Baruti made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-25
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
Bitumba Baruti made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-25
|
4:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson
|
|
4:55
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-26
|
4:55
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-27
|
4:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lance Thomas
|
|
4:37
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-27
|
4:37
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-27
|
4:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Turnover on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
4:07
|
|
+3
|
Bitumba Baruti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
|
21-27
|
3:57
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge made layup, assist by Lester Quinones
|
21-29
|
3:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Harris
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Bitumba Baruti made layup, assist by Miles James
|
23-29
|
2:54
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
|
|
2:45
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh made layup
|
23-31
|
2:37
|
|
|
Miles James missed jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Boogie Ellis
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Turnover on Boogie Ellis
|
|
2:20
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|
25-31
|
1:54
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
|
27-31
|
1:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Miles James
|
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-32
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-33
|
55.0
|
|
|
Miles James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Miles James
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|