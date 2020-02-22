WASHINGTON (AP) Sherif Kenney came off the bench to score 13 points to lift La Salle to a 72-62 win over George Washington on Saturday.

Ed Croswell had 12 points for La Salle (13-13, 4-10 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. David Beatty added 10 points.

Maceo Jack had 19 points for the Colonials (12-15, 6-8). Armel Potter added 19 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had six rebounds and five steals.

La Salle plays Davidson on the road on Tuesday. George Washington matches up against Richmond at home on Wednesday.

