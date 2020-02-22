LSALLE
Kenney carries La Salle past George Washington 72-62

  • Feb 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Sherif Kenney came off the bench to score 13 points to lift La Salle to a 72-62 win over George Washington on Saturday.

Ed Croswell had 12 points for La Salle (13-13, 4-10 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. David Beatty added 10 points.

Maceo Jack had 19 points for the Colonials (12-15, 6-8). Armel Potter added 19 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had six rebounds and five steals.

La Salle plays Davidson on the road on Tuesday. George Washington matches up against Richmond at home on Wednesday.

---

---

1st Half
LSALLE Explorers 39
GWASH Colonials 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Washington  
19:35   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
19:22   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
19:08   Lost ball turnover on Chase Paar, stolen by Ayinde Hikim  
18:59   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
18:49   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
18:41 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:09   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
18:03 +2 Christian Ray made layup 2-3
17:44   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
17:36 +2 Chase Paar made layup 2-5
17:22   Isiah Deas missed jump shot, blocked by Chase Paar  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
17:02 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 2-8
16:37   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
16:22   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
16:06   Shooting foul on Ed Croswell  
16:06 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 2-9
16:06 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-10
15:41 +2 Saul Phiri made layup 4-10
15:11   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
15:05 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 7-10
14:40   Shooting foul on Scott Spencer  
14:40   Commercial timeout called  
14:13 +1 Chase Paar made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
14:05   Chase Paar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
13:53   Lost ball turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Jamison Battle  
13:59   Armel Potter missed layup  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
13:53 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney 10-11
13:31   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
13:26   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
13:16   Lost ball turnover on Jared Kimbrough, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
13:07 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made dunk 10-13
12:45   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
12:36   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
12:12   Personal foul on Arnaldo Toro  
12:00 +3 Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 13-13
11:25   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Saul Phiri  
11:13 +3 Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot 16-13
10:57   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
10:57   Commercial timeout called  
10:50   Arnaldo Toro missed hook shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
10:28   Personal foul on Armel Potter  
10:19 +2 Jared Kimbrough made layup, assist by David Beatty 18-13
9:55   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
9:41   Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Jack  
9:06 +2 Ed Croswell made hook shot 20-13
8:51   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by David Beatty  
8:48 +2 David Beatty made dunk 22-13
8:48   Shooting foul on Maceo Jack  
8:48 +1 David Beatty made free throw 23-13
8:29 +2 Armel Potter made layup 23-15
8:08   Jumpball received by La Salle  
7:57   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
7:40   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
7:29   Chase Paar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:29   Chase Paar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:29   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
7:12   Personal foul on Mezie Offurum  
7:06   Jared Kimbrough missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
6:43   Personal foul on Jared Kimbrough  
6:43   Armel Potter missed free throw  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
6:32 +2 Isiah Deas made layup 25-15
6:32   Shooting foul on Maceo Jack  
6:32   Isiah Deas missed free throw  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
6:18   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
6:05 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas 28-15
6:01   30-second timeout called  
5:48 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 28-18
5:34 +2 Isiah Deas made jump shot 30-18
5:16   Personal foul on Isiah Deas  
5:16 +1 Mezie Offurum made free throw 30-19
5:16   Mezie Offurum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
4:51 +2 Isiah Deas made layup 32-19
4:20   Personal foul on Justin Williams  
4:11 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney 35-19
3:43   Shooting foul on Scott Spencer  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:43 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 35-20
3:43 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-21
3:27 +2 David Beatty made layup 37-21
3:12   Out of bounds turnover on Maceo Jack  
2:51 +2 Jared Kimbrough made dunk, assist by Isiah Deas 39-21
2:30   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
2:19   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
1:59   Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney  
1:59   Arnaldo Toro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:59 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-22
1:38   Christian Ray missed hook shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
1:36   Personal foul on Christian Ray  
1:36 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 1st of 2 free throws 39-23
1:36 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-24
1:29   Personal foul on Christian Ray  
1:01   Justin Williams missed hook shot  
59.0   Offensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
59.0   Jamison Battle missed tip-in  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
57.0   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
57.0   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
57.0   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
57.0 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-25
48.0   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim  
39.0   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
37.0   Offensive rebound by George Washington  
36.0   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
4.0   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot, blocked by Arnaldo Toro  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LSALLE Explorers 33
GWASH Colonials 37

