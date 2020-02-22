|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by George Washington
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chase Paar, stolen by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed layup
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
18:41
|
|
+3
|
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot
|
0-3
|
18:09
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Christian Ray made layup
|
2-3
|
17:44
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
17:36
|
|
+2
|
Chase Paar made layup
|
2-5
|
17:22
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed jump shot, blocked by Chase Paar
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
17:02
|
|
+3
|
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
|
2-8
|
16:37
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed layup
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ed Croswell
|
|
16:06
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-9
|
16:06
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-10
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Saul Phiri made layup
|
4-10
|
15:11
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
15:05
|
|
+3
|
Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
7-10
|
14:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Scott Spencer
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
Chase Paar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-11
|
14:05
|
|
|
Chase Paar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Jamison Battle
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed layup
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
13:53
|
|
+3
|
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney
|
10-11
|
13:31
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chase Paar
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jared Kimbrough, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made dunk
|
10-13
|
12:45
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Arnaldo Toro
|
|
12:00
|
|
+3
|
Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray
|
13-13
|
11:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Saul Phiri
|
|
11:13
|
|
+3
|
Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot
|
16-13
|
10:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Saul Phiri
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro missed hook shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Armel Potter
|
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough made layup, assist by David Beatty
|
18-13
|
9:55
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Jack
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell made hook shot
|
20-13
|
8:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by David Beatty
|
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
David Beatty made dunk
|
22-13
|
8:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Maceo Jack
|
|
8:48
|
|
+1
|
David Beatty made free throw
|
23-13
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Armel Potter made layup
|
23-15
|
8:08
|
|
|
Jumpball received by La Salle
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ed Croswell
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Chase Paar missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Chase Paar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mezie Offurum
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Kimbrough
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed free throw
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Deas made layup
|
25-15
|
6:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Maceo Jack
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed free throw
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
6:05
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas
|
28-15
|
6:01
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:48
|
|
+3
|
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
28-18
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Deas made jump shot
|
30-18
|
5:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isiah Deas
|
|
5:16
|
|
+1
|
Mezie Offurum made free throw
|
30-19
|
5:16
|
|
|
Mezie Offurum missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Deas made layup
|
32-19
|
4:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Williams
|
|
4:11
|
|
+3
|
Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney
|
35-19
|
3:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Scott Spencer
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-20
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-21
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
David Beatty made layup
|
37-21
|
3:12
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Maceo Jack
|
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough made dunk, assist by Isiah Deas
|
39-21
|
2:30
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-22
|
1:38
|
|
|
Christian Ray missed hook shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Ray
|
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Arnaldo Toro made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-23
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-24
|
1:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Ray
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Justin Williams missed hook shot
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed tip-in
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sherif Kenney
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
57.0
|
|
+1
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-25
|
48.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Washington
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot, blocked by Arnaldo Toro
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|