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Lost ball turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Ed Croswell  
19:32   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
19:16   Ed Croswell missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
18:57 +2 Armel Potter made layup 39-27
18:42   Shooting foul on Armel Potter  
18:38 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 1st of 2 free throws 40-27
18:31 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-27
18:29   Shooting foul on Christian Ray  
18:29 +1 Maceo Jack made 1st of 2 free throws 41-28
18:29 +1 Maceo Jack made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-29
18:17   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
18:09 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 41-32
17:57   Isiah Deas missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar  
17:55   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
17:46 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 44-32
17:11   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
17:09   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
16:48   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Armel Potter  
16:31   Armel Potter missed layup  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
16:22   Bad pass turnover on Saul Phiri  
15:55   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
15:48 +2 Arnaldo Toro made tip-in 44-34
15:41   Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
15:37 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made dunk 44-36
15:37   30-second timeout called  
15:21   Personal foul on Jamison Battle  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:21   Turnover on La Salle  
15:04   Personal foul on David Beatty  
14:58 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Arnaldo Toro 44-39
14:41   Personal foul on David Beatty  
14:26 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 44-42
14:01   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
13:40   Shooting foul on Saul Phiri  
13:40 +1 Maceo Jack made 1st of 3 free throws 44-43
13:40 +1 Maceo Jack made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-44
13:40 +1 Maceo Jack made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-45
13:29   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
13:29 +1 Sherif Kenney made 1st of 2 free throws 45-45
13:29 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-45
13:24   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Ayinde Hikim  
13:11 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot 49-45
12:47   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
12:40   Shooting foul on Arnaldo Toro  
12:40   Ayinde Hikim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:40 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-45
12:13   Armel Potter missed floating jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
12:06   Shooting foul on Maceo Jack  
12:06 +1 Sherif Kenney made 1st of 2 free throws 51-45
12:06 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-45
11:47   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
11:26   Ayinde Hikim missed layup, blocked by Jamison Battle  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
11:15 +2 Armel Potter made layup 52-47
10:51   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
10:42 +2 Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 52-49
10:15 +2 Sherif Kenney made jump shot 54-49
9:49   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
9:49   Personal foul on Arnaldo Toro  
9:49 +1 David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws 55-49
9:49 +1 David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws 55-49
9:49 +1 David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-49
9:36   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
9:07   Jared Kimbrough missed hook shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
8:51   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Jared Kimbrough  
8:31   Isiah Deas missed layup  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
8:16 +2 Armel Potter made layup 56-51
7:48   Isiah Deas missed jump shot, blocked by Jamison Battle  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
7:34   Armel Potter missed layup, blocked by Jared Kimbrough  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
7:30   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
7:28   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:28 +1 Maceo Jack made 1st of 2 free throws 56-52
7:28 +1 Maceo Jack made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-53
7:15   Shooting foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
7:15   Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:55   Jumpball received by La Salle  
7:15 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
6:55   Jumpball received by La Salle  
6:55   Lost ball turnover on Jamison Battle, stolen by Sherif Kenney  
6:38   Sherif Kenney missed hook shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
6:28   Personal foul on David Beatty  
6:11   Arnaldo Toro missed hook shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
5:44   Offensive foul on David Beatty  
5:44   Turnover on David Beatty  
5:44   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
5:44   Bad pass turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Armel Potter  
5:39   Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim  
5:39 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 57-54
5:39 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-55
5:15   Ed Croswell missed layup  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
4:54   Armel Potter missed layup  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
4:47   Arnaldo Toro missed tip-in  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
4:40 +2 Ed Croswell made layup 59-55
4:23 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup 59-57
4:01 +2 Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Christian Ray 61-57
3:31   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
3:14   Personal foul on Arnaldo Toro  
3:14   Commercial timeout called  
3:14   Ed Croswell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:52   Shooting foul on Ed Croswell  
3:14   Ed Croswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
2:52   Shooting foul on Ed Croswell  
2:52